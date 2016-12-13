Top 20 Best Gifts for Grandma

Grandma spent years spoiling you when you were a kid. Don’t you think it’s time to give something back? If you’re still looking for that perfect gift for your grandmother or great-grandmother, we’ve put together a helpful gift guide to assist you with finding something special. Read on to see our picks for the best gifts for your grandma. Whether you have a budget of $20 or a budget of hundreds, there’s something on our list that your grandma will love.

1. Elizabeth Arden Red Door Natural Eau de Parfum Spray

Red Door is a classic, sophisticated scent for mature women. This perfume combines floral notes of red roses and orchids, alongside exotic flowers, honey, and spice. The resulting blend is perfect for winter, and will definitely make her feel special. Pair the eau de perfume with Red Door perfumed body powder to make your gift more complete. You may also be interested in our guide to the best perfumes for women.

Price: $50 for 1.7 ounces (9 percent off MSRP)

2. Skyn ICELAND Saving Face Kit

Even if she’s retired, Grandma may still have days when she gets stressed out. Environmental stressors can also damage her skin, making her look older than she actually is. That’s why we think it’s nice to get grandma something special to pamper her skin. The skyn ICELAND Saving Face Kit contains five different beauty products to help rejuvenate tired skin. The kit includes the company’s famous Nordic Skin Peel, along with two pairs of Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, an Icelandic Relief Eye Pen, ANTIDOTE Cooling Daily Lotion, and Glacial Face Wash. When used together, these facial products can eliminate tired eyes and improve skin tone. If you’re looking for a less expensive gift, we also like skyn’s “skin hangover” facial kit, which is half the price, but still has great products.

Price: $50

3. Camalapse 4

Looking for a unique gift for your photography-loving grandma? This unusual, affordable camera is perfect for the grandmother who loves to experiment with her camera. This automatic spinning tripod is designed to create panning, time-lapse videos or panoramic still shots. The mechanism can spin 360 degrees over the course of an hour. The mechanism supports a center-weighted camera up to five pounds.

Price: $29.99

4. Michael Kors Watches Parker Watch

This elegant timepiece is perfect for your fashionable grandma. Made from stainless steel, the watch features a double row of crystals, along chronograph subdials. This watch offers a nice balance between luxury and practicality. If you aren’t sure that this watch is a match for grandma’s personal style, you can browse more Michael Kors watches here.

Price: $153.25 (44 percent off MSRP)

5. Marc Jacobs Haze Gotham Tote

This elegant Marc Jacobs handbag is perfect for the grandmother who is always perfectly put together. Made from 100 percent genuine leather, this bag measures 10.25 inches tall and 12.75 inches wide, with a 20.5 inch shoulder drop. Looking for something less expensive? Browse Marc Jacobs handbags and wallets on sale for less than $150 here.

Price: $207.68

6. Judith Ripka ‘Estate’ Sterling Silver Vertical Baguette Ring

This simple baguette ring is ideal for any grandmother. This sterling silver ring has been decorated with alternating round and baguette-shaped white topaz and sapphire stones. We think it looks nice with this matching bracelet from the same designer. If you want to see more designs like this, browse more Judith Ripka pieces on sale for up to 25 percent off here.

Price: $250

7. Jessica Simpson Women’s Bell Sleeve Basketweave Wool Coat

Does your grandmother need a new winter coat? This wool blend peacoat is perfect for the grandmother who wants to look fashionable while she keeps warm. This coat is double breasted, and boasts a shawl collar with feather pin detail. If you want more options, you can browse other jackets from this designer here.

Price: $62.99 – $130, depending on size and color selected

8. Kindle Paperwhite

Does Nana love to read? Help her ditch her heavy books, and opt for a lighter reading experience. Over 30 percent lighter than iPad mini, the battery on this e-reader lasts for weeks at a time. This e-reader includes a built-in adjustable light, so you can read day or night. We also like that it doesn’t cause any screen glare like a tablet, which will make it easy on grandma’s aging eyes. If you want to see other Kindle devices and compare different models, browse all of Amazon’s Kindles on sale here.

Price: $99 (17 percent off MSRP)

9. Golden State Fruit Gourmet Abundance Gift Basket

A fruit basket is a great gift for your grandmother, particularly if you’re concerned that’s she’s not getting enough fresh fruits in her diet. This gift basket includes a lovely assortment of fruit, as well as some savory snacks and some chocolate. The basket comes with two varieties of pears, two varieties of apples, a mango, oranges and mandarins, and a random fruit in season. There’s also Italian-style sausage, two cheeses, salted almonds, olive oil crackers, chocolate covered sea salt caramels, and a bag of dried fruit. If this is too much food for her to eat on her own, or if she’s not a fan of some of the contents of this gift basket, you can browse other gift baskets from this company here.

