20 Best Plus Size Bras: Which is Right for You?

Whether you’re a beautiful, big woman, or you’re simply amply endowed, finding the best plus size bras can be a challenge. Even though large breasts are coveted by many, we know from experience, that a big bosom makes a lot of things a whole lot tougher.

Most clothes aren’t designed to accommodate our larger than life assets, which means shirts gap, and clingy clothes have that too-tight look. But finally, lingerie companies are designing great plus size bras that are specifically made to support, lift, separate and even minimize our bustline, so that we, too, can look great in everything we wear.

As I’ve mentioned in my previous posts about plus size sports bras, swimsuits and shapewear, finding foundations that fit, and look as pretty as their smaller size counterparts, hasn’t always been easy.

Now, brands like Arabella, Leading Lady and Elomi are making beautiful, sexy plus size bras that are functional, fashionable, and that don’t feel like chicken wire next to your tender skin.

For the purposes of this post, I’ll look at four different bra categories: plus size minimizers, plus size push up & plunge ras, strapless bras and T-shirt bras. Each style has their own unique design, purpose and benefits. So let’s get down to the specifics of each, so you can find the fit, feel and look you desire.

Another thing to remember, you’re making an investment in your comfort. Heavy breasted women often cope with neck, shoulder and back pain, so look for a combination of comfort and beauty. And whatever you do, if you don’t have time to hand wash your bras, (who really does?) do put them in a lingerie bag, and remember to wash them on the gentle cycle to give them the longest life possible.

Plus Size Minimizer Bras

These bras do exactly what they say. When properly designed, they can actually reduce your bust size up to an inch and a half. Why would you want to? If you’ve ever worn a button up shirt, suit jacket or wrap dress that gapped or opened too widely, you know the frustration. Plus size minimizer bras, in essence, spread the wealth, with differently styled cups and side panels to accommodate breast tissues. These are a terrific choice, especially for women who want to look their best in business wear.

Plus Size Push Up & Plunge Bras

There are those occasions when we find the perfect scoop neck blouse or low cut dress, and we’re not afraid to flaunt our righteous cleavage. For most larger breasted women, we have cleavage by default, usually as a result of ill-fitting bras. The best plus size push up bras and plunge bras allow you to wear wrap front dresses, and clothes with more revealing necklines, while at the same time, providing excellent support. Often, these plus size bras have wider set straps, a bonus when you’re wearing something with a wide neckline.

Plus Size Strapless Bras

Whether you’re planning a wedding or attending an evening event, big busted women are often limited in terms of formal wear, because finding a good strapless bra used to be nearly impossible. These new plus size strapless bras actually support and, perhaps more importantly, stay in place. Silicone strips keep them from rolling up, or sliding south. And with underwires, extra boning and bustier styles, any strapless gown or sundress can be part of your wardrobe.

Plus Size T-Shirt Bras

Honestly, these bras aren’t just for the days you want to wear a fitted t-shirt, although they will make you look amazing when you do. These bras help to keep back cleavage at bay, and their smooth cups let you wear knits and the most clingy fabrics with no fear of your headlights showing. These t-shirt bras are the daily go-to for many women for their pure comfort, and they come in both wire free and underwire styles.

Now that you’re amply armed with information, it’s time to get excited about your next bra purchase, because we’ve found some beautiful plus size bras that should be in your lingerie drawer starting now. Here are our choices for the 20 Best Plus Size Bras. Check them out to see which is right for you.

Best Plus Size Minimizer Bras 1. Vanity Fair Women’s Beauty Back Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra

If you’re looking to get rid of those frustrating gaps in button up blouses, jackets and shirts, this beautiful minimizer bra promises to reduce your bust line by up to one and a half inches. It has a soft, three column, two row, hook and eye closure in the back. Made of seamless stretch microfiber, with a pretty lace insert at the center, the two-ply underwire cups provide shape and support.

Another bonus is that this bra smooths out that frustrating back bulge with wide, power stretch back wings. It features beautiful detailing, and honeycomb cushioned, no-slip straps for all day comfort. This bra delivers a smooth line under clothes that makes it a perfect choice for larger busted women.

The Beauty Back Minimizer also comes in a wire free style, if underwires cause you discomfort. For an even better deal, buy the Beauty Back Minimizer bra two-pack from Vanity Fair. You’ll get two different colors at a significant cost savings.

