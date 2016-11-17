Top 20 Best Gardener Gift Ideas

Gardening is one of those hobbies that never gets old. Chances are that if you are a gardener today, you will be one for life. Our gardens change from year to year and season to season, so there is always work to do and always something to look forward to, whether it is a vegetable harvest, a flower in bloom or watching a seedling grow into a full grown plant. Gardening is possible no matter what size yard you have – You can have just as much fun with a few pots on a balcony as you an with a few acres in the country. It also does not matter if you are young or old – Gardening has lessons to teach us all. It teaches us important values like patience and perseverance while satisfying our creativity and sometimes even our hunger!

This list contains all of our very favorite gifts for gardeners of all kinds. You will find a whole range of gifts here, from the practical to the beautiful, and something to match every budget. Instead of the same old gifts for birthdays and holidaus, spoil your favorite gardener with something they will really love!

1. Marimo Moss Aquarium Kit

Marimo aquariums are adorable miniature water gardens that add a touch of nature to your home decor. This kit from Hinterland Trading includes everything needed to put together a tiny aquarium garden. It includes a five inch glass cylinder, pebbles, sea fan and 1.25 inch Marimo pet. This mini aquarium garden is super easy to care for, all you need to do is change the water every two weeks and the moss ball can live up to 200 years! Click here to browse more adorable Marimo Moss mini gardens.

Price: $34.95

2. Zen Reflections Juniper Bonsai

Bonsai trees are another way to bring the garden indoors for the winter. This bonsai Juniper plant comes fully prepared with a three year old Juniper plant in a lovely blue ceramic pot. The pot is divided into two sections, one where the tree is planted and one that looks like a miniature pond. It also comes with a miniature fisherman figurine to fish in the little pond. The tree averages about three inches in height. This is an indoor variety so it will do very well in a living room or office. Keep in mind this is a live shipment so it may take a few extra days to process. For a larger and more developed bonsai Juniper to keep on a porch or patio, click here. Or, click here to see bonsai kids to be grown from seed.

Price: $26.99

3. Shiitake Mushroom Growing Kit

Growing mushrooms at home has never been easier than with pre-innoculated mushroom growing kits like this Shiitake kit. Shiitakes are one of the most delicious mushrooms, and chances are if you are shopping for a gardener, they also love to cook! This mushroom kit gives the same satisfaction as growing a vegetable patch, but it is even easier. All you have to do is maintain a humidity level by spraying it with water, and soon you will see mushrooms start to pop right out of the sides. A single kid can provide multiple harvests. If you want to see some more options for mushroom kits, click here for Morel mushrooms (more challenging to grow), click here for medicinal Reishi mushrooms or click here for Oyster mushrooms.

Price: $32

4. Mudlark Trio Handcrafted Soap Bar Set, Janie’s Woods

One thing that gardeners can never have too much of is soap. After long days of toiling in the soil, a high quality bar of soap makes all the difference. This set of three soap bars from Mudlark is both beautiful and functional. The soaps are 6.6 ounces each and every bar is quadruple milled for superior smoothness and quality. These soaps are made with shea butter, honey and oatmeal and come in three lovely scents – Classic Almond, Malay and French Lavender. They are made in the USA as well. Click here to see more of Mudlarks products, including papers, soaps and candles that are all environmentally friendly, lovingly created and beautifully packaged.

Price: $64

5. Education Is Important But Gardening Is Importanter T-Shirt

If you want to get something a little bit silly for your favorite gardener, this funny T-Shirt is perfect. The shirt, which says “Education is important, but gardening is importanter,” will definitely bring a smile to their face! This shirt is made of 100% cotton and comes in women’s, men’s and youth sizes so you can get it for gardeners of all shapes and sizes. It comes in five colors – grey, dark grey, black, green, and blue. Gardeners will love to wear this shirt out on the town or in their own backyard while working in their garden. If you want to see more funny gardening T-Shirts, click here to browse.

Price: $17.99

6. Gel Elite Kneepads For Work & Gardening

Gardening can be very hard on the knees, since it involves so much kneelinng down to plant, weed, dig, etc. A good pair of kneepads can be a real lifesaver. These kneepads from Gamba Tools are top of the line and were created for the most hardcore situations, including masonry and installing flooring, so they are more comfortable and longer lasting than most gardening knee pads. They make an excellent practical gift on their own or combined with other useful gardening tools. To see more knee pads, click here to browse.

