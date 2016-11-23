30 Best Small Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List (2018)

Good things come in small packages. Most of the time, a small, heartfelt gift will have more meaning than some overpriced gadget. We’ve curated a list of small gift ideas for kid and adults.

Many of the gifts on our list below are both small in size and small in price, making them excellent options for people on a limited budget. A few gifts, like fine jewelry, are small in size but somewhat more expensive.

Our gift guide has options for both kids and adults. Maybe you’re looking for a tiny gift that can be easily hidden in someone’s pocket, under a pillow, or around the house as part of a birthday scavenger hunt. No matter who you’re shopping for, there’s something on our small gift guide that will appeal to you. Read on to see our top picks.

1. World’s Smallest Walkie Talkies

These itty bitty walkie talkies are easy to hide in a pocket or bag. Despite their small size, these walkie talkies work at a range of up to 100 feet. You can use the walkies to transmit Morse code messages, or simply push-to-talk. Batteries are included. Some user reviews have noted that the ideal range of these walkie talkies is often less than 100 feet, so bear that in mind before you pull the trigger on this gift. In addition, you may want to pick up some additional batteries to keep the fun going all day long.

Not sure if this toy is right for the kids (or adults) on your holiday shopping list? Browse our Toys section to find more great gift ideas. You can also check out our guide to the most unique gifts for men who have everything, a gift guide that includes both high-end and budget-friendly gifts.

Price: $10.49

2. Guillotine

A card game is a nice stocking stuffer, office party gift, or small gift for someone who loves games. It’s portable, and won’t take up too much room in someone’s suitcase if they are traveling for the holidays. And should your lucky gift recipient end up stranded at the airport after a holiday gathering, they will at least have a game they can play to pass the time.

Guillotine is a card game that is easy to learn, and takes just 30 minutes to play. Set during the French Revolution, players take the role of rival executioners. To win, you need to “collect” the heads of nobles. Each noble has a point value based on their notoriety. The player with the most points wins. If this game is a little too gruesome for their tastes, you could consider other fun card games like Spot It or Sushi Go!

Price: $11.24 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. ‘Gardening in Miniature: Create Your Own Tiny Living World’

Here’s a small gift that’s all about a small theme. This book on miniature gardens is a tutorial to help the reader make their own living gardens on a small scale. The book features tips on miniature garden care and maintenance, choosing proper containers, how to buy the right plants, and where to find life-like accessories to complete the illusion of a micro-garden. In case you were wondering just how small this book is, this title measures 7.5 x 0.6 x 8.1 inches in paperback form. Whether they plan to start a tiny garden of their own, or just enjoy the lush photography, this is a great gift for folks who love all things miniature.

Shopping for someone who is interested in tiny living? You should check out our picks for the best tiny house books, and the best tiny house floor plan books.

Price: $14.66 (27 percent off MSRP)

4. Etch A Sketch Miniature Edition

The Etch A Sketch is a classic kid’s gift, but the mini version is extra fun. It’s got a smaller surface area, so it actually takes less time to draw an image than with a full size model. The mini size can fit in a pocket or purse, and is great for passing the time on the train, or while on a flight where you can’t use electronics. This is a great gift for kids, but its small size means this gift is best for kids three or older. Adults may also appreciate this retro gift. This would be a fun Christmas party favor, stocking stuffer, or place setting marker for the kid’s table.

Want to browse more tiny toys and gifts? Check out more pint-sized products from World’s Smallest here.

Price: $11

5. Moss + Twig Terrarium Necklace

Moss + Twig is a cool company that specializes in teeny-tiny gardening gifts. This terrarium necklace is a great way to keep a little green space in your life, even during the bleak winter months. This miniature moss terrarium necklace is is set on a 24-inch long chain. Moss and stones are carefully placed inside the corked flask, which measures 0.75″ wide x 1″ tall. If moss isn’t really the right option for the person you’re shopping for, you might also be interested in a cactus terrarium necklace.

Need more small gift ideas for someone special? Check out our guide on what to buy on Amazon this holiday season. It features some inexpensive-yet-interesting gift ideas for the whole family.

