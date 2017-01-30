Top 20 Best Cute Valentine’s Gifts for Your Girlfriend

If she’s been hinting at a cute gift this Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck. This list covers some of the best cute gifts for her, but there’s a much wider selection available depending on your budget and her preferences. Treat her to a cute fluffy bag or a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. You’ll also find tech gifts such as the portable Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 camera and the innovative new Devialet Phantom portable Bluetooth speaker. Budget shoppers can find small yet meaningful gifts such as a colorful tea mug or soft indoor slippers.

Need more options? Browse the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

1. My.Monkey Women’s Heart-Shaped Wayfarer Sunglasses

These adorable retro style sunglasses stand out for their colorful heart-shaped design. Don’t worry if this isn’t quite her color, as there are several other color choices. The cheerful sunglasses make an adorable addition to any outfit. A simple metal frame keeps these glasses securely in place.

Not her style? Shop more Valentine’s Day gifts for her to find the perfect present.

Price: $18.38

2. BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote

She can bring this reusable canvas tote grocery shopping and for everyday activities. The bag is made of 100 percent recycled cotton material and comes in a variety of colors. A snap closure secures the inner pocket, making it a practical storage space for keys, a phone, and other essentials. The bag is versatile and can be carried by hand, over the shoulder, and across the body.

Price: $26.00

3. Zarapack Faux Fur Shoulder Bag

This fluffy bag is made with real feathers and comes in a variety of colors. It can be worn as a shoulder bag or used as a clutch thanks to its detachable gold chain. She can also wear it as a crossbody bag. A press stud fastening keeps contents safe and secure during a fun night out. There’s enough room on the inside to fit an iPhone 6 Plus.

You can find more gifts for her by browsing Amazon’s Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

Price: $36.99

4. MelonBoat Lotus Cotton Swab Holder

It looks small, but this Q-tip organizer can hold up to 30 Q-tips at once. The adorable design makes it a cute addition to any bathroom. The organizer is available in red and black lotus designs. Another highlight is the transparent dust, which keeps Q-tips safe and free from dust while letting her keep an eye on the supply level.

Price: $8.99

5. Elite Cuisine 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center

Treat your valentine to a convenient multi-function breakfast station. This machine is a coffeemaker, griddle, and toaster in one. The toaster can hold up to four slices at a time, while the coffeemaker features a four cup capacity. Another highlight is the 15-minute timer and indicator light to help keep track of breakfast. There’s a wireless rack for toasting, a removable crumb tray, and a reusable mesh coffee filter.

Think she would prefer something else? Check out the Valentine’s Day shop for more gift ideas.

Price: $35.99 (9 percent off MSRP)

6. Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera comes in several colors and is a practical gift for anyone who loves taking pictures on the go. A high-key mode is ideal for taking portrait pictures as it takes brighter photos with a softer look. The camera has a slender and lightweight body, making it easily portable. Automatic exposure measurement ensures she’ll capture the optimal photo each time.

Not her style? Browse more Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

Price: $64.99

7. Hanging Clear Glass Prism

She can do more than just display plants in this terrarium, which also works as a holder for candles and other decorative goods. One side is open, creating optimal air flow for plants. The design works well for storing air plants, cacti, and succulents. This terrarium is constructed with clear glass material and stands out for its contemporary pyramid frame.

Pair it with the H Potter Terrarium Container Planting Kit, which includes all the essential tools for creating a small terrarium at home.

Price: $24.99

8. Betsey Johnson Women’s Quartz Metal Casual Watch

This fun and colorful Betsey Johnson watch makes a unique addition to any jewelry collection with its distinctive cupcake motif. Although it looks like leather, the band is made from polyurethane. Other features include a quartz movement, numeral hour markers, fuchsia second hand, and a bright aqua and polka dot print on the strap. It’s also water resistant but shouldn’t be worn swimming or bathing.

Price: $70.53 (6 percent off MSRP)

9. MiYang Women’s Warm Plush Soft Sole Indoor Slipper

These adorable indoor slippers come in several different colors and feature a warm plush lining to keep her feet warm and comfortable even on the chilliest days. A rubber sole provides traction on wood and tile floors. The slippers are machine washable but they shouldn’t go in the dryer.

Price: $17.99 – $21.99

10. Tea Forté KATI Lotus Single Cup Loose Leaf Tea Brewing System

The KATI steeping cup is large enough to steep up to 12 ounces of tea at a time. Both the cup and lid are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup easy. The components are also safe for use in the microwave. The tumbler features a double-wall ceramic material that traps heat. Using the mug is simple, as all she needs to do is pour the tea into the stainless steel infuser basket, place the basket inside the cup, then pour the hot water over and steep the desired amount of time.