Price: $26.46 – $42 (Up to 37 percent off MSRP)

2. Lilyette by Bali Women’s Plunge Into Comfort Keyhole Minimizer Bra

This pretty plus size minimizer bra from Lilyette by Bali features supportive underwire cups in seriously pretty colors, with a shimmery jacquard finish. The center keyhole cutout provides breast separation as well as air flow through for cool comfort.

The wide, adjustable shoulder straps let you extend or cinch up for a perfect fit, and the hook and eye closure offers total flexibility. Wear on the looser hooks when you first buy it, and as it stretches you can choose the tighter closures. In sizes up to 42DDD, this bra will become one of your favorite staples.

The Lilyette Enchantment Three-Section Unlined Minimizer bra features sheer lace top panels with breathable mesh sides and bottom. The Lilyette Beautiful Support Lace Minimizer is a full-coverage bra with an especially pretty lace overlay at front and scalloped trims.

Price: $23.72 – $42 (Up to 38 percent off MSRP)

3. Glamorise Women’s MagicLift Full Figure Minimizer Support Bra

If you’re in search of a good minimizer bra without wires that poke your arm pits, and rub those sensitive spots underneath them, this minimizer from Glamorise could be what you’re looking for. Your clothes will fit and look better with this minimizer smoothing your silhouette. The sophisticated lacey design offers all of the magic lift features Glamorise is known for: a wireless inner cushioned band for incredible bust support and great shape.

Padded straps pamper your shoulders. The cotton blend bottom cups wick away moisture and offer all day comfort. This bra actually reduces a full cup size, so your clothes look and fit better. It features an innovative inner-bust band for uplift, separation, and support, all without the discomfort of wires, and comes in sizes up to 48H.

The Plus Size Soft Shoulders Minimizer Bra offers extra wide, comfy straps that don’t dig in, but it has the same great lifting and shaping power of the MagicLift bra. If you’re not sold on a wire free bra, the Glamorise Plus Size Embroidered Underwire Bra gives you firm support and a beautiful look.

Price: $28.00 – $45.99 (Up to 26 percent off MSRP)

4. Wacoal Women’s Visual Effects Minimizer Bra

If you’re looking to flatter your curves, without the squish, this Wacoal Visual Effects minimizer bra is specifically designed to reduce your bust size by a full inch, while maintaining your normal shape. Every full busted woman can benefit from this minimizer, because the cups are specifically constructed to give you full coverage and a leaner look under even the most challenging tops and dresses.

The underwire cups lift, separate and redistribute breast tissue, to fit evenly all over the cup. The result? You get a streamlined appearance under structured clothing and button front shirts. Relief. This bra comes in sizes up to 44DDD. Plus, the pretty lace design gives this bra some pizazz without looking matronly, like many minimizers do.

For an even prettier look, with the same minimizing power, the Wacoal Women’s Retro Chic Underwire Minimizer Bra features a lace overlay, while adjustable non-stretch straps keep your breasts comfortably in place. For a seamless bra, the Wacoal Women’s Slimline Seamless Minimizer Bra looks fabulous under tee shirts and other soft, clingy fabrics.

Price: $39.99 – $65 (Up to 38 percent off MSRP)

5. Delimira Women’s Embroidered Wire Free Minimizer Bra

When you’re big busted, finding a bra that doesn’t cut into your shoulders is a regular challenge. The pretty and practical Delimira soft shoulders minimizer bra offers an amazing, super-wide, foam cushioned strap that provides instant shoulder relief.

When you’re thinking about the problems for your neck and shoulders carrying the weight of large breasts, this is an innovation that will ease your muscles and your mind. The minimizing cups reduce and shape your bust, so your clothes actually fit better. With embroidered, three section cups, this bra provides a great fit and superior support.

Because it allows for minimal bounce, it’s almost like a sports bra, only a whole lot prettier. And, because it’s lightweight and breathable, it’s a great choice for warmer weather. It comes in cup sizes up to 44E.

Because the last thing you need when you are already busty is a lot of padding, the Delimira Women’s V-neck Non-Padded Underwire Minimizer Bra delivers all the support, without added bulk. For those times when you’re looking to show a hint of cleavage and a little lace, the Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra is a perfect choice.

Price: $19.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

Best Plus Size Push Up Bras & Plus Size Plunge Bras 6. Elomi Women’s Plus Size Kim Underwire Stretch Lace Plunge Bra

As the old saying goes, if you’ve got, flaunt it. This flirty plus size plunge bra from Elomi gives you the perfect opportunity to do just that, and more. Cleavage enhancing cups deliver the kind of lift that’s perfect for your favorite low cut tops and dresses.

