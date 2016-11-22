Top 30 Best Gifts For Baby’s First Birthday

Babies are so fun to shop for, especially or their first birthday. This is the time when they re straddlign the line between baby and toddler, and they start to become more interactive and playful. New and exciting toys come out every year, and of course there are also the old classics that we all know and love. Baby toys and clothes are so adorable, personally I love looking through them and searching for the perfect gift.

Personally, love toys that grow with babies through multiple developmental stages, inspiring creativity and imaginative play instead of just entertaining them. These kinds of toys can be enjoyed for years, from the time they are tiny babies up through toddlerhood and beyond. I also love classic, heirloom quality gifts like quilts, stuffed animals, and handmade toys. And don’t even get me started on clothes! Baby clothes always make wonderful gifts, because as all parents know, they grow so fast and are so messy that you can never have too many outfits!

In this list you will find gifts that are great for babies of all ages, but especially for one year olds. We have also included some gifts that are more suitable for younger babies if you are shopping for a special something for a younger baby or a baby shower gift. You will see gifts at all different price points, so there is something here for every budget and best of all everything is available on Amazon.com for fast and easy shipping.

1. Cute Kitty LED Night Light

Night lights are something that most kids will have in their rooms at some point, whether they are co-sleeping babies or crib sleepers. This night light by Goline is super cute and will provide lots of enjoyment for years to come. The LED light is in the shape of a white kitty and you can choose from three different faces. It has super easy to use tap control – Just turn the on/off switch on the bottom and then you can tap the silicone shell to switch between white light, seven color breathing light mode or standby. Best of all, the silicone cover is BPA free and easily washable, so it is kid friendly. This light is USB chargeable and can last through a full night with one charge. To complete this gift, you can get a matching stuffed kitty. Choose from the following themes: Holiday, Cookie, Donut, Ice Cream, Birthday Cake or Plain Kitty (available in four sizes).

Price: $14.99

2. Jellycat Cordy Roy Fox

Jellycat stuffed animals are so adorable, I cannot imagine any baby not loving them! These precious plushies are designed in London and made of a soft corduroy-type fabric. They are completely safe for infants and are suitable from birth, so they may become baby’s number one favorite stuffed animal! The Cordy Roy Fox is pictured here, but you can also choose from over ten other animals including cats, dogs, alligators, elephants, lions and even dinosaurs. Click here to brose all Cordy Roy Roy series stuffed animals. Jellycat also makes board books to match each animal in the collection. Click here to browse “If I Were a ….” board books to go with your Jellycat plushie. We have “If I Were a Pig” and my son loves it!

Price: $25

3. Areaware Balancing Blocks

Sometimes the simplest toys are the most beloved, like when you give a baby a fancy gift and they just want to play with the box! These blocks are just the right balance of simplicity and design that make them appealing to both gift-giving adults and the kids they are giving them to. They were created by For Standard designs for Areaware and are crafted from sustainably harvested wood with a non toxic finish (also available in all white).

Price: $46.41

4. LEGO DUPLO My First Deluxe Box of Fun

Lego Duplo is a classic gift for kids that they can enjoy from a very young age. Duplo blocks are larger and more rounded than classic Legos, so they fit more comfortable in tiny hands. This Deluxe Box of Fun contains everything needed to get started having fun with Duplo blocks. It includes two child figures, a turtle, a rabbit, windows, doors, numbered bricks, bricks with pictures and a huge selection of regular bricks in different shapes and sizes. It also has a Lego shaped storage box to keep the blocks in. This is a gift that babies will love to play with, and they will enjoy it for years to come.

Price: $44.99

5. Radio Flyer Big Red Classic ATW

Every kid needs a Radio Flyer wagon! There is nothing more fun for babies and little kids than sitting in one of these big reg wagons and taking a ride. This is the classic wagon made of all metal, not cheap plastic, so it will last for many years. The body is an improved version of the classic Radio Flyer, with all stainless steel with no-scratch rounded edges, 50% deeper sides and rugged 10″ air filled tires. The handle is extra long and folds under the wagon for easy storage. You can also purchase it with a built in canopy to provide shade.

Price: $129 with free shipping

6. ‘Peek-A-Boo Forest’ Soft Book by Lamaze

Soft books are great toys for younger babies. They provide fun, crinkly, soft and safe entertainment with all the fun of a board book, minus the hard edges. Peek-A-Boo Forest by Lamaze is a really sweet book, with peek-a-boo flaps hiding each animal. The flaps are big enough for small fingers to grasp, and the book is full of bright colors. Lamaze has a whole series of these plush books, including characters like donkeys, dragons, pandas and more. Click here to browse more Lamaze baby items.

