10 Best Professional Flat Irons 2018 (Updated!)

My hair lies somewhere smack dab in the middle of wavy and fuzzy. With the right shampoo, enough hair product, and slow diffusing, I can sometimes coax it into almost ringlet like waves. Other days, I opt for a blowout, and with some fast and hot blow drying, deft maneuvering of a paddle brush and a big round brush, I can get it nearly straight. With the aid of a big barrel two inch curling iron, and 45 minutes of time, it’s almost right. Almost.

Just once, I’d actually like all that effort to result in the silky smooth, shiny, straight hair that you see on those shampoo commercials, or on Hollywood’s red carpet. It’s easier said than done, especially if your mane is thick and coarse, and more akin to German Shepherd than Gisele Bündchen. (I’ve joked about my “dog hair” ever since a stylist offhandedly commented on mine that way.)

Hence, began my search for a salon hair straightener, and my new, much more polite, hairdresser suggested I could work some styling magic with a professional flat iron. My first attempts were pitiful, because, despite her advice, I bought a cheap unit, with plates that were too large and left dents in my hair.

Finally, when I bit the bullet and tried out the best professional flat iron I could afford, the results were nearly miraculous. Now, if only my arms were long enough to reach the ends of my hair, I could easily smooth small sections into long silky strands. But because my hair is down to my behind, the task takes a little more effort and concentration.

Professional flat irons come with many options. My personal favorites are the nano-ionic models, which reduce frizz and leave you with smooth, sleek hair. Ceramic heaters, and titanium infused plates allow you to style with high heat and less damage.

Whichever professional flat irons you experiment with, I do recommend you start with the very best that you can afford. And let me say, the prices vary wildly. If you’re moved to appreciate high priced styling tools, you can spend a couple of hundred dollars on a flat iron. If you’re more motivated by price, some of the most highly rated salon flat irons are under fifty bucks.

Hair straighteners don’t have to cost a fortune, and in the end, with practice, you really can achieve salon-worthy results, without spending the time and big bucks with your hairdresser. Here are my picks for the 10 Best Professional Flat Irons. Get ready to kick your wimpy waves, corkscrew curls and frustrating frizz to the curb.

1. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Straightening Iron

The BaByliss PRO Nano Titanium Professional Digital Ionic Straightener with nano titanium technology yields maximum far-infrared heat, penetrating your hair from within, for gentle straightening without damaging your lovely locks. Because nano titanium is an excellent conductor of heat, and maintains stability in ultra-high temperatures, hair straightening becomes fast and efficient.

The ionic technology, paired with the benefits of pure titanium-plated plates, means you’ll get smooth, sleek styling with less frizz. If you’re looking for a sleeker, smaller straightener that features narrower places, consider the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron. Another beneficial trick to protect your hair from hot tools, is to use a heat protection spray. PHYTO SPECIFIC Thermoperfect protects your hair from heat up to 450 degrees.

To jump start your hair protection efforts, wash your hair first with PHYTO SPECIFIC Ultra-Smoothing Shampoo, and avoid using hot tools on hair that’s dirty or has layers of regular hairspray.

Price: $139.95

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Effectively straightens even thick, coarse and curly hair

Multiple heat settings allow a customized experience

360 degree cord makes it easy to use

Cons:

Care required when using highest heat to avoid burned fingers and hair

More expensive than many

Hot tools can damage hair with frequent use

Some reliability issues reported

2. RUSK Engineering CTC Technology Professional Straight Iron

This RUSK flat iron is a professional grade, salon hair straightener. This 1.25 inch ceramic straight iron, features a ryton housing, ceramic heater and titanium-infused ceramic plates, with sol-gel technology. This combination yields ultimate heat and unprecedented performance, while the ryton housing protects your hands from the heat. A big plus.

The CTC Professional Ceramic Str8 Iron leaves your hair straight, smooth and shiny. The lightweight, titanium-infused ceramic iron utilizes ctc technology, which means you’ll get more even heat transfer from roots to ends. The sol-gel technology provides a smooth glide, while leaving your hair in optimal condition.