Price: $39.95

10. Alex + Ani Grandmother Expandable Bangle

This affordable bracelet is a great way to show grandma that she’s always in your thoughts. The bangle features a molded bouquet charm with the word “Grandmother” on it. These bracelets are made from recycled materials, making this a nice gift for an environmentally conscious grandma. You can browse more bangles from Alex + Ani here.

Price: $28

11. ‘The Great British Bake Off: How to Bake: The Perfect Victoria Sponge and Other Baking Secrets’

If your grandmother is a big fan of The Great British Bake Off, aka The Great British Baking Show when it airs on PBS, this cookbook is a great gift idea. Packed with baking advice from Mary and Paul, this book includes over 120 recipes to create showstopping cakes, biscuits, breads, pastries, pies, and teatime treats. If she already owns this cookbook, you could consider Mary Berry’s Baking Bible as an alternate.

Price: $29.77 (31 percent off MSRP)

12. Smeg 2-Slice Toaster

This retro toaster will make grandma smile as she thinks about decades gone by. Available in fun colors like pastel blue, green, pink, red, and black, this gorgeous toaster is perfect for making her morning toast. It boasts a powder-coated steel body, a stainless steel ball lever knob, and a backlit chrome knob. Pair this toaster with a matching kettle, and you’ve transformed her morning routine. If her current toaster is outdated or unreliable, this new toaster will definitely be a much-appreciated, practical gift.

Price: $149.95

13. Philips Airfryer

If grandma loves fried food, but hates the mess it makes in her kitchen, this contained frying apparatus is a great way to enjoy her favorite fried treats, with up to 75 percent less fat than traditional frying. This kitchen appliance lets you fry, bake, grill, or roast food, all using less than a tablespoon of oil. The Airfryer shuts off automatically when food is done, and all the parts are dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. The enclosed design also means there are no messy oil spatters to clean up after dinner is done.

Price: $163.63 (34 percent off MSRP)

14. ‘I’m A Grandma, What’s Your Super Power’ Coffee Mug

This simple mug makes a good, small gift. It is dishwasher safe and microwave safe for easy cleaning. Pair this mug with some Prince of Peace organic tea, and you’re good to go.

Price: $11.83

15. Malden International Designs Grandma and Me Expressions Picture Frame

This cute picture frame is a nice gift on its own. But to make it really complete, make sure to put a picture of you and your grandma in the frame before you wrap it up. You could use a recent picture, or an old snapshot from your childhood. If you want to see more gifts like this, browse more “for grandma” photo frames on sale here.

Price: $10.38 (29 percent off MSRP)

16. Prodyne Dip-on-Ice Stainless-Steel Serving Bowl

If your grandma is famous for entertaining, this stainless steel serving bowl will definitely help her impress the crowds at holiday gatherings. This serving bowl consists of a stainless-steel bowl that nests within a shatter-resistant acrylic base. Simply fill the base with ice, and the top bowl will stay chilled all day long. This is a great way to serve salad, gazpacho, seafood, or other chilled items. A snap-on plastic lid makes storage a breeze, and all the parts are top-rack safe in the dishwasher. This similar entertaining tool offers cold storage for dips, and makes a nice counterpoint to the larger bowl.

Price: $16.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

17. Nordstrom Rack Gift Card

A Nordstrom Rack gift card helps stretch her budget even further. Nordstrom Rack is the discount arm of Nordstrom’s, where apparel is often up to 70 percent off. She can use the gift card towards designer handbags, apparel, shoes, or home goods. If she doesn’t have a Nordstrom Rack near her, you could consider a gift card for JC Penney or Lord & Taylor instead.

18. David’s Cookies Oversized Decadent Cookies Tin

If your grandmother has a sweet tooth, this cookie tin is a great gift idea. Each tin contains two pounds of cookies. There are eight super-sized cookies per tin, in flavors like Triple Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Chunk, and S’more. Due to the perishable nature of these treats, orders will only ship Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for Wednesday, Thursday or Friday delivery. All orders are shipped 2nd-Day air the same day they’re baked, so they arrive fresh and tender for granny’s enjoyment. These are all-natural cookies with no preservatives. These cookies are also kosher, which is great if your grandmother is trying to avoid traif. If you want to see other cookie assortments, you can browse more gifts from David’s Cookies here.

Price: $33.95 for a two pound tin

19. Sofia Cashmere Women’s Cable Long Gloves

Cashmere is the ultimate wearable gift. These gloves are perfect to keep grandma’s hands and arms warm through the coldest months of the year. The super-soft cashmere feels great against her skin. If she already has cashmere gloves, browse more cashmere apparel and accessories for women here.

Price: $46.45

20. Honora Morning Dew Blue Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace

Are you looking to get your grandmother something really special and over-the-top for her birthday? This stunning pearl necklace could very well bring her to tears. Measuring 38 inches in length, this draped sterling silver necklace features a variety of different colored freshwater pearls. It’s stylish enough to go with any formal outfit, but subdued enough to work with more casual ensembles.

Price: $550

