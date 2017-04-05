10 Best Cellulite Creams, Lotions & Oils 2018 (Updated!)

As a child, I was told my dimples were adorable. In my teens, I thought they were part of my charm. As a young woman, I made sure to smile at everyone, just to produce those desirable dimples. But here’s the problem, those dimples I once loved and embraced, seem to be spreading to my thighs, butt and arm chickens (those jiggly spots on the undersides of your arms.)

Even though my weight is average, I exercise regularly, and eat a healthy diet and drink plenty of water, I struggle with the doughy, cottage cheese look of cellulite. Since I’m a skincare junkie, I spend a lot of time writing about and reviewing eye creams, face creams, shampoos and lotions. Now I want ALL of my skin to look younger than my years, so I got seriously interested in cellulite creams, oils and sprays. I need to fight those unwanted dimples.

Let’s be clear here, cellulite doesn’t happen because you’re fat. It occurs because your fat begins to slip through your connective tissues as you age. And, quite unfairly, it is a way bigger issue for women than men, because those lucky guys are blessed with tighter connective tissues than me.

Additionally, cellulite is often a factor of heredity, and there’s not a darned thing you can change about that. So what can you do to remove cellulite? One option is laser assisted liposuction, during which a laser is used to literally melt the fat under your skin. The downside is that it requires anesthesia and can cost up to $5,000 for a single session. While these professional cellulite treatments are somewhat effective, they don’t last forever, so you’ll likely have to have the procedure repeated after five or six years.

There are also skin smoothing devices you can get for home use. Most are miniatures of those you’d find in a spa or dermatologist’s office, and I may explore them in future posts. Interestingly, only the cheapest manual massager gets rave reviews, while the rest are “meh.”

Cellulite cream is gaining popularity, and some brands get good reviews for their skin smoothing properties. Are they a panacea? Can they get rid of cellulite? No, because they’re topical, not transdermal. But they can make your skin look smoother, more hydrated and taut, all of which improve your overall appearance and make you feel better about how you look.

Most of these cellulite treatments are reasonably priced, with a few costing just a bit more than ten bucks, and the majority in the twenty to thirty dollar range. Since it seems all women’s fashion is more skin baring these days, don’t you want yours looking the best that it can?

It’s time to put these miracle cellulite creams to the test, and see what they can do to make you feel beautiful in your own skin. Here are our picks for the 10 Best Cellulite Creams, Lotions & Oils 2018. Perhaps one is right for you.

1. bliss Fatgirlslim Firming Cream

If you’re looking for immediate gratification, bliss Fatgirlslim firming cream might be your answer. A huge percentage of users report immediately visible smoother and firmer skin after using this product. This firming cream helps visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite and improve the tone and texture of of your skin with encapsulated caffeine for quick and targeted delivery.

With an exhilarating scent, this cooling cellulite cream leaves your skin feeling refreshed and looking smooth. Caffeine in this formula helps to stimulate circulation, to visually improve and minimize the appearance of excess fluid retention which contributes to visible cellulite. QuSomes™ effectively deliver active ingredients to the skin for fast results.

To target the belly bulge, bliss Fatgirlsixpack is a tummy-toning gel with six active ingredients and an ab-activating applicator. The Lovehandler is a waist-targeting cooling gel packed with caffeine and energizing amino acids. For firmer, smoother and more toned looking arms, enlist the help of Fatgirlslim Arm Candy.

Price: $45

Pros:

Spa based treatment

Great scent and cooling feel

Reduces the appearance of dimpling

Smooths skin

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy

Changes are most visible immediately after use

Best used in conjunction with diet and exercise

Works best when used with the Fatgirlslim system – a big investment

2. Best Buy: Botanic Hearth Muscle Jelly Hot Cream

100 percent natural, 87 percent organic, and totally affordable, Botanic Hearth Muscle Jelly Hot Cream is an easy way to get your skin looking smooth and beautiful. This thermogenic cellulite cream also works as a muscle relaxer. The heating action smoothes skin, and soothes tired muscles, while essential oils add a dose of aromatherapy to your treatment.

Used twice daily, the ingredients help to target fat cells leaving you with smoother skin. It applies well, and a little goes a long way. Do keep in mind, it heats up, which is the intention, but it might be uncomfortable for some people.

While this cellulite jelly is one of the most affordable on our list, it’s also one of the best rated, so definitely worth a try.

Price: $13.46 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Well rated by users

Absorbs quickly into the skin

Very Affordable

Relaxes muscles and may improve appearance of cellulite

Cons:

Better for muscle relaxation than cellulite

Can get too hot for some

Must be used twice daily for maximum effect

Not effective for every user

3. Amazon’s Choice: New York Biology Anti Cellulite Treatment Massage Oil

If you’re hoping to tackle that unsightly cellulite before too much time passes, this anti cellulite helps break down fat cells in those problem areas such as hips, thighs, buttocks and abdomen. Unlike cellulite cream, this oil absorbs into the skin immediately, and attacks those unwanted fat tissues.

