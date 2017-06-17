10 Best Bento Boxes 2018: (Updated!)

Bento boxes are great for nibblers and full on noshers who like to keep their foods separate and distinct. These clever lunch boxes are compartmentalized so you can keep foods from mixing, before you get to them, hours after packing. The wide variety of bento lunch boxes is amazing.

There are many created just for little kids too, and those also make great lunch containers for seniors, who tend to eat lighter. Another side benefit of a bento lunch box is that it gives you full control over your portion sizes.

That’s terrific for anyone who’s ever had to watch their weight, or who tends (like me) to mindlessly munch away at my desk. These clever lunch boxes minimize the risk of gorging yourself while you’re not paying attention.

Bento actually means “convenient” in Japanese. That’s a perfect fit for organized people who want to quickly toss together a lunch full of variety. They are also really eco-friendly, because you’ll use them for months, or years, and avoid filling up our landfills with lots of used, throwaway plastic bags.

Many are dishwasher safe, microwave safe and even freezer worthy. I have taken the liberty of including a few that you’ll need to hand wash, because they have other redeeming factors that make them appropriate for this list. I’ve even included a very traditional Japanese bento box that is so darned cute, you’ll want to carry your lunch in it, just because.

Wondering why is bento so popular? Because it’s so much fun to create, appreciate and eat. Bento takes lunches way beyond a sandwich and chips, and can lead you to some amazing culinary adventures. Check out the amazing number of bento cookbooks that are available, or just watch this cool little video (with subtitles) for some great examples of really innovative bento lunch box ideas, that even the pickiest eater couldn’t refuse.

Whether you’re shopping for the best bento box for your kids heading back to school, or you’re looking for a new and better way to pack your lunch for work, these nifty lunch boxes offer lots of options and could switch up how you feel about taking food from home.

Many of them will easily fit into an insulated lunch bag, just in case you don’t have a work refrigerator. So let your lunchtime imagination go wild, while you check out these 10 Best Bento Boxes 2018.

1. BentoHeaven Leakproof Bento Box

Cute and decidedly Asian in style, this bento lunch box includes a secret surprise – a set of free “cheer up” lunch box notes. As if you weren’t already feeling pretty happy that you brought your lunch from home, a nifty note is always fun to tuck into your sweetie’s lunch box.

Fitted with silicone sealed lids, you can be sure that your containers are 100 percent leakproof, a definite bonus if you’re tossing them into a backpack or messenger bag. The boxes and the lids guarantee that what you put inside stays inside. An air ventilation plug makes sure your food stays fresh in the box, and helps to reduce the heating time.

This lunch box set includes two 20 ounce food containers with ventilated lids, and a matching cutlery set as well as a pair of chopsticks.

Once you get this bento lunch box, master the art of creatively filling it with Effortless Bento: 300 Japanese Box Lunch Recipes. If you’re preparing a bento lunch box for kids, check out Little Bento: 32 Irresistible Bento Box Lunches for Kids.

Price: $20.95 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Leak proof lids

Matching cutlery and chopsticks

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Box strap may stretch and become ineffective

Can warp after heavy microwave use

Cutlery can’t handle dishwasher heat drying

You have to use both boxes for the kit to work

2. Amazon’s Choice: Bento Lunch Box 3-Piece Set

It’s easy to pack healthy, homemade food and snacks for your whole family in these clever, eco-friendly meal prep lunch boxes. These bento boxes have three configurable compartments, with removable dividers, which allows you to keep your ingredients separate, and then mix right before meal time.

Keep your Cobb salad from getting wilty by separating tomatoes and meats. Or, pare down your proteins and enlarge your veggie selections. These are carefully crafted to help keep your portions under control, making them a weight loss essential and a benefit for anyone trying to follow a healthy diet.

These bento lunch boxes are 100% BPA free, plus they’re microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. Just slip one inside your insulated lunch bag, and you’re set for a healthy mealtime, any time.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Amazon’s Choice

Configurable compartments

Dishwasher and microwave safe

Cons:

Liquid foods can spill into other compartments

A bit on the small side for adult-sized meals

Removable dividers don’t seal with the lid

3. SaferMeal Slim Bento Lunch Box Set

This practical and great looking lunch box set features an updated and sleek design from the traditional bento box. This slim, four section container provides the perfect way to pack for lunch on the go. The leak-proof outer seal means you won’t have to worry about spills and drips in your car, on your desk, or wherever.

