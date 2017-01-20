Top 20 Best Valentine’s Day Cards for Kids & Adults

Valentine’s Day is a special time for both kids and adults to share the love with friends and family. Valentine’s Day cards are a fantastic way to show someone that you care. Kids have a fun time with them at school, handing them out to friends and crushes. In this list we have al of our favorite cards for both kids and adults this V-Day. Whether you are shopping for your kids’ school party, a set of cards to mail out to friends or to give to coworkers, or something special for your sweetheart, you will find the perfect card below. The first half of the list (1-10) is kids cards that would be perfect for the classroom, while the second half (11-20) contains more adult designs. If you do not see a card that you love, click here to browse more cards.

1. Nestle Wonka Candy & Card Kits

Nestle Wonka’s Pixie Stix and Fun Dip are two classic candies that have been kids’ favorites for decades. Their popularity is as strong as ever, and these card and candy kits will be a popular hit in any classroom. The Pixie Stix kit comes with 32 cards and 64 straws, so each kid is guaranteed to get two straws with their card. The Fun Sip pack comes with 24 card pouches, where the card is the pouch of flavored candy powder and each one comes with a lickable stick for dipping.

Price: $12

2. Star Wars The Force Awakens 28 Count Valentines Candy Card Kit Lollipops with Teacher Card

If your kid is a Star Wars fan, this pack of 28 cards is perfect for their Valentines! This set comes with enough for the whole classroom, plus an extra card for their teacher. Each card comes with a heart shaped lollipop and a cute greeting like “Be Mine” or “Happy Valentines Day” along with pictures of Star Wars characters. Each box has a variety of four designs for them to pass out to their classmates.

Price: $12.86

3. Disney Frozen Lollipop Swap Valentines 28 Cards

For Disney fans, Frozen is the biggest movie of all. Girls and boys both love the story and the songs that go along with it, and they will definitely love this set of 28 cards and lollipops. Each card set comes with a fun greeting like “Love Warms The Heart” or “Snowflakes & Kisses” and a lollipop that is shaped like Olaf the snowman. Your kid, and their classmates, will love these Valentines treats.

Price: $9

4. Peaceable Kingdom Chillin’ Strawberry Scratch and Sniff Super Valentine Card Pack

Scratch n Sniff cards are so much fun for kids. They take Valentines card exchanges to a whole new level. Instead of just giving a plain card, your kids can give a whole lot of fun to their friends and classmates. This pack of strawberry scented cards includes 28 cards total in cute ice cream themed designs like popsicles, push up pops, and soft serve cones. These cards smell as yummy as they look!

Price: $12.99

5. Peaceable Kingdom Chocolate Cupcake Scratch and Sniff Valentine Cards

If your kid is more of a chocolate lover, Peaceable Kingdom also sells this super adorable set of chocolate scented, cupcake themed V-Day cards. These 28 cards feature cute cupcakes with messages like “Sweet!” “So Glad We’re Friends” and “Just For You!” Each card has a delicious chocolatey scent that the whole classroom will love.

Price: $8

6. Peaceable Kingdom Scratch-Off Silly Jokes Super Valentine Card Pack

Here is one more super fun set of cards from Peaceable Kingdom. If you would rather not give out sugary candy on Valentines Day, these scratch off Valentine Jokes are a perfect card for your kid to bring to school! Each card comes with a silly scratch off joke, so kids can have fun discovering the punch line as they scratch it off with a coin or their fingernails. The jokes are super cute, like “What did the lollipop say to the bubblegum? I chews you!” and “What did the cupcake say to the jelly doughnut at the party? It’s jam packed in here!”

Price: $13

7. Kangaroo’s Flying Paper Airplanes; (32-Count) Valentine’s Day Cards For Kids

With these flying Valentine cards, this may be the one day out of the year when your kids can see paper airplanes flying around their classroom! Holidays at school are a time to have fun with friends and teachers, and these Valentines cards will definitely add to the festivities in your kids classrooms. Kangaroo’s Flying Paper Airplane cards include 32 cards that can be cut out and folded up into real flying paper airplanes. There are four unique designs and two pilot stickers to keep the nose of the plane intact. With these cards, your kid can fly their Valentine’s wishes to their friends across the classroom!

Price: $15

8. Peaceable Kingdom Butterfly Temporary Tattoo Super Valentine Card Pack

Your kids may be too young for real tattoos, but they can still have tons of fun on Valentines Day with these butterfly temporary tattoos! This pack of 28 V-Day cards includes one butterfly themed temporary tattoo per card, along with a cute message like “You’re Sweet” or “Hi Valentine!” There are four styles of tattoos, so everyone in the class can get in on the fun!

Price: $13

The Trolls movie was a big hit in theaters for both kids and adults, just like these Trolls Taffy cards are going to be a hit in your kids classroom! These cards feature yummy taffy candy in six flavors, and a fun Troll character on each card. The set includes 27 student cards and one special card for the teacher as well. If you are looking for something other than the usual chocolate and lollipops, these are a perfect choice!

