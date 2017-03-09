10 Best Dresses for Older Women (Updated!)

Recently, I had a conversation with my mom that was surprising to say the least. She’s always been a bit of a fashion maven, and even at 87, she is “put together” every day, without exception. I love to buy her clothes, because she’s creative and daring, and she loves to wear colors, although black has always been one of her big wardrobe staples.

She particularly loves to wear beautiful dresses, and that’s what led to me writing this post. According to mom, and many, many of her friends, it’s hard to find age-appropriate dresses for older women. She and her girlfriends head for the mall, with hundreds of dollars in their purses, and come home, having not found a single dress to buy. According to these elderly women, “they are all way too short, too low cut, and too revealing.”

Many senior women have a decent amount of disposable income, so it’s curious as to why they are so under served from a fashion perspective. These women care a great deal about how they look, and no matter what their age, they want to look great. They’re willing, ready and often do spend money on beauty products from moisturizers to makeup. That’s because those products are abundant and available. But when it comes to finding pretty, fun and functional clothes, designers have totally left them off the priority list.

Mom gave me a list of the key considerations for good dresses for older women. For the most part, dresses for seniors should have hemlines that fall below their knees. They’d prefer to have cap sleeves over sleeveless, but short sleeves or longer sleeves were considered best, as they’d like to keep their jiggly underarms to themselves.

When it comes to older women’s clothing, they’d prefer fabrics that are easy care, and easy wear. Convenience and budget are both compromised if they have to dry clean everything. And their bottom line is – they want dresses that are stylish, not frumpy.

If that same request list fits the bill for you, or if you’re shopping for a special gift for your mom or grandma, I’ve found some of the best dresses for older women, and they’re gorgeous. Most are washable and very affordable. Don’t be fooled by the fact that they’re being worn by mostly skinny young models, something that me totally frustrated me in my search.

Please know, that even if these dresses don’t look quite long enough, most models are stand at least 5’10” tall. That means the hemlines are likely to fall well below the knee, on a woman of average height. This selection includes wrap dresses and sheaths, swing dresses and special occasion dresses, midis and maxi dresses. There’s sure to be one that’s just right for you, or the older woman you love. Here are my picks for the 10 Best Dresses for Older Women.

1. Best Lace Dress – Alex Evenings Women’s Tea Length Dress & Jacket

This gorgeous lace dress from Alex Evenings is the perfect fit for every special occasion, from holiday gatherings to weddings. Made with comfy, hand-washable stretch lace, this two piece outfit shines with glittering sequins, adding an extra element of elegance. The dress is a fitted tank style that zips up the back. In front it features a flattering not-too-low-cut neckline that’s a wide square with rounded edges.

At tea length, it falls just below the knee with an elegant scalloped hemline. While we broke the sleeveless rule on this one, it’s a perfect choice because of the flattering matching jacket that comes with it. The jacket hits just above the hips, and features sheer lace 3/4 length sleeves, while the body of this cute cover-up is lined. It offers the same pretty scalloped finish, but on the front, instead of the hem.

This party worthy dress comes in standard sizes from 8 to 18, and in petite sizes from 8 Petite to 16 Petite, and in a variety of colors with slight variations on the jacket styling. Another sensational option is this navy lace scoop neck sheath by Tiana B. It features full length sheer lace sleeves, and that same coveted tea length.

Price: $179

2. Best Wrap Dress – Lark & Ro Women’s Classic Cap-Sleeve Wrap Dress

The feminine drape of this adorable wrap dress elevates its style factor, and will likely make it one of your wardrobe staples. A fully functional wrap dress with slightly capped sleeves, this is a great style for older women. The cap sleeves cover bare shoulders, and the easy care polyester blend fabric means this cutie is an easy choice to pull out of the closet.

With seven percent spandex, this dress will flow beautifully and keep its shape after hours of wear. The ability to adjust the tie at the waist makes it easy to fit your body type and accentuates curves in the just the right ways. Keep in mind, if this dress looks a bit shorter than you’d like, it actually falls 38 inches from shoulder to hem, so unless you’re a super model who stands 5’10” or more, it should hit you well below the knee.

