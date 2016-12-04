Top 50 Best Cheap Gifts for Men 2018

We might not act like it, but men are pretty easy to shop for. Sure, we all have a lavish wish list of high-tech gadgets that we love to mention, but most guys will be happy with a humble token of appreciation on any occasion.

While you don’t have to break the bank over a simple birthday gift, but at the same time, you also don’t want to get them something too generic.

A great way to find the middle ground for the person you’re shopping for is to get them something that they can make use of.

Of course, what will improve any one person’s life depends on their hobbies, which will vary from person to person.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of our all=around favorite gift ideas for men, which includes camping supplies, athletic gear, tech gadgets, party hosting, and more.

The best part of these gifts is that most of them are under $30. Read on below, and check out some of our top gift choices for men.

Want to see an even wider selection of affordable gifts for guys? You can browse more gifts for him here.

1. Planet Earth: The Complete Collection

The Planet Earth series is the best way to enjoy nature from your living room, and The Complete Collection is a must have for fans of nature, cinematography, or psychedelics alike.

The series is narrated by David Attenborough, and is divided across four discs covering different biomes of the Earth. And the whole series is far more enriching and fun to watch than sitcoms.

Price: $16.99

2. Nature’s Blossom Bonsai Tree Growing Kit

Most guys jump at the chance for a DIY project, but only the patient few will be open to the lifelong journey of bonsai.

If you know the type, they will be excited for the chance to grow and prune their own bonsai Jacaranda tree from seed, which is just what this kit enables.

Price: $19.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

3. Bob Ross Cotton Crew Socks

Everyone needs more socks, especially ones that are fun to wear. Even the tightest dress code allows for some fun with socks, which is why some Bob Ross themed socks are perfect for anyone.

Throw a pair of these puppies on, and you’ll have happy little feet for the rest of the day.

Price: $12.00

4. AUKEY 10400mAh Portable Power Bank Charger

With battery-draining apps like Snapchat and Pokémon Go dominating the way we use our phones, a portable battery charger is all but necessity.

A power bank is a thoughtful gift for anyone who’s always on their phone, especially this 10400mAh power bank from Aukey. This charger works best with Qualcomm Quick Charge-compatible phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 or the Galaxy Note Edge.

But even if they don’t have a QC-compatible phone, the hours of extra battery life are always helpful.

Price: $19.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

5. Compact Smart Key Holder by ThorKey

It may be the 21st century, but we’re still answering the age old question of how the heck are we supposed to carry our keys around?

The Thorkey might have just set the middleground between letting them jangle at your side and letting them stab your leg in your pocket.

This compact key organizer turns your keyring into a Swiss army style holder that leaves room for extra accessories like a bottle opener or a flash drive.

Price: $18.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

6. The Homemade Gin Kit

The admirer of fine spirits will definitely have his interest piqued to know that he can make his own gin at home in just a couple of days. This Homemade Gin Kit includes everything needed to make your own floral juniper berry gin, save for the vodka that will serve as the base.

Once you get them into infusion with this easy to use kit, you’ll send them down a road of numerous infusion experiments. If you’re lucky, maybe they’ll name their next cocktail after you.

Price: $34.49 (31 percent off MSRP)

7. SoundPEATS Qy7 Bluetooth Earbuds

If you know someone who is still using the earbuds that came with their phone, do them a favor and offer them the inexpensive upgrade to anything better.

The SoundPEATS Qy7 are a budget pair of earbuds that not only offer Bluetooth wireless convenience, but also a decent and well-rounded sound.

The durable and sweat-proof earbuds easily connect to your smartphone, and offer up to 5 hours of listening on a single charge. And all the while, you’ll have no risk of a tangled cord or accidentally yanking your headphones out of your ears.

Price: $19.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

8. Bobble Infuse Water Bottle

A nice water bottle is a gift that will always go appreciated, especially when it confers as many benefits as the Bobble bottle.