Pair this mug with the Tea Forté Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea Chest, which has 28 different samples.

Price: $28.28

11. Sleep & Co Women’s French Bulldog Jersey Tank and Knit Pant Set

Whether she’s a dog person or simply appreciates cute animals, this pajama set makes an adorable gift for her. The jersey tank sports a bull dog head on the front, while the pants stand out for their modern polka dot design. Both pieces are made with 100 percent polyester material and should be hand washed for best results.

Not her style? Shop more Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

Price: $36.00

12. Eyelash Dreamer Makeup Bag

Having a makeup bag that’s large enough to hold her essentials is a must. This handmade makeup bag has a spacious interior with enough room to comfortably fit her makeup collection. The bag has a one-sided design and can be hand washed in cold water when necessary. Complete the gift with makeup essentials such as the ZOYA Mini Color Lock System Manicure Kit, theBalm NUDE ‘tude Eyeshadow Palette, and the LORAC Pro Contour Palette Plus Contour Brush.

Browse more handmade Valentine’s Day gifts for similar choices.

Price: $20.00

14. Ceramic Cat Measuring Cups

These ceramic cat cups double as baking bowls, making them a cute and practical addition to any kitchen. Four sizes are included, from 1/3 cup to 1/4, 1/2, and 1 cup. Each bowl in the set is also a different color, from the lightest cream to black. If she’s a cat lover, you can combine these bowls with other cat kitchen items such as the Cat 12 Oz. Mug and Spoon or the Cat Kikkerland Kitchen Timer.

Price: $26.85 (22 percent off MSRP)

15. Marc Jacobs Sequin Hand To Heart Envelope Credit Card Holder

A shimmering hand to heart embellishment on the front and a small heart design on the back makes this Marc Jacobs clutch a thoughtful design for her. A leather lining and snap closure makes the bag a practical choice for any fun night out. Another highlight is its simple silhouette, which makes it easy for her to slip the clutch into a larger purse or carry it in her hands.

Had something else in mind? Shop more handbags and wallets to find a gift she’ll truly appreciate.

Price: $195.00

16. Patchwork Heart Lasercut Wood Journal

Whether she already loves to write or could use a bit of inspiration, this handmade wood journal makes a thoughtful gift for your valentine. On the exterior, the journal stands out for its handcrafted wood cover and beautiful heart design. When she opens up the cover, she’ll have a total of 80 blank sheets to use for writing and drawing. The back cover is a navy vinyl material.

Shop more handmade Valentine’s Day gifts for similar ideas.

Price: $29.00

17. kate spade new york Unlock My Heart Hinged Bracelet

The romantic phrase “unlock my heart” on the inside of this kate spade New York bracelet makes it a charming gift for her this Valentine’s Day. On the exterior, the bracelet’s multi-colored heart design catches the eye. Whether she’s wearing it for a night out or for everyday activities, a hinged closure holds the bracelet securely in place.

Not her style? Find her the perfect Valentine’s Day present.

Price: $78.00

18. Smith & Cult Nail Collection

In addition to three Smith & Cult nail polish colors, this gift set also includes a makeup bag and nail file. The nail polish is designed for long-lasting wear and features a high shine formula. Browse additional Smith & Cult nail polish colors for more options. You can also add the Smith & Cult nail polish base coat and the Smith & Cult nail polish top coat.

Price: $50.00

19. Devialet Phantom (750 Watts)

Phantom is the smallest portable wireless speaker in the Devialet collection, which includes the Silver Phantom (3000 watts) and the Gold Phantom (4500 watts). Despite its compact size, this tiny speaker emits a dense sound without distortion or background noise. Whether it’s used on its own or with another Phantom speaker, she’ll be able to play her favorite music through Bluetooth, WiFi, and wireless devices with the Devialet Phantom.

Price: $1,990.00

20. Firmstrong Urban Lady Beach Cruiser Bicycle

It may be cold and dreary outside right now, but it’s not too soon to imagine yourself spending warmer days outside with your girlfriend. Get ready for a fun summer of bike riding as a couple with this women’s cruiser bike. The bike comes in a variety of colors and is designed for women from 5 to 6 feet tall. An oversized seat with springs provides comfort for leisurely rides, as do the wide handlebars. This single-speed beach cruiser has a durable steel frame with aluminum wheels.

Had something else in mind? Shop more Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

Price: $199.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.