This bra was designed with a smooth, banded underwire, with a three section cup, that gives you an uplifted look, that is both sexy, and figure-flattering. This bra works as well with tee shirts as it does with lower cut necklines.

The sturdy cups give you the rounded, natural shape you want, while smoothing back panels make unsightly bumps a thing of the past. The adjustable comfort straps reduce shoulder dig in and hold you as tightly as you’d like. The Elomi Plus Size Jenna Underwire Plunge Bra features stretch lace for an even more individual fit.

Price: $66

7. Playtex Women’s Secrets Body Revelations Underwire Bra

Looking to declare independence from frilly bras that just don’t work? Playtex has long been known for making plus size lingerie for women who need serious bust management and beauty. This pretty push up bra comes in an amazing array of colors, from plain to prettily embellished – polka dotted and luxurious and lacy.

This cleavage revealing wonder has comfy, contoured seamless foam cups with hidden underwires to provide maximum support. The unique Playtex four-way support system features higher sides for better coverage, wider straps that don’t dig into your shoulders, rounder cups to decrease spill-over, and back smoothing stability.

The wide-set straps are perfect for even your deepest scoop neck dresses and tops. It looks fabulous under tee shirts and clingy fabrics and comes in sizes up to 46D.

The Playtex Women’s Secrets Breathable Cool Shaping Underwire bra delivers the right amount of boob lifting power, with just a bit less plunge. Boosting panels inside the cups help provide lift, and make the Playtex Women’s Secrets Love My Curves Underwire bra another awesome and affordable option.

Price: $19.31 – $40 (Up to 50 percent off MSRP)

8. Elomi Women’s Plus Size Matilda Underwire Plunge Bra

The sexy, sheer Matilda plunge bra is a must have in your lingerie drawer for so many reasons. The low center front delivers the plunge and push up look, without unnecessary padding. The movable J hook in the back allows you to convert the straps of this pretty plus size bra into a racerback style, perfect for those high shouldered summer sun dresses and tank tops.

With embroidery that literally looks like rows of beads, this bra is extra alluring and flattering at the same time. It comes in sizes up to 46DD, although larger cup sizes are available in some of the smaller chest sizes.

The Anushka Plus Size Plunge Bra features an extra feminine center lace gore, and you can get sexy panties to match. For purely indulgent plus size lingerie, the Betty Plus Size Underwire Plunge Bra is polka dot pretty and comes in six different playful color combinations.

Price: $30.99 – $69 (Up to 42 percent off MSRP)

9. Goddess Women’s Plus Size Kayla Underwire Banded Bra

Isn’t it awesome when you find a bra company that caters to you? Goddess Bra is just such a company and their plus size lingerie is, quite frankly, delicious! Forget those plunge bras that are just sized up numbers that were designed for smaller breasted women. The Kayla bra features just the right amount of plunge, without a ridiculous amount of spillage.

This sexy, sassy plus size plunge bra, in any one of the fun prints, will look picture perfect under all your most clingy clothes. The three section cup and added side panel mean you’ll get gorgeous shape, support and lift. And in more than a half dozen different prints, this beautiful bra can be a mainstay for so many outfits. It comes in one of the largest selections of sizes up to 46K.

The Plus Size Michelle bra offers a deeper plung and comes in nearly as wide a size range. The Goddess Women’s Hannah Underwire Bra promotes plenty of your extraordinary cleavage in a fully supportive plunge bra.

Price: $34.99 – $51.99 (Up to 45 percent off MSRP)

10. Elomi Women’s Plus Size Jodi Underwire Plunge Bra

This racy stretch lace plus size plunge bra lends just the right amount of lift for your size (smaller cups have more lift, larger cups less). The banded underwire bra features a three section cup, plus side frame, to push your girls forward with the right amount of lift.

Super comfy stretch straps and a U-back design make this bra perfect for your scoop neck/back summer dresses, or low cut attire any time of the year. It comes in sizes up to 46DD, although cup sizes up to HH are available in smaller chest sizes.

Price: $33 – $66 (Up to 50 percent off MSRP)

Best Plus Size Strapless Bras 11. Wacoal Women’s Red Carpet Strapless Bra

Shoulder baring tops and dresses demand a strapless bra that supports and stays in place. That’s when the Red Carpet Strapless bra knocks it out of the park. This supportive strapless bra has lightly lined cups that lift and shape. The soft flat center front helps prevent the dreaded uni-boob look.

