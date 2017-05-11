Top 10 Best PhD Graduation Gifts

Long hours, tons of research, a sacrifice of social activity and sleep are all things that factor into earning PhD. Now that the work is complete, it’s time to celebrate and there’s no better way to acknowledge this type of achievement than with an awesome gift. You don’t have to spend much to make an impression. We’ve compiled a number of awesome and unique gifts, ranging from $10 – $300 and everything in between, so you can shop on the budget that’s comfortable for you.

1. PhD Phinished Coffee Mug

Shopping for a PhD graduate is easy, with so many fun products that feature this play on words. The mug is a great and inexpensive way to commemorate being done with school and the graduate can use this mug each morning to drink their cup of coffee or tea. It’s made from high-quality ceramic and safe for the microwave and dishwasher. Check out some of these other PhD inspired mugs, all with silly sayings.

Price: $10.09

2. Folded Book Art PhD

While the last thing a PhD student might want to see is another book, this isn’t an ordinary book. This folded book art is a unique piece of decor, great for displaying in any home or office. It makes quite an impression and is a great conversation piece. Each book is folded by hand, displaying the letters “PhD” in a big block font. The moderate cost is perfect for a graduation gift and won’t break the bank. Keep in mind the turnaround time is about two weeks between creation and shipping, so make sure to order in advance.

Price: $54.95

3. Six Retro Floppy Disk Silicone Drink Coasters

These coasters are a fun and unique (albeit a little bit nerdy) gift to give to a PhD grad. They’re made of silicone and resemble the 1.44MB floppy disks that were used back in the 90s’. They’re nostalgic (for those who remember) and the bright colors make them even cooler. The set of six drink coasters comes with empty labels. Leave them blank or write in some funny titles that relate to their PhD studies for a more personalized and unique touch.

Price: $15.99

4. Modern Digital Mechanical Retro Flip Clock

If you know that the PhD graduate you’re shopping for will soon be setting up shop in an office, unique items for their desk are an awesome graduation gift. This stylish and sleek clock has a retro inspired design with flip down minute and hour display. It measures 8″ wide x 4″ deep x 6.5″ high so it won’t take up too much space on a desk or shelf, but is still easy to read from a distance. Don’t forget to purchase the correct batteries to get it working right away.

Price: $44.99

5. Ph.D. Definition Picture Frame

This funny frame kind of hits the nail on the head with its definition of PhD and will give any new graduate a bit of a chuckle. It’s the perfect place to frame a photo from graduation day and display it proudly at home or in their office. You can also choose to have it personalized with a name or message of your choice. The frame measures 8×10, with space for a 4×6 photo. Check out some of these other great gift options from this online shop, aptly named Neurons Not Included.

Price: $25

6. ‘I Like Big Books and I Cannot Lie’ Throw Pillow Case

Big books are part of the equation when it comes to graduating with a PhD. This silly pillow case is an amazing addition a graduate’s home or office. The pillow cover is made from 100 percent cotton linen, is machine washable, and holds an 18×18 pillow insert. You can purchase a highly-rated insert for only $8 here for next day delivery. If you’re not sure if a pillow is the right choice, check out these other products with the same fun message.

Price: $9.99

7. Fossil Emma Laptop Bag

This laptop bag is a really special accessory that will wow. Not only will this be extremely useful for a recent graduate who needs to tote around their electronics, but the smooth buttery leather and sleek design is absolutely gorgeous. The structured silhouette is clean and simple, made with smooth glazed leather in three neutral colors (black, brown, and tan). The bag can hold up to 15″ laptops, and has several other compartments for your other belongings including seven exterior pockets and three card slots.

Price: $298

8. PhD Doctoral Graduate Natural Canvas Tote Bag

While it’s certainly not as luxurious as the bag above, this tote is great for carrying lunch, a change of clothes, groceries, etc. and makes an awesome gift for a PhD grad, reading “Phinally PhinisheD”. It’s made from heavyweight natural canvas cloth with side and bottom support, and measures 15″x18″x6″. The bag can be machine washed on cold to keep it looking brand new, even after years of use.

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

9. Full Grain Leather Cover for Field Notes Notebook

It’s no surprise that this gorgeous leather notebook cover has so many outstanding reviews. It’s a gift anyone could use, but especially a recent PhD graduate. A gift that will last a lifetime, this journal is designed specifically to fit Field Notes brand notebooks (3.5″ x 5.5″) or Moleskine notebooks (3.5″ x 5.5″). It comes with a pen holder tucked inside for a clean aesthetic and one Field Notes notebook. While the pen is not included, you can grab this special chrome pen for under $20. There are slots for credit cards, identification, and passports, so they can use this around town and on the go.

Price: $59

10. Not That Kind Of Doctor T-Shirt

PhD graduates move up in rank from a simple Mr. or Ms. to Doctor, which is a pretty fun title change to recognize. If you’re shopping for a graduation gift for a PhD student, something that acknowledges their new title is a great choice. This t-shirt is an inexpensive and humorous option, which nods to their title of “Dr.” while also poking a little bit of fun. Pair it with one of the more serious gifts on this list for an all-around awesome gift.

Price: $17.99