It helps to firm, smooth and tone your rumpled skin with powerful ingredients such as grape seed oil, eucalyptus, lemon and grapefruit. These work in concert to tackle unwanted fat tissues. Each component used in this oil plays a key role in helping to firm and tighten your skin.

It helps to eliminate toxins and balances and nourishes the skin’s surface for a more radiant and healthier look. This cruelty free product is also free of alcohol, parabens and sulfates.

New York Biology also makes a super popular Dead Sea Mud Mask for your face as well as a Arabica Coffee Body Scrub to help massage and exfoliate away skin imperfections. The scrub is an excellent way to prep your skin, prior to using the massage oil.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Amazon’s choice

Leaves skin feeling supple, not oily

Can improve the look of cellulite

Cons:

Scent is too strong for some

Not effective for every user

Some packaging issues reported

4. VelaShape Reaffirming Gel Cellulite Treatment

It’s the simple truth. Some areas of your body are just harder to firm, tone and shape than others. Think thighs, belly and of course, that jiggly underarm area. These areas are often prone to cellulite issues, which is doubly frustrating especially if you’re an avid exerciser and watch your weight.

But as you know, cellulite is not caused by excess weight. This Vela Shape Reaffirming Gel features four core complexes and ten more active ingredients, to help with firming, slimming and tightening action. It promises to help reactivate your body’s ability to remove unsightly fat dimples on your legs and bum, but also your tummy, arms and anywhere else you feel needs some help.

That’s a big claim, but it also soothes your skin with super hydration and leaves it feeling refreshed. It promises to diminish the appearance of cellulite, and help to prevent any new fat cells from forming in problem areas. VelaShape Resculpting Gel stimulates the release of fat to your bloodstream, and reduces the appearance of unwanted dimples on love handles, thighs, hips and buttocks. A Cellulite Massager Body Roller Brush is recommended to help to increase the effectiveness of your products.

Price: $24.87

Pros:

Used by some massage therapists to tackle cellulite

Doesn’t irritate skin

Reasonably

Leaves skin feeling and looking toned immediately after use

Cons:

Not effective for every user

Not recommended for sensitive skin

Heat sensation could be an issue for some

5. SALCOLL COLLAGEN Anti Cellulite Cream

This slimming cellulite cream uses the power of marine collagen to produce results. It promises to refine your body’s contours, and tone and tighten your belly skin after pregnancy or weight loss. This all natural formula also uses Amber extract to tighten up sagging skin.

Salcoll Collagen Anti Aging Marine Collagen Body Gel produces an almost immediate effect on firming and tightening skin according to users who rave about its highly effective formula. Its downside is the huge expense at nearly $200 per bottle.

To firm and tighten your neck and face, the Anti Aging Marine Collagen Face & Neck Gel rates a whopping 4.2 out of five stars by users. To minimize drooping eyelids, wrinkles, fine lines, eye bags, dark circles and more, Salcoll Collagen Anti Aging Eye & Lips Serum is also super popular with users.

Price: $79.94

Pros:

Marine collagen helps promotes natural collagen production

Reduces the appearance of cellulite

Good for tummy toning

Natural Amber extract has antioxidant effect on skin

Cons:

Crazy expensive

Not effective for every user

May cause allergic reactions

6. Majestic Pure Anti Cellulite Cream

Since we’ve already established the fact that you want to reduce the appearance of cellulite, what if you could find a solution that also helps to sooth tired aching muscles at the same time? Majestic Pure 100 percent natural Hot Cream is a two-in-one solution created to do just that.

It contains an active blend of essential oils that is easily absorbed by the skin, to help reduce unwanted fat and promote healthy toned skin with improved elasticity. Hot cream is also an excellent, very relaxing massage cream that’s made with natural and organic ingredients and is cruelty free.

Majestic Pure also makes a well rated Anti Cellulite Massage Oil that give you a blast of aromatherapy while its performing its magic.

Majestic Pure has a full line of natural and organic cosmeceuticals for your whole body. You can browse for them here.

Price: $14.95 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Very affordable

Natural and organic

Smooths skin and soothes muscles

Cons:

Overwhelming aroma

Not effective for every user

May irritate skin

Heating effect is too hot for some

7. Svelte Pro Supercharged Anti Cellulite Cream

If you’re hoping for an effortless way to reduce cellulite, Svelte Pro Supercharged Anti-Cellulite treatment incorporates phosphodiesterase inhibitors. These flab busters stop production of the enzyme that leads to fat storage in our body, helping dimpled areas to tighten.

