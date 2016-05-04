Tattoo Aftercare: Top 15 Best Creams & Lotions 2018

When I got my first tattoo twenty years ago, there was little talk about tattoo aftercare. Sporting my new, and somewhat painful emblem of independence, I was told to keep it clean and to moisturize it with petroleum jelly or A & D Ointment. Fast forward a couple of decades and the world of tattoo aftercare products has expanded exponentially. Now there are tattoo lotions, tattoo cleansers, tattoo creams and more stuff for tattoo after care than would fit in my medicine chest.

The benefits of this burgeoning world of new tattoo care are many – among them, avoiding irritation and infection. More importantly these tattoo aftercare products help with healing and preserve the design and colors of your awesome new tat. Whether your ink is fresh, or somewhat “mature” like mine, many of these products claim to refresh and renew your tattoos to keep them looking their best. Since people with tattoos love to expose a bit more skin than the average un-inked person, you also need to think about protecting your tats from the sun’s damaging UV rays, and believe it or not, there are even tattoo specific sunscreens.

As you’re healing, avoid spending a lot of time in the water, especially pools and hot tubs that are often bacteria filled. The risk of infection is much greater during this important time. Also, find comfy and loose fitting clothes that won’t rub or chafe your new tat. That will keep you from agitating already tender skin and making it itchy or causing a rash. And sweating, even if you’re a gym rat, may cause additional issues during the healing phase.

If you’re thinking about inking, remember this: tattoos are a lot easier to get, than get rid of, so it pays to pick a great design, and equally as important, to take care of your tat to keep it looking good for the long haul. Don’t forget, it’s going to hurt a little (or a lot) depending on size. I’d say the pain is equivalent to laser hair removal. Since tattoos can become kind of addictive, you’ll want to stock up on the best tattoo aftercare products. Here are my picks for Tattoo Aftercare: Top 15 Best Creams & Lotions 2018

Let’s get started with some tattoo aftercare instructions from an expert:

1. Billy Jealousy Marked IV Life Tattoo Care Kit

Are you addicted to ink? This care kit contains Billy Jealousy’s Tattoo Wash, Tattoo Lotion, and Tattoo Salve. Billy Jealousy’s Tattoo Wash contains four fearsome cleaners to rid skin of dirt, excess oil and dead skin cells. Cucumber extract helps tattoos retain their color, while hydrolyzed oat protein helps skin retain moisture to enhance your tattoo’s vibrancy. Glycolic AHA and papaya extract exfoliate and polish. It’s especially good to use following a new tattoo, to assist in the healing process. Billy Jealousy’s Tattoo Lotion contains essential oils and shea butter to bring out your tat’s color, definition and just a little oomph. Green tea leaf extract delivers powerful antioxidant properties to protect against environmental forces, while grapeseed oil shields against harmful free radicals. Helps your tattoos look clean, colorful and shamelessly cool. Spread some on twice a day. Your skin and tats will be glad you did. Billy Jealousy’s Tattoo Salve is brimming over with vitamin E, natural olive and lavender oils and other goodies to bring out your tattoo’s color and assist in the healing process. It won’t clog pores and is non-irritating. To help heal your new tattoo, apply a thin layer three times a day for a week. Don’t need the whole care kit? Buy the Billy Jealousy Tattoo Wash or the Billy Jealousy Tattoo Lotion separately.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Smells great

Doesn’t clog pores

Polishes and exfoliates skin

Keeps tattoo color clean and bright

Cons:

On the spendy side

Heavy floral scent might be overwhelming to some

Most don’t need the whole kit

2. Hustle Butter Deluxe – Tattoo Butter

Post pen, this tub of Hustle Butter Deluxe is a 100 percent vegan replacement for all petroleum based products. It’s used as a tattoo lubricant before, during and after the tattoo process, helping your tattoo heal faster and better. Made from mango, cocoa, papaya and other Shea butters, it brings tremendous benefits. It will not remove stencils and doesn’t cause petroleum build up or clogged tubes. HBDlx® promotes healing upon contact, and helps to minimize redness, swelling and bleeding. For the professional tattoo artist, skin remains workable – you’ll never have anymore over-worked highlights, yellows and whites go in the first time, color goes in so easily. Hustle Butter Deluxe will heal fresh tattoos quicker, with better results.