Price: $28

6. Westminster World’s Smallest RC Helicopter

This its-bitsy helicopter is great for both kids and adults. Available in several different colors, each helicopter comes with a remote control with charging functionality. The remote charges the helicopter, but requires four AA batteries. The toy does not come with batteries included, so make sure you grab some spare AA batteries so your recipient can enjoy this toy right away.

Price: $19 and up, depending on color selected

7. Odoria 1:12 Miniature Metal International Chess Set

This would be a fun gift for someone’s doll house, or for a serious chess player who collects different boards from around the world. The pieces are not attached to the board, so you really can play a full game of chess on this small board. If chess isn’t really their thing, you could also consider this set of miniature playing cards. You can also browse more dollhouse accessories here.

Price: $7.71

8. Handmade Round Aquamarine Engagement Ring

Small gifts don’t have to be cheap. This elegant aquamarine ring is made from 14K white gold, and would make a beautiful engagement ring or right hand ring. Each ring is handmade, and takes about six to 10 days to complete, so do keep that in mind if you want to have it shipped to you before Christmas. If you are thinking about popping the question, or just want to see some beautiful rings, you can browse our guide to the best engagement rings to find something that’s perfect for the special woman in your life.

Price: $329

9. Charcoal Diagonal Stripe Infinity Knit Scarf by Uptown Girl Co

Everyone can use a new scarf to keep warm during the winter, especially if the scarf is as fashionable as this one. This knit infinity scarf has a great diagonal pattern and an optional leather cuff that gives it a little pizzazz. Want to see more cool scarves and knits from this artist? Browse her whole catalog of handmade knitwear here.

Price: $27.99 for scarf with leather cuff ($21.99 without cuff)

10. Three Keys Jewelry Sugar Skull Cufflinks

These funky sugar skull cufflinks are a fun way for a guy to enhance his wardrobe. These are made from nickel-free rhodium, and are designed to limit skin irritation in those who have sensitive skin. If the sugar skulls aren’t his style, or you’re looking to purchase something a little more special, we also recommend these cool cufflinks made from NFL stadium seats.

Price: $18.99

11. $50 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card

We think a Cheesecake Factory gift card is a nice option for people with a sweet tooth, or people who want to eat a relatively healthy meal at a chain restaurant. The Cheesecake Factory is famous for making all their menu items in house daily. The card can be used at any of The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide. This gift card comes boxed in a simple red gift box, so you don’t have to worry about gift wrap. No Cheesecake Factory locations near you? Browse more restaurant gift cards on sale here, including gift cards that can be delivered via email.

Price: $50

12. Juicy Couture ‘Couture’ Eau de Parfum Spray

This flirty, youthful scent from Juicy Couture is a nice gift idea for the young women in your life, or for the women who are simply young at heart. This energizing perfume has notes of mandarin orange, African orange flower, grape, jasmine, honeysuckle, and plum. Not sure this scent is right for her? Browse more fragrances from Juicy Couture here. You may also be interested in our guide to the best perfume gift sets.

Price: $89 for 3.4 fluid ounces

13. Anleolife Doubled-Sided Makeup Brush Set

Makeup brushes should be replaced every one to two years. This set of double-sided brushes is an inexpensive, but much appreciated gift idea for women who love experimenting with makeup. The set includes round and angled foundation brushes, a small blush brush, an eyeshadow brush, an angled eyeshadow brush, a flat eyebrow brush, a lip brush, and more.

Want to get them a makeup gift set, instead of just brushes? We also like this compact Jane Iredale eye shadow kit, which includes five eyeshadows and a brush in a mirrored case.

Price: $11.50

14. Genuine Ancient Roman Bronze Coin

Roman coins are surprisingly common, which makes them an affordable gift for anyone who appreciates ancient history. You’ll receive a random bronze coin from the Roman era. These coins are uncleaned, and some may have a very thick patina. The exact coin received may vary, but these coins are generally around 1700 years old. Consider pairing your gift with a book on ancient coins.

