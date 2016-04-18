Top 10 Best Unique Mother’s Day Gifts

Want to make Mother’s Day 2016 extra special? Get her a gift that’s really unique, and she’ll remember this holiday for years to come. An unusual gift will make this Mother’s Day one for the history books. Flowers fade. Gift cards are depleted, and thrown in the trash. A unique gift will delight your mother, and be the topic of conversation for months and years to come. Whether you’re trying to outdo your siblings, or just want to get your mom something out of the ordinary to show just how much you care, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled a list of 10 oddball, wacky, funky, creative, and cool gift ideas for Mother’s Day 2016. Read on to see our top picks for your own mother, mother-in-law, spouse, or close family friends.

Want more resources to help you find a unique gift for your mom? Check out our guide to the best gifts for women, which has over 100 gift ideas. Need a gift for a new mom or mommy-to-be? Find a gift to celebrate her first Mother’s Day in our guide to the best gifts for pregnant women.

1. Sterling Silver Triceratop Dinosaur Stud Earrings

These funky earrings are a creative gift idea for a mom who teaches science, works as a paleontologist, or just loves dinosaurs. They are made from sterling silver, which is a quality material that is unlikely to cause any skin reactions or irritation. Wildthings Ltd. has lots of other interesting and unusual earrings, including pieces that look like mosquitoes, stingrays, and kissing herons.

Unusual earrings not the right path to your mom’s heart? Browse more cool gift ideas from our guide to the best Mother’s Day gifts.

Price: $15

2. ‘When We Became Three: A Memory Book for the Modern Family’

Need a Mother’s Day gift for a new mom? This keepsake book by Jill Caryl Weiner is a nice gift for a romantic partner, family member, or best friend who is new to motherhood. The memories recorded within the pages of this book will be unique to your family, and the book will become a cherished keepsake in decades to come.

Within this book, a new mom and her partner can record their journey through parenthood, starting with pregnancy and continuing beyond baby’s first birthday. When the child grows up, he or she can read the book, and feel all the emotions that their mother was tangling with during her first years of motherhood.

Not sure if this gift is the best option for the mom you’re shopping for? You might want to peruse our guide to the best Mother’s Day gifts for new moms, or browse our favorite gifts for pregnant women.

Price: $12.65 (21 percent off MSRP)

3. Orla Kiely Damask Flower Printed Tarpaulin Willow Top Handle Bag

Every mom needs a good handbag, but moms with a fresh, unique style are going to prefer that really stands out. Skip the staid, traditional bags, and opt for something that makes a statement.

This bold, graphic tote from Orla Kiely is perfect for running errands, and the colors are ideal for spring. We also love the fact that it’s easy to wipe clean, making it great for outdoorsy moms, and moms with young kids. Want even more gift ideas? Check out our guide to the best gifts for women who have everything, which is ideal for finding an unusual gift for that hard-to-shop-for mommy.

Price: $101.94 (16 percent off MSRP)

4. ‘This Might Be Wine’ Mug by Eitly

If you’re looking for a light-hearted gift, this funny mug is a nice gift for a mom who craves a glass of wine at the end of the day. She can use it for wine, or as her morning coffee mug. It’s dishwasher safe and microwave safe, so she doesn’t need to follow any particular cleaning regimen to keep the mug’s design from fading.

Looking for other fun gift ideas for your mom? Get more suggestions from our guide to the best gag gifts for women. You can also find more cheap-yet-thoughtful gifts in our guide to the best cheap Mother’s Day gifts for 2016.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. ‘A Brighter Summer Day’

Does your mom love foreign films? A film she probably hasn’t seen yet is A Brighter Summer Day. This newly released film from the Criterion Collection is perfect for moms who love true crime, youth in revolt, or moms who have family ties to Asia.

Set in Taiwan during the 1960s, this film was inspired by a real-life crime. The main character starts off innocent, but slowly becomes corrupted. This epic film runs almost four hours, and deals with complex themes. If your mom loves thoughtful, artistic dramas, she’ll definitely enjoy adding this movie to her collection.

If your mom’s movie tastes are a little more conventional, you could always opt for this collection of four “modern classic” rom-coms. If she’s not much of a movie fan, you could also visit our gift ideas page to see more gift guides that can help you find an interesting Mother’s Day gift.