Price: $22.99

7. Hori Hori Garden Knife

Here is a garden tool that once you have, you wonder how you ever lived without it! Hori Hori knives are all in one gardening tools that date back to 16th century Japan. This Hori Hori from Truly Garden can be used for digging, measuring depth, pruning, trimming and more. This knife is very high quality as well as eco friendly, with a seven inch stainless steel blade and a wooden handle made from Forest Stewardship Council certified sustainably harvested wood. The stainless steel knife extends all the way through the wooden handle so there is never a risk of the knife snapping off. It also includes a super thick leather sheath and a whetstone for sharpening. Click here to see more gardening tools, plants and more from Truly Garden.

Price: $28.95

8. Gardman 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse

If you want to get a gift that will really wow your favorite gardener, it does not get any better than a high quality, easy to set up greenhouse like this one by Gardman. This mini greenhouse is the perfect size for potting and growing seedlings or to use as a home for fragile plants over the winter season. It has four tiers of shelving and the size is perfect for a balcony, porch or small back yard – 27″ Long x 18″ Wide x 63″ High. Click here to browse more greenhouses of different shapes and sizes.

Price: $39.85 with free shipping

9. Arboria Garden Trellis Cedar Wood 56 Inch Height Obelisk Pyramid Shape With Copper Cap

Arboria is best known for their wooden trellises, but they also create beautiful and functional garden accessories out of high quality cedar wood. This trellis adds a focal point to gardens and enriches any landscape. It also provides support for climbing plants or vines, from vegetables like peas and squash to ivy or decorative climbing roses. It looks great in between seasons, keeping the garden beautiful all year long. This trellis is 80 inches high, and has a beautiful copper pyramid top piece for an extra decorative touch. It comes in four flat panels for easy assembly. Click here to browse more pyramid trellises for the garden.

Price: $82.50 with free shipping

10. Glass & Wood Love You Terrarium

Terrariums are yet another way to bring the style and lively energy of the garden into your home. It is no secret that gardeners love plants of all kinds, and terrariums are very easy to plant and to maintain. This terrarium by Gardener’s Supply Company is especially stylish, with a molded glass body and a round wooden top. As you can see, it comes with a tinny figurine holding a sign that says “I Love You” This gift will allow them to create their own tabletop oasis and will remind them of your love every time they look at it. It measures 4″x4″x7″ so it is the perfect size to be a centerpiece without overwhelming the entire decor on a table or counter top. Click here to browse glass terrariums of all sizes.

Price: $75

11. Crabtree & Evelyn 60-Second Fix for Hands

Crabtree & Evelyn is the best when it comes to caring for the hard working hands of gardeners. I remember my mom using this gardener’s hand kit when I was little and how soft her hands were even after spending hours outside in the garden each day. This kit contains two products – Gardeners Hand Recovery to cleanse, exfoliate and prep skin as well as Intensive Hand Therapy to lock in moisture and softness. These products use the highest quality ingredients, including shea butter, macadamia nut oil and cucumber with the beautiful scent of myrrh, rosemary and sage. Click here to see more skincare products from Crabtree & Evelyn.

Price: $38

12. Gardener’s Best Friend Necklace

If your best friend is a gardener, she will really love this personalized best friend necklace that is handmade by Toodaughters in West Virginia. This necklace is sweet and simple, featuring a trowel charm and an initial charm. Each purchase comes with a set of two, so you can get a matching necklace for her and yourself. This would also make a fun and unique mother daughter gift. The necklaces are made of antique silver pewter and you can choose the length of the chain. Click here to see more personalized jewelry from Toodaughters.

Price: $29

13. Garden Diva Necklace

Here is another cute gardening necklace for your favorite Garden Diva. This simple charm necklace is made of stainless steel and comes with two charms on an 18 or 20 inch steel chain. It is made by SimplyDeborah, who creates all kinds of fun hand stamped jewelry in Florida. Since this necklace is made of stainless steel, it will never tarnish or leave those yucky green marks on your skin. To see more hand stamped custom jewelry, click here to browse SimplyDeborah.

