Top 10 Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Stepmoms

Mother’s Day is such an important day of the year for moms of all kinds – new moms, grandmoms, moms in law and yes, step moms too! Stepmoms get a bad reputation from pop culture (thanks, Cinderella!) but anyone with an awesome stepmom knows that they can be an incredibly important part of your life, and that the bond between stepmoms and step children is very strong. Stepmoms can’t totally replace biological moms of course, but they can provide love, support and a lifelong connection as your “bonus mom!” Even if you do not get along perfectly with your stepmom, take this Mother’s Day as an opportunity to let her know that you appreciate her place in your life.

1. Best Bonus Mom Ever Coffee Mug

This mug is a cheeky, humorous way to tell your stepmom that you love her! Whether she is a coffee drinker or she loves a nice big cup of tea in the morning, she will be happy to show this mug off proudly. The mug is 11 ounces so it can fit a large drink, and the message “Best Bonus Mom Ever” shows on both sides of the cup. The design is lead free and long lasting, so she can microwave the cup and put it in the dishwasher safely.

Price: $12.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

2. Rosemarie Collections Women’s Tree of Life Charm Bangle Bracelet

This simple yet gorgeous bracelet from Rosemarie Collections is a stylish and sweet way to tell your stepmom how much you care. It features a large “tree of life” charm with words like “family, live, laugh, life, happiness” engraved on to it, along with smaller charms saying “love”, a leaf and a lovely little blue stone. It is a burnished cold color and the charms are on a fashinable wire frame bangle. If this exact bracelet is not your stepmom’s style, check out the other designs from Rosemarie Collections here.

Price: $28.99

3. Premium Accessories Set for Wine Lovers

If your stepmom is a wine lover, this premium set of wine related accessories will definitely impress her and show her how much you care. The set comes complete with everything she needs to enjoy her favorite wines hassle-free, including a lever corkscrew, foil cutter, wine pourer, wine collar to catch any drips, two bottle stoppers to keep opened wine bottles staying fresh and 2 replacement screws for the bottle opener. It all comes packed in a gorgeous wooden case. It is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to enjoy a nice glass of wine!

Price: $49.99 and FREE Shipping (58% off MSRP)

4. Heartfelt Poem for a Stepmom Frame







If you want to get something a little bit more sentimental for your stepmom on Mother’s Day, this keepsake frame would make a sweet and touching gift. It has a space for a photo of you and her, or the whole family, as well as a poem that reads:

You became my stepmother the day you married dad

and you’ve become the greatest treasure our family has ever had.

It doesn’t go unnoticed the way that dad loves you.

It’s easy to see why he does

and I can’t help but love you too!

Price: $37.99

5. Vera Bradley On The Go Shoulder Bag

For a stepmom that is always doing everything for everyone else and does not take the time to spoil herself, a cute and stylish handbag is the perfect gift. Mother’s Day is the time to get her something truly special that she would not get for herself. This lovely shoulder bag from Vera Bradley is made of quilted cotton in either fashionable grey or a flowery pattern that the Vera Bradley brand is famous for. She will love it!

Price: $88 and FREE Shipping

6. Egyptian Magic Skin cream

If your stepmom is not already using Egyptian Magic, she should be! This well loved and versatile facial cream is used by woman all over the world including tons of celebrities and skin care professionals. It can be used for just about anything – moisturuzer, lip balm, wrinkles, you name it! I personally love the stuff and have never found another product that stands up to it. Your stepmom will definitely thank you for this gift, she won’t ever want to be without it once she tries it.

Price: $30.46 (15 percent off MSRP)

7. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

If you want this Mother’s Day to be memorable for your stepmom, give her a gift that she would normally not buy for herself. A lot of times, women may look at a product longingly but not splurge because it is impractical or they think it is too luxurious for them. Perfume is one of the most common presents that women just don’t get themselves, so it makes the perfect gift! This new eau de toilette from Dolce & Gabbanna is the number one best seller on Amazon, because it is such a versatile and lovely scent. (Make sure to buy it direct from Amazon.com – many reviewers noted that third party sellers are selling cheap knockoffs instead of the real thing)

Price: $52.69 and FREE Shipping (17 percent off MSRP)

8. KaBloom Designers Choice Bouquet

For something a little more traditional, get your stepmom a beautiful bouquet of seasonal flowers from KaBloom. This bouquet is designer’s choice, which means that only the best and freshest blooms of the season will be chosen. You won’t find any cheesy rose-and-carnation combos here. The designers at KaBloom take this bouquet as an opportunity to express their creativity, so this bouquet is always a winner no matter what the season is. It comes packages as buds, so your stepmom will have the opportunity to watch the flowers open in full bloom while arranged in the included glass vase.

Price: $27.22

9. Dogeared Stepmom Starburst Necklace

Dogeared is a classic necklace brand offering simple, sweet charms with uplifting keepsake messages to go along with them. This sun-shaped charm for stepmom reads “make a wish and put on your necklace. so many memories…so much love. wear your necklace as a reminder that we will always be family!” Your stepmom will wear this necklace proudly!

Price: $58 and FREE Shipping

10. Nikon Coolpix

For a stepmom who loves to capture and share family memories, a new point-and-shoot camera is an ideal gift on Mother’s Day. The Nikon Coolpix is a classic camera that is well knwn for its ease ofuse and high quality photos. It is much cheaper than buying a full blown DSLR, not to mention so much easier to use. If yoru stepmom is in the habit of taking family photos with her smartphone, she will really appreciate the improved quality of her photos with this 16 megapixel camera.

Price: $146.95 and FREE Shipping

