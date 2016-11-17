Top 20 Best Chocolate Gifts for Chocoholics

Finding the perfect gift can be tricky. When in doubt, give chocolate. Young or old, everybody loves a taste of the sweet stuff. Chocolate is a great gift for birthdays or holidays. It’s affordable, easy to wrap, and practically guaranteed to put a smile one someone’s face. We’ve rounded up some great chocolate gifts for people who love to eat, drink, and cook with chocolate. Read on to see our favorite gift ideas for chocolate lovers. Some gifts are edible, while others are designed to help you make chocolate at home, or just show off your love of chocolate to others. Our guide includes gourmet chocolate, chocolate cookbooks, speciality cooking gear for making chocolate, and even jewelry inspired by chocolate.

1. Godiva Chocolatier Chocolate Biscuit Box

This elegantly packaged gift box contains 36 chocolate biscuits. This assortment includes Godiva favorites like the Dark Truffle Heart, Hazelnut Belgique, Chocolate Lune, Petite Mousse, Raspberry Chocolate Premiere, Godiva Signature, and Hazelnut Praline chocolate biscuit. This would be a great gift for friends, coworkers, administrative assistants, or fans of European-style biscuits. They’re also great for tea drinkers who enjoy having a chocolate biscuit with their cuppa.

Shopping for someone who prefers to make their own chocolates? Another cool gift to consider would be these nonstick chocolate molds, used to make chocolate truffles at home.

Price: $25

2. Nostalgia Retro Series 32-Ounce Hot Chocolate Maker With Easy-Pour Spigot

Winter is the best time to curl up with a cup of hot chocolate. This 32-ounce hot cocoa maker is a great gift for the person who drinks lots of hot cocoa when the weather turns cold. This machine keeps hot cocoa hot and frothy, while the easy-pour spigot makes it easy to pour a second cup without making a mix. It’s also BPA-free, so you can feel safe using it to prepare drinks for the whole family. This is a great gift for chocoholics who love to entertain. We can definitely see this machine being a fixture at a New Year’s Eve party, or any winter parties. You could even add a little alcohol to the machine to make “grown up hot chocolate” for an adults-only party.

Want to make your cup of hot cocoa even more special? Pick up some gourmet marshmallows to elevate your next cup of hot chocolate. We recommend these vanilla marshmallows from Lake Champlain Chocolates or the raspberry marshmallows from Three Tarts.

Price: $27.29 (32 percent off MSRP)

3. Easy Chef Chocolate Bar Maker

Looking for a kid-friendly chocolate gift? This cute DIY kit lets kids make their own candy creations. The kit includes molds, a deco pen, stamps and wrappers, allowing kids to personalize and customize the look of their candy bars. You will need to provide your own chocolate, fillings, or toppings. You probably have some great options in your kitchen already, but you may want to package this gift with some bulk milk chocolate chips to get things going.

Adults may also find this toy fun. However, if you’re looking for a more grown-up gift for the chocolate-obsessed, consider KitchenAid’s Precise Heat Mixing Bowl. It’s ideal for tempering chocolate, but you could also use it to make your own yogurt, proof bread dough, or keep your fondue at the perfect temperature.

Price: $12.95 (35 percent off MSRP)

4. VonShef Raclette Party Grill

Speaking of fondue, this party grill is perfect for both sweet and savory fondue parties. For the uninitiated, a raclette grill is a special type of grill that’s used for intimate dinner parties. It is often used alongside a fondue pot. Quite popular in France and Switzerland, this particular grill combines a table top Raclette grill with a fondue pot in a single appliance. There are 12 mini raclette pans around the edges of the grill, which can hold warm cheese, vegetables, grilled meats, or seafood. A raclette meal usually consists of cheese that is grilled. Once it begins to soften, the melted cheese is scraped on bread, or drizzled over other items on the table. Other grilled accompaniments can include fresh or pickled vegetables, cured meats, and potatoes. The meal is often paired with white wine or tea.

The included fondue hot pot is ideal for either cheese or chocolate fondue. You could also use the grill to warm items for a sweet fondue, such as fresh fruits or cubes of brioche. The fondue pot comes with six forks. This is a great gift idea for people who like to throw cozy dinners for close friends. If the raclette grill is too much on its own, consider just getting the fondue pot by itself. You may also want to pick up a raclette cookbook or a fondue cookbook as well.