This clever BPA free bento box also comes with cutlery, as well as a cool insulated zipper pouch, so it’s easy to carry to school or work. We also love that it comes with a free e-book filled with healthy recipes for every meal. Another reason it makes our list as a best bento box is that it’s dishwasher safe, microwavable, and freezer worthy. Sweet.

If you’re looking for the bento lunch box only, this cute pink one is similar, and comes in at just $13.99, sans the cool insulated carrying case.

Price: $19.95

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Leak proof and spill proof

Comes with a cool insulated carrying case

Excellent for portion control

Cons:

Box can get stains from food

More difficult to open than some

Not deep enough for many users

Compartments can leak into each other when carrying juicy food choices

4. Healthy Packers Premium Bento Lunch Box

Now here’s a bento box design I can sink my teeth into. This nifty little food storage container is among the most customizable I’ve seen. This is a five part bento box, with removable compartments, and a removable ice pack that fits between them so snugly. That keeps your lunch fresh, crisp and cold, even if you don’t have a work refrigerator.

This bento box set is antibacterial and 100 percent PBA free, plus it’s super easy to open, so you can feel good about sending it to school with your kids. Besides being easy, it’s also leak proof, and air tight, so even if you pack something smelly, like tuna salad, you don’t need to worry about anyone else getting a whiff.

This bento box is microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe, meaning you can plan lunch items on the weekend, and have them ready for your rapid paced work or school day mornings. The CoolBites Premium Bento Lunch Box offers a similar style at a smaller price, however it is not quite as well rated.

Price: $14.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Ice pack is super convenient

Very configurable

Antibacterial and BPA free

Cons:

May be a bit heavy for kids

Plastic containers can get food stains

Ice pack can be difficult to remove

5. ProAid Leak Proof Bento Lunch Box

If carrying a cute lunch box matters to you, this one’s adorable and healthy to boot. Feel especially great about packing lunch for your kids, because this bento box is made of non-toxic, BPA free, FDA approved food grade plastics and silicone, and the included fork and spoon are made from stainless steel.

This bento lunch box features a two layer design that allows you to store and carry more than one meal, because each of the large containers has its own leak proof and vented lid. Or you can stack your entree on the bottom and carry your fruit and veggies on top.

Since this set is microwaveable, you get the convenience of keeping your foods naturally separate, making lunchtime reheating a whole lot simpler. This compact size bento box easily fits inside a lunch bag, backpack or an oversized purse, making it perfect for both kids and adults.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Keeps foods separated for easy reheating

Two large containers allow packing of more than one meal

Microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe

Cons:

Too compact for some

Isn’t really configurable

Seals may diminish after heavy use

Silverware is a bit oddly shaped

6. Best Traditional Japanese Bento Box: OSK Japanese Rabbit & Moon Bento Box Set

In a world where we could all use a dose of cuteness everyday, this adorable bento lunch box set knocks it out of the park. You’ll have to get over the fact that it’s not microwaveable, not freezable and definitely not dishwasher safe. In fact, you actually have to hand wash all the parts, but who cares?

I’d proudly pack this cutie any day of the week. This bento is made for real, day to day use. It’s big enough for a complete (slim fit or portion control) meal. The traditional moon and flowers pattern is complemented by a cute white rabbit, gazing at the moon, completely absorbed in contemplation.

This bento box has a large compartment with a divider and chopstick cover, and a second compartment with a cover, plus the cover with the cute rabbit and moon pattern. It also includes a pair of chopsticks, as well as an elastic strap to hold the lunch box closed.

It comes with a super cute carrying bag with the same rabbit and moon pattern. Instead of a video explaining how to use the box, I thought it would be fun to include a video about the tale of the Rabbit and Moon. It will make you want this bento box even more. Enjoy.

Find more traditional Japanese bento lunch boxes here.

Price: $36

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Out of control cute

Nifty carrying bag

Divided containers with lids and a chopstick holder

Cons:

Must hand wash

Not leak proof

Not microwaveable

Fairly small

7. Best Kids Bento Box: Bentgo Kids Leak Proof Children’s Bento Lunch Box

If you want to pack more variety into your little one’s lunch, this nifty bento box is made just for them. Kids are, by nature, nibblers. They like lots of choices and smaller portions. Bentgo Kids is an innovative bento-style lunch box perfectly designed your toddler or grade school aged kid on the go.

It’s extra-fun and easy to add lots of variety to their lunch, and you can invite them to help you choose what goes in it. With a compartment for fruit, veggies, dip, an entrée, and dessert, this leak-proof lunch box might organically inspire parents to pack a more wholesome, balanced lunch for their children.

