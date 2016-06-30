58 Best Toys of 2016

**Updated 11/20/18: You can find this year’s hottest new Christmas toys here.

With summer now over, and the water toys and pools being put away in the garage for the winter, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming winter months. For many, that also means that it’s time to start thinking about Christmas, more specifically, the Christmas toys that you’re going to start saving for so that your kids can have a “good Christmas.” Some of you are probably rolling your eyes, but for the rest of you, you understand what it’s like to go into the stores in December for last minute holiday shopping only to find that the one toy that little Tommy wanted is all sold out.

So far in 2016, we’ve seen some incredible new toys hit the market from some of the top toy brands from around the world. Here’s our list of the top 55 hottest new Christmas toys of 2016 — the coolest and most unique toys that are going to be highly sought-out come the holiday season. (See also: Our list of 100 great gifts for boys).

See Also: Toys Under $25 | Daily Toy Deals | Stocking Stuffers for Kids

1. Little Live Pets Snuggles My Dream Puppy Playset

One of the hottest Christmas toys of 2016 is easily this extremely cute Little Live Pets Snuggles My Dream Puppy, which not only looks almost criminally cute but also comes with an adoption certificate for your kids to fill out. He’s more than just a stuffed animal, though. His eyes open and close, and his stomach rises and falls as he breathes, giving Snuggles an unprecedented level of realism.

Price: $44.02 (24 percent off MSRP)

2. Fisher-Price Shimmer and Shine Dolls

FIsher-Price’s new line of Shimmer and Shine Shimmer Dolls are absolutely adorable, and your children will love it. The doll has a soft ponytail that your little ones will enjoy brushing and styling. It comes with a cool comb that’s in the shape of Tala, Shimmer’s pet monkey. Her outfit consists of a satin genie getup that makes magical adventures come to life.

Price: $22.99

3. Speak Out Game

One of the best new hot toys of 2016 that’s going to be on many Christmas lists this year is the brand new Speak Out game. It’s going to be a must-have for your teens this holiday season, tasking them with saying phrases with a big mouthpiece in their mouth. It’s ripe for ridiculous fun, and it comes with 5 mouthpieces, 200 double-sided cards, a timer and instructions. It’s a great family game to play with your teenagers, as it’s best played with 4-5 players. There’s also the much-cheaper Watch Ya’ Mouth game on Amazon Launchpad that is a similar idea, but it hasn’t begun shipping yet.

Price: $48.00

4. Kirby: Planet Robobot 3DS

If Nintendo has one hit game for kids in 2016 so far, it’s Kirby: Planet Robobot. This all-new Kirby adventure has our pink friend harnessing the power of a mysterious mech to stop Haltmann Works Company from mechanizing Kirby’s home. The game is getting mostly positive reviews, and it holds an 81% Metacritic score so far. If your child has a Nintendo 3DS, Kirby: Planet Robobot is a must own video game, and it’s one of the best new games for kids.

Price: $39.99

5. Finding Dory My Friend Dory

Dory has always been one of the favorites in Finding Nemo, because many people can relate to her forgetfulness. This year, Dory got her own movie, and it’s likely that your kids have already seen it (and loved it). In Finding Dory, the titular fish has her own crazy adventure, and with this Finding Dory My Friend Dory toy, your child can hear Dory saying over 50 different phrases and sounds from the movie. Depending on what way you move her, Dory says a different line from the movie. The new Trolls movie is also big this year, so you might want to have a look at our list of the best Trolls movie toys.

Price: $31.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

6. LEGO Mixels Skrubz

LEGOs are undeniably great, and whether you have a little boy or a little girl that’s into building toys, you’ll find your kids glued to a LEGO table just about every time they see one. Now, LEGO has these new cool toys that are called Mixels, which come in at about $8 each. They take the typical LEGO formula and make a weird-looking object come to life in a totally unique way. The Mixels have a certain level of silly about them that is unlike anything else LEGO has done to date.

Price: $7.80+

7. Disney’s Moana Adventure Collection

Disney’s Moana is a huge hit, and kids everywhere loved the animated movie. In fact, it’s easily the best animated film of the year, filled with a delightful Polynesian setting and beautiful music. Of course, Disney’s merchandising department has capitalized on the film’s greatness with the brand new Moana Adventure Collection, which includes Moana, Maui, Pua the pig and Mei Mei the ridiculous rooster. It also comes with an oar and Maui’s signature magical fish hook. The toys are highly detailed, and the set makes a great gift for those who have seen the movie.

