Top 10 Best Gift Ideas for Mom on Mother’s Day 2016

Mother’s Day is a special day for moms everywhere. It is the one day every year that is set aside especially for them, to reflect on motherhood and the wonderful changes it has brought to their lives. It is a day for all of us to cherish and appreciate the moms in our life – our own moms, step moms, in-laws, grandmas and wives. Of course, you should love and appreciate the mothers in your own life every day, but on Mother’s Day it is really time to spoil them! Take the opportunity to really wow them this year and get them a gift that they will love and cherish for years to come, not something cheesy that will get thrown away the day after it is opened. These gift ideas will please moms of all tastes, from brand new moms to those with years of experience! Whether she is a chef, a DIYer, a fashionista, a book lover or whatever her tastes, this list will have a gift for her!

For shoppers who are in a rush and need the perfect gift now, click here to browse our favorite last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

1. Raga Women’s Birds Of Paradise Sleeveless Maxi

Mother’s Day is May 8th this year, which is right when the weather starts really warming up. Your wife or mom is probably going to be going through her wardrobe, storing away the winter essentials and getting out the warm weather clothes she will be wearing all spring and summer. This is the perfect time to surprise her with a stylish,beautiful dress to wear on Mother’s Day. This sleeveless maxi from Raga is a gorgeous multicolored print that will go with any of her favorite accessories, and is a flattering style that will look great on all body shapes and sizes. Since it can still be a little bit chilly in the spring time, you might want to pair it with a nice cardigan or pashmina as well.

Price: $86.40

2. Kindle Oasis with Leather Charging Cover

If your mom is a book lover, there is no greater gift than an Amazon Kindle. The new Kindle Oasis is the latest and greatst model, with the longest battery life ever and high resolution 30 ppi display. It has a enhanced version of the build in light, which illuminates the screen evenly for less eye strain. This is the thinnest and lightest Kindle yet, and it comes with a removable cover that you can choose black, merlot or walnut. There is even a new ergonomic design, with a hand grip on the side and page turn buttons that make it easy to read one handed. The screen adjusts based on how it is held, so you can read with your right or left hand comfortably. This is definitely the best Kindle yet!

Want to get her some books to go with her new Kindle? Click here to browse books for moms.

Price: $289.99 and FREE Shipping

3. KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Does your mom love to cook? Home chefs everywhere know that Kitchenaid is the best of the best when it comes to stand mixers. This professional quality 5-Quart mixer will help her create whatever she wants in the kitchen, from sweet treats like cake and brownies to bread, whipped treats, biscuits, and more. This extra large mixer comes with innovative features such as a lift-up design rather than a tilting design, which eliminates weakness and allows for the mixer to handle even larger loads, an ergonomic handle, a hinged hub cover for easy installation of attachments, and a double-mixing action with the beater spinning clockwise while the shaft spins the opposite direction.You can also get her a number of attachments such as a grain mill, ice cream maker, food grinder, spiralizer, or even a full blownfood processor.

For more Kitchenaid mixers and accessories, click here.

Price: $269 and FREE Shipping

4. Fossil Round Sunglasses







You can help mom get ready for a stylish summer by getting her this pair of round sunglasses by Fossil. Fossil is known for their stylish sunglasses and also for the fact that they are well made and stand up to many years of regular use without easily breaking like a lot of other brands. These sunglasses come with a plastic frame, and have a 100% UV Protective coating on the non polarized plastic lenses.

For more sunglasses options, click here.

Price: $55 and FREE Shipping

5. Juiceman 3-in-1 Total Electric Juicer

Any mom that loves to eat healthy will really appreciate a nice quality juicer as a gift. The Juiceman 3-in-1 juicer can juice anyhing – berries, leafy greens, veggies, citrus and all kinds of fruits. It has a powerful 800 watt motor and super easy power controls so anyone can use it. It also functions as a blender to make shakes and smoothies if you want to keep the fiber in your drinks. If you are making a classic juice, there is an extra large pulp container attached to catch all of the pulp. This juicer will not make a big mess like other models tend to, and it doesn’t take up much room on the counter either.

