Top 10 Best Star Wars Halloween Costumes for Women

Star Wars has never been more popular. With a huge cast of characters, including lots of strong female characters, the Star Wars saga is a great source of inspiration for Halloween costumes. There are lots of officially licensed Star Wars costumes out there, along with lots of third party options from independent costume houses. We’ve waded through all the options on the market to come up with a shortlist of the best Star Wars costumes for women this Halloween. Our guide to Star Wars Halloween costumes includes popular costumes inspired by Rey and Princess Leia, as well as some costumes inspired by lesser-known characters than only a true fan would recognize. Whether you’re looking for a sexy costume, or something empowering that covers lots of skin, we have great options for your consideration. Light Side or Dark, here are the best Halloween costumes for female Star Wars fans this year. Want to get more Halloween costume ideas? Browse more costume guides (including DIY costume guides) in our Halloween section.

1. Rey Adult Costume

The hottest Star Wars costume for women this Halloween is Rey, from The Force Awakens. Rey’s Jakku garb consists of the top, pants, detached sleeves, cuff, and belt with pouch pictured above. If you want to stand out from all the other Reys, the right accessories are key. We recommend picking up a staff weapon, lightsaber, or hooded eye mask. Brown boots are also a must-have, if you don’t have a pair in your closet already. There’s also a “Grand Heritage” version of this costume, which is slightly higher quality and includes accessories.

Not a fan of Rey? Browse more Star Wars costumes for women on sale here.

Price: $26.72 – $99, depending on size selected

2. Women’s Star Wars Darth Vader Deluxe Costume Jumpsuit

Wanna do a Rule 63 Halloween costume? This sexy Vader costume is perfect for women who love the Dark Side, or Star Wars fans who just don’t want to be one of 100 Reys this year. This costume consists of a jumpsuit and mask. The jumpsuit features attached molded armor, an attached cape, and belt. Depending on what the climate is like where you live, we recommend wearing black boots or black pumps with this costume. Add in a red lightsaber and you’re good to go.

Want to do a group costume? Have your crew be your Stormtrooper entourage. A bevy of sexy female Stormtroopers is a great addition to your Vader look.

Price: $25.36 – $145.15, depending on size selected

3. Secret Wishes Women’s Sexy Princess Leia Slave Costume

Looking for a sexy Halloween costume to spice things up in the bedroom? Be the princess of his dreams in this Return of the Jedi costume. This is a skimpy costume that’s probably a little too revealing for family parties, or for trick or treating in cold climates. The costume includes a skirt with an elastic waistband, and an attached plastic detail. There’s also a soft fabric bra with plastic overlay, choker, armband, and headpiece. Because of all the plastic on this piece, it needs to be hand washed, so don’t stick it in the washing machine or dryer.

Love Leia, but don’t want a sexy costume? We love this Leia costume hoodie, especially for those in cold climates, or those who dislike elaborate costumes.

Price: $23.40 – $107.63, depending on size selected

4. Asajj Ventress Costume

Want a Star Wars costume that’s off the beaten path? Why not opt for a Clone Wars character? This Asajj Ventress costume is perfect for fans of the animated series, as well as any wannabe Sith ladies. The makers of this costume note a “standard” size best fits women who wear a Junior’s size 9-13. Ventress uses two lightsabers with curved hilts, so use those if possible for the best look. If you want lightsabers to complete your look, you could also use two “normal” red lightsabers instead.

To complete this look, you’ll want to pick up a bald cap, and then do a full head makeup job to get her signature skin tone just right. We think this makeup palette has the right blend of colors to help you get just the right shade.

Price: $35.89

5. Rubie’s Women’s Star Wars Boba Fett Deluxe Costume Jumpsuit

In the same vein as the sexy Darth Vader costume we featured earlier in this post, this sexy Boba Fett jumpsuit is another option to consider for fans of the original trilogy. The jumpsuit has molded armor, an attached cape, and a belt. The mask is a two-piece affair. We recommend picking up a blaster to complete the look. Don’t want to go the “sexy” route with your costume? This men’s Boba Fett costume hoodie is a nice alternative.

Price: $9.42 – $89.99, depending on size selected

6. Rubies Deluxe Padme Amidala Adult Costume

While the prequels are generally some of the least-liked movies in the Star Wars canon, there are still plenty of people who love Natalie Portman’s Padme character. Padme rocks a lot of different looks across three films, but this look from the second film is arguably the most butt-kicking look. This costume includes the jumpsuit, cape, boot toppers, and rubber belt with attached gun prop. If you’re looking for a more colorful costume, you could opt for a classic Queen Amidala costume instead.

Price: $78.27 for size large, prices vary depending on size and costume color

7. Deluxe Adult Captain Phasma Costume

Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma is a fan favorite, and we think her costume is refreshing when so many Star Wars costumes out there are so revealing. The costume includes a jumpsuit with foam armor detailing, along with a two-piece helmet, cape, and belt. This would be a fun couple’s costume, with your better half going as Finn or a Stormtrooper.

Price: $38.51 – $190

8. Secret Wishes Star Wars Female X-Wing Fighter Costume

This costume lets you be a female X-Wing pilot, so you can claim to be the female version of fan favorite characters like Wedge Antilles, Poe Dameron, Biggs, or even Porkins. You could also go as one of the female X-Wing pilots from the Extended Universe, such as Dia Passik or Inyri Forge. This cute costume comes with a dress, belt, headpiece and knee socks. Wear it with mid-calf boots, pumps, or Mary Janes. A similar dress-style Stormtrooper costume is also available, though we think this X-Wing costume looks better.

Price: $25.99 – $97, depending on size selected

9. MutterMui Female Jedi Costume

Curvy girls, this costume is figure flattering, practical, and available in plus size. This look consists of a tunic, pants with attached boot tops and belt. With this base, you can dress as any male or female Jedi you like. Consider adding a Jedi robe for extra warmth or extra drama, and don’t forget the lightsaber.

Want to get a jump start on your costume for the opening weekend of Rogue One? This Jyn Erso costume jacket is gorgeous, and while it likely won’t ship in time for Halloween, you can use it for year-round cosplay, or save it for Halloween 2017.

Price: $69.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

10. Star Wars R2D2 Skater Dress

Costume dresses are a great Halloween costume option. Because they are casual, you can wear them during the week, or at conventions. This R2D2 costume dress is super cute, and perfect for fans of the trilogy, prequels, and new film. If it’s a little short for cold weather in your area, consider pairing it with tall white boots or white leggings for added warmth. Want more droid costume options? Try this BB-8 dress, or this C3PO costume tee.

Still haven’t found that perfect costume? Browse more Star Wars costumes on sale here.

Price: $29.99 – $34.99, depending on size selected

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.