Price: $17.95

Pros:

#1 Amazon Best Seller

Reduces swelling and redness

Used by professional tattoo artists before, during and after tattooing

Can also be used as a healing ointment for other cuts, scrapes and scratches

Cons:

Product seems hard until rubbed into warm skin

More expensive than products with similar results

May cause allergy issues for some users

Can feel greasy

3. Tattoo Goo Aftercare Kit

The Tattoo Goo aftercare kit is for the complete aftercare and perpetual care of all of your tattoos. This awesome kit contains one each of Tattoo Goo salve in a 3/4 ounce tin, a two ounce Tattoo Goo deep cleansing soap for immediate healing, a two ounce Tattoo Goo quick penetrating lotion for moisturizing and enhancement of your new ink, and a Tattoo Goo color guard, fade protection stick with 30 SPF outdoor activities and protection against the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. This makes a great gift for that tat happy someone you love who wants a one stop solution to tattoo aftercare. Tattoo Goo also has a fantastic new formula cleansing soap for both your tattoos and piercings. And because summer’s coming and you’ll have a lot more skin showing, grab this awesome two pack of Tattoo Goo and Tattoo Goo Color Renew Lotion at a killer price.

Price: $13.98

Pros:

Comes with great instructions on tattoo aftercare

Goo spreads evenly in a thin layer

30 SPF sunscreen works effectively

Lotion moisturizes and aids healing

Cons:

Salve seems hard at first

So many products may seem like overkill

Can cause skin irritation and breakouts

Scent was bothersome to some

4. H2Ocean Ultimate Tattoo Care Kit

This H2Ocean Ultimate tattoo aftercare kit is essential for all of the healing stages of your new tattoo, plus it can be used after healing on your existing tattoos. This kit is designed to cleanse your tattoo, while also providing nourishment and moisture to your skin, which is bound to feel a little touchy right now. This one-of-a-kind, all-natural water based aftercare system will keep your new tattoo bright and beautiful for many years to come. The ultimate tattoo care aftercare kit provides you with a three-step, safe, unscented, and revitalizing skin care regimen that is made for the tattoo industry by the tattoo industry. Once your tat is healed, keep it moisturized and looking gorgeous with H2Ocean Aquatat Moisturizer. Protect your tattoos and all the rest of you from too much sun exposure with H2Ocean SPF 45 Sea Life Extreme Sunscreen.

Price: $18.09 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Effectively aids the healing process

Can help accelerate healing time

Soap doesn’t dry out skin

Easy instructions for use

Cons:

Somewhat spendy

Moisturizing cream contains parabens

Foam lotion can irritate skin

Scent was an issue for some

5. After Inked Tattoo Moisturizer & Aftercare Lotion

After Inked is well-respected in the tattoo, piercing and permanent makeup industry. It’s a daily skin moisturizer for new and existing tattoos that won’t stick to your clothes. If you’re looking for a truly natural tattoo aftercare product, Aft Ink is a non-petroleum based, paraben-free, fragrance-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free formula. It’s been clinically tested and dermatologist tested, so it’s safe for all skin types. Plus, it’s non-allergenic so it won’t irritate sensitive skin. After Inked is a premium product that’s been used and recommended by many world-renowned tattoo artists. Enriched with grapeseed oil, this is a great daily moisturizer for all your tats. It can also be used on any permanent makeup procedure on lips, brows, eyeliner and areola. You can use it as well, as an after-laser tattoo removal moisturizing lotion. And why carry a big bottle around, post tattooing? You can get the After Inked Tattoo Aftercare Lotion in convenient, disposable pillow packs. They also make a terrific piercing aftercare spray.