This water bottle has a carbon filter built in, allowing you to drink clean, filtered water no matter what kind of nasty tap you’re dealing with.

The coolest part? The carbon filter insert can be removed and replaced with fruits or vegetables to infuse your water if you feel like mixing things up.

Price: $14.99

9. Munchkin

Munchkin is a fun and easy tabletop cardgame that indoctrinates players into the world of dungeon-crawling without the crushing burden of a Player’s Handbook.

For experienced role players, it is a great way to share their hobby with less-involved friends and family, and for those new to the fantasy realm, it is a simple way to build into more complex adventures.

The sheer versatility of the game’s rules make it a winning pick for anyone, and the game has numerous expansions to keep it fresh with repeated play.

Price: $14.12 (43 percent off MSRP)

10. Streamlight MicroStream C4 LED Pen Light

If your guy likes to carry along the equipment that makes him prepared for everything, then he might enjoy adding this uper-bright, high-flux LED pen light to his everyday carry arsenal.

The MicroStream has a beam distance of 52 meters, and can run for over 2 hours on a single AAA alkaline battery.

Price: $15.79 (8 percent off MSRP)

11. Destek V2 Virtual Reality Headset

If you are shopping for the techie type, they probably already dream about owning an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. But the intense PC hardware demands prevent many from accessing early VR games.

This is why many have opted to stick with the simplified mobile VR experience until the full package is more reasonably priced.

The Destek VR Headset is a third of the price of the Samsung Gear VR, but offers a similar mobile VR experience that works with most any modern smartphone.

This lightweight headset works with most VR-based phone apps out there, allowing you to play games and watch 360° videos from a variety of sources. The headset even comes with a Bluetooth remote to serve a controller and navigation tool.

If you want to know more about the top virtual reality headsets available now, you can read my list of the top 10 best VR headsets here.

Price: $19.99

12. LEGO Jurassic World Dilophosaurus Ambush Building Kit

Lego sets are fun for all ages, especially when they come with dinosaurs. And this LEGO Jurassic World Dilophosaurus Ambush Building Kit is an awesome choice all around.

It comes with a dinosaur rescue truck, a ferocious dilophosaurus figure, and a gyro sphere which makes for a great desktop display or play set.

Price: $21.74 (28 percent off MSRP)

13. Cork Pops Nicholas Portside Flask

A nice flask is always a solid way to spread cheer. This Portside flask from Cork Pops isn’t the cheapest flask out there, but the windowed design is too cool to pass up.

Price: $21.49

14. Hand Held Scalp Massager 2 Pack

Not everyone feels the same about these bizarre scalp massagers, but I find them incredibly relaxing and not at all weird. In fact, they can help reduce stress, relieve pains, and increase bloodflow.

In addition to all these benefits, you also get to watch the look on his face as he uses it for the first time. This product can be bought in a two pack or as a single unit.

Price: $6.95

15. Tesla Coil USB Arc Lighter

Whether you are shopping for a smoker, a tech enthusiast, or a pyromaniac, this USB Arc Lighter will be a delightfully useful gift.

Rather than burn butane gas, this USB rechargeable lighter induces a small electric arc which can be used to spark up flammables even in wind.

Price: $22.99

16. Oak Infusion Bottle Spiral

The Oak Infusion Bottle Spiral is the cheapest way to give any bottle of alcohol a top-shelf barrel-aged flavor. This charred oak spiral can impart the woody cask element of barrel aging by sitting in a bottle for about 2 weeks.

This complex flavor fits fantastically with whiskey, bourbon, beer, and other liqours. It is a great gift to give to a homebrewer, or someone who just always buys the cheap stuff.

Price: $6.34 (15 percent off MSRP)

17. Shell-D RFID Blocking Credit Card protector

The Shell-D RFID Blocking Credit Card Protector is a no-nonsense cardholder whose simplicity threatens to rend obsolete the common billfold wallet. The reason these inexpensive wallets are such a hit is because they offer just enough space for the necessities, and they protect you from unwanted RFID scanners.