Price: $72.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

5. ‘Theo Chocolate: Recipes & Sweet Secrets from Seattle’s Favorite Chocolate Maker’

The Theo Chocolate company was North America’s first organic and Fair Trade chocolate factory. This fun cookbook features 75 recipes you can make at home using tasty Theo chocolate. Recipes included in this book include a dark chocolate stout bundt cake, chocolate bread, mocha cookies, and other sweet treats. There are also savory recipes and breakfast recipes, so you can enjoy chocolate all day long.

Shopping for someone with no patience for cooking? You could just pick up some Theo Chocolates, instead of the Theo cookbook. We like their special Christmas chocolates, as well as their drinking chocolate.

Price: $17.29 (31 percent off MSRP)

6. Butlers Dark Chocolate With Irish Whiskey

Chocolate and booze are two tastes that go great together. This chocolate bar contains dark chocolate that has been infused with real Irish whiskey. The same company also makes an assortment of boozy chocolate truffles. You can also browse other chocolates with liquor fillings here.

Looking for more small gift ideas? Get inspired by our list of the best small gifts for Christmas.

Price: $5.88 per bar

7. Hershey’s Juniors T-Shirt

This shirt is a great gift idea for chocolate lovers in general, and Hershey fans in particular. The logo has a metallic sheen, which makes the text and design pop. This is a junior’s style, so if you’re buying this shirt for an adult woman, you may want to order up one size. This shirt is available in small, medium, and large. If you’re looking for a similar shirt in a larger range of sizes, you could consider this theobromine molecule shirt.

Price: $6.99 – $13.43, depending on size selected

8. Taza Chocolate Mexicano Disc Classic Collection

TAZA chocolates are made from organic ingredients, and are awesome for baking or making Mexican hot chocolate. This sampler pack includes speciality flavors like Cinnamon, Vanilla, Guajillo Chili, Salted Almond, Cacao Puro, and Coffee. If you’re shopping for someone who eats organic and prizes non-GMO ingredients, this is the best chocolate gift for their tastes.

Want to make your gift more special? Pick up a molinillo, the special frothing utensil used to prepare classic Mexican-style hot chocolate. The molinillo wood whisk should be held between the palms and rotated by rubbing your palms together to create a frothy, foamy consistency.

Price: $23.30

9. Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered Oreo Cookies

Oreos. Enrobed in sweet milk chocolate. What more can you ask for? Philadelphia Candies has been making sweet treats since 1919. Quality and freshness are ensured with tamper-proof packaging. You can order these Oreos plain and unadorned, or opt for cookies that have been decorated. Over 60 different decorations are available, including chocolate-dipped Oreos with Christmas ornaments, Minions, or snowflakes. If an eight-pack of cookies isn’t enough, you can also order packs of 15 or 30 via the link below.

Price: $13.95 for a pack of eight

10. Box of 10 Full Size British Chocolate Bars

This is a great gift for anyone who likes trying new things, or for British ex-pats looking for a taste of home. This sampler of British candy bars includes one of each of the following British favorites: Picnic bar, Flake bar, Crunchie bar, Wispa Bar, Star Bar, Curly Wurly bar, Double Decker bar, Twirl bar, and Caramel bar. Some of these bars do contain peanuts or other allergens, so read the labels carefully before consuming if you have any food allergies or dietary restrictions.

Shopping for someone who is not a fan of British sweets? This assortment of Russian and Ukrainian chocolates is a nice alternative.

Price: $16.27

11. Demeter Dark Chocolate Cologne Spray

Demeter is a perfume company that specializes in offbeat scents. Their lineup includes colognes that smell like dust, giant sequoia tree, and laundromat. But for dark chocolate fans, the Dark Chocolate cologne is definitely the way to go. There’s also a chocolate chip cookie perfume that may interest chocoholics. Get one or both, and your favorite chocolate lover will be in heaven.

Price: $30.95 for four ounces

12. Chocolate Fudge Crackling Wood Wick Soy Candle

This wood wick candle from Madison Valley Soy Candle Company is perfect for people who want their whole house to smell like chocolate. The crackling wood wick provides a relaxing, homey sound. The candles are some of the strongest-smelling on the market, so they can easily fill a home or apartment with a comforting scent. Each 26 ounce soy candle has a burn time of 160 hours.

Price: $28.99

13. ‘Chocolat’

Chocolat earned five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, but many people missed seeing the film when it was in theaters. This period piece follows Vianne, a chocolate shop owner who transforms a sleepy French town with her chocolates and her winning personality. This is a great movie for anyone who is passionate about chocolate or French culture. Another great movie for chocoholics and foodies is Like Water For Chocolate.