Price: $30.00

8. Xbox One S

Microsoft debuted the Xbox One S at this year’s E3 (the biggest gaming convention in the world), and it was met with a lot of fanfare for its size reduction over the original Xbox One and its white color. Not only is it 40% smaller than the original Xbox One consoles, it also plays 4K video (from Netflix and other 4k media serving streaming networks). It’ll also have High Dynamic Range technology, which brings more luminous colors in games and videos. What’s more, it comes with a redesigned Xbox One wireless controller which has a textured grip and Bluetooth capabilities (it will connect to your PC via Bluetooth, not the Xbox One S). At $299, the current price point for the old Xbox One, the Xbox One S is a steal.

Price: $299.99

9. WWE Seth Rollins Action Figure

It has been years since I’ve ever been remotely interested in the world of the WWE, but over the past couple of years, they’ve brought on some likable talent that kids seem to flock to. This 6-inch Seth Rollins figure will have them bringing mayhem to your living rooms, as it’s one of the best new WWE toys of 2016.

Price: $9.47

10. LEGO Star Wars Resistance X-Wing Fighter

It’s amazing that Star Wars has stood the test of time. Here we are nearing 30 years later, and Star Wars is still as relevant as ever. This year, we’ll see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theaters in December, and that’s going to keep the wonderful world of Star Wars toys afloat this year. One of the leading Star Wars lines is from LEGO (surprised?), and this year, the company is introducing the LEGO Star Wars Resistance X-Wing Fighter. It comes with 4 spring-loaded shooters, retractable landing gear, and detachable BB-8 droid.

Price: $74.66 (7 percent off MSRP)

11. Marvel Titan Hero Series 3 Pack

Marvel’s Titan Heroes are some of the best superhero toys in the business, and this year, a new trio pack of heroes has made its way to retail shelves. In the Titan Hero Series 3-pack, kids will get an Iron Man, a Captain America figure, and a Spider-Man action figure, each of which measure in at 12-inches tall. It’s Hasbro’s best superhero toy offering this holiday season.

Price: $24.99

12. Baden Pugg Pop-up Soccer Goals

If your kids are big into sports, check out these awesome pop-up goals from PUGG. They fold down to a manageable size so that you can carry them around in a small pack. But once they’re unfolded, they spread out to a 4 x 2.5 x 2.5 feet, a sizable goal for both kids and adults. They’re perfect for kids that want to play a pop-up game of soccer or handball at the park or at the beach. And, if you have a smaller yard and don’t really have the room to keep permanent goals up all year long, the PUGG pop-up goal can be thrown up and taken down quickly and easily.

Price: $30.62

13. Anki Cozmo

In last year’s list of the hottest toys for the holidays, I included the Anki Overdrive system, which was a unique way for kids to play in the real world while also playing on their smartphone or tablet. This year, Anki will release the Cozmo, one of the coolest new robot toys, a little robot that’s incredibly smart and comes pre-loaded with personality. He doesn’t just learn, but he also plots and plans. He doesn’t just watch you, he gets to know you and your habits. It’s a supercomputer that fits in the palm of your hands, bringing a new level of fun and enrichment to playtime. He’s a robot that mirrors the feeling in the room, and if you ignore him, he’ll even get cranky. Don’t worry, he’s not a robot overlord that will overtake your life. Instead, he’s a fun new friend your children will love.

Price: $159.99

14. Nerf N-Strike Elite: Strongarm Blaster (x2)

It’s no secret that we love Nerf toys, and when you have the right toy weaponry, it can make a break or battle. If you want your children to become the victor of their toy warfare, check out these new Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blasters. They’re like a futuristic revolver, and they’re perfect for dual-wielding (especially since they cost under $10 each).

Price: $9.89 (29 percent off MSRP)

15. Lego Minecraft Kits

LEGO’s newest Minecraft building kit is its massive Village set, which comes with 1500 pieces that every Minecraft lover will appreciate. The problem, though, is that right now it’s a bit on the expensive side because of the high demand. It is intended to be $199 come Christmas time, but if you don’t want to shell out $315 in the meantime, check out the other numerous LEGO Minecraft kits that are available, starting at the low price of $15.99.