Price: $12.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

15. Kikkerland Tree Friendly Pencils

Looking for a small-yet-practical gift? These tree friendly pencils are a welcome gift for any student or office workers. The pencils are “tree friendly” because they were made from recycled paper, rather than from newly harvested lumber. This set of unique pencils is housed in a matchbook style case, with a sandpaper strip inside to use for sharpening the tips. Pair these cool pencils with set of Field Notes notebooks.

Price: $8.97

16. The Body Shop Maca Root Shaving Kit Gift Set

Peruvian maca root is believed by some to increase energy and libido, making this a small-yet-sexy gift for the man in your life. It is also believed to have skin enhancing properties. This shaving gift set includes maca root shave cream and razor relief treatment. It also includes a shave brush and a travel pouch. Looking for a more complete shaving experience to give as a gift? We also like the slightly more expensive “complete shaving set” from The Clean Shave.

Price: $32

17. 10K Rose Gold London Blue Topaz & White Diamond Necklace

This elegant pendant is the perfect small gift to hide under her pillow, in her bathrobe pocket, or in some other secret place to surprise her on her birthday. The diamonds come from conflict-free suppliers, with a minimum clarity of I2-I3. Overall, this is a really nice piece at a reasonable price. But if you think it might not be to her taste, you can browse more fine necklaces on sale here.

Price: $205.31

18. Money Maze Puzzle Box

This tiny puzzle box is a great way to package cash or gift certificates, and make the present more interesting. Simply place a bill or gift certificate inside the slot, and seal it back up. To open the box and retrieve the gift, your recipient simply needs to move the ball around the maze until it reaches the slider. Move the slider to the right until it reaches the lock, and then the maze can be opened. This is a fun gift for kids and for adults. A similar gift we like is this “cosmic pinball” money maze.

Price: $8.90

19. Snowy Owl by Aurora

Need a small gift for a budding ornithologist or a Harry Potter fan? This eight-inch stuffed owl is a perfect bedtime companion. This toy is designed to look like a Snowy Owl, aka the same species of owl as Harry Potter’s beloved Hedwig. Depending on how big your stockings are, this owl could be a stocking stuffer, or it could be given as a wrapped gift. Not sure if an owl is the right gift for the kids in your life? Browse more cute and cuddly stuffed animals here. You can also visit our Toys page to browse more gift guides for kids.

Price: $7.05

20. Num Noms Lipgloss Truck Craft Kit

Mini playsets are a great gift for those on a budget. They’re also great fun for kids who like to take their toys on the go. This fun gift is perfect for kids who like makeup or food toys. The toy truck, shaped like a food truck, lets kids make their own flavored lip gloss. The gloss can then be dispensed from the “ice cream machine”. This kit comes with one lip gloss base, 2 lip gloss flavoring agents, one container of safe glitter “sprinkles”, one “cupcake making tool” with spatula, and three lip gloss containers. Because this cute gift set has small parts, it should not be used by kids under the age of three, or by kids who have yet to outgrow sucking on their toys.

Looking for even more gift ideas for the girls in your life? Browse our guide to the best gifts for eight year old girls. We also recommend two other cute and small play sets: the Littlest Pet Shop Jet, and the Twozies Cafe Playset.

Price: $27.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

21. Fossil Men’s Ingram Extra Capacity Trifold Wallet

A wallet is a small, practical gift that will be appreciated by anyone without a proper wallet. This leather wallet from Fossil is available in brown or black. The interior of the wallet features room for a least five cards, some cash, and his ID. If you know someone who has a wallet that’s looking a little worn, this is a thoughtful gift. If you’re worried that the wallet alone is not enough, you can always stuff some cash or a gift card inside the wallet to take things to the next level.

Price: $40

22. Nerf N-Strike Jolt Blaster

Nerf guns are fun for kids of all ages. This small dart blaster is perfect for close quarters combat, and it’s available at a reasonable price. However, the blaster only comes with two darts. Because the fun of Nerf guns is directly proportional to the amount of darts you have on hand, we recommend picking up a package of extra darts. If you want to see other Nerf guns, you can browse all Nerf products on sale here.

