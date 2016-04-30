Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2016: Funny Gifts for Women

Mother’s Day isn’t just for your own mother. It’s a day to celebrate all the moms in your life, including your mother-in-law, grandmother, or any friends and family who are pregnant. Motherhood can be stressful, which is why many people gravitate towards Mother’s Day gifts that have a humorous angle. Want to get your mom a Mother’s Day present that will make her laugh? We’ve rounded up an assortment of funny gifts, gag gifts, and amusing little trinkets that will make moms giggle with delight. Whether you’re shopping for your own mother, or for a mother figure in your life, this list is bound to have a funny gift that’s perfect for her.

Read on to see our favorite funny gifts for women on Mother’s Day. You might also want to continue your search for that perfect Mother’s Day gift by visiting our guides to the best gifts for mom and the best gifts for women.

Looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Check out our guide to the best email gift cards for Mother’s Day, or browse more digital gift cards that can be delivered in an instant right here.



1. Fred & Friends 2 Carat Cup

Fred & Friends is a quirky company that specializes in offbeat gifts, including humorous kitchen items and punny home goods. This coffee mug has a small “gold” ring attached to it, so it looks like you are wearing a 2 carat engagement ring when you drink from it. A similar gift she might enjoy is the Cool Jewels ice tray from Fred & Friends, which makes ice cubes that look like cut diamonds.

Not sure this is the right gift for your mom? Browse our guide to the best gag gifts for women to see more funny Mother’s Day gift ideas.

Price: $8.68 (42 percent off MSRP)

2. ‘Laughter Is the Second Best Medicine’ Pill Compact

This cheeky pill compact combines vintage images with funny text. Inside, there’s room for a week’s worth of pills. This is a stylish way for mom to carry pills or vitamins that she needs to take every day. It’s also a nice way to save space in her purse, and provide some anonymity as she carries her medications around.

Another pill compact from this company reads “You Say ‘Crazy Cat Lady’ Like It’s a Bad Thing“, and that might be better for a mom who loves cats.

If this gift doesn’t strike the right chord, consider something from our guide to the best gag gift ideas instead.

Price: $15

3. Maternity ‘That’s No Moon’ Shirt

Looking for a funny gift for a pregnant Star Wars fan? This cute shirt is a perfect way to show off her fandom, and show off her baby bump. If she’s having twins, this funny “peekaboo” maternity shirt is a great way to share her big news. You can also browse more funny maternity shirts here.

Price: $19.99 – $20.99, depending on size selected

4. Funny or Die Game

This fun game challenges players to make the funniest combination of images and captions. It’s a great game for the whole family. Other funny games your mom might enjoy include Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens.

Price: $10.99

5. ‘Spotted Dick and Other Authentic Dishes With Curious Names’

This funny cookbook teaches mom to make real dishes with funny names, such as Spotted Dick (a British pudding made with dried fruit), a sausage dish called Zeppelins in a Cloud, and Scottish Cock-a-Leekie soup. Another funny cookbook she might enjoy is What the F*@# Should I Make for Dinner?.

Shopping for a woman who hates being in the kitchen? Skip the cookbooks and get her something for the house instead. Perhaps a cute and cozy mermaid tail blanket would appeal to her?

Price: $20

6. Uglydoll Hot Foot 13 Inch Plush

Uglydolls are intentionally ugly plush dolls that are collected by women, men, and kids. This little guy is Hot Foot, and he’s cute, in a hilariously ugly kind of way. If you’re looking for a quirky gift, this might appeal to your mom.

Price: $20.99

7. ‘Awkward Family Photos’ by Mike Bender & Doug Chernack

If you come from a somewhat dysfunctional family, you and your mom might take a perverse pleasure in making fun of the awkward family photos in this book. This book is packed with cringe-worthy photos, as well as stories and anecdotes. If your mom is an animal lover, you might also want to consider the companion book Awkward Family Pet Photos.

Price: $12.81 for a paperback (15 percent off MSRP)

8. Edible Dehydrated Zebra Tarantula

Looking for a gag gift that will freak your mom out? A canned tarantula is definitely the gift she won’t see coming. It’s cooked, dried, seasoned, and fully edible. If she’s adventurous, she can eat the tarantula. If she’s squeamish, she can tuck it in her cabinet until she wants to show it to friends.

Believe it or not, an increasing number of Americans are getting into edible insects. If your mom is really into the new wave of insect cuisine, she might be interested in the book Edible: An Adventure into the World of Eating Insects and the Last Great Hope to Save the Planet. You could also throw in some “jungle trail mix,” a type of snack mix made from edible scorpions and beetles.

Price: $24.99

9. A Mug To Keep ‘Dear Mom’ Mug

This funny mug is a great gift if you’re looking to annoy your sibling and delight your mother. But a mug alone might not be the most “wow” gift you can give. Consider pairing your funny mug with some Godiva truffles or Koffee Kult french roast to take things to the next level.

Price: $10.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

10. Prank Pack Pocket Wok Gift Box

Want to make your mom laugh, but give her something nice at the same time? A fake-out gift box might be the perfect addition to your Mother’s Day gift. Prank Pack is a company that makes gift boxes that feature fake products. Your mom will unwrap her gift, see this realistic fake product on the outside of the box, and be very confused until she opens the box and finds your real gift inside.

Just to be totally clear, these are boxes only. There’s no actual product inside these gag gift boxes. We think the Pocket Wok box is pretty funny, but you might also want to consider the Prank Packs for the Fish Eye wearable fish camera or the Toe Tunes slipper speakers. You can also browse all of the available Prank Pack boxes here.

Price: $7.99

