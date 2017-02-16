11 Best Silicone Breast Forms 2018 (Updated!)

The scary truth is that nearly one in eight women will face invasive breast cancer in the course of their lifetime, and likely, the resulting single or bilateral mastectomy to remove it. While breast reconstruction surgery has come a long way, nearly 40 percent of those women will opt out of the procedure and opt instead for silicone breast forms.

They don’t want to face the cost or the longer-term rehab, and many older women, simply don’t think it’s a priority. Breast forms boost self esteem, aid in body alignment and reduce back and neck strain.

Our top pick is the Amoena Women’s 347 Energy 2U Breast Form, because it’s flexible and allows you to rotate it for where you want missing tissue to be replaced. When it comes to natural looks, the Classique Teardrop breast form has the most natural looking nipple of all.

For all the survivors of breast cancer, we’re inspired by your courage and hope these breast forms will play a part in helping you get back to feeling and looking yourself. Here are the 11 Best Affordable Silicone Breast Forms.