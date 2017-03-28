Top 10 Best Natural & Organic Face Washes 2018

I like to think of myself as a bit of a botanist, not just because I love to garden, but because I like to study and use the plants I grow to take care of my skin. You’ll often find me throughout summer and fall, combining calendula flowers, mint and rosemary from my garden with calming witch hazel to make a natural astringent. I’m always thinking about and exploring ways to take the best care of my skin as it ages. And, because I love my husband’s face too, I also think about his skincare regimen. I truly believe, if you only have time for a super simple beauty regimen, washing your face morning and night with a natural face wash, and moisturizing it afterward, would be it. Deep cleansing to remove the day’s dirt, grime, grease and makeup is absolutely the most effective way to keep your skin fresh, younger looking, clear and vibrant. But since your skin is a living, breathing organ, don’t you want to be sure the skincare products you’re using on it are good for your face, as well as the earth and it’s animals?

When I first started exploring natural soaps and face washes nearly two decades ago, it was because I was using them on newborn babies. But, being someone with rather sensitive, but oily skin, it only made sense to translate that extra-gentle cleansing into a skincare routine for myself. Natural face washes are a great way to treat your skin to natural and organic ingredients that often have incredible medicinal, anti-aging and healing properties. From naturally moisturizing oils like coconut, olive and sunflower, to healing botanicals like aloe vera, rooibos tea, and herbal extracts, these chemical free face washes can tackle a huge number of skin issues.

For men and women with acne prone skin, the tendency is to over-dry and strip skin of its natural oils, actually irritating your skin and increasing the likelihood of breakouts. Having just the right face wash formula can turn that problem skin into a clear complexion. For those with dry skin, eczema and psoriasis, finding the perfect combination of moisturizing and cleansing can be tricky, because oily residues can cause even more issues. Natural face washes with exfoliants and skin brightening vitamin C can actually achieve really amazing results. A great follow up to your cleansing regimen would be to add a toner specifically for oily skin.

Many of the natural and organic face washes featured in this post are specifically geared toward different skin issues, but they all have great natural ingredients in common, and many are effective for multiple skin types. And while I’ve divided them into categories for both women and men, you really can just share one product that you both love. After all, men deserve the best skincare too, but they sometimes need a little convincing to try something more effective than that nasty old bar of shower soap. If you’re a guy (or the wife of a guy) that’s exploring better skin care, check out our favorite moisturizers for men that will have you looking younger than all your guy friends.

These face washes can really work wonders when used in conjunction with a facial cleansing brush. Their gentle formulas, combined with that extra exfoliation will leave your skin looking younger, more radiant and feeling great. And one thing I almost forgot to mention – these smell amazing. If you’re ready to put your best face forward, you’ll feel great about using any one of these Top 10 Best Natural & Organic Face Washes.

Best Natural & Organic Face Washes for Women 1. Top Rated Natural Face Wash: SKEDERM Rooibos Tea Cleanser

I am a lover of foaming face washes, so when I received a sample of this Rooibos Tea Face Wash, I was excited to try it out. Let me just say one thing. AWESOME. I’m not usually a pushover. My skin is sensitive, and lots of products I’ve tested make it break out, even though I’m in my 50s and should be past that phase. But back to the topic at hand, I love this natural face wash because just the tiniest amount in your hand lathers up into a beautify foamy concoction that smells absolutely heavenly and cleanses your skin without drying it. I also like the list of natural ingredients in this. If you haven’t been reading up on why Rooibos is a great thing for your body, skin and hair, now’s the time to do some research. Rooibos isn’t really a tea leaf, but it is known particularly for its anti-allergy and respiratory benefits. Sourced only in Africa, this plant also has natural compounds that encourage healthy skin. In addition to Rooibos, natural extract ingredients such as licorice root, rosemary leaf, chamomile flower, damask rose, jasmine, calendula, eucalyptus, chamomile, and lavender, give this a scent you don’t want to wash off. For a beautiful finish, use toner, followed by SKEDERM Tears Concentrate. This hydration boosting serum, formulated with the same properties as active human tears which protect and moisturize the eye, will leave your skin glowing in the morning. Tears Drop Capsule Moisturizer is a quick fix for instant hydration anywhere, leaving skin smooth and firm once it’s dried.

