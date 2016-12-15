9 Best Jewish Jewelry Gifts for Hanukkah 2018 and Beyond

Our Review

Instead of giving “chai” in the form of cash, consider this attractive chai pendant instead. The pendant is made from 14k gold, and features the chai symbol in diamonds. The pendant is available in your choice of white or yellow gold.

The diamonds are rated IJ for color, and between I1-I2 for clarity. The pendant comes with a 16 inch chain. The necklace ships in an attractive gift bag, which is a nice added touch. If you like this idea, but want to see more styles before you make a decision, browse more chai pendants on sale here.