Price: $12.79

7. L’ovedbaby Unisex-Baby Organic Cotton Footed Overall

There is nothing cuter than a baby in footy pajamas, and these ones from L’ovedbaby are my absolute favorite. They are made of 100% organic cotton, so they are extra soft and safe against baby’s skin. These PJs come in over 40 unisex color and pattern combinations including solid colors, stripes, and fun prints like umbrellas and wagons. They come in all sizes from preemie to 12 months. Smaller sizes have optional gloves to prevent self-scratching. In the 6-9mo and up sizes, the footies have rubber-dot soles to protect against slipping. In addition to using organic cotton, L’ovedbaby clothes use safe and gentle water based dyes as well. Click here to browse more baby clothes from L’ovedbaby.

Price: $25

8. Hanna Andersson Baby Night Night Baby Sleepers In Pure Organic Cotton

If you are looking for unisex baby pajamas that will fit any mom’s style, these PJs from Hanna Andersson are the perfect pick. You can choose from four fun stripe patterns, either blue, green, grey or yellow with white stripes. They come in newborn to 36 month sizes as well, so you can get matching PJs for all of the little ones on your list. Hanna Andersson PJs feature comfortable zippers that lie flat against baby’s skin, and tight cuffs that allow them to last longer than loose fitting pants and shirts, because baby can wear them when otherwise they might have been too long.

Price: $12.95

9. Baltic Amber Teething Necklace

Baltic Amber teething necklaces are a great gift for babies who are teething or tend to be a bit fussy. These gorgeous Baltic Wonder necklaces are not only adorable for baby to wear, they contain natural succinic acid inside of the amber beads, which absorbs into baby’s skin and provides anti inflammatory and immune boosting properties. They help to reduce the pain of teething as well as drooling and fussiness. I can attest to the fact that these necklaces work – My baby wears one every day, and on the days when I forget to put it back on him after a bath or before bed time, he is much fussier and has trouble sleeping through the night. These necklaces from Baltic Wonder are safety knotted and have a child proof clasp so they are completely safe. Baltic Amber comes in many different colors and finishes so if you want to see more, click here to browse Baltic Wonder products.

Price: $17.99

10. Kids Cotton Canvas Teepee

This little teepee from Battop is the perfect gift for any baby boy or girl. The clever play structure looks adorable in a nursery, and gives kids a place to call their own from a very young age. It is made out of curable cotton canvas with four wooden poles, two windows and a floor cover. This teepee contains no toxic chemicals, fire retardants or other hazards, so it is completely safe for babies and kids of all ages. The stripes pattern is pictured here, but Battop makes multiple different styles including plain, owl pattern solid colors and more. Click here to browse more cute teepees for babies and kids.

Price: $72.99 with free shipping

11. Folkmanis Mini Spotted Owl Finger Puppet

Folkmanis makes a whole line of extra large, realistic and super cute finger puppets for kids. These stuffed toys are the perfect size for tiny hands and they are incredibly realistic. Folkmanis puppets are made from high quality materials with award winning designs. They are perfect for storytelling, puppet theater, or just having fun.

Price: $7.18

12. Power Wheels Thomas the Train Thomas with Track

Ride-on toys are so fun for little kids. My son has loved riding on anything with wheels since he was about six months old, just strong enough to sit up on his own while mommy or daddy hold him on the ride. Thomas the Train is a classic and well loved kids character, and this ride-on Thomas with a track from Power Wheels is sure to be a favorite toy for years to come. It is an exclusive product that can only be found on Amazon.com. The train has easy push-button operation and plays Thomas phrases and sounds as you ride. The train can go up to one MPH on the track and up to two off the track, and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Click here to see more ride-on toys from Power Wheels.

Price: $124.99 with free shipping



Watch a demo of the Thomas Ride On Train here.

13. Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Activity Toy

Here is a toy that babies just can not get enough of. Every time I see a baby with this toy they are absolutely entranced and cannot get enough of it. This mesmerizing toy is a base of soft tubes that baby can play with, chew on, and grasp with both hands. The middle piece rattles as well. The tubes are made of a safe BPA free plastic that is great for teething babies, and the toy is very colorful. This toy also won the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award 2013.

Price: $10.14

14. Nursing Nina Cat

This adorable set of plush kitties is another great gift from Manhattan Toy. Nursing Nina is a momma cat with three baby kittens, who all attach to her with magnets for nursing. This toy is awesome for babies to see that our pets and other animals nurse as babies just like humans do. This toy is super soft and has embroidered features so there is no choking risk. If you are more of a dog person, you can also get Nursung Nana with her baby puppies. A nice book to go with this toy set is ‘Mama’s Milk’ by Michael Elsohn Ross.

