Top 20 Best Fidget Spinners 2018

Whether you know them as an unexplained pseudo-meme or an EDC item for perpetually restless fingers, fidget spinners are one pocket toy that have become a part of everyday conversation.

These ball bearing-based fidget toys claim to provide therapeutic relief from symptoms of ADHD, anxiety, and autism.

It does this by providing a controllable sensory experience to focus your excess energy on when you are sitting in a classroom or office.

But whether or not their therapeutic effects have been exaggerated, spinners have enchanted the whole Internet with their simple yet mystifying physics.

Since entering the public consciousness, fidget spinners have not lost any momentum in their popularity.

However, as of lately, Amazon has cracked down on fidget spinners that have been flagged as potentially unsafe to use.

The new safety requirements make pointed edges like those you’d find on a ninja star style spinner a thing of the past.

This means that many of the more iconic spinner designs are in the process of becoming safety-certified for sale on Amazon.

So while you won’t find as many different spinner styles as before, we’ve still got a comprehensive list of the best styles of fidget spinners available.

Read on below to check them out.

1. Atesson Precision Tri-Spinner

This precision tri-spinner from Atesson is as standard as it gets in terms of design, but this stainless steel model stands out among other classic three wing designs.

When properly spun, the Atesson spinner has a five minute max spin time. It uses a high quality stainless steel bearing, which is more silent and cost effective than its ceramic counterparts.

Price: $7.99

2. Trianium Fidget Cube

The original Fidget Cube is the creation of Kickstarter entrepreneurs Matthew and Mark McLachlan of Antsy Labs.

Unfortunately for them, their manufacturing contract carried with it certain order delays that allowed Chinese replica manufacturers to beat them to the punch.

You can support the original creators by ordering direct from Antsy Labs.

Though if you are looking for the lowest price, you can also purchase replica models on Amazon like this one from Trianium.

Price: $7.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

3. ILoveFidget D6 Brass Spinner

The D6 Brass Spinner from ILoveFidget is a modular spinner that belongs with the best weighted metal spinners. Its design stands out for having six removable brass wings.

These hefty knobs can be unscrewed to create any arrangement of wings. You can even try an asymmetrical pattern for a mild gyrating effect.

When the wings create a perfect balance, you get an impressive five minute spin time. The D6’s stainless steel R188 bearing is also whisper silent, showing what you get when you spend a little extra.

Price: $23.18

4. Atesson Brass Tri-Spinner

Can you tell I like anodized metal? You probably do too, because it is a great look. This is especially true on the Atesson Brass Tri-Spinner, which is one of the best looking spinners in its price range.

This spinner also sports a high quality stainless steel bearing, which can continue a spin for up to three minutes with a perfect spin.

Its excellent balance and smooth rotation make it incredibly easy to transfer from one finger to another, among other tricks.

Price: $13.99

5. Infinite Spin Precision Spinner

This Precision Fidget Spinner from Magicfly is a beautiful all-metal toy that stands out with three gorgeous anodized metal balances.

Its price tag might seem a bit excessive when other spinners on this list sell for less than $5, but these precisely-tuned all metal units are typically worth it if you want smoother and quieter spins.

This spinner will spin for up to five minutes on its R188 hybrid bearing. On top of that, you’ll have a truly unique design. That’ll show how serious you are about spinning.

Price: $12.97

6. Tiitc Wheel Spinner

This Wheel Spinner from Tiitc is a compact fidget toy with a stylish brass wheel design that looks like an efficient piece of machinery when it spins.

Beneath its finger grip, this spinner has an open bearing design, which greatly reduces friction. As such, this silent spinner will keep spinning for up to five minutes. The wheel just keeps on turning.

Price: $5.98 (65 percent off MSRP)

7. TOYK LED Fidget Spinner

If you are looking for a spinner that will light up the night, the LEDs on the TOYK Fidget Spinner will do the job perfectly.

This spinner has three different colored LEDs that turn on when spun at an appropriate speed. No batteries required.

Just keep in mind that there is no way to turn the lights off. Since these may distract others, this is one that should be kept out of the classroom and office.

Price: $6.99

8. Mosotech High Speed Fidget Spinner

Mosotech’s aluminum alloy spinner has a futuristic rose gold sheen, plus a nice balanced weight for some excellent spinning action.