As always, the key to truly smooth styling, is positioning the iron as close to the roots as possible, and then slowly guiding the flat iron from roots to the ends. RUSK Thermal Serum with Argan Oil helps eliminate frizz and increase shine if you frequently use hot tools on your hair.

For a professional blow drying experience with less hand and arm fatigue, check out the RUSK Engineering W8less Professional 2000 Watt Dryer.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Controlled heat protects hair from damage

Straightens hair quickly and efficiently

Plates glide smoothly over hair with not tugging and tangling

Cons:

Side temperature controls make it easy to accidentally change the setting

Pretty darned expensive compared to some

No indicator light to let you know when its up to temp

Heavy compared to some

3. Solano Sleekheat450 Professional Flat Iron

The Solano Sleekheat450, with its four-sided, beveled ceramic plates, ensures a smooth glide through your hair along with styling versatility. The far infrared heat dries your hair from the inside out, helping you achieve overall healthier hair.

Ionic technology improves the level of moisture in your hair, and at the same time, minimizes static electricity, which is a bonus. I hate it when my hair looks like someone rubbed a balloon on it. Tourmaline adds shine and helps to smooth your hair, while helping to eliminate flyaways.

The cool touch tips are an extra-cool feature. They are resistant to heat, meaning you’ll have a more comfortable, and safe styling experience. This well-rated hot tool has a variable temperature control, with settings from 170°F to 450°F. That makes it suitable for all heads of hair from thick to thin.

Protect your fingers from your hot hair, and smooth it as you go with the Herstyler Easy Comb. Always remember to safely store your hot styling tools in a heat resistant bag, before tucking them into a drawer or cupboard.

Price: $193.56

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Salon quality hair straightening

Effectively reduces frizz

Cool touch tips prevent burned fingers and face

Cons:

Super spendy

No automatic shutoff

Can cause hair damage with overuse

Some reports of a short shelf life

4. BIO IONIC Onepass Straightening Iron

Frequently chosen by professional hair stylists, the OnePass flat iron represents a true break-through in straightening iron technology. This amazing flat iron allows you to straighten your hair in half the time, compared to traditional irons.

The patented silicone speed strips in the plates provide faster straightening and increased shine, while high levels of negative ions and far reaching infrared energy produce silky, smooth, conditioned hair. BioCeramic heaters heat up OnePass to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with instant recovery for smooth results, from roots to ends.

The plates on this salon flat iron emit natural negative ions, and far infrared energy. They break down surface water clusters into smaller molecules that penetrate deeper, hydrating your hair, removing frizzies, and creating healthy shine.

Its multi-level heat controller, and nine foot swivel cord make your styling experience easy and specific to your hair type and thickness. All these reasons add up to why we picked it as a best professional flat iron.

Because straightening your hair works best a section at a time, get some large clips to part out sections. These clips are silicone lined to prevent them from leaving marks in your hair. Protect your bathroom counter top from hot tool damage with the BIO IONIC thermal station mat.

Price: $199

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Silicone strips allow for smooth use and keep hair from getting snagged

Adjustable temperature settings let you choose your heat level

Flexible swivel cord never gets tangled

Cons:

A pretty bit hit to your wallet

Silicone strips are bothersome to some users

No auto shutoff

Some shelf life issues reported

5. Top Rated: KIPOZI Professional Flat Iron

If you love hair hair tools that are both functional and pretty, this pretty pink KIPOZI flat iron is going to come as a delightful surprise. But pretty isn’t the real point. Price and functionality are more important when you’re trying to choose the best professional flat iron, right? This salon hair straightener wins on both counts.

Not only is it exceptionally pretty to look at, its versatile, all-in-one, ergonomic design makes it easy to use. This hair straightener heats up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, to give you silky, shiny hair almost instantly. It features one inch 3D floating plates, that make it easy to use with zero pinching or pulling, because they move smoothly through your hair.