Price: $25.47

15. Manhattan Toy Tree Top Adventure Activity Center

Here is one last awesome gift from Manhattan Toy. The Tree Top Adventure Activity Center is 22″ high and 18″ wide and contains so many activities, it can keep babies and toddlers entertained for hours! The activity center is made of solid wood, so it will provide a great platform for younger babies to hold on to while they learn to pull themselves up and stand on their own. The table top has bead runs, gliders, spinners and more to keep older babies intrigued. Overall, this is an awesome toy for a baby you want to get a really standout gift for!

Price: $74.49 with free shipping

16. Sassy Developmental Bumpy Ball

This play ball by Sassy is the number one best seller in baby ball toys, and it is easy to see why. The colorful fabric, knobby texture and rattling sounds are just what babies love. This ball is the perfect size for little hands to grasp, shake, and play and is perfect for chewing as well. The patterns and colors help to develop baby’s sense of vision and the easy to grasp bumps provide frustration-free fun. Overall, this is a toy that babies everywhere will love to receive as a gift!

Price: $7.43 with free shipping

17. Fatboy Junior

As you can probably tell from this list, I love to think out of the box when it comes to baby gifts. Babies grow up so fast that it is nice to get gifts that will last well into toddlerhood and beyond. This fun and multifunctional bean bag lounger from Fatboy is just that. It is a comfy seat for kids to sit on, or to have fun jumping and bouncing on. It is also perfect for younger babies, who often need a little boost to help them stay propped up, as well as nursing moms, who need flexible and moveable back support for breastfeeding. This bag is available in a variety of vibrant colors and is constructed of a durable and easy to clean fabric.

Price: $159 with free shipping

18. Munchkin Mozart Magic Cube

The Munchkin Mozart Magic Cube may look simple to our adult eyes, but for babies it is an sbsolute treasure. This toy has six sides, which have buttons that each play a different part of a Mozart masterpiece. This toy shows babies how sound combines to make music, and is really fun for them to turn around in their hands, press the buttons and hear the result. The instruments featured on the colorful buttons include harp, French horn, piano, flute and violin. The sixth button is the “full orchestra,” and you can tap each instrument to turn it on and off while the rest play out the tune. The sides also light up in beat with the music. Unlike other headache-inducing baby toys that play awful, repetitive music that sticks in your head for hours, adults will appreciate the lovely sounds coming out of this toy as well.

Price: $24.99



Watch this toy in action here.

19. Hot Wheels 50 Car Gift Pack

Hot Wheels cars are another one of those gifts that will provide fun for years to come. This set of 50 cars is a great start for a little boy or girl’s toy car collection. Babies will love pushing the cars around and hitting them on each other, and as they grow older they will appreciate some of the more imaginative play possibilities. A great addition to this gift would be a play mat like this one from Alex Toys with roads and signals on it for driving toy cars around, or a Hot Wheels track like this cross cross track. If you want more options, click here to see more Hot Wheels gifts.

Price: $49.99

20. Will & Ivey Modern Heirloom Geometric Baby Quilt



Will & Ivey make beautiful handmade quilts and other baby items in Nashville, Tennessee. Their products feature modern designs and lovely color combinations. They are designed by a designer and stylist and then hand crafted by artisans, so each one is unique and special. This lovely geometric design quilt is an heirloom quality gift that will stay in the family for generations. The light blue, grey and black color pattern is not what you typically see in baby items and will fit in any modern, stylish home. This quilt also comes in a pink themed color combo as well. Click here to see more artisan crafted baby items from Will & Ivey.

Price: $125

21. Baby Knit Beanie in Grey & Cream

Here is another beautifully created, hand made item that would make a great gift for baby. This beanie is hand knit by Heartmade Crafts in Virginia. It is shaped like cat ears and comes in different sizes and colors for boys and girls.

Price: $22 with free shipping

22. Farm Hopper Inflatable Horse Bouncer

Farm Hoppers inflatable toys combine two of babies’ favorite things into one toy – bouncing and animals! This bouncer is so much more fun than the typical round ball with a handle that you usually see. It is shaped like a real live pony with ears for handles and legs so that as they bounce around, they can pretend like they are really riding. Babies can enjoy this kind of toy from as soon as they are able to sit up on their own, but of course they have to have adult supervision until they are more steady. Farm Hoppers makes inflatable bouncers in a bunch of different animal shapes as well, from horses to cows, pigs, donkeys and doggies.

Price: $29.89

23. Melissa & Doug Let’s Play House Bundle – Pots & Pans and Cooking Utensils

It is no secret that babies’ favorite toys are usually the things that they see their parents and other adults “playing” with on a daily basis, including pots and pans and cooking utensils. Pots and pans are so fun to bang and drum on, and babies can play when them for hours! Here is a set of kid sized pots and pans from Melissa & Doug that will let kids feel like they are really helping in the kitchen, from the time they are babies up until they start really cooking! Keep in mind that these are made of real stainless steel just like regular pots and pans, so they are going to be noise when baby plays with them! Click here to see more fun toys from Melissa & Doug.