Price: $26.19 for Blu-ray ($21.52 for DVD)

6. Lanvin Eclat d’Arpege Eau de Parfum

Perfume is a common Mother’s Day gift. To make a traditional gift feel a little more unique, try to find a perfume that’s not available at the drugstore, or your local department store.

We really like this Lanvin perfume for a couple of reasons. The bottle is elegant, making it a nice addition to your mom’s dressing table. The logo on the bottle shows a mother and daughter embracing, which is a nice touch for a Mother’s Day gift. The scent itself is light and not overpowering, making it a nice choice for moms who enjoy scent, but don’t want anything that’s too heavy or cloying. The perfume features top notes of Sicilian lemon and lilac, with heart notes of green leaves and bottom chords of cedar and musk. This is a unique scent that your mom’s friends are unlikely to be wearing, so your mom will even smell like she’s one-of-a-kind.

If you’re not convinced that this scent will work for your mom, browse more of our favorite perfumes in our guide to the best perfumes for women.

Price: $85 for 1.7 fl. oz.

7. Vector Watch

Has your mom been thinking about getting a smartwatch or a fitness tracker? This cool wearable bridges the gap between both worlds, offering a watch form factor, helpful notifications, and activity monitoring. She’ll definitely stand out from the Fitbit-wearing masses with this lesser-known wearable.

With so many smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market, it can be tricky to pick out what distinguishes one model from the next. We like the Vector Watch for a few important reasons. Firstly, the battery life is impressive, with the ability to go an entire month between charges. The device is also water-resistant to 50 meters, and can be customized with her choice of face. Texts, emails and notifications get pushed to the display, making this ideal for moms with busy schedules. This watch works with most iOS, Android and Windows smartphones. If your mom wants a fitness tracker that tracks calories and sleep, and also wants a form factor that’s classy and sophisticated, this is a great Mother’s Day gift.

Not sure if this smartwatch is right for your mom? Can’t decide between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch? Weigh your options by checking out our guide to the best smartwatches, our Fitbit comparison guide, or our Fitbit vs. Garmin gadget showdown.

Price: $342.83 (14 percent off MSRP)

8. NuFACE Limited Edition Mini Facial Toning Device

We’re pretty sure that even if your mom owns a ton of beauty products and beauty tools, she won’t yet own this unique facial toning device.

This small device is used to tone facial muscles, which results in improved skin tone and diminished wrinkles. The device is backed by a one-year warranty, and is FDA-cleared. In a clinical study, 80 percent of users said their face felt more toned, and 73 percent of clinical study participants saw significant improvement in their skin tone. The mini device comes with a gel primer she can use on her face, but you can also use the device with the company’s collagen booster compound or stem cell treatment for even more enhanced results.

Want to get her a beauty appliance, but not sure the facial toning device sends the right message? You might be interested in our guides to the best facial cleansing brushes and the best home laser hair removal devices.

Price: $179 (10 percent off MSRP)

9. ‘Commas Save Lives’ Shirt

If you want to get your mom something funny, this shirt is a great gift idea. It’s an especially nice option for English teachers, writers, or any woman who appreciates good grammar. Of course, if a t-shirt isn’t quite lavish enough for your mom, you could opt for a nice dress instead of a basic tee. One nice option to consider is this figure-flattering ruched dress from Adrianna Papell.

Want more funny gift ideas? Browse more funny gifts for women here.

Price: $23.99

10. Butterfeet Shower Foot Spa

Want a gift that gives your mom a little pampering, every day? No mom I know has one of these items in her shower, but I bet your mom would love to be the first on her block to claim that distinction. This hands-free shower foot exfoliator is water-resistant, so it’s built to last. Mom just rubs her feet on the Butterfeet block, and dead skin is exfoliated away and rinsed down the drain. The top and sides of the device have two different textures, so she can get just the right level of exfoliation on the bottoms and sides of her feet. If you want to go the extra mile, consider tossing in a Spafinder gift card so she can get a mani-pedi as well. You could also consider tossing in a pair of fun sandals so she has an excuse to show off her perfectly exfoliated feet.

Price: $59

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.