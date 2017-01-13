Top 10 Best Get Well Soon Gifts

When someone experiences injury, illness, surgery or other health problems, it can really affect their mood. When a loved one is seriously ill, you should send them a little something to let them know they are in your thoughts. A “get well soon” card is always thoughtful, but it’s also nice to get something really special for a loved one who is in pain. A great “get well soon” gift should make them laugh, make them feel loved, or just give them something fun to do while convalescing. The right “get well soon” gift can help boost the spirits of someone dealing with injury, serious illness, or chronic health problems. Whether you’re shopping for a family member, a close friend, or a co-worker, our guide is here to help you find a get well soon gift that will show how much you care. Read on to see some classic and creative gift ideas for people who are under the weather.

1. Benchmark Bouquets Assorted Peruvian Lilies

Flowers are classic choice of “get well soon” gift. This bouquet of alstroemeria, also known as Peruvian lilies, are a vibrant, cheery flower that will brighten up a hospital room, home, or apartment. This colorful bouquet contains 25 stems of of Peruvian Lilies. You can have them sent directly to your recipient, or send them to yourself and assemble the flowers into the vase before giving them as a gift. Flowers are shipped in bud form for optimal vase life, so you may want to order a day or two in advance of your visit to see the patient, so that the blooms will be at the best. Please note that while overnight delivery is available, this company does not deliver on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.

If you need a get well bouquet for someone close to you, another option to consider would be roses. Red roses are traditional for your romantic partner, while pink or yellow roses are nice for immediate family. You can browse rose flower arrangements available for two-day delivery here. If cut flowers fade too soon for your liking, another option to consider would be this live, "Get Well Soon" TickleMe plant.

Price: $44.18

2. Darden Restaurants Gift Box

It may seem simple, but a gift card to their favorite restaurant can be a very thoughtful gift. It is perfect for keeping spirits up if they haven’t been able to eat “real food” during their illness. A gift card to their favorite place to eat gives someone who has been unwell something exciting to look forward to. If you aren’t sure what they like to eat, cover your bases by getting a restaurant gift card that’s accepted at multiple locations. The card pictured above can be used at Red Lobster, Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, or Yard House restaurants. For extra fun, get them a “dinner and a movie” gift card, which combines gift vouchers for the same restaurants along with a Fandango gift card.

Gift cards are available in $50 and $100 denominations.

3. Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale

This gift is a little unconventional, but we think the sentiment and price tag are appropriate if someone close to you needs help shedding the pounds. If someone in your immediate family has just had a health scare related to their weight, a smart scale can help them stay on track with losing weight and reducing their risk of a cardiac event. We like this smart scale from Withings because it offers the user a more complete understanding of their body mass. In addition to measuring weight, this scale also reveals a person’s BMI, body fat, muscle, bone mass and water measurements. It even helps track your nutrition and offers you insights on the day’s weather. Up to eight people can use the scale to track their progress, making this a gift that can improve the health of a whole family. A smart blood sugar testing device or a home blood pressure cuff would also be nice gifts.

Price: $76.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

4. Ganz Get Well Teddy with Blue Robe Plush

This cute teddy bear is perfect for a child or adult who has been under the weather. His robe is snuggly and soft, making him wonderful to hold if you’re in need of comfort. If the person you’re shopping for broke a leg, we also recommend this cute teddy bear with a cast on his leg. You can also browse more “get well soon” stuffed animals here.

Is your best friend in the hospital? Get gift ideas that will cheer them up from our guide to friendship gifts.

Price: $14.05

5. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Get Well Soon Gift Basket

This is the perfect “get well soon” gift for anyone who lives alone and is suffering from a nasty case of the flu. The basket includes healthy, cold-busting treats like chicken noodle soup mix and multiple types of soothing, warming teas. The basket also includes lemon candy, lemon cookies, sweet butter cookies, and cinnamon tea biscuits. An inspirational book helps to keep them occupied when they’re too sick to get out of bed. Each gift basket is hand-packed, adorned with flowers, and includes a personalized gift message from you.

Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse our guides to the best gourmet gift baskets and the best coffee gift baskets to get inspired, but remember to choose a gift that’s appropriate for any special diet their physician may have put them on.

Price: $49.99

6. ‘Happiness Is . . .: 500 Things to Be Happy About’

Whether their illness is chronic or passing, it’s important for any patient to have a positive outlook on life. This fun book from authors Lisa Swerling and Ralph Lazar is perfect for both kids and adults who need a reminder about all the things they have to be thankful for. Another book we like in this vein is a Chicken Soup for the Soul book entitled Think Positive: 101 Inspirational Stories about Counting Your Blessings and Having a Positive Attitude.

Want more inexpensive, uplifting gift ideas? Browse our guide to the best small gifts for kids and adults.

Price: $9.48 (27 percent off MSRP)

7. Universal Medical Data Waterproof USB Silicone Medical Alert ID Bracelet

Worried that a loved one might be back in the hospital again all too soon? Give a gift that provides peace of mind for you, and for them. This simple bracelet houses a 2GB USB drive that can be used to store a person’s health records, making it easy to bring doctors up to speed on a patient’s health history. This is an especially thoughtful gift for people who travel frequently, and may not always be near their hometown physician. Each purchase includes an Emergency Medical Card and protective Tyvek sleeve to make of note of current medications, ongoing medical conditions, allergies and other emergency information. Another gift to consider in this vein is a medical alert system, so that they can press a panic button in the event of a fall, heart attack, or other health problem.

Price: $42.90

8. KindNotes GET WELL Keepsake Gift Jar

This decorative glass jar is filled with heartwarming and uplifting messages. Each jar contains 31 messages, so a patient can open one per day for a whole month, or simply whenever their spirits need a little boost. Sample quotes from the jar include “It does not matter how many times you get knocked down, but how many times you get up. -Vince Lombardi” and “The best way out is always through. -Robert Frost”, but there are many more included in every jar.

Price: $34.95

9. LAGHCAT Mermaid Tail Blanket

When you’re stuck on the couch for days at a time, it’s nice to have a snuggly blanket to wrap around your legs. This cute mermaid tail blanket fits over her legs, and makes her look like a stunning mermaid. Multiple sizes and color options are available to fit all shapes and personalities. If the mermaid tail is a little much for the person you’re shopping for, a Snuggie blanket is another good gift idea in the same vein.

Price: $29.88

10. Amazon Tap

A smaller version of Amazon’s Echo speaker, the Tap is a portable option that a sick person can carry around the house from room to room. Tap users can speak commands to Alexa to carry out all kinds of tasks, including playing music, getting news/weather, or even ordering a pizza. This focus on voice commands is really nice for people with limited mobility during their recuperation. And with a huge suite of connected smart home devices that support Alexa, a sick person can control lights, thermostats, and outlets with their voice alone.

Looking for more gift ideas? Consider something from our guide to the best gifts for cancer patients, and the best gifts for cancer survivors.

Price: $129.99