Price: $7.99

18. Guitar Pick Punch

For the guitar player that burns through picks like no other, this Pick Punch is a great way to turn unwanted plastics into new guitar picks. The Pick Punch is a great way to get rid of pre-approved credit card junkmail, as well as product packaging and anything else you can imagine.

If you don’t want to encourage someone who would punch holes in all of your credit cards, you could alternatively get them this Fender Pick Sampler Pack instead. Your call.

Price: $22.95

19. Bocce Ball Set with Carrying Case

Bocce ball is a timeless lawn game that can be played just about anywhere you have grass under your feet. This standard-sized bocce ball set will be a fun addition to picnics, camping, or the next trip to the beach.

Price: $32.95

20. Wall and Piece by Banksy

Prolific street artist Banksy is known for illegally installing his multimedia art in highly visible areas of the world, from Israel’s West Bank barrier to London’s Tate Gallery.

His art combines biting pop culture references and powerful political messages in a way that almost anyone can digest. Banksy’s Wall and Piece is a full-color overview of his career, and highlights some of his most memorable and impermanent installations. Any fan of art will appreciate this book.

Price: $15.36

21. SPAM Large Tin Lunch Box

If you know a Spam lover, they will flip out over this large Spam tin lunch box, which is a fun way to carry lunch to work, or to store smaller trinkets. It is an officially licensed product, and holds up well under regular use.

Price: $11.97 (8 percent off MSRP)

22. Thera Cane Massager

If you know someone who’s always got kinks in their back, the Thera Cane Massager will empower them to relieve the hard to reach muscle pains right as they hit. This massage stick is strategically designed for hard to reach back spots, and has a lifetime guarantee that endures the toughest use.

Price: $29.95

23. GWHOLE Military Lensatic Sighting Compass

Even the most prepared camping enthusiast is guilty of occasionally forgetting the little things. You can make life easier for them by getting them a compass that they will be sure to bring along, like this military grade sighting compass.

Price: $10.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

24. Final Touch Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit

Any guy that loves to throw outdoor parties would love being able to serve libations out of a hollowed fruit. This Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit is the perfect tool to do so. It even comes with a coring tool to help hollow out the watermelon before you tap it.

Price: $19.99

25. Macaco Slackline Kit

Slacklining is an awesome hobby that’s far easier to pickup than one might think. This Slackline Kit from Macao shows that you can do so on a budget too, offering a 52.5 foot line that is wide enough for beginners to learn on, plus a single strong ratchet for adjusting your level of slack.

Price: $35.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

26. Fred & Friends Cheese Log Board and Knife Set

It might seem like a stretch to assume your closest cheese lover is looking to channel their inner lumberjack, but I can tell you now, every man has an inner lumberjack waiting to come out.

This Cheese Log Knife and Board Set from Fred & Friends comes with a solid beech wood cutting board, and a stainless steel cheese ax to serve the manliest hors d’oeuvres you’ve ever seen.

Price: $25.00

27. Single Person Camping Hammock

A packable camping hammock is the perfect adventure companion for the guy who looks to go get lost in the wilderness. This hammock is made from durable triple-stitched nylon, and comes with hefty carabiners for holding up to 400 lbs. without issue.

When folded up, this hammock is only slightly larger than a softball, and is easy to unfurl and setup when you’re ready to relax.

Price: $27.95

28. The Hungover Cookbook by Milton Crawford

For the man who’s not afraid to step into the kitchen when it matters, Milton Crawford’s The Hungover Cookbook gives any hungover cook the tools he needs to cure his perpetually hazy state of mind.

Price: $8.51 (15 percent off MSRP)

29. Spyderco BaliYo Butterfly Pen Flipper

The Spyderco BaliYo is the coolest pen you’ll ever use. This pen is designed in the style of a balisong (butterfly knife), allowing you to practice flicks, flips, and drop opens without the risk of losing a digit.