Price: $17.02 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

True vegan tattoo aftercare

Good consistency

Pleasant, light scent

Moisturizes well, without feeling heavy or sticky

Cons:

May enhance scabs

Can cause itching or irritation

May sting when used on fresh ink

Can cause pimples and rash

6. Urban Nomads Tattoo Aftercare Oil

This Urban Nomads tattoo oil is made with the best of Mother Earth’s treasures, to make your ink pop out and come to life. Its healing, moisturizing properties work perfectly on your new tattoo. It also helps to bring luminescence and clear contours back to your older tattoos. This special formula combines Argan oil, vitamin E, and other nutrients that are well-known to be excellent for skin and hair. Because it’s so versatile, it can even be applied as a hair oil to help repair split ends. It is crafted with ingredients that penetrate your skin profusely, deeply moisturizing your tat. Plus it has an amazing scent. It contains 100 percent natural ingredients including Moroccan cold-pressed Argan oil, sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil and Bergamot oil. Hand-crafted in Spain, Urban Nomads tattoo oil is the perfect tattoo aftercare, guilt free, because it’s cruelty free and completely natural. Urban Nomads makes a full line of beard care products as well, from beard wax and shave gel, to aftershave balm and beard oil.

Price: $19.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Good for skin and hair

Great scent

Helps renew and revitalize older tattoos

Feels smooth and clean on the skin

Cons:

Unabsorbed oil can stain clothes

Scent isn’t perfect for everyone

Expensive for its size

7. Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Trusted by dermatologists, pediatricians and people with new tattoos like you, Aquaphor Healing Ointment provides the special care that your new tat needs. That makes it a popular choice among those with lots of tattoo aftercare experience. It’s also great for your whole family, healing any very dry, chapped or irritated skin. Specially formulated to create an ideal environment that protects and helps heal your skin, it’s perfect on your fresh ink. It’s also free of fragrance, dyes and preservatives, making it gentle for sensitive skin. Use this multi-purpose ointment to protect or soothe extremely dry skin, chapped lips, cracked hands and feet, minor cuts and burns, and any other skin irritations, so you can get on with your day comfortably. It also helps prevent and soothe chafing, blisters, dry or chapped skin resulting from wind burn, cold or dry air. Because it protects, it will help to heal your new tattoo as well as other minor cuts, scrapes and burns. To add extreme moisture to your tattoo area, soothe it with Eucerin Aquaphor Healing Ointment. Aquaphor also makes an awesome Healing Lip Repair.

Price: $11.96 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

#1 Amazon Best Seller

Heavy duty healing power

Medicated to soothe discomfort

Good for many uses in addition to healing your tats

Cons:

Pretty greasy feeling

Doesn’t smell great

Isn’t as easily absorbed as some

May cause breakouts

8. Ora’s Amazing Herbal Tattoo Salve

If you’re really into organic products, this 100 percent natural tattoo salve works because herbs are amazing healers. This tattoo ointment is slow-infused with an herbal blend formulated specifically for healing tissue, reducing inflammation, and reducing risk of infection. Applying a thin layer to new tattoos will help to protect and keep them supple. The best tattoo aftercare products heal, soothe and relieve itching without clogging pores or leaching color. This salve is lanolin, petroleum, synthetic and paraben free. It is gently scented with essential oils of rosemary, thuja (cedar leaf) and tea tree. Essential oils have been used throughout herb medicine history to help prevent infection. All ingredients were carefully selected for their healing, soothing, and protective qualities. This tattoo care salve contains moisturizing grapeseed oil infused with organic calendula, organic comfrey, organic plantain, organic chickweed, organic St. John’s Wort, organic burdock and thyme, organic coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin E And essential oils. Ora’s Amazing Herbal also makes an Intensive Skin Salve for deep hydration and healing. If you’re especially sensitive to scents, or if you have extra sensitive skin, Touchy Skin Salve might be the solution for healing your new ink.