The four wing mold spins quickly and silently on its ceramic bearing. It can spin for up to five minutes on a flat surface or in your hand.

Price: $4.96

9. Maiyuan Tech Fidget Spinner

This Stainless Steel Fidget Spinner from Maiyuan is one of the nicest looking injection molded fidget spinners around.

For $10, you get a spinner with the classy brass look of Scott McCoskery’s Torqbar, a product which is cited by some as the first modern fidget spinner.

Just note that the coloration is a little more paint-like than pictured.

The two wing design spins for up to three minutes, though it is unclear whether this toy usually comes with a ceramic or a stainless steel bearing. It’s hard to complain for the price.

Price: $9.99

10. Mtele Metal Fidget Spinner

As an oldschool Beyblade fan, this Mtele spinner speaks to me with its zinc dragon design. It can be spun for up to five minutes off one flick, and has an appealing low price.

Price: $4.99

11. Coolct Gear Fidget Spinner

Coolct’s Gear Tri-Spinner is an ingenuitive take on the classic fidget spinner. Each wing has a moving gear that turns when you spin it.

This spinner is made from smooth machined metal. This gives it a sturdy feel. The added friction of the moving parts does reduce this spinner’s overall spin time, but if you need a toy to get your gears turning, there is no better choice.

Price: $21.97

12. Trianium Pro Fidget Spinner

The Balhvit Pro Spinner sports a futuristic design made from copper and ceramic materials. The mold spins atop a silent 606 bearing that makes this spinner sound as sleek as it looks.

This spinner will spin for up to four minutes, though it looks just as cool sitting perfectly still.

Price: $9.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

13. Atesson Modular Stainless Steel Spinner

This yet another high quality modular spinner from Atesson. This carefully weighted spinner is made from machines stainless steel, and each of its six heads can be unscrewed to make different patterns.

Its smooth and polished designed gives it a classy and elegant look. And the icing on the cake, this gadget spins smoothly across a high quality stainless steel R188 bearing, which can spin for up to four minutes.

Price: $12.99

14. Enow Pure Metal Spinner

This two-tone metal spinner from Enow is a smooth and silent spinner toy that makes a peaceful optical illusion when you give it a good flick. This spinner is lightweight but it doesn’t feel cheap.

Its high quality ball bearing spins for up to five minutes, making this one a blast to use.

Price: $11.99

15. Twistech Rainbow Spinner

Can you tell I love anodized metal? You should too, because it looks awesome, especially when spinning.

Twistech sells a number of different rainbow styled fidget spinners, but this sturdy discoid is definitely the coolest.

Price: $7.99

16. Magxanadu Orbiter Fidget Toy

The Magxanadu Orbiter is not your ordinary fidget spinner. In fact, this fidget toy was developed entirely separate of fidget spinners, but follows a similar concept nonetheless.

Rather than spinning on a bearing, this toy spins on a magnetic base.

It requires a little bit of movement to keep it spinning, but still provides a soothing effect.

Keep in mind that the balls clack against the magnetic base quite loudly, making this a bad choice for the classroom or office.

Price: $10.99

17. Zekpro Anti-Anxiety 360 Tri-Spinner

The 7D Tri-Spinner is a high quality injection mold of the classic tri-spinner design.

This model stands out for including high quality ABEC-7 stainless steel bearings, which can spin for four minutes.

To top things off, the spinner comes with an ebook that explains in detail how this spinner helps placate symptoms of anxiety. It also teaches you a few tricks.

Price: $4.99

18. WaterLuu Thinking Fidget Pen

The fidget pen is not the easiest device to write with, but it is one of the funnest ones to keep by your desk.

You can keep the pen short when spinning, or extend it to full pen length when you are ready to write. There is a pen on both sides.

Price: $11.99

19. iFidgeted Snitch Fidget Spinner

Keybert’s high quality metal fidget spinners have a number of designs, but one of the most unique options is this Harry Potter-inspired snitch spinner.

It has a nice feel in the hand, and has an average spin time of over two minutes.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

20. Spinado Triangle Spinner

The Spinado Triangle Spinner is a compact and pocket-friendly fidget spinner that is fast and durable. It has a nice stainless steel bearing that enables silky smooth spins up to four minutes.

It is quiet, inexpensive, and reliable. making this one a total winner.

Price: $13.99