Price: $22.99

14. Large Silver Leaf Necklace Handcrafted from Real Leaf





If you are looking for a more high quality piece of jewelry as a gift, this silver leaf necklace by Nicole Noelle Jewelry in North Carolina is perfect for any nature lover. This leaf is molded out of silver clay using a real hydrangea leaf. This means that each piece is completely unique. This necklace is made of 99.9% fine silver and comes on an 18 inch sterling silver chain. The leaf pendant measures 1″ x 1.75″ so it is perfect for a piece of statement jewelry without being overly large. Click here to see more nature inspired jewelry designs from Nicole Noelle.

Price: $92

15. Terrarium Display Cocktail Table

Most gardeners have an instinctive eye for good design, which they use when planning and planting their gardens. Their style often follows them into the home, where you can find unique decorations and furniture to match their personality. This cocktail table from Southern Enterprises is a perfect gift for any gardener who loves great design and wants to bring plants into their home in a unique way. This terrarium style table from Southern Enterprises includes an all glass two door compartment where they can display succulents, cacti, or any other house plants that do well in low light environments. The door closures are magnetic and the frame is constructed of tube metal with a black finish and silver distressing, so it will fit in with any type of home décor. To see more terrarium furniture, click here.

Price: $151.16 with free shipping

16. The Cottage Greenhouse Gift Set – Grapefruit & Blood Orange

Sometimes, all a gardener wants is to be pampered! Give them the gift of luxury and soothign comfort with this gift set from The Cottage Greenhouse. This set includes Bubbling Milk Bath, Fine Salt Scrub, and Hand & Body Lotion. Grapefruit and Orange extracts are known for their mood boosting qualities, and they are loaded with Vitamin C & B5 as well as just smelling amazing! If citrus is not their favorite, you can also choose a Carrot & Neroli or a Wild Ginger & Agave scented gift set. This gift basket is included in Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2016, so you can count on it being excellent quality! Click here to see more Favorite Things for this year.

Price: $65 with free shipping

17. Plow & Hearth Rolling Scoot-N-Do Garden Seat

A nice garden seat can make all of the difference when spending hours outside weeding, planting and taking care of the garden. This rolling storage seat from Plow & Hearth is perfect for the job. It features easy rolling pneumatic tires, an easy to turn steering knob and adjustable height swivelling tractor seat. There is a big wire mesh basket underneath the seat as well as a smaller basket on the back to keep tools, seeds, gloves and any other necessities on hand without catching rainwater. This seat is made of powder coated tubular steel,so it will last much longer than cheap plastic versions. Click here to see more options for rolling garden seats.

Price: $99.95 with free shipping

18. Hydro Flask Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, Standard Mouth w/Loop Cap

Gardeners work out side for hours a day and they need to stay hydrated, so a nice water bottle can be a perfect gift. This bottle from Hydro Flask is constructed of vacuum insulated stainless steel, so it keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours on end. The double wall insulation keeps cold drinks for 24 hours and hot drinks for six. This bottle is made of 18/8 professional grade stainless steel so it will hold up to the roughest use and will not ever affect the taste of beverages, and the 24 oz size is perfect for carrying around the garden. You can choose from 20 different colors to match your gardener friend or family member’s personal style. Click here to see more Hydro Flask bottles.

Price: $21.85 and up depending on coor

19. Spafinder Gift Card

If a home spa experience is not luxurious enough for your favorite gardener, it does not get any better than a giftcard to Spafinder. Spafinder gift cards work for a huge variety of wellness providers including massage, facials, yoga, haircare and more. This gift card can be delivered via email, so it is a perfect gift for someone who may not be with you for the holidays. You can set it at any amount you choose, as well.

Price: $100 or any amount you choose

20. Mason Bee House



Here is a gift that is great for gardeners and for the environment. Gardeners everywhere know how important bees and other pollinating insects are to the environment, both as a whole and in their own gardens. Bees are in crisis right now as populations die off all over the country due to chemical pesticides and other factors. This is why gardeners everywhere are taking up the task of providing safe environments where bees can flourish. After all, without bees we would not have the beautiful flowering and fruiting plants that we so love and depend on! This Mason Bee House contains a bamboo bee house that is designed by bee experts to attract native bees. It has six inch holes that male and females use from spring through fall.

Price: $24.99

