Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Rose Bouquets

Valentine's Day is the number one day of the year to buy roses and other romantic flower bouquets. There is nothing like a big bouquet of her favorite flowers to say "I Love You" and red roses are the most classic bouquet of all.

This list contains all of our very favorite Valentine's Day rose bouquets of all kinds. You will find a whole range of options here, from the classic to the unusual, and something to match every budget.

1. Best Romantic Bouquet – Benchmark Bouquets Roses and Oriental Lilies

As a perfect starting point for our list, here is a lovely bouquet of white lilies and red roses from Benchmark Bouquets. This bouquet has the classic romance of red roses, paired with white lilies, which symbolize purity and majesty. The white lily is a flower that says “It is lovely to be with you” and what better message than that to send on Valentines Day? This bouquet of twelve roses and five lilies is hand tied in the USA and comes with a vase included, and the flowers are shipped in bud for so that they will open and reveal their beauty in a few days after arriving. Benchmark Bouquets offers free overnight shipping to ensure freshness, but keep in mind that they do not deliver on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

Price: $45.18 with free shipping

2. est Pink Bouquet – BBenchmark Bouquets 2 Dozen Blushing Beauty Roses

If your wife or girlfriend loves the color pink, this “Blushing Beauty” bouquet from Benchmark Bouquets will be such a nice surprise for her on Valentine’s Day. This bouquet of two dozen dark pink and light pink roses is Rainforest Alliance Certified. It comes with free overnight shipping for optimal freshness (no delivery on Sat, Sun or Mon), and the flowers come in bud form so that they will be completely fresh and beautiful when they open in two to three days after arrival. You can either have the flowers, with vase included, delivered directly to her on Valentines Day or you can order them to arrive a few days early so that you can set up the bouquet yourself.

Price: $41.22 with free shipping

3. Best Classic Bouquet – Benchmark Bouquets 2 Dozen Red Roses

There is nothing more classic and well loved on Valentines Day than a bouquet of beautiful red roses. This bouquet of two dozen roses from Benchark Bouquets is the epitome of romance. It is nice and simple, with no other flowers or colors to distract from the roses themselves. With such a elegant bouquet, it is important that the flowers are of the utmost quality. These two dozen roses come shipped in bud form, so that when they arrive they are still completely fresh. They will open within two to three days after arrival, so factor that into your tie frame for Valentine’s Day. These flowers also come with free shipping to guarantee freshness. Delivery is overnight, but they do not eliver on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

Price: $40.30 with free shipping

4. Best Showstopper Bouquet – Global Rose 100 Red Rose Bouquet

If you want a real show stopper this Valentines Day, don’t stop at one or two dozen roses. Get her the biggest bouquet she has ever seen, with 100 beautiful, long stemmed roses. This over the top bouquet is perfect for surprising her at home or at work, and will have her grinning from ear to ear. Reviewers noted the high quality of these roses, and that they arrived fresh and fast. Each 18 inch long rose is cut only three days before delivery, and they will last for six to eight days in water.

Price: $133.99

5. Best Unique Bouquet – JustFreshRoses Rainbow Rose Bouquet

If you want something less traditional and more unique, these rainbow roses from JustFreshRoses are the perfect choice for your wife or girlfriend. She will be shocked and awed when she sees these roses, which are a true work of art. Each rose contains all of the colors of the rainbow, from yellow to blue to red and everything in between. This bouquet comes with two dozen of the freshest and most beautiful blooms, grown directly on the seller’s family farm. Their delivery is fast and efficient to make sure that these roses get there in time and still fresh as the day they were picked. If rainbow roses are not your thing, you can choose from the different colors available such as green, pink, yellow and of course red.

Price: $69.98

6. Best Eco Friendly Bouquet – BloomsyBox Hand Tie Bouquet Two Dozen Roses Without Vase

Most of the bouquets on this list include a vase with the flowers, which adds extra cost as well as extra clutter after Valentines Day is over. This bouquet from BloomsyBox saves money and adds charm by leaving out the vase in favor of a hand tied ribbon and eco friendly paper wrapping. The bouquet itself is gorgeous, featuring two dozen long stemmed red roses and an optional gift card with personal message from you to your sweetheart.

Price: $33.99

7. Best Everlasting Bouquet – 24 Beautiful Realistic Ivory White Wooden Roses by Aariel’s Attic

Fresh roses are beautiful and romantic, but their main drawback is that they only last about a week before they start to die. The petals start falling off, and eventually you are left with a sad looking bouquet and a big mess to clean up. Instead of trying to dry the roses out to make them last forever, why not just get her a bouquet that will never die? These wooden roses are so realistic that you can hardly tell they are made out of wood, with very thin petals and a unique touch to each flower. This bouquet features two dozen ivory colored roses, the perfect size to show her how much you care on Valentines Day.

Price: $7.39

8. Best Edible Bouquet – Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Sweetheart Candy Bouquet

Art of Appreciation is known for their thoughtful and well put together gift baskets, and this chocolate rose basket is no exception. This lovely basket contains one dozen chocolate roses wrapped in red foil, plus silk roses and baby’s breath as an accent. It all comes in a cute wooden basket with a big red bow, and you can even add a personalized gift message. This would be the perfect gift to have waiting for her on her desk at work, or at home on Valentines Day!

Price: $59.99 with free shipping

9. Best Unusual Bouquet – Fresh Cut Black Roses from Flower Explosion

If your sweetheart has a love for the darker side of life, black roses may be the most romantic gift you can get her on Valentines Day. This moody bouquet is perfect for the right kind of woman, and will definitely make a statement when she sees it! Flower Explosion‘s black roses are award winning and each bouquet is hand cut and dipped in an organic plant dye that is absorbed by the stem in order to create the rich black coloring. It even gives the leaves a blue tint. Reviewers on Amazon love these flowers, and your special someone will too! You can choose one, two or three dozen roses for your Valentine’s Day Bouquet.

Price: $79.99 to $119.99 depending on size

10. Best Playful Bouquet – Benchmark Bouquets Joyful Wishes Bouquet

Roses on their own are indeed romantic, but they can also feel a bit stuffy. This bouquet freshens things up by adding irises, snapdragons lilies and seasonal greens along with one dozen pink roses. For a special lady who likes to have fun, this is the perfect bouquet. It will bring visions of springtime into her life on Valentines Day, and she will surely love you for it! You can get this bouquet with or without a vase, and it will come with the flowers in bud form so that they will be freshly bloomed after it arrives.

Price: $37.24