It features slip-resistant silicone backing around the top of the cups and along the band edge for a stay-put fit. And talk about versatile. You can wear this bra four ways. It comes with detachable straps to convert your strapless bra into a halter, criss cross or single shoulder style.

This plus size strapless bra keeps you supported in every situation and it comes in cup sizes up to H. The Wacoal Women’s Halo Strapless bra features bandeau styling and stretch lace that lays flat and comes in sizes up to 38DDD.

Find the more of the amazing array of Wacoal plus size lingerie here.

Price: $65

12. Delimira Women’s Multiway Plus Size Strapless Push Up Bra

This strapless bandeau bra delivers full figure support, and keeps your bountiful bust lifted. The underwire and silicone along top and band, effectively keep things in place. Slightly padded cups add extra support and give your bust a nice, natural shape.

The side panel and soft boning prevent buckling, while the breathable mesh wings keep you cool and comfortable. This plus size bra is also convertible and comes with removable straps to make it even more versatile. It comes in sizes up to 42F.

If you’d prefer a strapless underwire bra with no padding, Delimira has one of those as well. It features a three section cup for extra shape and control and comes in sizes up to 46F. Their Great Support Lace Custom Lift Seamless Strapless Bra would be idea under wedding dresses and other gowns, and it comes in sizes up to 42F as well.

Price: $29.99

13. Curvy Couture Women’s Plus Size Smooth Strapless Bra

If you could buy one plus size bra that gave you seven options for wear, wouldn’t you want to give it a try? This nude microfiber style has amazing versatility, and gives you unbelievable shape and support – even without the straps. The seamless cups give your boobs just the right amount of push up, while avoiding spill-over.

With a great fit, and so many options, this sweet plus size strapless bra comes in three neutral colors, and in sizes up to 44H. The Curvy Kate Women’s Luxe Strapless Bra has similar great features, but caters to women with chest sizes 40 inches and under, although their cups sizes range as high as HH.

Price: $49.60 – $65.13 (Up to 24 percent off MSRP)

14. Goddess Women’s Lace Strapless Bustier Bra

As a beautiful, busty woman, you might not be so sure about the holding power of a standard design strapless bra. If that’s the case, this longline, strapless underwire bustier bra from Goddess might boost your confidence. Made with pretty sheer lace, this plus size bra features vertical boning to prevent rolling and to add shaping and support.

The sweetheart neckline has scalloped edging to enhance the look, while the underwire cups provide lift and support. The non-stretch center gore keeps everything in place and increases separation. This bra also has adjustable stretch straps so you can wear it as a simple longline bra as well. The back is secured with a two column, seven row hook and eye closure. It comes in sizes up to 50FF.

For cup sizes through K, the highly rated Goddess Adelaide Basque bustier bra could be your answer.

Price: $40.11 – $64.97

15. Va Bien Women’s Plus Size Ultra-Lift Hourglass Bustier

This simple hourglass bustier from Va Bien featuers ultra-lift bra cup technology, featuring three thin stays sealed inside each bra cup. This means you’ll get amazing support at the same time as you enjoy total comfort. The hidden double-layered inner corset has spiral boning to help create your gorgeous hourglass figure.

The seamless design means you can wear this bustier bra under even the clingiest of clothes and not worry about show through. The longer length makes for a smooth silhouette, and the corset delivers firm, waist cinching, tummy control, which is a plus for us fuller figured women. This plus size bra comes with attachable straps so you can convert it to a conventional, criss cross or halter bra as well. Cup sizes up to DDD are available.

The Smooth Satin Hourglass Plus Size Bustier features rigid satin paneling for dramatic slimming. Be sure to order some thigh high stockings to attach to the garters for an extra sexy look and feel.

Price: $25.99 – $89 (Up to 67 percent off MSRP)

Best Plus Size T-Shirt Bras 16. Le Mystere Women’s Lace Tisha Full-Figure T-Shirt Bra

When you want to look your most beautiful, a flawlessly fitting bra can add to the picture. The Tisha t-shirt bra from Le Mystère offers seamless support to look perfect even under the most clingy of fabrics. Smooth contoured memory foam cups offer shaping and separation. A hidden underwire and powermesh fabric make for a great fit and lots of support.

The floral lace accents make this an unusually pretty plus size t-shirt bra. Adjustable straps and hook and eye closures mean you can create a custom fit with this bra that will quickly become one of your favorites. Perfect for full figured women, this bra comes in sizes up to 44H.

