Best Buy Thanksgiving & Black Friday Hours 2016

Thanksgiving is here and a lot of people want to go shopping after they eat their turkey dinners. Best Buy will be open in most locations today, but not until the evening. Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will not be open.

The store hours for open Best Buy locations today on Thanksgiving are 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.

As for the Black Friday store hours, the official Best Buy states the following as their schedule guidelines:

– Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, Black Friday, November 25, 2016.

– Because Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores are closed today on Thanksgiving, they do not open until Friday, November 25, 2016 at 12:01 a.m. (ME) and 1 a.m. (MA and RI).

– Hours may vary based on local regulations or where stores required by law or by landlord regulations to abide by specific rules.

To check with your local store hours, please search by your state and location when you click here.

For those shopping online, the website states that customers will receive free shipping all season long. The offer is valid 10/23/16 – 12/24/16. To start shopping the online doorbusters, click here.