Top 10 Best ‘Mom to Be’ Gifts

Mother’s Day is a special time to celebrate the most important women in our lives and the positive impact that our moms, grandmas and wives have on us. For pregnant women, Mother’s Day is especially meaningful. It is a time to reflect on the kind of mother we want to be, and already are for the little one growing inside of us. It is a time to remember how important a mother’s job is. Pregnancy is the beginning of a lifelong journey, and to be pregnant on Mother’s Day is a special treat! If you have a pregnant wife, family member, or friend, make sure you remember her this Mother’s Day and treat her to a very special gift. Show her how much you care by spoiling her with one of the awesome gifts below – She won’t forget it!

1. Best Pregnancy Jewelry: Acorn Lucky Harmony Ball Sterling Silver Bola Pregnancy Necklace

This special necklace is designed just for pregnant women. With an extra long chain that is meant to hang down near her belly, the pendant is a small bell that jingles as she moves. It is thought that her baby will be able to hear the soft, tinkling bell and it will be calmed by the noise. This sterling silver necklace would make a special gift for any pregnant woman. To see more Harmony Ball necklaces, click here.

Price: $64

2. Best Gift Card: Uber Gift Card

Pregnancy is hard on a women’s entire body, especially her feet! Uber is an awesome way to easily get a ride whenever and wherever you need it. Give her the gift of comfortable, easy transportation whenever she needs it with an Uber gift card in any amount you choose. She can use it for a night out, a special day trip, or even small trips throughout her pregnancy. Either way, she will love you for it!

Price: $50 or any amount you choose

3. Best New Mom Gift Box: Earth Mama New Mom Organic Gift Box

Earth Mama is a great company that makes herbal products for pregnant women, new moms and babies. This gift box includes five products that make pregnancy, birth and post partum more comfortable. It includes Organic Milkmaid Tea to help boost milk production, New Mama Bottoms Spray for post partum, Nipple Butter for soreness while breastfeeding and Postpartum Bath Herbs for a special treat! Click here to see more Earth Mama products.

Price: $60 with free shipping

4. Best Edible Gift Basket: Deluxe Healthy Pregnancy Gift Basket by Well Baskets



When it comes to gifts, I personally like consumable items, both for giving and receiving. Especially during pregnancy, she will be getting so many items to fill up her home and nursery that it is nice to give something that she can just enjoy, without worrying about finding a place for it! This “healthy” oregnanyc gift basket is full of amazing treats to satisfy any pregnancy craving. It includes sweets like chocolate and dried fruit, as well as easy to cook basics like oats (great for milk production!), pasta and tomato sauce, and of course salty snacks like chips and salsa too. She will love eating her way through this basket, guilt free! To see more edible gift baskets, click here.

Price: $125 with free shipping

5. Best Pregnancy Teas: Mama Essence Organic Herbal Pregnancy Tea

Speaking of edible gifts, there is nothing better than putting your feet up in a cozy chair with a nice hot cup of tea while you are pregnant. Mama essence teas are created for the needs of pregnant women. They have three blends to choose from – Ripe Rasp-Baby featuring Rasperry leaf, which is a uterine toner that helps prepare her body for birth; Slumber Par-Tea, a relaxing blend that helps with pregnancy insomnia; and Tummy Tamer for those infamous mornings (or entire days) of stomach upset. To see more pregnancy tea, click here to browse.

Price: $17 each

6. Best Chocolate Gift: Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Love and Joy of Ghirardelli Chocolate

Healthy foods and teas are great and all, but let’s face it – Sometimes a pregnant woman just wants chocolate! Mother’s Day is a special occasion, and she deserves the best treats. This Ghirardelli gift basket will definitely be her favorite gift!

Price: $70 with free shipping

7. Best Fun Gift: Tiny Ideas Belly Casting Kit

If you are more interested in experience based gifts for Mother’s Day, this belly casting kit is a really fun gift to try out. This kit allows her to create a plaster cast of her pregnant belly, which she can then paint or decorate however she wants. This is a super fun idea for baby showers, because the guests can all sign it and leave blessings for the new addition to the family. Click here to see more pregnancy keepsake gifts.

Price: $18

8. Best Aromatherapy Gift: Raindrop 2.0 Nebulizing Essential Oil Diffuser

Aromatherapy is fantastic for pregnancy. Essential oils can be used to help calm anxiety, reduce insomnia, even aid with morning sickness. And when the time for birth comes, they can be a valuable addition to the labor and delivery room as well. This essential oil diffuser is a beautiful mix of glass and wood and does not use any heat, so the essential oils are not degraded in any way when they are diffused. To see essential oil gift packs to go with this diffuser, click here.

Price: $99 with free shipping

9. Best Memory Book: RubyRoo Baby First Year Baby Memory Book & Baby Journal

If I have one “woulda, shoulda” from my first pregnancy and post partum period, it is that I wish I had kept a memory book. Memory books allow moms to capture those fleeting moments that only happen once in a lifetime – Baby’s measurements, first smiles, first time turning over on to their back by themselves, favorite toys, books, or songs, and more. As a new mom you think you will remember those moments forever, but many of them do pass with time. By giving her a memory book for Mother’s Day, you are ensuring that not only she will remember those special moments, but baby will as well! Click here to see more styles of memory books.

Price: $35

10. Best Custom Gift Box: Bump Boxes

Monthly surprise gift boxes are super popular these days, and you can find one for every occasion – beauty, snacks, even pets. Bump Boxes are for pregnant women, and instead of a monthly deliver, you get to choose between first, second and third trimester. You can either purchase one for the trimester she is in now and give it to her on Mother’s day, or schedule a delivery for all three!

Price: $49.99 each