Price: $35.83

24. ‘That’s Not My Monster’ by Fiona Watt

‘That’s Not My Monster’ by Fiona Watt is an adorable board book in the Usborne Touchy-Feely Books series. This series features fun and interactive textures for babies to feel on each page. For example, the front cover on this book features a monster with a bumpy nose that says “That’s not my monster,,,its nose is too bobbly!” Each page features a new monster with a different unique feature. These kinds of books are so much fun for babies to touch and feel, and the pages are thick and hard so they can learn to turn them on their own. My son loves to play with the ‘That’s Not My Tractor’ book in this series. Other books in the series include ‘That’s Not My Dinosaur,’ ‘That’s not my Panda’ and ‘That’s Not My Snowman.’

Price: $11.95

25. Theodore the Knitted Bear

Yarnigans is an Amazon Handmade shop based out of Maryland that makes the most adorable hand knit, heirloom quality plush toys. As you can see in the photo, Theodore the Knitter Bear is a stuffed bear that babies love. He is so adorable with his cream face, black nose and brown body. Theodore is made of 100% Peuvian wool with embroidered details, so there is no risk of choking. He is so cuddly and the perfect size for babies at 12″ tall. To see more cute toys from Yarnigans, click here to browse.

Price: $42

26. Schoenhut 25 Key “My First Piano II”

This wooden piano from Schoenhut would be a treasured gift for any baby on your Christmas list. There is nothing more satisfying for a baby than to press buttons and hear loud noises come from them! This particular piano is extra small, the perfect size for little ones who are sitting up but not necessarily standing or walking yet. Schoenhut also sells a larger version for older babies and toddlers. This piano has 25 keys and comes in white, red or pink wood finishes. It comes with a songbook as well as a removable color strip that shows the notes on each key. Click here if you want to see more kids musical instruments from Schoenhut.

Price: $64.91

27. UglyDoll UglyBuddies Plush Dolls

These soft stuffed toys may be called UglyDolls, but they are actually adorable! Ugly Buddies are two in one sets that include a big buddy and a little buddy, which babies will love because it reminds them of themselves and their mommy or daddy. The set measures about 9″ x 9″ x 3″. UglyDoll stuffed toys won the Best Toy award in many different contests including, iParenting, Toy Industry Association, Funfare and more. This set comes in six different options including Babo and Babo’s Bird, Wedgehead and Ox, Ice-Bat and Wage and more fun combos. To see more UglyDolls, click here to browse all of their cute products.

Price: $15.99 to $29.99 depending on selection

28. Toydaloo Indoor/Outdoor Ball-Pit Play Tent

Personally, I can not think of anything more fun for babies and kids than ball pits. Can you imagine how fun it would be for a baby to have their very own ball pit to play in as they are growing up? This indoor-outdoor pop up tent from Toydaloo is super easy to set up and folds down flat for convenient transportation and storage. It is perfect for taking to the park or beach, or for indoor play on a rainy day. The tent stands 39″ tall by over three feet wide, so there is plenty of room for multiple babies and kids to play. It comes with a bag of 100 balls, but if you want to buy more you can purchase bags of 400 balls from ClickNPlay. To see more ball pits, click here to browse.

Price: $29.99

29. Cookie Teethers – Hard and Soft

As any new parent knows, teething is a big deal. Teething babies are going through so many changes, and they can be fussy, drooly and in a lot of pain. Teethers are am important way for babies to helptheir teeth break through by chewing, and they can relieve a lot of the pain of teething as well. This set of teethers by Bebe by Me may look like a couple of Oreo cookies, but they are actually medical-grade silicone with lots of different textures for baby to chew on. The set includes one hard and one soft teether for two different chewing sensations. These teethers are super high quality and are entirely antimicrobial, and 100% free of phthalates, latex, lead, cadmuin, PVC and BPA. Click here to see more cute silcone teethers.

Price: $14.97

30. Grimm’s Large Mosaic Square Building Set of 100 Wooden Cube Blocks

Finally, here is a sweet and simple toy that inspires creativity in babies and looks great, too. This set of 100 colorful 4cm square cubes by Grimm’s Spiel and Holz Design comes in a sturdy wooden storage frame, and can provide hours of entertainment for babies and toddlers. This is another one of those toys that can be used for years, because it is entirely open ended and up to the individual’s creativity. Babies may just throw the blocks around or chew on them, but as they get older they will start stacking, building, organizing and more. The wooden blocks are long lasting, and there are no sharp edges to hurt baby either.

Price: $118.99 with free shipping

Want to see more gift ideas? Check out our gift guides to see more of our favorite gifts for 2016. We also have specially curated Toys pages for gift ideas for your kids. Or, take a look at Amazon’s Gift Guides to see some of their favorite items for the holidays.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.