Price: $22.79

Pros:

Highly rated by users

100 percent natural and organic

Soothes itching and irritation on new tattoos

Helps quickly heal fresh ink

Cons:

Not as moisturizing as some

May cause breakouts

Scent might be overwhelming to some

9. Tattoo Skin Silk

For those of us with an ink addiction, we know new tattoos need protection and healing vitamins. Unlike lanolin and petroleum based products, all-natural Tattoo Silk won’t clog pores or pull out your new ink. You’ll heal quickly with this hypoallergenic balm that protects and heals, while allowing your skin to breathe. Full of vitamins and beneficial natural oils, this silk balm is a great tattoo aftercare solution. This tattoo cream helps rejuvenate, heal and protect your body’s largest organ – your skin – naturally. Vitamin-rich ingredients soften, replenish, restore and repair the most delicate, damaged, and itchy skin. Two ounces of this natural balm can easily last as long as ten ounces of products diluted with water. With no water to evaporate, the moisture is sealed deeply into your skin, lasting much longer. Tattoo Skin Silk will leave your tat feeling soft, healthy, healed and smooth.To nourish the rest of your body and fight dryness and itching, try Healing Skin Silk. For soothing and relaxing your stressed out self, try the Itchy Bitch Skin Silk.

Price: $14 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great natural ingredients aid in healing

Moisturizes and smooths

Doesn’t feel greasy

Smells great

Cons:

Scent is unappealing to some

Product can seem hard and waxy

May require warming to spread effectively

10. Motherlove Organic Tattoo Care

Handcrafted in Colorado, Motherlove’s tattoo cream is made with certified organic calendula flowers and marshmallow root infused in extra virgin olive oil, beeswax, and shea butter. It helps to promote quicker healing of your new tattoo and its organic ingredients keep your pores from getting clogged. This allows your fresh ink to fully penetrate your skin. The thoughtful formulation of herbs provides optimal moisturizing and healing properties, yet retains a consistency that is comfortable to apply. Unlike petroleum based products, Motherlove Tattoo Care allows your skin to breathe easy. Motherlove makes a full line of organic products, like their Green Salve that quickly and effectively takes the itch out of insect bites, bee stings, and poison ivy. Motherlove is especially well known for their pregnancy and nursing products. Their Motherlove Nurturing Life gift box would make a wonderful gift for someone special.

Price: $10.40

Pros:

Reasonably priced compared to many

Certified organic ingredients

Hydrates and moisturizes without feeling sticky

Smells great

Cons:

Reported inconsistencies with packaging

Scent may be overpowering for some

11. Fisticuffs Tattoo Balm

Fisticuffs Tattoo Balm is a fast healing formula for tattoo aftercare. This balm is comprised of the highest quality ingredients and is specially formulated to aid in the recovery of your tattoos during the healing process. It contains no petroleum jelly, instead relying on an array of all natural ingredients that address issues like swelling, pain cracking and skin damage while fighting bacteria. After washing your new tattoo, just apply a thin layer of Fisticuffs Tattoo Balm over your entire tattooed area once or twice a day until it’s healed.

Fisticuffs also makes a wide range of mustache and beard taming products. Find them here.

Price: $12.99 (25 Percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Reasonably priced compared to many

All natural ingredients ingredients

Fights bacteria, cracking and swelling

Helps speed healing

Cons:

Eucalyptus and peppermint scent isn’t for everyone

Can feel grainy compared to some

May not be best on super sensitive skin

12. Redemption Lubricant, Barrier and Aftercare

The terrific product was developed for specifically for tattoo artists and collectors. It acts as a lubricant, barrier and aftercare, all in one. While it may look and feel smooth like petroleum based products, it is 100% natural with powerful healing ingredients that include: organic Castor Oil, organic Sunflower Oil, organic Beeswax, organic Cocoa butter, organic Coconut oil, organic vegetable glycerin, organic Arrowroot powder, organic Calendula oil, organic Arnica, organic Chamomile extract, organic Rosemary extract, and mixed Tocopherols. This super natural formula helps soothe and heal your new tat for a beautiful outcome.

