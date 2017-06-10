Top 10 Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Active Dads

Whether he prefers to do his workouts indoors or outside, there is a wide selection of fitness gift ideas for him. There’s something for every dad, whether he wants to boost his post-workout recovery with a foam roller or is looking to get in shape with a training kit. You can choose something smaller, such as a headband, or splurge on a new running GPS unit so that he can keep track of his distance, pace, and more.

1. Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth Headset

The Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth Headset offers solutions to common issues among fitness headphones, such as having the headphones fall out during activities or develop problems after they become wet. Tight seals along with a hydrophobic coating protects the headphones against sweat, rain, snow, and other types of moisture. The earphone fins are designed to lock into place for a secure and customized fit. These headphones last up to eight hours per charge. A 15 minute charge provides up to 60 minutes of playtime.

Price: $129.99

2. Vapur Element Bottle

This foldable water bottle is a solid choice for hiking, biking, and other outdoor activities. If dad prefers not to have to haul around a traditional water bottle, he’ll appreciate this bottle’s slender and lightweight construction. An integrated carabiner makes it easy to attach the bottle to a backpack or other item for transportation. This bottle is freezer safe and BPA-free.

Price: $7.00 – $11.95

3. Apera Fast Pack Fitness Bag

The Apera Fast Pack Fitness Bag stands out for its antimicrobial protection, which keeps bacteria odor at bay, along with soft shoulder straps for added comfort. He can store his favorite drinks in the two exterior water bottle pockets on either side. This backpack features a full front zipper along with a tech pocket specifically designed for phones and other technology. A water-resistant base offers protection against moisture.

Price: $70.86

4. NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller

Whether he’s battling sore muscles that accompany a new fitness routine or he’s training for his next marathon, dad will appreciate having a vibrating foam roller to help speed up recovery after a workout. The NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller provides a deep tissue massage and trigger point therapy while also improving blood flow and relieve tight, sore muscles with three vibrating speeds. He can choose between low, medium, and high intensity for optimal results.

Price: $129.99

5. Garmin Forerunner 920XT

The Garmin Forerunner 920XT is geared towards runners, but this multi-sport watch is also useful for swimming, cycling, and other outdoor activities. The running GPS watch includes a heart rate monitor and records distance, speed, grade, and more. Smart notifications alert him to calls, messages, and calendar reminders on the go. If you’re looking for even more features, consider the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire. This multisport GPS watch offers routable cycling maps, built-in navigation sensors, performance metrics, and more.

Price: $274.50 (45 percent off MSRP)

6. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells adjust in 2.5-pound increments up to 25 pounds. Dumbbell adjustments range from 5 to 52.25 pounds. He can quickly make adjustments during workouts and easily move from one exercise to the next. An innovative dial system combines the weights into one. An iOS and Android compatible app is available.

Price: $239.00

7. Under Armour Men’s Tech Short Sleeve T-Shirt

If dad needs a new workout shirt (or a few), consider giving him the Under Armour Men’s Tech Short Sleeve T-Shirt. This t-shirt is available in a wide range of sizes and colors. It’s made with a fast-drying and ultra-soft material to keep him comfortable throughout his workouts. A moisture wicking system helps control moisture and ensure skin stays as dry as possible.

Price: $15.53 – $75.00

8. Mission VaporActive Cooling Lockdown Headband

Whether he’s working out at the gym or outdoors, the Mission VaporActive Cooling Lockdown Headband can help keep sweat out of his eyes. The material is designed to attract and quickly evaporate sweat so that he can keep his focus on the workout. There’s also an adjustable strap for a secure fit. The material is chemical-free and is safe for the washing machine. The Mission Enduracool Microfiber Cooling Towel is also available.

Price: $14.99

9. TRX Training – Suspension Trainer Basic Kit

This basic suspension trainer kit makes it easy to get in a full body workout at home or on the go. The package includes a door anchor, suspension training strap, suspension anchor, and a workout guide. Whether he’s just starting to get back into shape or wants to boost his current routine, he can easily customize each workout to suit his fitness level. If he doesn’t need a complete training set, consider giving him the SPRI Xertube Resistance Band.

Price: $149.95

10. Zensah Compression Leg Sleeves

The Zensah Compression Leg Sleeves are specifically designed to alleviate shin splints, although they also come in handy for enhancing circulation and providing muscle support. A distinctive v-shaped pattern provides support for the shins in the same manner as athletic tape. The material is breathable and wicks moisture away to keep skin as dry and comfortable as possible.

Price: $29.99