The Dream Tisha plus size bra offers extra wide, comfortable straps and added boning for the ulitmate in support, while the Le Mystere Women’s Invisible Bond T-Shirt Bra features a more deeply plunging neckline and shimmery embroidery.

Price: $26 – $76 (Up to 66 percent off MSRP)

17. Curvy Couture Women’s Plus Size Cotton Luxe T-Shirt Bra

If you’ve never experienced the pure comfort of a cotton bra, this awesome plus size bra is a great way to try it. Classic cotton, meets breathable bamboo in this everyday contour t-shirt bra with a luxe moisture-wick blend that’s softer, more comfortable, and more wearable than you can imagine.

It keeps you super cool and dry, even when you’re hot under the collar. The curve enhancing underwire, smooth coverage cups and super soft pad lining deliver great shaping and support. With adjustable cushioned shoulder straps, this might be your most comfortable bra ever. It comes in sizes up to 40G.

Side smoothing lace wings provide a smooth silhouette in Curvy Couture’s Lace and Shine Plus Size T-Shirt bra. Their Plus Size Matte and Shine T-Shirt bra features a sexy peek-a-boo center and a double layer back for extra smooth support.

Price: $50.70 – $52.00

18. Vanity Fair Women’s Beauty Back Full Figure Wirefree T-Shirt Bra

Now you can experience wire free, age defying lift with this elegant t-shirt bra made especially for fuller figures. Light padding offers comfortable support, without underwires to dig into tender skin, while adjustable straps offer a customized fit.

Sturdy, but flexible material moves and stretches at the same time as holding your bust firmly in place. Lightly lined, soft cups add shape, without the worry of your headlights showing through. The wide back with adjustable hooks means no unsightly lumps where you least want them under light fabrics and clingy clothes.

It comes in sizes up to 44DDD. The Flattering Lift Lace Full Figure underwire bra features an innovative lift design that provides great shape and gives your boobs a nice boost.

Browse here for more Vanity Fair full figure bras in many styles, colors and sizes.

Price: $24.49 (39 percent off MSRP)

19. Leading Lady Women’s Plus Size Luxe Body T-Shirt Bra

Every woman loves lingerie that’s beautiful, sexy and functional. That’s especially true if you’re in search of a plus size bra. Finding the perfect lifting, shaping, supportive foundations can be, on occasions, a futile search. But this Leading Lady t-shirt bra commands your attention, with smart syling and a playful kitty print accent.

The luxe body wire-free t-shirt bra gives you a smooth, seamless silhouette. The elegant tuxedo design, and 360 degree support, make this plus size bra a must-have addition to your intimates drawer. Silky smooth, full coverage cups help give your breasts a beautiful rounded shape, and keep them well-lifted to look great in your clothes.

The side-to-back smoothing panels, a leotard back, and padded adjustable no-slip comfort straps deliver comfort, improved posture and gorgeous contouring with no bulges. The ultra-fun accents at the neckline and on the straps add the perfect touch of sassiness to a bra that will become one of your go-to choices for daily wear. With a huge range of sizes up to 54G, nearly every woman can own this cutie.

The Leading Lady Plus-Size Underwire Padded T-Shirt bra gives more lift and separation, with comfortable underwires that don’t poke and pinch.

Leading Lady specializes in high quality, beautiful plus size bras designed for big, beautiful women. Browse for more of them here.

Price: $40 – $42

20. Olga Women’s To a Tee Contour Bra

I’ll admit it, I have three of these bras in my lingerie drawer and there’s a reason for that. They’re comfy, supportive and give my bust a lift and great shape. If I hadn’t been lazy, and neglected to use a lingerie bag for washing these bras, I’d have two more.

The unique stretch along the edge of the cups, sides and back provides the perfect fit, and the wide back panels, with three hooks (a must for plus size women) gives me a smooth back profile with no back cleavage. This plus size t-shirt bra is perfect under soft clingy fabric, knits and sweaters, and it never gives you that awful “loaf boob” look that many others may.

Even though it’s an underwire, I can wear it comfortably for 12 hours a day, with no poking or digging in, and it comes in sizes up to 44DD. The No Side Effects Underwire Contour bra features enhanced side coverage and elastic-free sides and back for an even more streamlined look under clothing.

For hot days, or those when you’re going to be more active, The Play It Cool Contour bra is a great choice under t-shirts and workout gear. It actually features Chill fx lining in the cups that cools and wicks away moisture, while giving you a lot more shape and lift than a traditional sports bra.

Price: $24.49 – $38 (Up to 36 percent off MSRP)

