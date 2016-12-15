9 Best Jewish Jewelry Gifts for Hanukkah 2018 and Beyond

If you’re looking for a piece of jewelry that speaks to the Jewish experience, we’ve rounded up some beautiful pieces that are suitable for men, women, and kids. These pieces of jewelry would make lovely gifts for a bar or bat mitzvah, birthdays, or holidays.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Victoria Kay 14k Gold Diamond Chai Pendant
Our Review
Instead of giving “chai” in the form of cash, consider this attractive chai pendant instead. The pendant is made from 14k gold, and features the chai symbol in diamonds. The pendant is available in your choice of white or yellow gold.
The diamonds are rated IJ for color, and between I1-I2 for clarity. The pendant comes with a 16 inch chain. The necklace ships in an attractive gift bag, which is a nice added touch. If you like this idea, but want to see more styles before you make a decision, browse more chai pendants on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Roberto Coin ‘Tiny Treasures’ 18k White Gold Diamond Star of David Pendant
Our Review
This simple Star of David pendant is made from 18k white gold, and features diamonds with a minimum color rating of G-H, and a minimum clarity of SI1. This delicate necklace is perfect for a woman with equally delicate bone structure. One cool thing that we like about Roberto Coin Jewelry is that each piece contains a hidden synthetic ruby. According to ancient myth, a ruby worn close to the skin brings the wearer health, happiness, prosperity, and longevity. The ruby in each piece is tiny, but it’s still a really nice sentiment.
Not sure if this necklace is right for the woman you’re shopping for? Browse more Roberto Coin pieces here, or check out more Star of David jewelry on sale for up to 70 percent off here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jewish Hamsa Necklace Inscribed in Hebrew With Psalm 23 in 24k Gold
Our Review
The combination of the hamsa and the text of Psalm 23 makes this a great gift for anyone who needs a little extra protection from evil. This unique pendant arrives in an elegant jewelry gift box ready for giving or receiving. All of the text and details are inscribed 24k gold over the surface of an onyx stone. If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative, this same design is also available in sterling silver ($129) or gold-plated base metal ($149).
Looking for a similar alternative? We also like another necklace in this same design, from the same company, featuring the 10 Commandments on a pendant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Artazia Collection Seeka Chai Life in Star of David Necklace
Our Review
Shopping for someone who has a kooky, artsy sense of style? This Star of David necklace is colorful, and perfect for the person who likes to stand out from the crowd. The intricate design has been hand painted and set within a very light stainless steel frame. The design gets a little extra panache with the addition of Austrian crystals, beads and a variety of other materials, set in artist’s resin. If you like this style, but want something a little different, browse more jewelry from The Artazia Collection here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Touch of Dazzle Jewish Charms Locket
Our Review
This unusual charm necklace is constructed from stainless steel and glass. The pendant is attached to a 22 inch chain with two inch extender. Charms included in this locket include a hamsa, Star of David, chai symbol, and more. If you want to see more options, browse more colorful jewelry from A Touch of Dazzle here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PammyJ Jewish Charm Star of David Menorah Stretch Bangle Bracelet
Our Review
This cute, stretchy charm bracelet is an affordable gift idea. The stretchy design makes it easy to fit multiple body types. The bracelet will stretch to fit up to a 7.5 inch wrist. Charms on the bracelet include a Star of David, the Torah, a menorah, a hamsa hand, and a chai symbol. If you like the idea of a bracelet, but want to see more options, you can browse more Jewish bracelets here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dan’s Jewelers Jewish El Shaddai God of Israel Necklace Pendant
Our Review
This hypoallergenic necklace is made from 100 percent fine pewter. This would be a nice gift for a teenage boy or young man. This necklace comes with a black velvet gift bag, along with a black rope strand to hang the pendant from.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sterling Silver 12 Tribes of Israel Pendant
Our Review
This pendant is a great gift for someone who is passionate about the history of the Jewish people. The sterling silver pendant features a textured, cut-out design that represents all of the 12 tribes of Israel. This pendant does not come with a chain, so you’ll want to select a sterling silver chain to go with this piece. We recommend this inexpensive chain, which would work on either a man or a woman.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gold Plated Shema Israel Necklace With Pave Set AAA Graded Cubic Zirconia
Our Review
Love the look of diamonds, but have a limited budget? This gold-plated necklace with cubic zirconia offers a diamond-like look for a reasonable price. The pendant is embellished with clear white cubic zirconia stones around the circumference of the piece, and features an almost abstracted version of the Shema Israel. The pendant measures 1.4 inches, and is suspended from a 20 inch gold-filled chain.
Not in love with this jewelry style? Check out some beautiful Star of David jewelry on sale for up to 70 percent off here.