Price: $11.35

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Extremely gentle exfoliants

Foams beautifully and smells amazing

Cleanses effectively without drying skin

A little goes a long way

Cons:

A bit spendy

Not a completely organic formula

2. Soapberry for Face Sensitive Skin Facial Cleanser

Ever since I discovered Tree to Tub Soapberry Shampoo, I’ve been a fan of this company’s products. The Soapberry face wash is one of the most gentle and nourishing cleansers you’ll find. Ultra gentle, it wipes away oil, grime and makeup while repairing dry and irritated skin with organic acai, aloe vera and chamomile. This formula relies on the Ayurvedic priciples of healing. It restores your Ph balance and relieves redness, while enhancing hydration. That means you’ll have clean, clear skin that’s not dry and tight. It’s especially recommended for people who have dry skin, acne, psoriasis, eczema and other conditions that leave delicate skin particularly sensitive to traditional cleansing products. This organic face wash is great for your whole family, plus it’s organic, certified vegan and cruelty-free, and made with absolutely no harsh chemical additives. Tree to Tub is a cool Kickstarter funded company that’s set out to create awesome organic products for you whole body, so if you particularly like to support small businesses, this one is worth keeping your eye on.

Find more highly rated organic skincare products for your family from Tree to Tub here.

Price: $21.80 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Very gentle on skin

Nice, natural and organic ingredients

Doesn’t dry or irritate

Cons:

May not be cleansing enough for heavy makeup users

Pretty spendy

Thin consistency

Doesn’t produce a lot of lather

3. Best Buy: Burt’s Bees Intense Hydration Cream Cleanser

When I first started to experiment with organic beauty products, Burt’s Bees was my go to line for affordable and high quality items. It began with Burt’s Bees Baby Bee as I wanted to give my new granddaughter a bath without worrying about what I was using on her tender skin. 16 years and seven grandchildren later, I’m still buying it. Then I got hooked on Baby Bee lotion, followed by Burt’s Bees lip balm, and many other products too numerous to mention. As my skin has aged, this creamy cleanser looked like it was worth trying for its hydrating effects. Clary Sage, a remarkable botanical that thrives in its harsh environment because of its ability to retain moisture, is the inspiration behind this organic face wash. This cream cleanser leaves your skin incredibly soft without drying it out. I like to follow up with Burt’s Bees Rosewater Toner to keep my skin feeling fresh and clean. Consider trying their daily moisturizer and night cream help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s an affordable way to create and stick to a daily beauty regimen. These organic skincare products deliver an immediate dose of hydration to give your skin a revitalized look.

Price: $6.60

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Super affordable compared to most

Excellent option for mature skin

Gentle for sensitive skin

Cons:

Not as deeply cleansing as some

Sage smell overpowering to some

Can leave skin feeling a little greasy

Thick formula can be difficult to express from the tube

4. Amara Organics Facial Cleanser with 15% Vitamin C

When you’re looking to protect your skin from the signs of aging, vitamin C is a superhero that encourages collagen production and is a powerful antioxident, protecting your skin from environmental villains. This vitamin C cleanser gently lifts away dirt, excess oil, and makeup leaving your skin feeling clean and fresh, all while maintaining a healthy moisture balance. It won’t strip your skin or make it feel tight or dry. A sulphate free, organic face wash, it combines this powerful protection with nourishing aloe, rosehip oil and tea tree oil to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and fade sun spots and discoloration. This gentle cleanser brightens and smooths skin to give you a more radiant and youthful complexion. This is a non-irritating formula that is great for all skin types, and is especially good for sensitive and dry skin. It contains natural and organic ingredients with no harsh chemicals, sulfates, parabens, artificial colors, fragrances, or dyes. Amara Organics facial toner tackles bacteria with the natural wonders of witch hazel. Coconut oil, cocoa butter and jojoba oil enrich their organic vitamin C facial cream. For serious age defense, Amara Organics Vitamin C Face Serum with hyaluronic acid is wildly popular with users, rating 4.7 out of five stars.

