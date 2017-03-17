Saint Patrick’s Day 2017: Funny Irish Drinking Toasts

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Today we celebrate Irish culture with friends by drinking. Here are some of the best Irish drinking toasts on a day we are all from Ireland! The Irish holiday is a global phenomenon and was first made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century. It is celebrated by the Catholic church, the Anglican Communion, the Eastern Orthodox Church, and the Lutheran Church. St. Patrick's Day is always on March 17, the supposed date of his death. It originally celebrated the arrival of Christianity in Ireland in the 5th century by Roman Britains. However, in modern times it has taken on a more secular tone. Learn more about the history of St. Patrick's Day and its origins here. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)