For recipe books to go along with your mom’s new juicer click here.

Price: $135.26 and FREE Shipping (10% off MSRP)

6. Alex Woo “Tree of Life” Pendant

Jewelry is a classic gift for Mother’s Day. Usually you will see a lot of hearts, stylized pregnant bellies, and birthstones on Mother’s Day jewelry. These images are a little too obvious for a modern mother, and they are not versatile enough to wear all year long. This tree of life pendant from Alex Woo is different. It is gorgeous enough to wear any time of year, but still has a symbolic meaning that shows that you put a lot of thought into the gift. The tree of life symbolizes family and the important role that mothers play in everyone’s life. It comes in either sterling silver or yellow gold to match your mom’s style.

For more Mother’s Day jewelry ideas, click here.

Price: $198

7. Raindrop Nebulizing Essential Oil Diffuser By Organic Aromas

As a new mom, I love essential oils. I used them for aromatherapy while I was pregnant to stay relaxed and calm down morning sickness, as well as for making my own household cleaners and personal care products so that I don’t have to expose myself or my baby to commercial products full of chemicals and artificial perfumes. Since my baby was born I have continued using them around the house for aromatherapy, and there is nothing better than a heat-free diffuser for the job! Diffusers that use candles destroy a lot of the healing properties of essential oils with their high heat, and most commercially available electric diffusers use plastic reservoirs that could affect the quality of the oils you breathe in. This diffuser from Organic Aromas is made entirely out of glass and wood, so you don’t have to worry about the purity of the oils you diffuse. It comes in two colors – light wood or black wood. Any mom who loves essential oils will really appreciate this gift!

If your mom is new to essential oils, you can get her a beginner’s starter kit here.

Price: $99 and FREE Shipping

8. Pure Organic Cotton Cable Knit Throw Blanket





One thing that all moms have in common is that we love to get nice and cozy after a long day. Spring time can still be a little bit chilly, so there’s nothing better than curling up with a nice warm blanket sitting on the front porch or inside on the couch with a good movie. This oversize throw is made out of soft organic cotton and comes in multiple different colors – Natural, Charcoal, Grey, Chocolate, Earth Brown, and Pure White so you can choose whatever color will match your moms decor. The blanket is knit in a cable pattern just like her favorite sweater so it will be super cuddly when she wraps up in it!

Want to see more cozy blankets? Browse throw blankets here.

Price: $95.95 and FREE Shipping (45 percent off MSRP)

9. Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera

If your mom is nostalgic (as most moms are) she will love this innovative new camera from Polaroid. If you thought that Polaroid’s days were over, think again! They have made a come back and now offer an inexpensive and great quality camera that takes both 10 megapixel digital photos and printed photos. The Snap uses ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology to print full color photos that are printed on sticker paper so she can stick them anywhere. The photos are also saved as a digital copy so she can upload them to her computer as well. If there is no paper in the camera, it still works as a digital camera as well. The photo paper is just as expensive as old time Polaroid film as well, so she won’t break the bank taking pics with this camera.

Browse more Polaroid cameras here.

Price: $99.99 and FREE Shipping

10. De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine

The De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine is the perfect gift for any coffee lover. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars each year on specialty coffee drinks, why not give your mom the ability to make her own? This machine is made of durable, high qulity stainless steel and can make the best lattes, cappuccinos or espressos to rival any coffee shop. It only takes up 6 inches of space on the countertop, so you dont hae to worry about it taking up too much space in the kitchen. It even has a milk foamer attachment for barista-quality foam. I know that I would love to have one of these in my kitchen! The perfect addition to this gift would be a coffee samlper pack, or a cute ceramic mug to go with it.

For more coffee themed gifts, click here.

Price: $298.99 and FREE Shipping (20% off MSRP)

Want to see more gift ideas? Check out our Mother’s Day gift guides for more great ideas!

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.