Price: $17.05 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Amazon’s Choice

Effectively cleanses skin without drying

Vitamin C formula helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles

Excellent for removing makeup

Cons:

Doesn’t lather much

Pretty pricey for a small size

Can irritate eyes

Fragrance off putting to some

5. Christina Moss Organic Face Wash

When you’re considering how much to spend on a natural face wash, sometimes it pays to look at how much you actually have to use to get the best results. With just a tiny dime sized drop of this Christina Moss Naturals organic face wash gets the job done. It’s rich, nutritious and will clean, nourish and feed your skin with certified organic and 100 percent natural ingredients. It includes extracts and essential oils that will leave your skin looking healthy and beautiful. This facial cleanser is excellent for all skin types, but especially those with sensitive skin. Because this organic skincare product is highly concentrated, cast away any worries about bottle size. It gently lathers and rinses clean with skin soothing ingredients like coconut, olive and sunflower seed oils. ALoe vera, shea butter and rosemary nourish and heal. It leaves no worrisome build-up, and doesn’t strip, or dry your skin, nor does it clog your pores. This face wash has no harmful chemicals, and even the bottle is made with biodegradable labels and recycled plastic for a cleaner global environment. Now, that’s a cause we can all get behind. Christina Moss Facial Toner helps to restore your skin’s pH balance, while tightening and toning. For a deep cleansing and rejuvenating treatment, use the Facial Clay with Dead Sea Mud mask once a week.

Price: $22.99

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Great for sensitive and acne prone skin

A little goes a long way

Doesn’t strip or dry your skin

Cons:

Mighty expensive

Takes longer to completely rinse off

Scent is off putting to some

Some packaging issues reported

Best Natural Face Washes for Men 6. Best Buy: Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser

Get a jump start on your day with skin that is clean, clear and smooth. Clean skin is essential to getting the best shave, and you know that super clean shave makes your face look just plain awesome and kissable. Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser removes dirt, oil and other pollutants from your skin, as it tones and maintains essential moisture levels to keep your skin refreshed. Witch hazel and sage leaf extracts act to detoxify, helping to curb those frustrating breakouts. Lavender extract purifies and helps to minimize pores. Chamomile fortifies the lipid barrier as it soothes inflammation, and aloe vera extract calms redness. This two-in-one facial cleanser and toner gently cleanses your face and neck without over-drying, leaving it hydrated, and fresh. Oat and coconut-derived sulfate-free surfactants thoroughly cleanse your skin, while witch hazel acts as astringent and antioxidant. Follow up with Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer. The light, non-greasy formula leaves you hydrated, and with 20 SPF, you’ll fight fine lines and wrinkles caused by the sun. Peptides firm the skin around your eyes and reduce puffiness in Jack Black Protein Booster Eye Rescue.

Find more highly rated Jack Black organic face, skin and beard care products for men right here.

Price: $19

Pros:

rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by users

Cleans and clears pores

Feels super refreshing

Great for combination dry/oily skin

Cons:

Kind of spendy

Can leave skin somewhat dry

Light formula washes away too easily

Some packaging problems reported

7. DR. ALKAITIS Organic Purifying Facial Cleanser

Acne is always a drag. I’m not talking about the occasional breakout. I’m thinking of friends and family, and even myself as a younger person, fighting with constant breakouts that never seem to end. This awesome organic purifying face wash from DR. ALKAITIS cleans your skin gently, but deeply and thoroughly. That’s such an important strategy for anyone who struggles with acne. But it’s also important not to overscrub, which only causes more irritation and additional breakouts. This natural face wash removes old skin cells that can clog pores, leaving your skin moist, soft and refreshed. While I recommend this organic skin care product for men, the reality is that it’s also excellent for women and teens. The fresh scent is pleasant, but not overpowering, and if you can share one product, it definitely saves space on the bathroom counter. The actual soap base is cured for a minimum of six months. And like good whiskey and a dry aged steak, this makes for the best results. This gentle cleanser clarifies and purifies, but it doesn’t dry your skin out. To heal and repair skin and protect it from daily environmental toxins, use the highly rated DR. ALKAITIS Organic Day Crème. If your skin is going through one of those super sensitive periods where everything seems to irritate it, DR. ALKAITIS Organic Soothing Gel is a hydrating antibacterial treatment that leaves skin soft, supple, and refreshed.

Price: $65

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

A solid choice for combination or acne-prone skin

Doesn’t dry out your skin

Excellent for the whole family

Cons:

Super spendy

Doesn’t produce a lot of lather

Some packaging issues reported

8. Rugged & Dapper Daily Power Scrub Facial Cleanser

Here’s the key for most guys – twice daily facial cleansing will lead to clean and clear skin. Unfortunately, most men I talk to never wash their face before bed. Two tiny minutes could make all the difference. Rugged & Dapper’s Daily Power Scrub was developed to be an integral part of any men’s grooming regimen. This men’s face wash relies on natural ingredients that diligently attack stubborn dirt, while exfoliating grime from deep within pores. The result? It helps banish breakouts. This gentle, yet powerful formula prepares your skin for moisturizer and stimulates the growth of new cells. Healing aloe vera nourishes and soothes dry and damaged skin, while vitamin C does combat with fine lines and dark spots, improving both texture and skin clarity. Willow bark exfoliates and reduces the appearance of blemishes, while burdock root purifies and revitalizes your skin, while balancing PH levels. Tea tree oil’s antibacterial properties kill acne causing bacteria and it also helps to minimize your skin’s oil production. If you’re looking for clear skin, this natural face wash could be your huckleberry. Once your skin is shave ready, lather up with Rugged & Dapper Moisture Sheild Shave Cream, or, if you’re sporting a righteous beard, massage your manly mane with some Rugged & Dapper Hydration Remedy

Browse here for more manly organic skincare products from Rugged & Dapper.

Price: $24.95 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Amazon’s Choice

Especially effective for acne-prone skin

Doesn’t dry out skin

Cons:

Kind of expensive

Not as many scrubbing beads as some

May cause mild skin irritation

Some packing issues reported

9. Top Rated: Brickell Men’s Clarifying Gel Face Wash

Mix up geranium, aloe and coconut and you’ve got a cocktail for a brighter, clearer complexion. If you have issues with oily skin, this natural men’s face wash can help keep your skin oil and shine free all day without over drying. The rich, foaming gel creates a robust lather that washes away oil with powerful coconut-based cleansers. Aloe is added to renew your skin, while geranium acts as a powerful antiseptic to clean away facial impurities. This natural face wash exfoliates, to remove dead skin cells, allowing the aloe vera to deeply penetrate your skin and infuse it with moisture. These, along with other powerful, natural ingredients, have been scientifically formulated to cater to men with oily skin. This natural men’s facial cleanser is 97.5 percent natural and 72 percent organic. Another bonus is its incredibly invigorating scent – a combo of peppermint, eucalyptus, and lemongrass essential oils. This men’s face wash contains no sulfates, parabens, glycols, phthalates, petrochemicals, silicones, PEG’s, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, or gluten. Because even men with oily skin need some moisture post-washing, dab on a bit of Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer to hydrate your face without clogging pores. For deeper exfoliation, integrate Brickell Men’s Renewing Face Scrub into your skin regimen.

Brickell offers a wide range of organic and natural skin care products formulated just for men. Browse for more of them here.

Price: $25

Pros:

Rated 4.7 out of five stars by users

Smells awesome

Great natural ingredient list

Effectively cleanses oily skin

Cons:

It’s a tad on the expensive side

May dry out your skin

Tough to open packaging

10. Amazon’s Choice: Rocky Mountain Barber Company Face Wash for Men

This non-irritating men’s face wash cleans and refreshes dry, oily, combination or acne-prone skin in just a single step. It’s tough on dirt, but super gentle on your skin. When you lather up with this invigorating cleanser, the ultra cleaning formula removes dirt, sweat, grime and body odor from both your skin and hair. Natural ingredients like aloe vera juice soothe sensitive or irritated skin, while chamomile water prevents moisture loss. Jojoba and argan oils deeply moisturize and revitalize your skin, for a glowing complexion. This lightly foaming natural face wash leaves your skin feeling so fine. The alcohol-free formula means your face isn’t depleted from vital nutrients needed for healthy looking skin, so it won’t feel tight and dry. We like that they produce their face wash in super small batches, so the product you get is fresh, because who wants something that’s been sitting on a shelf for months? The natural ingredients are also nourishing to your facial hair, so if you’re sporting some righteous whiskers, they’ll look shiny and feel soft. Some guys even claim this face wash makes their beard grow better, but we haven’t seen any formal research on that claim yet. To make your face look even better, follow up with Rocky Mountain Barber Daily Facial Moisturizer. It’s filled with goodness like argan oil and shea butter, but it’s non-comedogenic, so it won’t make you break out. And if you do want to smell like a true Rocky Mountain man, their sandalwood scented Aftershave Balm will have you smelling as fabulous as you look, which your lady will surely appreciate. We also think these natural and organic products fall into the moderate price range, so you can afford to try the line, without breaking the bank.

Price: $14.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Amazon’s Choice

Effectively removes dirt, sweat and oils without stripping your skin

Paraben and sulphate free

Cons:

A bit on the spendy side

Even though it’s unscented, it still has a smell

Small quantity for the price, especially if using it on your body too