Price: $5.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

30. Satan’s Blood Hot Sauce

You should have no trouble identifying the hot sauce addicts in your life. They are usually in the corner sweating at lunch time, and guzzling glasses of milk. But they do it because they love it.

If you are interested in issuing the challenge, see what they think of the Satan’s Blood Hot Sauce, which comes in a traditional blood vial container and nearly tops the charts for Scoville units.

Price: $16.99

31. Prism Eye Glasses

Prism eye glasses are a fun and thoughtful gift for lazy readers, or anyone who likes to remain functional without getting out of bed. The unique prismatic lenses allow you to read books, play videogames, or watch TV in bed without straining your neck.

Enable the bedbug in your life to do what makes them happy. Plus, when you give this gift, you get the added fun of watching the recipient try to walk around with them on.

Price: $15.34

32. AleHorn Game of Thrones Bottle Opener

If you know a guy who is obsessed with Game of Thrones, he’ll consider it a privilege to be able to open beers with an oversized replica of the Hand of the King pin, worn by several characters who earn the title.

If you have a slightly larger budget to work with, these openers would pair brilliantly with an AleHorn Game of Thrones Stein, which is available for most of the major houses (sorry, House Greyjoy).

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

33. Qball Reaction Training Ball

The Qball is a versatile reflex trainer that provides a useful function for athletes, those undergoing physical therapy, or those who simply lack hand to eye coordination.

This small rubber ball is designed with angles that cause small lateral diversions when bouncing. Simply bounce the ball at waist height and you will be forced to react to its random movement.

The ball also has a numerical pattern on it, allowing you to use it for mental math challenges to keep your mind sharp as well.

Price: $7.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

34. The Original Makin’ Bacon Microwave Bacon Rack

If you know a bacon addict, consider making their life easier with this microwave bacon rack, which cooks crispy bacon while reducing its fat content by up to 35%.

Price: $10.98

35. Sriracha2Go Hot Sauce Keychain Bottle 3-Pack

We all know a couple Sriracha addicts in our life, and this 3-pack of keychain-sized Sriracha bottles grants them all the ability to take their favorite condiment on the go.

These TSA approved portable containers are easy to refill, and have a convenient flip top opening. They ship empty, so be sure to do them the favor of filling it up before you gift it.

For another great Sriratcha gift idea, you can consider this Sriracha Tin Lunch Box, which like the keychain bottle, is also officially licensed.

Price: $17.00

36. VicTsing Bluetooth Shower Speaker

This compact Bluetooth speaker from VicTsing is specially designed for use in the shower. It is IPX5 water resistant, has a suction cup to attach to your shower wall, and offers a 6 hour battery life for daily use without need to recharge.

To top it all off, the speaker sounds great, with an overall balanced sound with minimal distortion. The 5W speaker gets as loud as you need it to be, and and even has a microphone for taking calls if you’re that important.

Price: $19.99

37. Magnetic Nut Sculpture

If you are shopping for someone who works at a desk, they will likely appreciate a desktop decoration that stimulates creativity. This Magnetic Nut Sculpture does just that, offering a selection of metal nuts to craft and create with.

Price: $14.99

38. Cheerson CX-10 Mini Quadcopter Drone

The Cheerson CX-10 Mini Quadcopter Drone is the pocket-sized RC toy for the budding drone enthusiast in all of us. The CX-10 is stable, easy to pilot, and capable of doing advanced maneuvers like flips.

The drone gets 4-8 minutes of flight time from a 30 minute charge, which means you can get in multiple flights per day.

Price: $16.49

39. Moving Steampunk Cufflinks

You don’t have to live on a steam-powered airship to fall in love with these Moving Steampunk Cufflinks from FoMann. These standard-sized cufflinks dazzle the room with an intricate gearbox that comes in silver plating or full silver.

Simply wind up the knob on the side, and these cufflinks will silently spin for hours. The end result is both entrancing and ever so classy.

