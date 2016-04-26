Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Women Who Have Everything

My mom is notoriously hard to shop for. She never really asks for anything, and she’s lucky to have a comfortable home where she doesn’t really need anything new. So when Mother’s Day comes around, it can be tricky to find something for the most important woman in my life, because she kinda already has everything. And this year, when her birthday and Mother’s Day fall on the same day, I feel even more pressure to find an amazing gift. If you also have a “hard to shop for mom,” I’m here to help with a carefully selected array of gifts for women who have everything. If your mom has everything she thinks she could ever want, the following gift ideas might fill a niche in her life she didn’t even know was empty.

Need a really special, creative, or unique gift for Mother’s Day? Read on to see our top picks for great Mother’s Day gifts for your mom, your partner, or any other new mom in your life. You can also get additional gift ideas from our original guide to the best gifts for women who have everything, or our list of 100+ cool gifts for women.

1. Bellabeat LEAF Health Tracker

A Fitbit isn’t right for everyone. While Fitbit trackers are still wildly popular, many women dislike the Fitbit because of skin irritation or form factor. If you think your mom would prefer an activity monitor that looks more like jewelry, the LEAF is a great option. It can be worn as a necklace, bracelet, or clipped directly to clothing.

The LEAF tracks more than just sleep and activity. It will also monitor a woman’s menstrual cycle, and help with stress management. The necklace helps to wake you gently in the morning, and has a replaceable battery that lasts six months. The Silver LEAF necklace is made using the highest quality hypoallergenic stainless steel, alongside American White Ash wood. This combination of materials is great for women with sensitive skin. If you want a smart wearable that does more than the average tracker (and looks great with dressier outfits), this is an awesome gift for Mother’s Day. A slightly more expensive Blackwood/rose gold option is also available.

Not sure if this unique wearable is a fit with your mom’s lifestyle? Get similar gift ideas by browsing our recommendations in our guide to the best smartwatches. You might also be interested in our Fitbit comparison guide, or our post on the best Bluetooth heart rate monitors.

Price: $119.99

2. iluminage Skin Smoothing Laser

If your mom has been despairing at the changes in her skin as she ages, this fancy beauty tool can help reduce the appearance of lines, and create a fuller, more youthful appearance. This laser is the first FDA-cleared at-home laser to reduce fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes and mouth area, and its results have been clinically proven. Using the laser on a regular basis leads to increased production of collagen, fibroblasts, and elastins that deplete naturally with age.

Think mom might be interested in high-tech beauty appliances, but not sure about a wrinkle-smoothing device? You could opt for a home laser hair removal device instead. Our guide to the best laser hair removal machines can help you figure out which model is best for her needs.

Price: $595

3. Pelv-Ice Mama Strut Postpartum Pelvic Support Binder System

Shopping for a Mother’s Day gift for a new mom? If she’s still recovering from childbirth, this gift might help make her more comfortable. The Pelv-Ice Mama Strut system is provides support and heat/cold therapy to areas where a new mom is likely to feel tender after giving birth. These areas include the pelvis, pelvic floor, abdomen, hips and lower back. The system is machine-washable, and fairly breathable. Removable hot/cold patches help to customize her treatment, and give her the relief she needs.

Looking for more gift ideas for new moms? We also love the Hatch Baby Smart Changing Pad, a changing table pad that tracks baby’s weight and change frequency. This helps make it easier to see how the baby is growing, and whether the baby has been eating enough. A new nursing bra would also be a nice gift idea. You can get even more gift ideas in our guide to the best Mother’s Day gifts for new moms. Our guide to the best gifts for girlfriends also includes some maternity-friendly gifts, as well as gifts that will appeal to any woman you care about.

Price: $129.99

4. Withings Home Wi-Fi Security Camera With Air Quality Sensors

This security camera has tons of household uses. Whether you’re shopping for a new mom, or an older mom who lives alone, this smart camera can provide peace of mind for any anxious mommy. In addition to acting as a home security camera, this model also tracks air quality, and can put on a light show to help a baby fall asleep. The camera supports two-way communication, so you can talk to whoever is on camera in the other room. Motion and noise alerts can be sent to your smartphone so you can stay on top of what’s happening at home, even if you’re on the other side of the country.