Price: Starting at $15.99 (up to $315)

16. Ghostbusters Mr. Potato Head

Ghostbusters and Mr. Potato Head are together at last. It’s the franchise mash-up that we all never knew we wanted. With a new Ghostbusters releasing later this summer, it’s going to bring an all-new generation of fans. This Ghostbusters Mr. Potato Head will make for the perfect gift for those who like the new movie.

Price: $26.95

17. Transformers: The Ultimate Pop-Up Universe

The most intricate and well-designed pop-up book you’ll ever find. It’s tough to recommend pop-up books to today’s kids, but this Transformers Ultimate Pop-Up Book is especially great. It’s easily the coolest pop-up book we’ve ever seen.

Price: $27.20

Buy the Transformers Ultimate Pop-Up Book here.

18. Fisher-Price’s New Wooden Toys

Fisher-Price knows that parents are looking more towards naturally made toys, which is why they’ve crafted this awesome new line of wooden toys. Of their new creations, our favorite is the Rhythm & Roll Percussion Plane, a colorful airplane with cymbal-esque rotors and a small stick to strike them with. With bright colors including cyan, yellow, and purple, your kids will love how the toy looks. And, it’s high quality, sturdy construction is notable.

Price: $24.76

19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Blasts Michelangelo Two-Shot Blaster

It’s always tough to create something TMNT themed that hasn’t already been done before; how many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figures need to be created before we all start holding hands around the world? However, these incredibly cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-Blasts Blasters are an exception, and they’re fun and unique. Each blaster is designed after one of the turtles, and our favorite is the Michaelangelo-based one, which has a crossbow-esque design.

Price: $12.99

20. Little Live Pets Lil’ Turtle Tank

Anyone who has actually owned a turtle will tell you that they’re surprisingly high maintenance for an aquatic pet. Not only do they smell up the room they’re in rather quickly, but their tank gets messy rather fast as well. Now, your children can own a turtle without holding an actual life in their hands with the Little Live Pets Lil’ Turtle Tank. It swims in water and walks on the tank’s surface, and it’s easily transported around to show grandma and grandpa or their cousins when you’re out visiting. They can swim in pools and bathtubs, or in their own tank. Undoubtedly, once parents get wind of these cool toys, they’re going to be one of the hottest Christmas toys of 2016.

Price: $24.48

21. Osmo Creative Kit

Buying your kids learning toys is a tough sell for them, typically, but the Osmo line does things a bit differently. With the Osmo Creative Kit, they’ll be having fun while drawing and creating with their iPads while mostly not even touching it. The Osmo Creative Kit combines the idea of having creative tools and utilizing cutting edge technology to advance your child’s learning (all while they’re actually having fun and enjoying what they’re doing). They’ll use them both for creative problem solving, drawing art that comes to life, and tracing with a program that will turn any photo into an easy to draw outline that they’ll then try to replicate on their drawing board. It’s an interesting way to get your kids away from video game controllers and into art.

Price: $49.99

22. VTECH Go Go Smart Friends Enchanted Princess Palace

VTECH’s newest addition to their toy lineup is the Go! Go! Smart Friends Enchanted Princess Palace which is definitely going to be one of the hottest toddler toys this year. This massive palace expands to over four feet wide and it comes with a variety of luxurious rooms like a ballroom and music room. It also has an observation tower. It’s one of the most colorful toys we’ve seen, with plenty of pinks and purples, as well as teal and yellow. Its coolest feature is what’s called MagicPoint, which allows fun phrases to be said by the unit when a character touches it. These characters also have what’s called MagicChat, which allows them to talk to each other when they’re in close proximity. What’s more, it has a lot going on with it, including things that spin, open, light-up, and play noise. It’s the perfect gift for 2-3 year olds, and it’ll keep them busy for hours.

