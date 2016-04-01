April Fools’ Day: All the Memes You Need to See

Happy April Fools' Day! Today is the day where people everywhere play harmless pranks on one another. So remember: trust no one! According to the Encyclopædia Britannica, April Fools' Day "resembles festivals such as the Hilaria of ancient Rome, held on March 25, and the Holi celebration in India, which ends on March 31." Click on for funny April Fools' Day prank ideas along with interesting facts about its origins and history provided by History.com.