Price: $7.19 for a multi-format Blu-ray

14. Too Faced The Chocolate Bar Eye Palette

Okay, this gift isn’t edible, but it does look good enough to eat. This eyeshadow palette from Too Faced features an assortment of chocolate-inspired shades that were formulated using real cocoa powder. This neutral palette is great for day or evening wear. The company’s “Chocolate Bon Bons” palette is another winner. Either option is great for someone who loves chocolate, but may be trying to cut back on sugar.

Price: $49

15. Peaceable Kingdom Scratch & Sniff Chocolate Scented Sticker Pack

Looking for an inexpensive gift? Chocoholics young and old will both appreciate these stickers. These chocolate-scented, archive quality stickers are acid-free, and printed with vegetable inks. They are great for scrapbookers, or for young girls who like decorating their school folders and binders with fun stickers. You can browse more cool stickers from this company here. You can also browse more chocolate-scented gifts and toys here.

Price: $4.69

16. Wilton Chocolate Pro 3-Tier Chocolate Fountain

Is there anything more decadent than a chocolate fountain? This three-tier fountain is a great gift for anyone who loves chocolate. The fountain holds up to four pounds of melted chocolate, which is enough for a great party. Your lucky gift recipient can use this chocolate fountain to enrobe fruits, berries, cookies, or even bacon in a layer of creamy chocolate. To make sure they get the most out of this gift, pack it with the right kind of fountain chocolate, as well as bamboo skewers for sanitary food dipping.

Shopping for someone who loves chocolate-making and cake baking? Browse more culinary gifts from Wilton here.

Price: $59.99

17. The Jewel Saga’s Handmade Pink Chocolate Cake Earrings

These cute earrings from The Jewel Saga are perfect for a baker, chocoholic, pastry chef, or anyone who loves food. These earrings are made from high quality polymer clay that has been painted and varnished to keep them looking great. The earrings are french hook earrings made from sterling silver, so they are suitable for those who require hypoallergenic jewelry. If this look is just too much pink, we also recommend a similar handmade set of earrings that look like chocolate cupcakes. For the more scientifically minded chocolate fan, we recommend this handmade Theobromine molecule necklace with matching earrings.

Price: $25

18. Wine Country Gift Baskets Ghirardelli Tower

A gift basket filled with chocolate is the perfect thing for someone who likes chocolate in all of its forms. This collection of six elegantly decorated gift boxes includes the following sweet treats from Ghirardelli: milk chocolate with caramel, dark chocolate wafers, milk and dark chocolate covered Bavarian pretzels, dark chocolate with sea salt and caramel, double chocolate hot cocoa, milk chocolate hazelnut crisp, “Twilight Delight” dark chocolate and dark chocolate with caramel, chocolate chip cookies, white mocha coffee drink mix, and a gourmet milk chocolate bar. We think it’s best to give all the boxes to one person on your holiday shopping list, but if you needed to stick to a tight budget, you could split up the boxes among several different people.

Looking to spend a little more money on a more lavish chocolate gift basket? We also like this “Wonderful World of Chocolate” gift basket, which has chocolate products from a greater variety of chocolatiers.

Price: $29.95

19. ‘The True History of Chocolate’

The True History of Chocolate is the perfect gift for your chocolate-loving friends who also love history. This book was co-authored by Sophie D. Coe, an anthropologist and food historian, and Michael D. Coe, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at Yale University. This is the third edition of the book, which features new photographs, chapters, and revisions to reflect the latest food scholarship. The book tracks the development of cacao and chocolate products from their origin in Mexico and Central America, all the way through to the rise of global chocolate companies in the modern day. This is a fascinating look at how chocolate has changed over the years, and how our hunger for the sweet stuff has changed history. Another book in the same vein that would make a nice companion gift is Sweetness and Power: The Place of Sugar in Modern History.

Price: $18.75 for paperback (18 percent off MSRP)

20. LeVian 14K Rose Gold Chocolate Diamond Right Hand Ring

Need a really stunning gift for the woman who loves the finer things? It may not be edible, but this chocolate diamond ring is definitely mouth-watering. Designed to be worn on the right hand as a complement to engagement rings or bridal jewelry, this elegant ring features 14K “Strawberry” rose gold. The ring boasts a round chocolate diamond in the center which weighs just under a quarter carat. The band is decorated with .37 CTW worth of chocolate and “vanilla” diamonds. Not sure this ring is to her taste? Browse more chocolate diamond jewelry here. Still haven’t found that perfect chocolate gift? Browse more chocolate gifts on sale here.

Price: $1,499