Price: $18.95 and up

40. Magnelex Magnetic Wristband

There’s one lesson every home improver has to learn the hard way: keep track of all your nails and screws unless you want to find them stuck in your foot a week later.

If you know a handyperson who doesn’t already have a magnetic wristband for holding miscellaneous pieces, do them a favor and get them one before they have to walk with a cane.

Price: $14.90 (32 percent off MSRP)

41. 15-inch Ceramic Pizza Stone

It’s a safe bet to assume that anyone loves pizza, and accordingly, the gift of a perfect pizza will be cherished unlike any other.

This 15-inch baking stone helps distribute heat when you cook a piza, and its lifted design makes it easy to serve it all up when you’re done.

Price: $14.99

42. Magic Wooden Box with Extra Secure Secret Drawer

A puzzle box is a timeless way to deliver a thoughtful message, the gift of money, or another small trinket. YOu can find ones like this generic design online for cheap, and have a couple for future puzzles as well.

Price: $4.29

43. Essence of Bamboo Pillow

Let’s be real, here. People don’t replace their pillows as often as they should. They do end up getting pretty gross and flat over time, so why not surprise someone with a carefully packed new pillow?

The Essence of Bamboo Pillow is a plump and comfortable pillow that is hypoallergenic, form-retaining, and machine washable. If you know someone who needs a good night’s sleep, don’t beat around the bush about it. Get them what they need.

Price: $24.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

44. Settlers of Catan 5th Edition

Settlers of Catan is an award-winning board games that will permanently ruin all of your friendships. This 3-4 player game is all about trading resources with your neighbors to develop the most settlements on the island of Catan

The fun quickly spirals out of control as your best friends viciously compete for your business. If you know a board game fan who doesn’t own his own copy of Settlers of Catan, this is an incredibly easy purchase. Know someone who has never played Catan before? They’ll thank you some day.

Price: $34.95 (29 percent off MSRP)

45. Contigo Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug

A nice travel mug is always a safe gift, as there is nothing wrong with having a second one, and they are always useful. The Contigo Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug is a particularly handy drink holder, as the lid seals your drink off between sips to keep hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold.

Price: $15.99

46. Moleskine Classic Hardcover Notebook

If everything else just seems to rigid, a Moleskine notebook is a great stocking stuffer for the observant, witty, curious, and imaginative among us. A high quality space to store one’s ideas can be the difference between a creative breakthrough and an abandoned doodle.

Price: $9.99

47. Fred & Friends Pizza Boss 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel

Yet another great gift for the pizza-inspired, the Pizza Boss cutting wheel has a cute circular saw design that resembles a table saw. The dishwasher-safe design brings out your inner carpenter, all while cutting off perfect slices of ‘za.

Price: $16.67 (7 percent off MSRP)

48. Razor Jetts Heel Wheels

The Jetts Heel Wheels from Razor are basically Heelies that can be strapped on and off in an instant. If you know an adrenaline junky who dreams of skating wherever they go, give them a chance to turn any trek into a ride with these easy to learn heel wheels. Sparkers are a fun but optional addition to these foot wheels.

Price: $25.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

49. Culina French Fry Potato Cutter

It’s peculiar that most guys have a secret for the perfect burger, but always settle for frozen french fries. Even if you don’t have a deep fryer, you can make great homemade french fries at home by starting with a Culina French Fry Potato Cutter. Any cook knows, fresh is best.

Price: $19.22 (36 percent off MSRP)

50. Danelectro Honeytone N-10 Guitar Mini Amp

Not all guitar players have a space to practice through an amp consistently, which is why a mini amp like the Danelectro Honeytone is a great tool for mini jam sessions.

This battery-powered amplifier has a belt clip for portable playing, and offers both clean and overdrive playing. Its tone is as solid as you’d expect from Danelectro, and definitely matches the vintage aqua finish.

Price: $19.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

Still looking for more inexpensive gift options for guys? You can browse more gifts for him here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.