The advanced CTC ceramic heater uses far infrared to release negative ions that actually moisten your hair, while you’re straightening it. That means you get less frizz and more shine, despite the fact that you’re using a super hot tool.

You’ll appreciate it’s lightning fast heat up speed, and three settings – one each for fragile, damaged and healthy hair. And the easy to read LED screen gives you instant insight into your current setting. You’ll love its long eight foot swivel cord, and the auto-shutoff feature gives you added peace of mind.

As one of the most affordable professional flat irons on our list, and also one of the most highly rated, it gets our nod as one of the best professional flat irons, especially if you’re on a tight budget. If you’re looking for a salon flat iron with wider plates, the KIPOZI Pro Nano-Titanium Hair Straightener features 1.75 inch wide plates and is also a steal of a deal.

Price: $37.06 (66 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.8 out of five stars by users

Super affordable compared to many

Pretty in pink, plus efficient

Automatic shut-off, and dual voltage capable

Cons:

Smaller plate surfaces than some

Takes longer to cool down than expected

Locking mechanism can fail

Doesn’t deliver the promised shine

6. Karmin G3 Salon Professional Ceramic Flat Iron

Karmin has created a top of the line flat iron with the G3 series. These irons feature 100 percent ceramic, one inch floating plates. It features professional grade heating elements that get to temp quickly and stay hot. This professional flat iron features negative ion and far infrared technologies, which help to reduce static and frizz, and seal in your hair’s natural oils, helping to create silky smooth, shiny hair.

With an adjustable temperature setting from 210 to 460 degrees Fahrenheit, this salon hair straightener is great for all hair textures and types. The adjustable setting also creates versatility, allowing you to experiment with different styles. The extra long cord is a bonus as well.

With this versatile tool, not only can you straighten, but you can turn up the heat and use the rounded edges to create flips, curls, and even spirals. The automatic safety shut-off gives you peace of mind, and best yet, this hair straightener comes with a three year warranty.

If you’re just starting out as a hot tool user, it’s easy to occasionally get burns when they’re cranked to their hottest settings. Consider a flexible, heat resistant glove, at least until you get your technique down. And consider giving your hair and nails a boost by adding a Biotin supplement to your daily beauty regimen.

Price: $149.94

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Solid ceramic plates deliver even heat with no hot spots

Adjustable temperature settings allow for effective hair straightening

Automatic shut-off after one hour

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy

Temperature dial is difficult to read

May not be suited to extremely thick and curly hair

7. Best Buy: xtava Time to Shine Steam Straightener

I have to admit it. I wouldn’t have thought using steam to straighten hair was a great idea. ANytime I get moisture near mine, it gets busy kinking up. But then, considering how well a steam iron works to smooth out fabric, I realized this could be a real breakthrough in hair straightening.

The xtava Time to Shine Steam Flat Iron is designed with nano ceramic and tourmaline plates to straighten thick or coarse hair, without over drying the follicles. Cold conditioning steam infuses moisture and shine back into your hair while your straighten, packing the ultimate one-two punch for sleek and shiny locks.

You can choose your perfect straightening temperature, between 350 degrees for delicate and normal hair and 450 degrees for thick or coarse hair. Then all you do is activate the steam and go.

The highly rated xtava Pro-Satin Infrared Straightener uses far infrared technology to protect your hair from over-drying, and gets a nod as Amazon’s Choice for best professional flat iron. For huge styling variety, consider xtava’s five-in-one styling kit.

Price: $33.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Amazing price compared to many

Two temperature options

Effectively straightens hair

Cons:

May not get hot enough for some

Doesn’t deliver as much steam as expected

Some water leakage issues reported

May not be best for very thick hair

8. #1 Amazon Best Seller: HSI Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron

If you’re looking to transform your dull, frizzy hair into silky, straight, sleek locks, the professional flat iron from HSI is a great opportunity to give it a try. In addition to straightening, this flat iron curls and flips hair easily and beautifully.