Price: $6.99

23. Bella J. ‘Just Because’ Makeup Set

Makeup gift sets are portable, and generally fairly affordable around this time of year. This basic makeup set from bella j. includes lip gloss, lip balm, nail polish, nail art, an emory board, toe separator, hair ties, a selection of temporary tattoos, a charm, and a bella j. patterned cosmetic bag. This is a fun gift for a pre-teen, teen, or adult woman who is looking to pamper herself, or have a girl’s night in with her friends.

Looking for more small gift ideas for the makeup lover in your life? Check out our guides to the best long lasting lipsticks and the best eyelash growth serums.

Price: $34

24. Fred & Friends ‘Bear Hands’ Oven Mitts

Get it? “Bear hands”? These goofy oven mitts are the perfect small gift for anyone who loves baking and cringe-worthy puns. The “paw” pads are constructed from heat resistant silicone, to protect hands from hot pots and pan handles. Two mitts are included in every order, one for the right hand, and one for the left. Not sure if these oven mitts are the right thing for the person you’re shopping for? Browse more quirky, funny home goods from Fred & Friends here. We also love their “muffin top” baking cups and their “dinner DJ” dining set.

Price: $15.19

25. Metal Feather Bookmark

This simple bookmark is a nice gift for any serious reader. The metal design means it will last a lifetime, and it is also less likely to get lost or misplaced because of its heft. Pair this gift with an Amazon gift card, or a book from this list of the best books of 2016. Looking for more gift ideas for the bookworm in your life? Browse our guides to the best gifts for book lovers, and the best gifts for Jane Austen fans.

Price: $4.68

26. Nixon Quatro Watch

A new watch is a nice gift for a student, professional, or retiree. This classically styled timepiece from Nixon looks great with both casual and business attire. This square watch has a stainless steel case, and a water-resistant design. With the ability to go 330 feet beneath the waves, this is a great gift for swimmers and snorkelers, though it should be noted that Nixon doesn’t recommend wearing this watch while diving.

Want to see more options? You can browse other gift-worthy men’s watches from Nixon here.

Price: $56.45

27. ThinkGeek R2-D2 AC / USB Power Station

Need a small, practical gift for a Star Wars fan? This wall-mounted power station is a cool gift idea for their home or office. The wall mounted socket turns a standard wall outlet into an enhanced outlet, with four standard Type B electrical sockets, and two USB ports for charging electronics. When they install this socket, they’re getting double the electrical sockets they had before, plus two USB charging ports. And in 2016, who couldn’t use some extra charging ports?

Not quite the right gift for the person you’re shopping for? A similar gift we also like is this Back to the Future-inspired Flux Capacitor USB car charger.

Price: $29.86

28. LEGO Nexo Knights Glob Lobber Building Kit

LEGO building sets are a classic gift for kids. And while it’s definitely cool to receive a super-sized LEGO set under the tree, smaller gift sets can be just as much fun. This inexpensive LEGO set has just under 100 pieces, includes two mini-figs, and features cool weapons like the Royal Guard’s spear and the Flame Thrower’s crossbow stud shooter. This is a fun gift for any kid who enjoys the Nexo Knights TV show. Not sure if this LEGO set is right for the kid you’re shopping for? Browse more LEGO kits on sale here.

Price: $7.79 (22 percent off MSRP)

29. World’s Largest Gummy Worm

It’s small in terms of a birthday gift, but it’s definitely super-sized compared to a typical a gummy worm. This is a fun gift idea for kids, or for anyone who likes unusual gifts. The flavor is cherry and blue raspberry mixed together. Over two feet long, this gummy worm weighs about three pounds. Looking for more super-sized gummies? You can also check out this big gummy bear, this gummy pizza, and this oversized gummy cola bottle.

Price: $27.95

30. Banned Coffee

Billed as the world’s strongest coffee, Banned Coffee claims to taste great, while also offering super-high levels of caffeine. A large travel mug of Banned Coffee (about 18 ounces) is equal to eight cups of normal coffee. This would be a nice gift for a student, friend, co-worker, or coffee fan. Toss in a funny coffee mug, and you have a small gift that’s perfect for any java junkie.

Price: $18.99 for a 16 ounce bag