This fun lunch box can give your kids an early start on building healthy eating habits. The Bentgo Kids bento box is sized right for children ages 3-7, but it is also great for anyone else looking for a portion-controlled lunch box.

The removable compartment tray is dishwasher and microwave safe, and you can order different color trays, allowing you to mix and match with your child’s favorite colors. This baby’s designed to be used by kids, so it’s drop proof, leak proof and durable as all get out.

Price: $27.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by parents and kids

Super durable and drop proof

Leak proof

Appropriate portion sizes for kids

Cons:

Super spendy

Doesn’t wear as well as some

Tray can crack over time

Rubber seal may get mold issues

8. Best Buy: EasyLunchboxes 3-Compartment Bento Lunch Box Containers – 4 Piece Set

These cute bento lunch boxes definitely make it easy to keep lunches organized, and the multi-colored tops keep it simple for your family to tell who’s lunch is who’s. These lightweight containers are so easy to open that even the littlest hands can handle the task, which teachers love. That also makes them a superior choice for seniors who often struggle with arthritis.

For a grab and go lunch on the run, these bento boxes have three compartments – a large, sandwich sized space and two smaller sections that are perfect for veggies, fruits and healthy snacks. This set of four lunch boxes is super affordable, and each one will last for months. Plus they’re easy to store, because they stack, and that’s always great in crowded kitchen cupboards.

They’re BPA free and suitable for the freezer, microwave and dishwasher. For less than a dollar a piece, you can get a 20-pack of meal prep bento boxes, but keep in mind, they’ll likely have a shorter shelf life.

Price: $13.95

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Super affordable

Stackable for easy storage

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Easy to open, even for little hands

Cons:

Not leak proof

Not recommended for liquids

Small compartments may be too small

Wears out more quickly than many, with frequent use

9. LunchBots Bento Cinco Stainless Steel Bento Box

Litter free lunches are close at hand with the LunchBots Bento Cinco lunch box. The Bento Cinco features five separate compartments, two larger, and three smaller, so you can eat nutritionally balanced meals even when you’re on the go. These containers are made from 18/8 stainless steel inside and out – to keep your food fresh and chemical free.

There’s no plastic to end up in the landfill, which makes them particularly eco-friendly. This bento box is best for dry foods, because it isn’t leak proof. But it’s virtually indestructible, and you can order the LunchBots Dips leak proof condiment containers separately.

If you hate your foods touching each other, the LunchBots Bento Cinco is a terrific choice. If you like larger portions and fewer compartments, the LunchBots Bento Duo is another great option.

Price: $41.99

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Five fun compartments to keep foods separated

Stainless steel not plastic

Pretty bomb-proof

Cons:

Among the most expensive of those reviewed

Not leak proof

Best for dry foods only

Must order wet food containers separately

10. Best Bento Jar: Zojirushi SL-JAE14YF Mr. Bento Stainless Lunch Jar

Sure you’ve heard of a bento box, but how about a bento jar? One of the most versatile lunch boxes you’ll come across, the Mr. Bento lunch jar comes with four different containers that allow you to pack a multi-course lunch of both hot and cold items easily and securely.

The jar itself is made of stainless steel, is vacuum-insulated and houses four plastic containers, each with lids. The Mr. Bento comes with two side bowls, one large 10.1 ounce bowl and one small 6.8 ounce, that sit inside the lid. They are ideal for foods that should be kept room temperature, such as chips, nuts or snacks.

While the side bowls are not insulated, the 15.2 ounce main bowl is designed to hold the main course. The outer container’s vacuum insulation, and the insulated lid of the main bowl, help keep foods hot or cold for hours without reheating or refrigeration.

The 9.5 ounce soup bowl has a unique lid that minimizes leaks and is ideal for holding soups, dips, or fruit cocktail. It sits at the bottom of the outer container, where vacuum insulation keeps foods hot or cold for hours. The large soup bowl comes with a gasket-sealed lid to prevent messy spills, and is specially insulated to keep soup hot.

All the internal and external pieces should be washed by hand, with non-abrasive cleaning pads. Inner bowls are microwave-safe. A spork with its own protective cover attaches to the Mr. Bento lunch jar, and the jar itself (which comes in four fun colors) has its own lid with lock, and comes in a zippered carry bag with a strap for easy transport. Now how clever is that?

Can a jar be the best bento box? We think it could.

Price: $42.99 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Special containers for different foods

Keeps things hot and cold

Nifty carrying pouch

Cons:

Most expensive of all Bento lunch boxes reviewed

Soup container may not keep foods as hot as expected

Carrying bag durability is questionable

Portion sizes may be smaller than an average adult would like