Its one inch plates are extra-easy to control, so no matter your hair type, you’ll find it simple to style and go. It offers flash quick heating, so you won’t be wasting your precious morning time, and you can have an extra cup of coffee instead.

The long swivel cord keeps this hair straightener from getting tangled up during use. The ergonomically designed grip makes for an easier hold, and versatile heat settings provide you total styling control. Solid ceramic plates deliver moist heat, while maintaining an even temperature throughout styling.

To make this package an even better deal, it comes with a heat resistant glove to keep your pinkies safe from burns, along with an Argan oil hair treatment, and a nifty red satin storage back to keep your hair straightener from getting tangled up with your other hot tools.

If you fall in love with Argan Oil, you can get shampoo and conditioner with this precious ingredient that’s getting rave reviews from users. Argan oil helps to tame frizzies and treats split ends.

Price: $37.99

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Dual voltage for international travel

High heat option effectively straightens thick, coarse hair

Reasonably priced compared to most

Cons:

No automatic shut-off

Controls inside the iron make it difficult to manage heat settings during use

Some issues maintaining heat have been reported

Highest heat settings may damage hair

9. XARA Professional Two Inch Infrared Ceramic Flat Iron

Get beautifully silky hair with Xara’s flat iron, featuring MoistureLock® InfraRED Technology. This cool tech innovation uses far infrared to lock in moisture, for longer lasting results and healthier hair.

This professional flat iron has ionic ceramic tourmaline ­infused plates that use eight HeatBalance® microsensors to regulate the iron’s temperature, as well as to evenly distribute heat. That way you get a smooth shine, and at the same time, you’re protecting your hair cuticles from over-exposure to high heat.

Another plus is that the plates in this salon hair straightener heat up in seconds so you don’t have to lose any time waiting. With great adjustability, you can choose your perfect heat settings, between 250­-450°F, via the LED temperature control. That way you can customize your hair straightening experience to suit your particular hair type and texture.

For extra difficult to manage texture, a professional hair straightening brush is another option for smooth, straight hair. You can add to your success for achieving beautiful straight hair by using a good straightening product like Brazilian Blowout.

Price: $34.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Super affordable

Dual voltage option for international travel

Effectively straightens hair without burning

Works fast because it stays hot

Cons:

May not leave hair as shiny as expected

Occasionally requires more than one pass to straighten hair

Two inch plates make it tougher to straighten hair at the roots

Doesn’t reduce frizz as well as some

10. Wazor Ceramic Ionic Professional Flat Iron

Personally, I’m a big fan of the Wazor professional blow dryer, so it wasn’t a big stretch for me to like this Wazor professional flat iron too. For an incredibly affordable price, this ceramic flat iron has an impressive list of features.

The ceramic tourmaline coated plates give your hair added protection when heat styling. This technology enables the plates to produce a potent mass of negative ions, which help to eliminate frizz, and also seal the hair cuticle to create smoother, more shiny hair. You get faster styling with less hair damage as a result.

The 3D floating plates ensure smooth styling without pulling and snagging your hair, and at just one inch wide, they’re narrow enough to even style your bangs. With an LED display, it’s easy to set and control this flat iron’s temperature, which ranges from 284 degrees up to 446 degrees.

For a little added peace of mind, this salon hair straightener shuts off automatically after 30 minutes. It also features a 360 degree, tangle free, salon length swivel cord.

If you struggle to get the hang of curling your hair with your flat iron, Wazor’s tapered curling iron is another useful hair tool. If you’e got curly hair and like to mix up your styles between curly and straight, Wazor’s blow dryer with both a diffuser and a concentrator is the one to have in your cupboard.

Price: $38.99

Pros:

Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users

Very budget friendly

High heat allows for efficient straightening

Digital readout makes for easy heat control

Cons:

Blades are shorter than some

Not everyone loves variable temp control

Thin power cord can get tangled more easily than some

Some reliability issues reported