Lark & Ro also makes an adorable long sleeve wrap dress with the same great styling in many colors and prints. If you’re big on floral prints, they also offer a long sleeve floral print wrap dress that’s perfect for spring and summer. It features pretty poet sleeves.

Price: $45

3. Best Red Dress – Rekucci Women’s Flippy Fit N’ Flare Dress

Say yes to the red dress. This gorgeous and slimming fit and flare dress offers delivers timeless style and incredible comfort. This Rekucci dress features a feminine boat neckline, three quarter length sleeves and a knee length skirt. All those important details make this sassy dress perfectly versatile for day or evening.

The flattering cut adds a touch of fashion, as well as ensuring an easy fit that hugs your curves without being too restrictive. The front ruched waist panel gives the illusion of a nipped-in, super slim waist. This easy pull-on style has no zippers or buttons, which makes it a great dress for older women. (You know how back zippers can be a bugger to get zipped up.)

It is made with Rekucci’s signature poly/spandex knit fabric that is medium weight, great for every season, and is always washable. It comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, and in sizes from 4 to 18 Plus.

Rekucci also makes a tummy slimming fit and flare dress in shimmering red and lots of other colors. And who wouldn’t love a tummy slimming dress, right? They also offer a curvy fit plus size dress with built in tummy slimming too.

Price: $39.99

4. Best Swing Dress – Miusol Women’s Vintage Scoop Neck Embroidered Half Sleeve Swing Dress

This adorable embroidered swing dress is perfect for parties, or any other day you’re simply looking to doll up and feel beautiful. The pretty scoop neck makes a perfect palette for a gorgeous statement necklace or a simple strand of pearls. Half sleeves mean you’ll feel comfortable and not get chilled as the evenings cool.

The vintage looking floral embroidery design never goes out of style, which means you’ll love wearing this knee length dress for years to come. It zips up the back, so if you struggle with that, be sure to get a zipper puller to simplify the task.

For a more nautical style, a cute navy and white striped swing dress would be perfect all year long. If you love the retro look, a 1920s vintage Navy-style swing dress is always on trend. These dresses all come in sizes from Small to XXL.

Price: $33.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Sheath Dress – Maggy London Women’s Long Sleeve Round Neck Sheath Dress

Maggy London’s mosaic print jersey sheath has the dress features older women love. With long sleeves and longer length, it’s easy to wear and feel comfortable. The transitional, on trend silhouette sports a graphic print with bold black at the shoulders and hemline.

The fun print detailing on the bodice and empire waist are extra flattering too. The machine washable poly-spandex fabric keeps its shape and has enough give not to pull or tug if you’ve got some ample areas. It has a hidden back zipper with a hook and eye closure. It comes in sizes from 2 to 16.

A small blossom print crepe sheath is another fun, longer length dress for older women. Big bold flowers bloom on Maggy London’s Garden Stripe printed jersey sheath.

Browse for more beautiful and stylish women’s dresses from Maggy London here.

Price: $98

6. Best Plus Size Dress – London Times Women’s Plus Size Short Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress

A little pit playful and a whole lot of fun, this flirty faux wrap dress from London Times exudes your personality with every swish of the beautiful floral printed fabric. This plus size dress is designed with gorgeous cascading ruffles along the skirt’s front panels and bottom hem.

The flutter sleeves cover just enough of your upper arm, and the faux wrap stays in place. That means you’ll never need to worry about showing too much leg. The side tie is an added feminine detail. And we think you’ll love the length, which hits just below the knee in front, and a little longer at about mid-calf in back.

Wear this for a night out, or a lunch date with friends. It’s one of the best dresses for older women because it’s fully lined, and features an invisible zipper, so it looks every bit as stylish as the classic wrap dress. This dress is 100 percent poly. That makes it easy care since it’s machine washable. We think you’ll be pulling this one out of the closet often. It comes in sizes 14 Plus to 22 Plus.

