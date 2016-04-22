Top 10 Best Cheap Mother’s Day Gifts

Finding a great gift for Mother’s Day can be tough, even when you have plenty of cash. But when you’re low on funds, finding a budget-friendly gift that still feels fancy and thoughtful becomes really tricky. If your wallet is a little light this spring, don’t despair. It is possible to find some nice Mother’s Day gifts that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. We’ve compiled a list of 10 cool, cheap Mother’s Day gifts. For the most part, each gift we’ve suggested costs less than $15, though a few $20 items snuck on the list. Despite the low price tag on every gift, each item we’ve selected still feels thoughtful and memorable, and not “cheap” at all. Whether you’re looking for jewelry, beauty products, or something unexpected for that “hard to shop for mom,” our guide to is here to help. Read on to see some inexpensive gift ideas, or browse our sister articles on the best cheap gifts for women and great gifts for moms.

1. ‘Mother, Can You Not?’

Looking for a light-hearted, riotously funny book to give you mom for Mother’s Day? This new book by Kate Siegel is based on the wildly popular Instagram account @CrazyJewishMom. If your mom is known for being a little bit intense, a little bit inappropriate, or a little bit overbearing, then she’ll definitely relate to the mom at the heart of this book.

Want to get mom a book that is a little more serious in tone? Another book about motherhood that might be of interest is White Walls: A Memoir About Motherhood, Daughterhood, and the Mess In Between by Judy Batalion.

Price: $11 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. Rhodium Plated Mother & Child Pendant by In Season Jewelry

This simple necklace is a wonderful piece of sentiment jewelry. The image of a mother and child is bound to make your mom a little misty. This is also a nice gift to give to a friend or romantic partner who recently had a child, and will be celebrating her first Mother’s Day in 2016. If you have a little more money to spend, we also really like this simple, heart-shaped “Mom” necklace with birthstones.

Price: $13.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

3. Buxton Heiress French Purse Wallet

This cute coin purse/wallet is an inexpensive gift idea for your mom. We like the low price tag, of course, but we also like the cute design and huge array of color options you can choose from. There’s ample room for cards and cash. Certain colors like black are available for under $15, but other colors are also available online at slightly higher prices.

If you feel like a wallet alone is not enough of a special gift, consider tucking something like a Starbucks gift card or a pair of earrings inside the wallet to amp up the “wow” factor.

Price: $12.99 and up (59 percent off MSRP)

4. Harley-Davidson Studded Luster Bar & Shield Black Headband

If your mom is into motorcycles, this headband will help keep the hair out of her face while she’s riding. User reviews suggest that this headband runs a bit big, so if your mom has delicate bone structure or close-cropped hair, she might find the fit is a little loose.

Looking for a similar gift for a mom who isn’t into Harleys? You could grab these cute, floral headbands, or maybe a scarf from our guide to the best pashmina scarves.

Price: $13.95 (7 percent off MSRP)

5. Seattle Chocolates Truffles (Extreme Stripe Gift Box)

This cute gift box is ready to present to your mom, which means you can skip the hassle of finding wrapping paper. The box contains six ounces of assorted truffles, including dark chocolate, extreme dark chocolate, and coconut truffles. If mom dislikes these flavors, consider this inexpensive Godiva assortment, which includes milk and white chocolate.

Looking for more gift ideas for foodies and chocoholics? Check out our guides to the best gifts for foodies and the best thank you gifts, both of which have some creative gift ideas for women who appreciate the finer things.

Price: $12

6. ‘And Then There Were None’

If your mom loves British TV or murder mysteries, then this retelling of an Agatha Christie tale is an awesome Mother’s Day gift for her. The cast is pretty excellent, with lead roles filled by Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister from Game of Thrones), Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill, and Aidan Turner (aka Kili from The Hobbit and the dreamy lead from Masterpiece’s Poldark).

Looking for something less expensive, but with the same kind of mom appeal? How about a copy of the critically-acclaimed film Brooklyn? As of this writing, you can find the DVD online for $16.99.

Neither of these movies seem right for your mom? Consider some of the unusual gifts we recommend in our guide to the best gifts for women who have everything.

Price: $19.99 on Blu-ray (43 percent off MSRP)

7. SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker

Also featured in our guide to the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers, this inexpensive audio accessory is a nice Mother’s Day gift for the woman who loves listening to music or podcasts while she goes about her daily routine. And because it’s waterproof, she can also mount it in the bathroom, next to the kitchen sink, or beside the pool. It will play for about six hours on a single charge. SoundBot’s wireless headphones are another nice option to consider if you need a gift under $15. The headphones are Bluetooth 4.0, so they use less energy than older Bluetooth gadgets. They would be a nice option for moms who like to listen to music while running or hitting the gym.

Price: $11.99 (76 percent off MSRP)

8. Korres Lip Butter

Beauty products are always a safe bet for Mother’s Day, but they can often be quite expensive. This lip butter from Korres is lightly tinted, extremely rich, and feels great on dry lips. It can be used alone, under lipstick, or on top of matte lip color to lend a little more shine and dimension. Another low-cost lip color to consider is theBalm’s “Stainiac” which we’ve seen online as low as $15.30.

With a small gift like lip color, you should definitely include a thoughtful Mother’s Day card as well. We really like this 3D Mother’s Day card, which is pretty enough for her to display on a table and show all her friends.

Price: $12

9. CuteZCute Animal Friends Food Deco Cutter & Stamp Kit

Does your mom love to bake? Some fun cookie cutters can help take her baked goods to the next level. This set combines a cutter with fun stamps, so she can make cookies that have different animal faces on them. The cutter and stamp can also be used on sandwiches, or to make bento box decorations. An included “panda pick” helps to make all the edges clean and sharp.

Want some other low cost gift ideas like this? We also love these cute dinosaur fossil cookie cutters, and this set of Star Wars cutters.

Looking for more cute and funny gift ideas for Mother’s Day? Check out our guide to funny gifts for women.

Price: $8.99

10. ‘Sweet Berries’ Bath Bombs (Set of 6)

Every mom deserves a little “me time” at the end of the week. A long, hot bath is a great way for her to unwind, and these little bath bombs will make her soak a bit more special. The bath bombs come in an elegant gift box, and are made with natural, vegan ingredients. Scents include cherry, strawberry, strawberry cheesecake, berry milkshake, pink champagne, and “pink twist.”

Does your mom’s house only have a shower, and not a full bath? Since bath bombs aren’t ideal for her, consider something from our guide to the best Mother’s Day gift ideas instead.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

