10 Best Mastectomy Bras

It’s a tough subject. Finding the best mastectomy bras after your surgery can be confronting, to say the least. Your body has changed, and certainly your self-image has been transformed as well. I know from experience, because my mom and sister are both breast cancer survivors. They’ve shared their frustrations with finding beautiful bras and lingerie that leaves them feeling beautiful, after their physical transformation.

And it’s not just the difficulty of the bra search, you also have to find the best post mastectomy breast forms that mirror your natural look and feel, particularly if you’re trying to match them to an existing breast.

Like all women’s foundations, bras especially create the way you’ll look in clothing, from suits to sportswear. We’ve got good news, though. Finding beautiful, comfortable and functional mastectomy bras – those that can easily accommodate your prostheses, is becoming easier all the time.

From flattering cami-style bras with lace insets, to super supportive styles, and even mastectomy sports bras, there are lots of excellent (and pretty) styles available. A real breakthrough in both comfort and design, are the many wire-free bras that offer great support, without the discomfort of an underwire rubbing sensitive tissues or scars. In fact, research has shown that traditional underwire bras aren’t great for women in the first place. Fortunately, there are many options now to suit every woman’s style and preference.

One thing worth thinking about, especially immediately following surgery, is your mobility. You’re sore, and you will want something you can easily get on and off. Bras that hook in the front are a really great option for ease of wear in those early days.

As your recovery proceeds, you’ll be amazed at the number of really lovely mastectomy bras available in lace, lycra and other fabrics that feel good on your skin, and make you feel really confident wearing them. Just consider your new bras as a part of your daily beauty regimen.

Jump in the shower, do your makeup, pick out a great outfit, and slip into one of these 10 Best Mastectomy Bras. Then get out there and show the world your stuff, because you’re an inspiration to all of us.

1. Best Mastectomy Bra: Amoena Women’s Rita Wire-Free Bra with Coolmax Pockets

A modern silhouette with smooth cups. Stretch neckline features feminine lace trim for a snug fit. This wire-free bra is especially comfortable following surgery or radiation as it’s less irritating that a traditional underwire bra, but with all the benefits of shaping. The coolmax pockets stay cool and dry and comfortably hold a silicone breast form or symmetry shaper securely in place if needed. This bra is great for an average to fuller fit. The cut and sewn cups keep your clothes looking smooth, and the adjustable fabric straps are comfortable on your shoulders.

Price: $21.04 – $40

Pros:

Offers excellent support

Holds breast form securely in place

Fits true to size

More supportive than a molded cup bra

Cons:

Can look a bit like a bullet bra (pointy)

Not enough soft padding inside cup

Bottom band of the bra rends to roll

Bow on front is attached with itchy material

2. Best Mastectomy Bra: Transform See-Through Sheer Pocket Mastectomy Bra

This beautiful, feminine bra has been designed to fit and accentuate your breast forms. The sheer outer fabric allows the forms to be seen through the outer cup. Lightweight inner pockets help hold breast forms in place for added security. Wide satiny elastic straps and a wide cut band under the arms offer great support for the weight of the breast forms, much like it would your natural breast. The molded stretch cups can accommodate several breast form sizes. Because the most comfortable way to wear a breast form is inside a pocket-style bra, this pretty and sexy bra could be the perfect fit. With a three hook back, you can count on this bra to stay in place and not ride up.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

Well made

Attractive compared to many

Wide, comfy straps

Pockets to accommodate breast forms

Cons:

Does not lay flat against the chest between breasts

Cups may not run consistent to size

Not as sheer as desired by some

3. Best Mastectomy Bra: Royce Women’s Caress Georgia Wire-Free Post-Surgery Bilateral Cotton Pocketed Bra

Touches of luxurious lace and tiny ribbons give an edge of opulence to this seam free padded t-shirt bra that gives you a perfectly smooth silhouette under any outfit. This bra has bilateral, shaped pockets to hold a prosthesis, but this bra can be worn by anyone. If there’s no prosthesis, the pockets will act as a cotton liner in the cup. It’s a beautifully comfortable, great fitting, and truly supportive non-wired bra that looks and feels fabulous. Better yet, you’ll save time because this bra can be safely machine washed on a cool, delicate or gentle cycle. As the benefits of wearing a wire-free bras become more and more well-known, this wireless bra offers all of the support without the discomfort.

