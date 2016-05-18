Graduation Gifts: Top 10 Best Watches & Smartwatches

Graduation is such an important time in a young adult’s life. Whether they are graduating from high school or college, this is a perfect opportunity for you to show your friend or family member how much you care about them and how proud you are of their accomplishment. Whether they are going on to college, an advanced degree or the workplace, a watch or smartwatch can be an excellent gift for a stylish man or woman. We’ve put together this list of the best watches and smartwatches for graduates in 2016 so that you can find one that matches his or her style. Try to see if you can tell the watches apart from the smartwatches – sometimes it is hard to do!

1. Lemfo L0F7 Bluetooth SmartWatch

Lemfo’s LF07 is a great smart phone for anyone who is new to this technology. It has easy to use controls including the crown control knob for easy zooming in and out on the screen, a crown switching interface and a 2.5 Arc Hd touch screen. It can be used with Bluetooth or a SIM card. Its features include multimedia social like SMS, web chat, email notification, weather, facebook, twitter, camera remote control, and GPS. It even has a voice changer that can make your voice sound female, male, elderly, or young. All of this is included in a sleek package, and it comes in three colors – black, green or white.

Price: $68.99 with free shipping

2. Fossil Q Grant Chronograph Black Leather Smartwatch

If you are shopping for someone who has great style and does not fully appreciate the “wearable tech” look, a smartwatch like this one from Fossil is more suitable. This watch looks like a traditional mechanical watch, but it has a lot of the same high tech features as touchscreen smart watches. It is compatible with both Android and iOS and allows the wearer to receive LED color coded notifications from their contacts. This way, they can know without ever seeing their phone whether they are getting a call, a text, an email notification, a twittr notification, and more. They can even color code pecifica contacts, like their significant other or their boss, so that they can know if it is a high-priority call or not. The watch also works as a fitness tracker, trackign everything from steps to calories. It is compatible with all Fossil brand straps, too, so they can switch out the strap to go with different outfits.

Price: $195 and free shipping

3. Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Casual Watch

Here is a gorgeous men’s watch from Citizen, a brand well known for fashionable yet not over-the-top wrist watches. The watch is constructed of stainless steel with a pop of color in the blue hands and day/date subdials. The watch features Japanese quartz movement with an analog display, and has a synthetic leather band with a buckle closure. It is even water-resistant up to 99 feet, and resists rain and water splashes. This is a nice, classic watch and would look great on your graduate’s wrist.

Price: $168.75 with free shipping and returns (33 percent off MSRP)

4. Kate Spade Gramercy Scalloped Watch

If you are shopping for a female graduate, you will want to get her a beautiful and fashionable watch to show how proud you are of her. Kate Spade is well known in the fashion world for her understated and yet elegant designs, especially accessories. This watch features scalloped edges with crystals in place of the numbers, with a 16mm band and 3 ATM water resistance. The watch comes in either gold or silver to match her style.

Price: $119.95 with free shipping (47 percent off MSRP)

5. Alcatel One Touch Black Watch

The Alcatel Touch is a nice middle ground watch for someone who wants to have a fully functioning smartwatch, but does not want to look like they are wearing an iPhone on their wrist. This watch comes with all of the features you would expect from a top of the line smartwatch. It has built in USB charging, an activity tracker that counts steps, calories, sleep rate and heart rate, as well as phone control for call and text notifications, music, camera phone control and a phone finder. This way if you misplace your phone, your watch locates it for you! The watch is rugged and very durable, including water and dust proofing, which makes it great for fitness lovers. If you are shopping for a graduate who loves to run, bike, etc. this is the watch for them.

Price: $99.99 and free shipping (13 percent off MSRP)

6. Motorola Mobility Moto 360 Androidwear Smartwatch

Here is an attractive smartwatch for women that your graduate can wear with any of her most fashionable outfits while still enjoying the benefits of being connected to the latest technology. This Motorola watch works with any Android phone and has high tech features including fitness tracking, updates from your cell phone on things like email, text and calls, and even voice recognition. It is made of the best quality craftsmanship and comes in 8 colors including leather, black, silver, gold toned and combinations of these.

Price: $199.99 with free shipping

7. GUESS Dazzling Sporty Mid-Size Gold-Tone Watch

If you want something a little flashier for your graduation gift, go for this watch from GUESS. This is a brand known for their glitzly style as well as durable and long lasting construction. The watch is gold tned and has crystal accents on the bezel and a textured sunray dial. It comes with a 36mm metal case with a mineral dial window, quarts movement and analog display, and a gold tone stanless steel link bracelet with a push button clasp. This watch doesn’t just look great, it is made of durable stainless steel and is even water resistant up to 100m. This means that she can even wear it while swimming and snorkeling!

Price: $71.81 and FREE Shipping (214percent off MSRP)

8. Anne Klein Women’s Swarovski Crystal-Accented Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set

If the graduate that you are shopping for this year is a young woman who is full to the brim with elegance and grace, your gift should reflect this. Show her that you care by giving her a watch that she will love and want to wear and show off every day. Anne Klein is a premier designer in women’s fashion, and their designs are known around the world as as symbol of class, high quality and high style. This gold tone watch features crisscross bands, a mother of pearl dial and Swarovski crystal bezel and lugs. It comes with two bracelets – a thin gold bangle with a crystal studded charm, and a gold and crystal chain with a clasp. They are all thin and elegant, and will look stunning on her wrist as she walks across the aisle for graduation.

Price: $150 and free shipping

9. Porsamo Bleu Sofia Watch

If the woman you are shopping for is less of a girly girl and someone with more of a sophisticated style, she will appreciate the sleek and grown-up style of this Porsamo Bleu watch. This watch is constructed of durable, rugged stainless steel soit will stand up to the test of time. It includes Swarovski crystals laid out around the blue sunray dial, and a blue crystal on the crown. The watch itself is constructed with Japaneze Quarts Miyota 2115 movement and is water resistant up to 165 ft.

Price: $300 with free Shipping

10. Harley-Davidson Men’s Bulova Watch

Finally, we have a watch for the man’s man who loves Harley Davidson motorcycles. If the guy who you are shopping for is a hog-lover, this watch is going to really impress him and it will let him know that you understand and appreciate his particular style. This is an extremely durable watch meant for a guy with an active lifestyle. It features a 2 year warranty through Bulova, two-toned rugged stainless steel band, an analogue dial and durable clasp. Bulova has been manufacturing watches for over 200 years, so you know that this watch is going to live up to its reputation!

Price: $174.90 with free shipping