Price: $52.24 (13 percent off MSRP)

23. LeapFrog LeapStart Preschool Interactive Learning System

Every year, LeapFrog continues to show innovation in the learning toys space by releasing some cool, fun new toy that also happens to be a great learning tool for your kids (or someone else’s kids). This year, the company has the LeapFrog LeapStart Preschool Interactive Learning System for two different age groups. They have one that’s intended for the older crowd of kids 4-8, but in all honesty, that one might be a bit too childish. However, the model that is intended for the 2-4 year olds is an excellent choice for helping to start your children on the right path of early learning. It works with all of LeapFrog’s LeapStart books, and it comes with a stylus that’s intended for kids. The LeapStart will have your kids excited about counting, phonics, and creative activities.

Price: $39.99

24. Powerup FPV

If you’ve been following some of my other writing, it should be no secret that I’m a big fan of what the Parrot drones company does. Now, they’ve helped Powerup develop the Powerup FPV, which allows you to get a first-person view of your paper airplane (using an included Google Cardboard headset). The video feed is crystal clear, and it records both audio and video. What’s more, the Powerup FPV will provide live streaming video right to the headset. And possibly even cooler than all that: you control the paper airplane with your head movement. Using just the basic materials, it’s an impressive blend of two of the year’s most popular technologies: drones and VR.

Price: $199.99

25. Pokémon my Friend Pikachu

Everyone is going to want something to do with Pokémon, thanks to this year’s incredibly popular Pokémon Go mobile game and the upcoming release of Pokémon Sun and Moon. TOMY is well-known in the toy industry for their well-designed plush toys, and their new Pokémon My Friend Pikachu might be their best. It’s not only super soft and cuddly, and sizeable — it’s 10″ tall — but it also says over 10 sounds and phrases. Of course, most of them are some variation of “Pika”, but Pokémon fans should come to expect that now. When Pikachu’s belly is pressed, his ears move, cheeks light up, and he’ll say one of his signature phrases. It’s going to be one of the most sought after new Christmas toys this year, so you should probably pick yours up sooner rather than later so that it isn’t sold out when you try to buy it in December. Out of all of the Pokemon toys available, TOMY’s is the cutest.

Price: $24.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

26. TMNT Talk to Me Mikey

It’s hard to keep recommending new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles every year, because, for the most part, they just introduce new figures of some sort and call it a day. But this year’s hot new TMNT toy is a little different. Check out this TMNT Talk to Me Mikey, a companion toy for your child that has 10 intelligent commands to which Mikey will respond to. He’ll answer questions, sing songs, play games, and even spin on his shell in typical Michaelangelo fashion. He’s also sporting a cool, almost-chibi-esque design that makes it even more lovable.

Price: $47.57

27. Hot Wheels AI

ANKI Toys already has something similar to Hot Wheels’ new AI Race System, but the Hot Wheels one is a bit different. For one, it doesn’t require a smartphone. All of the racing action is done with a controller, which means they won’t have to drain their smartphone’s battery. It’s incredibly similar, so if they already have the Anki Overdrive, this probably isn’t the best choice for them. But if they don’t have last year’s Anki toy, the new Hot Wheels toy has an intelligent track and smart cars with scale speeds up to 180mph. It has multiple gaming modes and the track has over 40 configurations, and it introduces unique elements like tire blowouts, oil spills and engine failures to the typical monotonous racing experience.

Price: $94.00 (6 percent off MSRP)

28. Hatchimals

Finding out what inside these new Hatchimals is half of the fun, but just know that they actually do hatch, and they’re more than just what they appear to be (a glowing egg). We can’t say much about them as to not ruin the surprise of what’s inside, but just know that your child will love it. These are going to be in the top 10 most bought toys this Christmas, and they’re already selling out all over the place — Hatchimals are sold out at Toys R’ Us, Target, Wal-mart, and they’re prices have skyrocketed on Amazon because the demand is so high. This hatching egg toy is an absolute must this holiday season, and it’s the apparent frontrunner for the hottest new toy of 2016.

Price: $59.88 (but Hatchimals prices have skyrocketed thanks to a shortage. Keep an eye on Amazon pricing, as we’re told stock will be replenished soon and prices should go back to normal at least for a few weeks).

29. Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Quadcopter Drone

This combines two of my favorite things: Mario and drones. The Mario Kart 8 Quadcopter Drone is incredibly cool, placing a Mario Kart-style Mario racer atop a quadcopter that’s easy to fly. It uses a 6-axis gyro system for flight stability, and the rotors have a protective cage around them so that they don’t break easily. It has two modes, beginner and advanced, so every sort of pilot can enjoy it. It’s recommended for ages 14 and up.

