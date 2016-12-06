Top 10 Best Business Gifts for Clients or Employees

Corporate gifts are something you should consider giving to top performers, valued employees, important clients, or administrative staff. When the holidays roll around, it’s traditional for business owners and executives to purchase business-appropriate gifts. But gift-giving doesn’t have to be limited to the holiday shopping season. Giving gifts year-round is a great way to improve staff morale, thank an important client, or reward a key player in your company for outstanding work.

No matter what your reason for shopping for a business gift might be, we’re here to help you find something thoughtful that’s still on-budget. The following gifts are perfect for people within your organization, or for clients, investors, or board members. No matter your budget, something on our list below will definitely strike the right tone. Read on to get inspired ideas for business gifts.

1. Jackpot Candles

Looking for a creative business gift idea for the ladies in your office? Skip the expected gifts like gift cards and fancy pens, and opt for these unexpected candles. Jackpot Candles are a cool gift concept. Each candle contains a secret piece of jewelry inside the wax. As the candle burns down, a ring or necklace will be revealed. Each piece of jewelry is valued between $15 and $5,000.

These candles are great gifts for several reasons. They’re inexpensive, and there’s an element of surprise to every gift. Plus, with lots of scents to choose from, you can pick a different scent for each person, and make your gift feel more personalized. Who knows…Someone in your office may even find the “jackpot” piece of jewelry that’s valued at $5,000.

Looking for more small gift ideas? Browse our guide to the best small gifts.

Price: $19.99 and up, depending on candle size and scent selected

2. Golden State Fruit ‘Thank You’ Basket

Fruit baskets are a traditional holiday gift, but you can also give them year-round as birthday gifts or performance incentives. They’re a healthy way to thank someone for their work over the past year, or to build a relationship with a new client. This particular basket contains two varieties of pears, two varieties of apples, oranges and mandarins, and a fruit in season. There are also some other assorted snacks, such as cheese and almonds. Do note, however, that this basket contains potential allergens. If you have anyone on your gift list with a dairy or nut allergy, you should avoid this basket. You can browse additional fruit basket options here.

Looking for a more exciting gift option? Pick chocolate over fruit, especially if you need a gift for someone with a sweet tooth. Our guide to the best chocolate gifts can help you with finding interesting foodie gifts.

Price: $29.95

3. Starbucks Gift Cards (Multipack of 4)

Everyone knows your office runs on coffee. Starbucks gift cards are a nice option for anyone who likes coffee, tea, or pastries. It’s a safe gift that will work for practically anyone inside or outside your org. This convenient gift pack gives you four $10 cards. If you want higher denominations, you can opt for these Starbucks cards, which are available in $25, $50 and $100 amounts. If there isn’t a Starbucks near your office, you could also consider Peet’s Coffee gift cards or Coffee Bean gift cards. You could also consider restaurant gift cards, particularly if you’re shopping for someone who isn’t a huge fan or tea or coffee.

Price: $40 (4-pack of $10 cards)

4. Montblanc StarWalker Ballpoint Pen

A pen is a traditional business gift. A fine pen is the mark of many an executive. If you’re shopping for high-end pens to give as a business gift, Montblanc is the first name that comes to mind. Made to exacting German standards, this elegant pen ships in a gift box, and even has an individual serial number. Because of its premium price tag, this is a gift that is best suited for close colleagues, immediate superiors, or other important people in your business.

Looking for something with similar panache, but at a much lower price point? We also like this business gift set, an elegant package which includes a pen, money clip, bar tie, cufflinks, and a business card holder. It retails for a mere $39.99.

Price: $194

5. Travelers Club Luggage Modern 20 Inch Hardside Expandable Carry-On Spinner

Looking for an affordable, practical gift for your sales team, or for people in your organization who travel frequently for business? These hardside carry-on suitcases are ideal for frequent flyers. They are compact, rugged, free-wheeling, expandable, and available in multiple colors. You could further customize them by applying your company’s logo sticker to the exterior of the bag, if you so choose. Looking for more practical gifts for frequent travelers? Get inspired by the items in our guide to the best travel gifts.

Price: $36.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

6. Plant Theatre Bonsai Trio Kit

A gardening gift is a nice gesture during the coldest months of the year, when we could all use a little more greenery in our lives. Additionally, a little bonsai tree makes a great gift because it symbolizes a person’s growth within the company. Plus, if your corporate philosophy takes cues from Japan, then a bonsai tree really is a spot-on choice. This kit from Plant Theatre includes everything they need to grow three mini trees. A similar kit we like from Nature’s Blossom has the materials to grow four trees.

Price: $18.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

7. Savvy Infusion® Water Bottle

Do you run an office fitness initiative? Encourage healthy hydration with these infuser water bottles. People can place fruits, fresh mint, or other natural ingredients into the bottle to make their water taste great. Every cup is leakproof, BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and shatterproof. Plus, the bottles hold 24 ounces, but still fit in the average car cupholder.

Looking for more affordable Christmas gifts that are wellness-focused? We also think yoga gear or a fitness tracker would be nice corporate gifts this holiday season.

Price: $15.95 (45 percent off MSRP)

8. Uber Gift Card

An Uber gift card is great for employees who travel frequently, or for anyone who lives in a city. They’re also great for transporting clients, especially if you opt for UberX. These gift cards are also an nice gesture to make sure everyone gets home safely after the office Christmas party. This card is redeemable via the Uber app within the U.S. in cities where Uber is available.

If Uber is not available in your area, get more gift ideas by browsing Amazon’s listing of “most wished for” gift cards.

Price: $25-$100, depending on denomination selected

9. Amazon Fire Tablet

Looking to get everyone in your organization a really impressive gift? If you had a strong fiscal year, reward your hard working team with a surprisingly inexpensive tablet from Amazon. The seven-inch Amazon Fire tablet offers seven-hour battery life, a microSD slot for up to 200 GB of expandable storage, and a 1024 x 600 IPS display with 171 ppi. It even outperformed the iPad Mini 4 in “tumble tests” that were designed to measure ruggedness and durability. If you have a small team that you want to reward well this holiday season, a new tablet is a generous business gift that can also help them boost their productivity on the go.

Price: $49.99

10. Crabtree & Evelyn His & Hers Travel Kits

This time of year, everyone is fighting dry skin. We recommend gift sets from Crabtree & Evelyn. If you want to give more lavish holiday gifts, you can browse full-size grooming products from Crabtree & Evelyn here. You can also browse more luxurious travel gift sets here.

Want more “SFW” gift ideas? Check out our guide to the best office gifts. Our guide to the best white elephant gifts is also worth a read.

Price: $24-$26