Price: $103.40

7. Best Little Black Dress – Karen Kane Women’s Three-Quarter-Sleeve Cascade Wrap Dress

This stylish piece from Karen Kane is the perfect homage to the ever so necessary wardrobe staple – the little black dress. The machine washable rayon and spandex blend fabric creates the perfect drape, which is essential to the style of this perfect dress for older women. It features elegant three quarter length sleeves, but the wow factor here is the surplice bodice with gathered sides, set off by the cascade of fabric in the front.

This is a must have kind of style that can be dressed up for evening with glittering jewelry, or dressed down for day wear with a beautiful patterned scarf tucked in at the neck, and some sassy contrasting pumps. Either way, you’ll love to wear it whenever you want to look on point.

Find lots more of Karen Kane’s fabulous fashions for women here.

Price: $108

8. Best Special Occasion Dress – Alex Evenings Women’s Tea Length Mock Dress with Tulle Skirt

There are those times when you need a special occasion dress, especially if you’re the mother or grandmother of a bride. This lovely dress is the perfect pick. Pretty in pale pink, it’s both flattering and elegant. And at 40 percent off, it’s also a great deal right in time for the wedding season.

This pretty dress for older women falls just below the knee, at classic tea length. The elegant lace top is lined, with flattering sheer lace edging at its hem. The 3/4 length lace sleeves are sheer, but also have that same pretty lace finish on the hem. It’s fitted styling is shaped to accentuate the waist, and the high round neck is modest.

The tulle skirt is the real show-stopper here, with shimmering sheer soft pleats of pink tulle over a satiny pink underskirt. The long zipper in back ensures that this elegant dress is easy to slip into and out of. Made from hand-washable polyester, this beauty comes in sizes from 6 to 18 Plus.

If you’re looking for a two-piece lace and tulle dress, Alex Evenings has a similar design in an elegant champagne color. In fact, this brand is renowned for their special occasion clothes. Find all their best dresses for older women right here.

Price: $125.40 (40 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Shift Dress – London Times Women’s Printed Jersey Shift Dress

There are those days when you simply want to wake up, and toss on the most comfortable dress in your closet. That’s when this pretty shift from London Times is the perfect choice. It’s a shift, so it’s not going to be tight around your waist or your bust or your bottom, yet it’s cut nicely enough to still give you shape and style.

I just love the bold colored paisley print around the bottom, with the smaller black and white print at the top and sleeves. This dress could easily be belted if you want to give it a different look on another day. The three quarter length sleeves are generously cut, and have a cute patterned detail on the cuffs.

While this dress falls just below mid-knee, keep in mind, models are usually at least five feet, ten inches tall, so if you’re shorter than that, it will give you plenty of coverage. The poly and spandex blend means this dress will keep its shape and color, even after many washings.

For an even brighter, bolder print, the southwestern designed Chevron Arrowhead Print shift dress would look especially nice with a bold coral necklace.

Price: $31.96 – $79

10. Best Casual Dress – Daily Ritual Women’s Supersoft Terry Long-Sleeve Cowl Neck Dress

When it comes to budget basics, Amazon’s Daily Ritual Brand delivers on trend style and the most affordable prices. This casual dress is a basic that looks great and feels comfy for everyday wear, yet it’s only $30, which is a total score.

Made from the softest rayon and spandex blend, this stretchy dress features a straight profile with a slightly flared bottom. The hemline is made more casual with notches on each side. With a deep cowl neck, and long sleeves, it would look great on its own, or worn with leggings.

The stretchy, machine-washable fabric comes out of the dryer looking new every time, and it seems to get softer with each washing. You can also get this dress in a lovely olive green, and in sizes from Extra Small to XX Large. You can also get this dress in plus sizes from 1x Plus to 7x.

For a similar style in that same luscious fabric, the long sleeve V-neck dress has a little more flare at the bottom. While the length may seem a bit short, keep in mind, the model is 5’10”, so for most women, these casual cuties will hit at, or below, the knee.

Price: $30