Price: $19.90

Pros:

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars by users

Helps to minimize scabbing and itching

Soothes pain and speeds healing

Powerful and effective organic ingredients

Excellent for sensitive skin

Cons:

Requires frequent reapplication

Expensive compared to many

13. 4-Star Tattoo Butter

If you’re looking for a 100 percent vegan product that you can use before, during and after the tattooing process, 4 Star Tattoo Butter is made in small batches with organic ingredients including sunflower seed oil, candelilla wax, cocoa butter, coconut oil, vitamin E, rosemary extract and calendula oil. Calendula is especially well known for its naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Each batch of this tattoo butter is carefully packed in lip balm containers, minimizing the risk of bacterial contamination on your new ink. The small family business that makes this tattoo aftercare butter originally formulated it with the help of a physician, to ensure that it met the strictest standards. This company is also committed to environmentally, socially and ethically responsible practices, so you can count on your product being cruelty free. Plus, for every purchase you make, 4-Star will plant a tree in the deforested areas of Brazil. That’s pretty cool, right? You can even use it for 21 days prior to getting your tattoo. Simply rub on to the designated area to prime your skin. Doing so will allow your skin to take color better. Keep your new ink well moisturized and beathing, without having to reapply your tattoo butter, by wrapping it with a Saniderm Tattoo Bandage to protect against bacteria, germs and other contaminants.

Price: $7.95

Pros:

Natural vegan formula that’s cruelty free

Perfect for before, during and after tattoo care

Made in small batches to ensure freshness

Packaged uniquely to avoid contamination

Cons:

Tiny amount of product for the price

Feels a bit oily or greasy

Product can break off in the tube

14. INK-EEZE Green Glide Botanical Extract Aftercare Tattoo Ointment

Developed and used by some of the most highly renowned tattoo artists in the industry, Green Glide’s botanical formula is made with a variety of healing and moisturizing plant extracts such as cucumber, licorice, carrot, and cranberry. Great for use during the process as wells as tattoo aftercare, this ointment provides your skin with the necessary ingredients to help the tattoo machine go smoothly into into skin. It ensures that your new tat gets all the necessary nutrients it needs to keep it moisturized and hydrated. Using green tea and other natural plant extracts, it provides the perfect healing touch, and it’s vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and made in the USA. Once your tat has healed, protect it from fading and burning, as well as premature skin aging, with INK-EEZE Ink Shield UVA / UVB Blocking Tattoo SunScreen SPF30. INK-EEZE Ink Enhance is a daily moisturizer and skin conditioner that will keep your tattoo looking vibrant, and the heavenly cucumber lavender scent is pretty delicious too.

Price: $23.29 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Helps your tattoo heal with less peeling and itching

Natural botanical ingredients

Can be used during and after tattooing

Large container lasts and lasts

Cons:

Petroleum based formula isn’t for everyone

Greasy and can stain clothes

A lot of product if you’re only getting a little tattoo

Kind of spendy

15. Ink Oil Tattoo Wash & Salve Set

This two piece set addresses both cleansing and moisturizing your tender new ink. Start with Susie Q Skin Ink Oil soothing tattoo wash. It’s great to use in the shower instead of anti-bacterial soap or instead of body wash to cleanse your new tattoo. It utilizes four therapeutic grade essential oils that are designed by nature to be anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, soothing to inflamed nerves and muscles, and to naturally combat scarring and scabbing. Follow up with Ink Salve, which is rich in organic oils. It’s a soothing, long-lasting, and non-greasy lotion for tattoos. Also made with essential oils it helps to boost collagen production, prevent scarring, kill bacteria and reduce inflammation. Both formulas are all natural and contain no petroleum, lanolin, mineral oil, orsynthetic fragrance. They’re also gluten, aloe, paraben and sulfate free.

Price: $39.95 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Full tattoo care kit

Botanicals to prevent swelling and infection

Helps to reduce itching and scabbinb

Nice organic ingredients

Cons:

Pretty spendy stuff

Not everyone wants a combination pack

Salve not as hydrating as some