Ingredients including, caffeine, kola nut and juniper can enhance this effect. In tandem with these, there are ingredients like, Butcher’s broom, which helps dilate blood vessels and increases circulation to affected areas. Gingko biloba is said to firm the skin, and lemon and fennel help to detox the body and repair skin.

L’Carnitine, the latest breakthrough in the cellulite battle, is found naturally in the skin and supports the conversion of fat into energy. Formulated to work both on the surface and in depth, this treatment promises to make a noticeable difference that can be seen with within three to four weeks of beginning use.

It claims to reduce water retention and fat cell clusters, while improving circulation and overall appearance of your skin. It’s worth noting that this product may create slight sauna effect, which could cause you to sweat more on the areas where the product was applied.

If you’re particularly sensitive about stretch marks, Organic EllastiBelly Stretch Mark Miracle Caviar can work wonders.

>Find more Sweetsation Therapy organic beauty products right<a href="http://amzn.to/2nURGmQ" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" here.

Price: $24

Pros:

80 percent of users rate it four or above

Quite reasonably priced

Nice organic ingredients

Visibly tightens and smooths skin

Cons:

May cause sweating in areas where product is applied

Not effective for every user

Seems more like a moisturizing lotion

May cause skin irritation

8. Best Cellulite Oil: Pure Body Naturals Anti Cellulite Firmness Oil

Pure Body Naturals Feel the Firmness massage oil has a proprietary “d-limonene” formula to bust up cellulite at the core. It helps in releasing fatty acids into bloodstream, where your body breaks them down and uses them for energy. A study conducted on the protective effects of d-limonene shows that it helps manage body weight by reducing lipid peroxidation, and lowering cholesterol.

This formula also includes grape seed oil, which has astringent qualities. It is regenerating, moisturizing, and skin tightening. This light weight oil is perfect to use on areas with saggy skin. Eucalyptus essential oil helps to affect fat deposits that lie just under the skin.

Lemon essential oil stimulates the circulatory system and helps to improve micro-circulation, and strengthens vascular tissues, while relieving pressure on your veins. This formula also includes grapefruit essential oil, which is a diuretic and lymph tonic, helping to fight water retention and aid in fat reduction.

Work this oil into your skin with a cellulite busting massager, or get a combo kit with three separate massaging devices for different parts of your body. Pure Body Naturals Hot Cream is another anti-cellulite treatment that is popular with users.

Price: $17.50 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Very affordable compared to most

Natural ingredients smell great

Skin smoothing and soothing

Cons:

User results may vary

Oily formula can be tough to wash out of sheets and towels

Pump bottle dispenses too much at once

9. COSNATURALS Cellulite Defense Cream

As you already know, cellulite is a result of the skins inability to hold back the clumps of fat cells which push up against the connective tissue below your skin. The resulting dimples are frustrating and hard to hide or get rid of. COSNATURALS Cellulite Treatment is a confidence boosting and visually altering cream that lessens the appearance of cellulite areas by reducing the volume of fat cells and moisturizing your skin.

It cosmetically reduces the appearance of cellulite dimples, and tones and firms for a smooth, more sculpted appearance. It also moisturizes and revitalizes your skin and leaves it feeling super soft and vibrant. Because it’s made with natural and organic plant-based ingredients, you can feel good knowing it has no parabens, no alcohol, and has never been tested on animals.

For sagging skin on your face and neck, COSNATURALS Face & Neck Firming Cream stimulates circulation to improve your overall appearance. Their 20% Vitamin C Serum diminishes fine lines and wrinkles while moisturizing and brightening your skin.

Price: $18.95

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Affordably priced

Reduces the cottage cheese look

Very moisturizing

Cons:

Formula seems pretty watery

Odd scent is off-putting to some

Not effective for all users

10. Top Rated: Luxe Spa Formulas No. 33 Cellulite Cream

This skin smoothing cellulite cream gets rave reviews for it’s luxurious emollient formula, which promises to visibly smooth improve your cellulite with an 8-12 week regimen. If you think pictures are worth a thousand words, check out the photos included in their write up.

This award winning formula has been named “best in class” by beauty editors three years in a row, which is always a positive nod for any product, but it’s also one of our most highly rated choices as well and gets our nod as the best cellulite cream. Caffeine combines with retinol derivatives, organic seaweed, L-carnitine and organic essential oils to work on dimples and bumps.

This formula also has skin loving vitamins A, C and E oils, along with aloe vera for a skin soothing and smoothing experience. Green and white tea extracts, along with collagen, help this proprietary formula do its magic.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

High quality ingredients

Effectively smooths skin

Award winning formula

Cons:

Super spendy

Twice a day use means it gets used up fast

Does not work equally well for everyone

Takes 8-12 weeks to see results

See Also:

• Best Home Waxing Kits

• Best Organic & Natural Self Tanners

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.