Price: $39.38 – $54.00

Pros:

Wire-free for comfortable fit

Machine washable

Comfortable straps that stay in place

Cotton comfort next to your skin

Cons:

More expensive than some

May not run true to size

Limited color options

Underarm band fits lower than some

4. Best Mastectomy Bra: Classique Lace All Over Post Mastectomy Bra

This beautiful lace all over mastectomy bra will keep you feeling beautiful, even on the toughest days. The sophisticated, sensual styling looks like any other beautifully made lingerie. It features all over scalloped lace and the popular color-on-color effect for the cups and front gusset. The internal pockets are specially designed of cotton and spandex to comfortably accommodate your prostheses. The comfy straps are embroidered and lined and back is adjustable to ensure the bra stays in place.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Looks like beautiful, regular lingerie

Lace is soft, not scratchy

Sexy, color on color styling

Excellent fit

Cons:

Straps may run short

Not as soft as some

Bra can ride up

5. Best Mastectomy Bra: Nearly Me Front Closure Mastectomy Bra

This bra features the same pretty soft cup with delicate lace styling that you’ve grown to love, but this bra offers an easy, front hook design. It looks beautiful and natural with any breast prosthesis and is available in two colors, beige and white. This style works well for women who have a difficult time hooking bras from the back, especially due to post surgical pain. The firm 3/4 inch elastic straps offer both comfort and stability.

Price: $36.04

Pros:

Easy front closure

Very adjustable

Looks natural under clothing

Very well made

Cons:

Tends to run small

Limited color options

Cups seem far apart

6. Best Mastectomy Bra: Q-T Intimates Molded Cup Mastectomy Bra

Enjoy the shaping, support and comfort you need in this high-quality, molded cup bra from Q-T Intimates. It’s made of durable, form-fitting nylon-spandex fabric and has soft, breathable 100 percent cotton pockets that fit most breast forms perfectly. They absorb moisture to keep you cool and comfortable. Crafted with wide sides and straps, this versatile mastectomy bra has beautiful floral lace details that won’t show under your clothing. The wide straps are comfy and stay in place on your shoulders, providing even more needed support.

Price: $23.13 – $33.75

Pros:

Molded cups with pockets hold breast forms in place

No cup seams so looks smooth under clothes

Wide sides and straps make for comfortable fit

Good for large busted women

Cons:

Tends to run small

Can feel a bit scratchy

Proper sizing can be difficult

Not perfect for silicone prosthetics

7. Best Mastectomy Cami-style Bra: Royce Women’s Caress Antoinette Bilateral Pocketed Mastectomy Bra

This sumptuous Antoinette style is pure indulgence with delicate, pleated cups and luxurious lace trimmings. Soft, padded cups provide a beautiful, smooth shape under your clothing, while cotton lining in the cups adds extra comfort against the skin and can hold your prosthetics comfortably in place. It includes a removable, adjustable insert for extra coverage. With one of the widest size ranges, there are lots of options to find your perfect fit.

Price: $49.58 – $69.50

Pros:

Beautiful lingerie

Removable lace front panel for more or less coverage

Great fit

Comfortable to wear

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Pleated cups don’t work well under all clothing

Too few color options

8. Best Mastectomy Cami-style Bra: Amoena Women’s Isabel Cami Soft Cup Mastectomy Bra

This beautiful, lacy camisole mastectomy bra is designed to look great under a blouse, business suit or dress. The camisole panel is lined with lycra netting, so it holds your breast form securely against your chest. The especially lightweight lycra on the leotard back is soft, cool and smooth against your skin to ensure a super comfortable fit that is soft on scar tissue and tender areas. It features cotton pockets to securely hold your breast form(s) or symmetry shaper. The adjustable elastic straps stay on your shoulders and keep this bra from riding up.

Price: $34.00 – $43.99

Pros:

Very well made

Pretty and comfortable

Camisole lace looks extra pretty

Soft lycra is easy on tender skin

Cons:

Cups may run small

A bit pricier than some

Proper fit is a bit difficult

9. Best Mastectomy Sports Bra: Anita Vivana Active Sports Bra

Post surgery, it’s especially important to resume being active. For firm hold and extra comfort, the Anita Vivana Active Sports Bra has snug-fitting microfiber edging bands at the underbust, neckline and along the arm openings. It comes with slits on the inside cup lining that are perfect for your prostheses. This high-function sports bra is made of light, soft, breathable and fast drying microfiber. The high cut neckline is specifically designed to support and minimize the movement of your breast during sporting activities. It also features sporty zig-zag stitching to look both feminine and tough.

Price: $51.00 – $69.00

Pros:

Very comfortable

High quality

Quick drying to prevent irritation of tender areas

Holds breasts or prosthetics firmly

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Tight fitting, so you may want to size up

10. Best Mastectomy Sports Bra: Amoena Women’s Power Medium Support Sports Bra

Discover how far you can go in this round neck sports bra that offers exceptional support and a modern look during workout activities. Athletes rely on their functional sportswear as it regulates the body temperature while being active, offers effective protection and defends from under-cooling and overheating. Made with Coolmax active fabric that helps to reduce perspiration, this bra features molded cups to provide separation with excellent support. Bra pockets easily accommodate your breast forms or prosthetics. It comes with adjustable hook and eye closures for easy wear, along with adjustable elastic straps.

Price: $35.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Offers good support for moderate activity

Coolmax fabric helps reduce perspiration irritation

Easy to get into and out of

Offers good coverage under the arms

Cons:

Moderately expensive for a sports bra

Doesn’t work well with all breast forms