Price: $129.00

30. PS4 Pro

The PS4 Pro is going to be one of the most popular video game toys of the year. It’s so powerful, of course, that we’re conflicted even calling it a toy, but video games are toys, right? The PS4 Pro will be the most powerful console on the market for the next year until Microsoft releases theirs in late 2017, meaning those gamers who want the best graphics, the best PS4 games experience, and overall best system are going to want to buy it. The Pro is priced at $399.99 for the 1TB system, and it comes 4K-ready and VR ready. It’s more powerful than the Xbox One S, and although it’s not going to be as powerful as next year’s Project Scorpio, it’s a sure thing in 2016. (See our comparison of the PS4 Pro vs Scorpio here).

Price: $399.99

31. Hyper Toss Action Game

Games like Hyper Toss are always hot sellers during the Christmas toy season. It’s an electronic quick catch ball game that will put the player’s skills to the test. It’s a great interactive toy for kids that will have them addicted to beating their own personal high scores, as well as their friend’s scores. It has four different game modes, each of which are designed to get your child moving. The idea is to catch the ball quickly in one of the three colored cups, according to the audio instructions that are shouted out while you’re playing. One mode challenges the player to be the fastest to catch 15 tosses, while another has you recall the sequence with your memory (similar to a game of Simon).

Price: $19.99

32. SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset

Just a couple weeks ago, SteelSeries introduced their newest line of headsets, the Arctis line, and it comes it at the perfect mix of quality and price point. For $100, you aren’t going to find a better gaming headset that is as versatile. It works with PC with Headphone:X 7.1 Surround Sound, and Xbox One, PS4, and mobile with stereo. It sounds great, and it has super cool-looking RGB lighting that is easily customized using a PC app. The quality of this headset is unmatched in the price range, and it’s super comfortable — it’s for these reasons it’s on this list of the best new Christmas toys of 2016.

Price: $99.99

33. Air Wars Battle Drones

Getting drones as Christmas gifts in 2016 for your kids is almost a must. The drone hobby is at an all-time high, and it’s only growing, thanks to things like ESPN2 showing Drone Racing on their channel now, and a 15 year old winning mega bucks from just racing a drone. While these Air Wars Battle Drones aren’t intended as racers, they’re tons of fun for kids in the 8-12 year old range. It comes in a set of two, and each player will control their respective flying quadcopter drone to try to knock the other drone out of the sky. While most drones are made to resist crashing, these Battle Drones are built to cause crashing, with things like hooks and “razers” (they’re not really razers) hanging from the drone. They’ll have hours of fun battling it out in the skies.

Price: $99.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

34. Meccano Meccasaur

One of last year’s biggest toys was the Meccano Meccanoid, an impressive kinetic robot that tasked kids with putting together their own robot to control. In 2016, Meccano has introduced basically, a cooler version that’s designed to look like a dinosaur. It’s called the Meccano Meccasaur, and it’s also cheaper than its predecessor, coming in at $85.99. LIke the Meccanoid, the Meccasaur is programmable and designed to interact with its new friends. It’s recommended for 10 year olds and older, and it’s going to take them quite awhile to put together. It’s one of those rare Christmas toys that’s well worth the money.

Price: $86.06 (14 percent off MSRP)

35. Dromida Rally Car

RC cars have been popular in past years, and this year isn’t any different. But don’t get whoever you’re shopping for one of those cheapo $30 RC cars you’d find at Toys R’ Us or Wal-mart — get them something a bit more substantial! The Dromida Rally Car is a great starter RC car for the hobby, as it comes fully assembled and it has a low center of gravity so that it’s easy to control. It’s impressively quick for an RC car in the price range, and it won’t break easily, thanks to its foam front bumper. It looks cool, with a green and white racing style colorway, and it’ll easily be the best RC car they’ve ever owned.

Price: $109.99

36. Disney Princess Pink Carriage Ride-On

How did I first hear about the Disney Princess Pink Carriage Ride-on? I was walking through Wal-mart to do some shopping, and they had it prominately displayed in one of the center aisles. Instantly, my three year old daughter went into a frenzy, asking if she can have it over and over again. That’s how I knew the Pink Carriage Ride-On was a great option. Sure, it might be a little steep on the price, but it’s not much more than any other high-end ride-on toy. It’s designed to look like a fairy princess’s carriage, and it has a 45 minute runtime. It hits 5 mph, and it has a light up wand and fairy tale sounds as well. She’ll be the coolest little girl on the block, as it’s one of the best ride-on toys available.