If you’re looking for more Mother’s Day gift ideas for your partner, you might also want to check out our guide to top gifts for women, which includes gift ideas for your wife or girlfriend. Our Mother’s Day gift guide is another nice resource for those who want a humorous gift for mom.

Price: $199.95

5. Judith Lieber Amethyst Eau de Parfum Spray

If you’re going to get perfume for the woman who has everything, it needs to be something special, something she couldn’t easily pick up at a local department store. In addition to smelling great, a gift-worthy bottle of perfume also needs to have visual impact, and look amazing on her dresser. This scent from Judith Lieber is a lovely perfume that ticks all the boxes. The scent is floral and fruity, with prominent notes of bergamot, wild berries, magnolia, gardenia, linden blossom, and lily of the valley.

If you wanted something really over the top and rare, you could drop $1600 on a bottle of Jean Patou’s Joy, packaged in Baccarat crystal. If you want to get her perfume that’s more affordable, browse our guide to the best perfumes for women.

Price: $115 for 1.3 fluid ounces, $175 for 2.5 fluid ounces

6. Frye Farrah Fringe Shoulder Bag

You can never have too many bags. This fringed shoulder bag is a great gift for the woman who owns a ton of handbags, and wants her next bag to stand out from the crowd. It’s also available in red, gray, or brown. If you can’t swing the price tag, there are cheaper bags out there that have a similar fringed style. One low budget option we like is this bag from LuLu, which is on sale for under $12.

Price: $598

7. Stainless Steel Four Leaf Clover Heart Shaped Pendant Necklace by Chuvora

What do you get for the mom who has good health, a great family, and seems to want for nothing? How about a little extra luck? This cute necklace has a four leaf clover, to help bring her luck. That’s something that even the hardest-to-shop-for mom can use more of. The necklace is made from stainless steel, comes in a velvet pouch, and uses honest-to-goodness four leaf clovers in every piece. If you want a piece without a real clover, this all-metal clover necklace is also an affordable Mother’s Day gift option. You may also want to check out our guide to the best gifts for parents who have everything to get more gift ideas.

Price: $21.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

8. ELEMIS Super Enriching Future Kit

This luxury skincare brand from the UK is perfect for moms who want serious moisturization and improved skin condition. The day cream is a pro-collagen marine cream, while the night formula is a pro-collagen oxygenating and regenerating cream. When used together, your mom can expect to see results in 15 days. As of this writing, Amazon is offering a free 13-piece beauty product sample box with purchase of the ELEMIS Super Enriching Future Kit.

Looking for a less expensive luxury skincare gift? We also really like LIFTLAB’s Skincare Must Have Set, which has multiple collagen-boosting products. You can also browse more skincare gift sets here.

Price: $172

9. ‘100 Deadly Skills: The SEAL Operative’s Guide to Eluding Pursuers, Evading Capture, and Surviving Any Dangerous Situation’

This fascinating book is a must-read for any woman who is interested in staying safe in a dangerous world. Written by retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson, the book walks readers through various scary scenarios like rappelling down the side of a building, avoiding an active shooter, escaping a locked car trunk, and even constructing an improvised taser.

Too intense for your mom? Browse new release books here, and get her something that just went on sale.

Price: $11.11 (38 percent off MSRP)

10. Ivation Electric Countertop Food Dehydrator

Some of the healthiest snacks you can eat are also the most expensive. Kale chips, beef jerky, and dried fruit are all very good for you, but your mom might get sticker shock when she learns that a bag of kale chips is $8. With her own food dehydrator, she can make healthy snacks at home, and have more control over what goes into her body. There are lots of dehydrators on the market today, but this one is the top-rated on Amazon right now. We like the price, the size of the trays, and the little extras like a solid tray for making “fruit roll-ups” and a fine mesh for drying herbs.

Not sure this is the right gift for your mom? If she loves cooking, consider some gift ideas from our guides to the best cookware sets, the best instant pot cookers, and the best breakfast sandwich makers.

Price: $99.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