Price: $22

Candy Gummy Bands are a fun, edible version of the popular rubber band bracelets that kids love. This pack of candy cards for classroom exchanges includes 16 gummy band cards per pack, and is sold in a two pack for 32 cards total. Each band has a fun flavor and color combination like Green Apple Watermelon or Blue Raspberry Strawberry. The bands also have cute messages on them like U R COOL or SO SWEET! These cards are sure to be a big hit in the classroom on Valentine’s Day.

Price: $14

11. Martha Stewart Crafts Mailbox Valentine Card Kit

If you are looking for a more grown up card set to give out to friends, relatives or coworkers, this 18 card kit from Martha Stewart is perfect. The kit includes everything needed to make 18 cards that are love and travel themed. The set has cards, stamps and labels with hearts, postcards, typewriters, stamps, airplanes and more for an overall theme that is sure to please. Of course, we would expect no less from Martha Stewart!

Price: $10

12. Beer Greetings Six Pack Greeting Card Box

For something a bit more grown up, this six-pack card is a fun way to show someone you care on Valentines Day. This pack of four comes with two “Six Ways I Heart You” one “Thanks” and one “Hooray” six pack card boxes. Each box comes with a flip up card where you can write your own personal greeting. You can stock these with your favorite beer, small bottles of wine, hard cider, or even sodas. This is a super fun way to give something special to friends and family on Valentine’s Day! Of course, the beer itself is not included!

Price: $16

13. Note Card Cafe 72 Card Valentine’s Day Set

Finding the perfect Valentines Day card for everyone in your life can be a challenge. Instead of getting individual cards for each person, why not get a set of cards that are sweet enough to please everyone on your V-Day list? This set of 72 cards has enough for everyone in your life, from friends and family to coworkers and anyone else you want to show appreciation for. There are six designs total, all featuring hearts and love themed. Envelopes are included as well, making this the easiest card set ever!

Price: $22.99

14. NobleWorks Jumbo Valentine’s Card With Envelope





Here is a funny, yet sweet card for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day. This jumbo card measures 8.5″ x 11″ and will look great with a bouquet of big red roses! The card reads “They will never find your body….as hot as I do!” in letters cut out to look like a ransom note. If you have a fun loving relationship and want to keep things light and humorous on V-Day, this is the perfect card.

Price: $9

15. Love Note Cards Collection

Instead of the same designs you see over and over again, these cards from SUgartown Greetings are adorable for Valentines Day. There are eight designs total in this 24 card set that includes envelopes as well. Each card has a cute sweet and simple design such as cupcakes, a tree with little hearts, a bouquet of flowers or love birds. These cards get the message across in a sweet and simple way, and they are blank on the inside for you to fill with your own personal greeting.

Price: $12.95

16. Donald Verger Photography Sea Glass Hearts Postcard Variety Pack

If you want a unique and artistic card set for Valentine’s Day, these sea glass hearts by Donald Verger Photography are just the thing for you. This set of 10 cards features five original photographs of hearts shaped out of pieces of sea glass in various colors. These cards are so simple yet so beautiful, and are lovely enough to hang up on the wall as art! The cards are blank inside for your custom messages, and they fit inside of standard format photo frames for display.

Price: $15

17. Bloomin Mini Enclosure Cards Complete Collection

If you are looking for something truly unique for Valentine’s Day, this nine card set from Bloomin is unlike anything else on this list. Each card is made of Seeded Paper, which is just what it sounds like – Paper with real seeds inside of it that can actually be planted in a garden! The cards come in nine different colors, with hearts, flowers and flower pots in various colors. This set includes all nine, or you can also order a complete set of any individual color. These cards are definitely going to be a favorite this V-Day!

Price: $15

18. Heart Coloring Cards

Adult coloring books are all the rage these days, and they come in all sorts of fun and intricate designs. As it turns out, coloring is a meditative experience that actually relaxes us, opens up our creativity and leaves us feeling refreshed and way less anxious! Bring that sense of peace and tranquility to your loved ones or coworkers this Valentines Day with this set of coloring cards. Each card features a coloring project for adults (or children!) on a 4×6″ card. There are four designs total and two of each in this set of eight cards.

Price: $11

19. Cavallini Valentine’s Mailing Set

For a vintage Valentines Day, this tin mailing set from Cavallini & Co. has everything you need. The card set includes 24 assorted glittered cards with envelopes, plus over 100 stickers, three rubber stamps and a red ink pad, all packaged in a decorative tin. This fun and functional card set would be a great activity for parents and kids to do together!

Price: $22

20. Amazon.com Gift Card

If you really want to impress your sweetheart this valentines Day, a gift card to Amazon.com is way better than any other card! Gift cards are completely flexible. You can get them in any amount you choose – As little as $5 would be perfect for officemates or coworkers, or as much as $100 and beyond for that special someone. You can get a physical gift card in a wrapped box, or if you are pressed for time Amazon.com also offers digital gift cards that can be emailed or printed out at home, all of which come in sweet Valentine’s Day designs.

Price: $50 or any amount you choose

Want to see more ideas for Valentines Day 2017? Check out our thoughtfully curated gift guides for ideas on the best flower bouquets, gifts for women and men, and more! If you need a gift fast, we also have last minute guides for super fast shipping or digitally delivered gifts.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.