Price: $299.99

37. Fisher-price Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batbot RC

Fisher-Price is well-known for creating some of the best baby toys on the market, and their line of Imaginext DC Super Friends toys is awesome. New this year is their DC Super Friends Transforming Batbot RC toy, which is an RC robot and tank in one. It has over 100 cool sounds and phrases, as well as a rapid fire disk shooter that shots foam disks. The eyes and vents light up, and it’s designed to have a general aesthetic similar to the 1960s Batmobile, at least colorwise. It’s not too big and not too small, and it comes in at under $50, making it one of the best new Christmas toys of 2016 and one of our favorite Batman toys.

Price: $48.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

38. Think & Learn Code-A-Pillar

You’re going to see a lot of coding toys on numerous holiday toy lists this year, and one of the most innovative of the pack is the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-A Pillar toy. Kids can connect segments in different ways to make the Code-A-Pillar do different things, like go in different directions and light up. It has a motorized head that has lights, sounds and two blinking eyes, which helps to bring their coding ideas to life. It’s one of the best new STEM toys of the year.

Price: $38.01 (24 percent off MSRP)

39. Imaginext Ultra Ice Dino

Another super cool toy by Imaginext is their new Ultra Ice Dino, which was just introduced this fall. It is a large ice blue dino with various Power Pads scattered around its body that perform different functions. For example, pressing the Power Pad behind its tail has him take four T-Rex size steps forward, while pushing another Power Pad will open and close his mouth to shoot fire projectiles. It also has a purple shooter filled with ice bombs in its torso that can be fired at foes. It stands at an impressive 2 1/2 feet tall.

Price: $79.00 (21 percent off MSRP)

40. LeapFrog LeapPad Platinum Kids Learning Tablet

Finding a great kids tablet other than the Amazon Kindle Fire Kids HD is a chore, as they’re either too difficult or lack features. But LeapFrog has hit the sweet spot with the LeapFrog LeapPad Platinum Kids Learning Tablet which is perfect for a wide range of ages from 3 to 9 years of age. It comes with a 7″ hi-resolution touch screen that provides sharp, crisp graphics, and it has a fast and powerful processor.

Price: $99.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

41. Imaginarium City Studio Dollhouse

Sure, dollhouses are cool, but what about City Studio Dollhouses? This Imaginarium stands at over three and a half feet tall, and it has three floors. What’s more, it has an elevator that brings their dolls to each of those three floors. It’s best-suited for 11.5″ dolls. What we really love about the Imaginarium City Studio Dollhouse is that, yes, it’s big, but also it’s incredibly colorful and well-designed aesthetically, with a city studio vibe. There’s a lot going on, and it’s sure to keep your children busy for hours. Surprisingly, it comes in at just $106 at the time of writing this (remember, Amazon prices fluctuate). And although there’s some assembly required, it’s going to be well worth it for your child once you see how much use they’re going to get out of it.

Price: $105.88

42. Step2 Grand Walk-In Kitchen and Grill

Step2 has been keeping kids amused with play spaces for decades, and one of their newest products this year is the Grand Walk-In Kitchen and Grill. Kids of all ages love to pretend to cook, and this massive Kitchen and Grill set is one of the most popular new playsets of the year. It comes with 103 accesssories, and it has three electronic features: a grill, stove top, and a phone. The playset also has a large sink area for “washing” the dishes, and there’s plenty of space for storing their toy kitchen accessories. If you have space to fill in a playroom or their bedrooms, the Grand Walk-In Kitchen and Grill is really one of the better playsets available.

Price: $210.47

43. Furby Connect

Furby toys haven’t been super popular in quite some time, but at one point many years ago, they were everywhere. Now, in 2016, the Furby company has returned with a brand new toy, the Furby Connect, which will undoubtedly be one of the most popular toys of the holiday season. This isn’t the same Furby we knew many years ago, though, as the Furby Connect connects via Bluetooth to an app that will allow it to interact with your kids in different ways. Furby loves to share kid-friendly videos, be fed from the app’s “Food Cannon”, and play games with your kids. It can also be turned off, of course, so you don’t have to worry about it trying to chat you up when the kids aren’t around.

