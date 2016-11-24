Top 10 Best Amazon Black Friday Printer Deals

A good printer is something that everyone needs in their home. Whether you use it for work, for play, or just on occasion, it is so much more convenient to be able to print your own documents than to have to go to a shipping store or the library to print something out when you need it. Printers come with so many different options, whether it is black and white or color, scanner or no scanner, fax or no fax, etc. and narrowing down the selection can be a huge chore on its own! Black Friday is a great opportunity to buy a new printer, either for yourself or as a gift. Let the deals do the deciding for you, and snag a great printer at a great price while they last.

1. Save 20 percent Off Brother HL-3170CDW Digital Color Printer

This printer from Brother is on sale right now for over $40 off, giving you a 20% discount from the list price. This printer has an automatic Amazon Dash Replenishment service inside that orders toner for you when the printer gets low, so you never have to worry about running out. It provides fast and high quality printing at up to 23 pages per minute. You can do two sided printing and setup is completely wireless. This printer can even handle high impact business printing at up to 600 x 2400 DP.

Price: $169.99

2. Up To 25 Percent off Canon imageCLASS Wireless Printers

Canon imageCLASS printers are excellent quality laser printers that will last a long time with regular use, whether in an office or at home. Two of these wireless printers are on sale right now:

The imageCLASS LBP6030w can print 19 pages per minute in black and white, with the first print in your hands in less than 8 seconds. The paper tray can hold 150 sheets at a time, and the printer only uses 2 watts of power when in energy saving mode. This printer is on sale for 25% off right now, saving you over $20.

The imageCLASS LBP6030w is a bit more heavy duty, offering printing speeds of up to 26 pages per minute with the first page in under 6 seconds. The LBP6230dw can hold up to 250 sheets at once and also uses less than 2 watts when in energy saving mode. This printer is on sale for 22% off, saving $19 off of list price.

Price: $59.99 to $69.99

3. Up to 58 Percent off Canon imageCLASS Multifunction Printers

Canon’s imageCLASS series also includes multifunction printers, which are on sale for extremely cheap right now. These printers are heavy duty and made for use in an office, giving you the ability to print, scan, fax and copy all in one. Here are the details for both printers on sale right now:

The imageCLASS MF236n is on sale for 50% off, with a savings of $100. This all in one, mobile ready printer features seamless navigation with a user friendly touch LCD pane, and prints at speeds of up to 24 pages per minute with the first page done in less than 6 seconds. You can also print on the go with this printer using canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service or Google Cloud Print. This printer uses only 2w in power saving modes.

The imageCLASS MF247dw is on sale for 58% off, saving you over $150 off of the list price. You can print, scan, copy and fax with this printer using Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, and Google Cloud Print. This printer offers faster speeds of up to 28 pages per minute, with the first page done in under 6 seconds. The paper capacity is 250 sheets and this printer has special features like supporting host-based UFR II LT and PCL 5e/6 languages, sending scanned docs or faxes through emails and file servers, and easily copying ID cards and other small documents to a single page.

Price: $99 to $114

4. Save Over $130 on Canon MG7720 Wireless All-In-One Printer

The Canon MG7720 Wireless All-In-One Printer with Scanner, Copier and Mobile/Tablet Printing is on sale right now for only $69, a savings of 65%. This cute and stylish printer is not as bulky as other options, making it perfect for smaller spaces or anyone who does not need industrial quality printer at home. This printer comes in four colors (black, white, gold, red) and has quick and easy wireless setup. It an print from a computer or from your cell phone or tablet, and seamlessly integrates Air print, Google Cloud Print, NFC, Mopria and the Canon PRINT app. You can print CD/DVD labels quickly and easily, and print with a touch from NFC-enabled mobile devices.

Price: $69

5. 22 Percent off Canon Office and Business MX922 All-in-one Printer

The Canon MX922 is Amazon’s #1 best seller in multi function printers, and right now you can get it for $20 off. This printer features Wireless LAN, AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Wireless Printing and Mobile Device Printing. It has a 25 sheet auto document feeder and automatic duplex printer so that you can easily print on both sides of the page. This printer also comes with a one year warranty.

Price: $69.99

6. Save $200 on Canon Office Products MF628Cw imageCLASS Wireless Color Printer

This office printer from Canon is the top of the line for anyone with heavy duty printing needs. Right now, you can get this printer for an astonishing 55% off, saving $220 off of the list price. This printer can do both black and white and color at up to 14 pages per minute. It features wireless connectivity and easy to access scan, eco-copy and secure printing functions using an LCD touch display. You can also conenct it directly to your iPad, iPhone, and iPad Touch using Apple AirPrint. Or, you can use Mopria Print Service and Google Cloud Print. The Canon PRINT Business app allows users to print to and scan from the device to compatible iOS or Android devices.

Price: $179.80

7. Save up to 40 Percent on Select HP Inkjet Printers

Right now there are 8 HP inkjet printers on heavy discounts of up to 40%. The list includes OfficeJet, Officejet Pro, and Envy series on heavy discounts. Here are all of the HP printers on sale right now:

HP Envy 4520 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer: $60, which is $24 or 28% off of the original price $84. Features include copy, scan, wireless printing, AirPrint, two-sided duplex printing, touchscreen, Instant Ink ready.Easy 2 sided printing, borderless photos and one year limited warranty.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8710 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer: $116, which is $84 or 58% off of the original price $200. Features include up to 22 pages per minute b&w or 18 pages per minute color printing, one year warranty, copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, two-sided duplex printing, color touchscreen, Instant Ink ready.