Price: $83.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

44. Zoomer Chimp

Zoomer has been a popular company over the past few years, with cool robot toys like the Zoomer Dino (which was on our Christmas lists last year). This year, the company has introduced the Zoomer Chimp, which rolls, flips, moves on all fours, and makes noises like a real chimp. He has color changing eyes, a moving face, and he’s designed with what’s called Progressive Play, so that he won’t always respond the same way.

Price: $89.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

45. Sphero BB-8 With Force Band

One of last year’s most popular toys was the Sphero BB-8 Droid, which was modeled after the cutest new droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This year, the Sphero company has made it even more Star Wars-y with the inclusion of the new Force Band, allowing users to control the droid with their hand movements. It makes it look and feel like they’re controlling their BB-8 with the force. The Force Band, itself, also does other things, like sync with an app that will allow them to find random holograms out in the wild. It’s filled with a lot of creative ideas, and it’s perfect for little Star Wars lovers.

Price: $199.95

46. Sky Viper Pro Series

Sure, you can get them any one of the best toy drones available right now, but the newest debut from Sky Viper is their best. It’s called the Sky Viper Pro Series, and it’s designed for the intermediate drone-loving child. The Pro Series is a clear step up featurewise from Sky Viper’s other offerings, as this one has auto launch, land, and hover capabilities, as well as a POV flying mode that tells the drone to fly in whatever direction you push the joystick, ignoring the direction it’s actually facing. Even the controller that comes with the Sky Viper Pro Series is a major step up from what the company has produced before it, looking closer to a hobbyist’s drone than a “toy”.

Price: $249.99

47. Nerf N-Strike Elite TerraScout RC Drone

Nerf is absolutely out of control with how cool some of their new offerings are. It feels as though every new product or line of products they release is a big hit. And although it might be considered a bit on the pricier side, the new Nerf N-Strike Elite TerraScout tank drone is one of our favorite new Nerf toys of the year. It even has a live feed that sends from the tank to the controller, allowing users to see what they’re about to demolish with foam darts. What’s more, kids can actually record their RC battles, recording everything the drone’s camera sees. This new Nerf tank is going to be at the top of many Christmas wishlists this holiday season.

Price: $258.98

48. PlayStation VR

Don’t underestimate the PlayStation VR. VR isn’t just a fad this time around, and the PSVR is, for the most part, the best option. If you’re not looking to spend $800+ on a VR headset, the PSVR comes in at just half that cost (as long as they already have the required PS4 console, two move controllers and a PlayStation camera). If not, the PlayStation VR bundle is being sold for just $100 more, and it will include the controllers and camera. There are a lot of great experiences already out there for PlayStation VR, and there are so many PlayStation VR games on the way. So if you think they’ll be interested in becoming Batman, being a robot mech, or play carnival games in a fully immersive world, PSVR is a great choice. It’s one of the best gifts for boys this year.

Price: $399.99

49. 12-Volt Range Rover Sport

Ride-on toys have come along way since what was available 10 years ago. Now, they’re better-designed, look-cooler, and last longer. This brand new 12-Volt Range Rover Sport ride-on can not only be driven by your toddler, but it can also be driven by you via a remote control. It’s designed to look like a Range Rover, of course, and it’ll easily make him/her the envy of their friends (and other parents).

Price: $299.00

50. Fisher Price Power Wheels Wild Thing Ride On

So, here’s a ride-on of a different nature, which takes a more “this is clearly a toy” approach. It’s called the Power Wheels Wild Thing, and it certainly has a wild design. It’s uniquely designed to use cool dual joysticks to control the steering, allowing them to spin a full 360 degrees. It can hit a maximum of 5 mph, and ti has parent-controlled speed settings (located under the seat) so that kids can easily master the controls. It also features large durable tires that make it perfect for multi-terrain driving. It’s one of the best Christmas toys of 2016, and your kids will LOVE it.

Price: $249.99

51. Razer Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter

One of the hottest toys last year were those two-wheeled hoverboards, but if you remember correctly, most of them were recalled for fire hazards. Now, Razer has released the Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard, which has the Razer brand name attached to it (read: it’s not some knock-off or poorly made hoverboard). It’s being touted as the world’s smartest self-balancing electric scooter, and it’s certified for meeting the industry’s highest electric safety standards. This whisper quiet hoverboard has a cruising speed of over 8 mph, thanks to its 350-watt motors, and it has 60 minutes of battery life on a single charge. It also uses quick-change 36V lithium ion batteries that can be swapped in and out with ease, allowing riders to extend their ride times. The name of the game with Razer is a quality and safe design, so you can rest-assured knowing they’ll be safe on the Hovertrax 2.0.

Price: $349.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

52. Mebo Robot

If you’re looking for some serious “cool” points, check out the Mebo Robot. It’s a roller tank-esque robot that comes with a 5-axis precision arm that can be controlled with the controller (which is your tablet or smartphone, for the record). So, the Mebo hooks up to your WiFi connection and you then control it with your smartphone or tablet, controlling it like an RC car that has an arm, basically. As it stands right now, it cannot be controlled remotely from other locations. However, Skyrocket Toys (its manufacturer) says that functionality is on the way. The Mebo Robot is going to be near the top of many Christmas wishlists this year.

Price: $155.99

53. Super Roller Skating Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse toys have been popular for decades, and this year’s big new toy is the Super Roller Skating Minnie Mouse. When you squeeze her bow, Minnie sings a song as she skates, and she even spins. The bow also lights up, and it’s all around a cute Minnie toy.

Price: $29.99

54. Power Wheels Camo Dune Racer

If you’re not quite ready to spend $399 on the Princess Carriage Ride-On above, then check out the Power Wheels Camo Dune Racer, another toddler ride-on toy. Not only does it have a cool Monster Traction system that drives on hard surfaces, grass, or rough terrain, but it also has a power lock brake system for safety. What’s more, it has comfortable bucket seats with metal sidebars. In the front, they’ll also find a little trunk of sorts that will allow them to store some of their favorite toys. The Camo Dune Racer also sits lower than most Power Wheels, and it has just a generally cool vibe to it. Plus, you know, pink camo!

Price: $249.00 (11 percent off MSRP)

55. LEGO Architecture Kits (Like This Capital Building)

LEGO has gone absolutely crazy with some of their awesome creations. Late last year, they introduced the LEGO Architecture line of toys, and one of their new additions this year is the United States Capital Building Kit, complete with a dome, colonnades, north and south wings, and even steps and lawns. It’s recommended for 12 years and older, and even adults will have fun putting it together.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

56. NES Classic Edition

At first, I was hesitant to add the NES Classic Edition to our list of the best toys for Christmas 2016, simply because it’s going to be so hard to come by. The NES Classic is sold out everywhere, and stock isn’t being replenished quick enough. It’s a really unfortunate situation, and Nintendo has dropped the ball on this one. BUT, if you can get your hands on one, it’s THE hottest gift of 2016. It comes with 30 classic NES games, and it uses an HDMI port (not component cables as was the case with the original). It’s also significantly smaller than the original console, and although it doesn’t play actual NES cartridges, the 30 included games are more than enough to get a fill on nostalgic video games.

Price: MSRP is $59.99…but production/demand has it all the way at $215 right now.

57. Pokemon Action Figure Sets by TOMY

This Pokemon Figure Set is also featured on our list of the best stocking stuffers for kids this year, and it’s simply because of how popular Pokemon toys have become (thanks mostly to Pokemon Go). This set is the same you’d find at Toys R’ Us from TOMY toys — one of the leading brands in officially licensed Pokemon toys. There are four different packs available, but the best option is the Pikachu and Bulbasaur pack or the Squirtle and Charmander pack.

Price: Starting at $12.99

58. The Secret Life of Pets Gidget Talking Plush

Like Finding Dory, The Secret Life of Pets is going to be an incredibly popular animated movie in 2016. One of the characters in the movie is named GIdget, and she’s going to be on one of the more popular characters when the movie hits theaters next month. This Talking Plush Gidget talks and makes noises, and she has a soft and fluffy exterior that’s perfect for both playtime and bedtime. There are numerous The Secret Life of Pets plushies available, but Gidget is going to be the top choice in toy stores this holiday season.

Price: $16.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.