HP OfficeJet Pro 6968 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer: $75, which is $75 or 50% off of the original price $150. Ideal printer for home or small offices, and includes HP JetAdvantage security features for seneisive documents. One year warranty included, plus standard features like copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, two-sided duplex printing, color touchscreen, automatic document feeder, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more

HP Envy 5660 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer: $70, which is $30 or 30% off of the original price $100. Features wifi connectivity, high quality b&w and color document and photo printing. Edit photos to print right on the LCD touch screen. Print, scan, copy, HP ePrint ready, wirelessly or use a memory card.

HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 Wireless Color Wide Format All-in-One Printer with Mobile Printing: $175, which is $75 or 30% off of the original price $250. Super versatile and powerful printer, scanner, copier and fax. Wide format available, wifi enabled, color touch screeh, automatic document feeder, AirPrint enabled. WIreless Direct allows you to print wirelessly without a network connection. Black and white and color available. One year warranty.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8740 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer with Mobile Printing: $270, which is $130 or 32% off of the original price $400. Print, copy, scan fax and more. Wireless and AirPrint enabled and Instant Ink ready. HP Print Forward design means no trays or extensions, and much easier and hassle free loading. Advanced duplex two sided printing. Up to 24 pages per minute b&w or 20 pages per minute color. Touchscreen onprinter for easy controls. One year warranty.

HP OfficeJet 3830 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer with Mobile Printing: $40, which is $40 or 50% off of the original price $80. Copy, scan, print, fax or email. AirPrint and Instant Ink Ready with a touchscreen and mobile printing. Optional quiet mode, laser quality documents and lab quality photos. Designed with a compact frame to fit on your desk, shelf or any other small space.

HP OfficeJet Pro 6230 Wireless Photo Printer with Mobile Printing: $61, which is $24 or 28% off of the original price $85. Nice quality basic printer that can print from computer, cell phone or tablet.

Price: $40 to $270

8. Save up to 50% on Xerox Printers

Right now you can save an incredible amount, up to $150, on select Xerox printers. The name Xerox is practically synonymous with copying and printing, so any printer you buy from them is going to be the highest quality and you can count on excellent customer service as well. Here are all of the models on sale right now:

Xerox WorkCentre 3225/DNI Monochrome Multifunction Printer: $50 or 22% off. Up to 29 pages per minute, built in wifi, compatible with Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print.

Xerox Phaser 3260/DNI Monchrome Laser Printer: $174, which is $120 or 57% off. 29 pages per minute, built in wifi with AirPrint and Cloud Print, duplex automatic 2 sided printing, 4800 x 600 DPI image quality.

Xerox Phaser 3260/DNI Monchrome Laser Printer: $89, which is $150 or 54% off. 29 pages per minute monochrome printing, 1200 x 2400 DPI image quality. Wifi enabled and compatible with PostScript 3, PCL 5c, 6, PDF Direct, Apple AirPrint, Xerox Print Back, Google Cloud Print.

Xerox Phaser 3260/DI Monchrome Laser Printer: $129, which is $150 or 54% off. Print up to 18 pages per minute in color, 1200 x 2400 DPI resolution. Wifi enabled and compatible with PostScript 3, PCL 5c, 6, PDF Direct, Apple AirPrint, Xerox Print Back, Google Cloud Print.

Xerox Phaser 6500/N Color Laser Printer: $150, which is $100 of 40% off. 600 x 600 DPI and up to 24 pages per minute color and black and white printing.

Xerox WorkCentre 6027/NI Wireless Color Multifunction Printer: $169, which is $130 or 43% off. All in one printing center for copy, print, scan, fax, and emailing. Up to 18pages per minute, 1200 x 2400 DPI. PostScript 3 compatible, PCL 5c, 6, PDF Direct and Wifi Direct.

Xerox WorkCentre 3215/NI Monochrome Multifunction Printer: $119, which is $20 or 15% off. Up to 27 pages per minute, wifi enabled, 40 sheet ADF, scan to email easily or easily print and scan using Air Print or Cloud Print.

9. 33 Percent Off Brother MFCJ460DW Wireless Color Photo Printer with Scanner, Copier and Fax

Here is another great printer on a massive discount from Brother, on sale for $30 or 33% off the list price. This printer is wireless enabled with full color photo printing capacity as well as copies, fax and more. This printer has Amazon Dash automatically enabled, so when you start to run low on toner it will order it for you and you never worry about running out. It also has Mobile Device Printing via AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint & Scan and Wi-Fi Direct. It has a 100 sheet capacity and 20 sheet auto document feeding.

Price: $59.99

10. 22 Percent Off Brother HLL5100DN Business Laser Printer

This laser printer from Brother is on sale for 22% off, saving over $38 off of the list price. It has an automatic Amazon Dash replenishment service that will order your toner for you whenever you get low. It features fast, high quality printing up to 42 pages per minute and can print from computers, cell phones, tablets or any wireless device. It can easily create two sided documents without having to reload paper, and has a 250 sheet paper capacity. You can extend the capacity with multiple trays to up to 1,340 sheets. This is a perfect printer for any office that needs a heavy duty machine. Get it now while the sale lasts!

Price: $139.99

