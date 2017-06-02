Top 10 Best Father’s Day Grilling Gift Ideas

Whether he’s a master at the grill or simple enjoys the occasional cookout, here are some of this year’s top best grilling gift ideas for dad. You don’t have to spend a fortune to get him a practical and functional grilling or BBQ gift. This list includes something for everyone, whether you’re ready to splurge on a new liquid propane grill or keep your budget in check with some handy grill and BBQ accessories.

Don’t worry if this gift guide doesn’t have the right present for dad. Head over to Amazon’s Father’s Day gift guide for more thoughtful gift ideas.

1. GrillEye Smart Bluetooth Grilling & Smoking Thermometer

The GrillEye Smart Bluetooth Grilling & Smoking Thermometer features a Bluetooth range up to 300 feet along with six probe ports. The dual temperature display shows both current and target temperatures. Each probe is made with space grade aluminum for added durability. Other highlights include an anti-glare screen, rugged design, and an adjustable stand so that he can find the optimal viewing angle.

Looking for a less expensive option? Consider the ThermoPro TP07 Remote Wireless Digital Kitchen Cooking Food Meat Thermometer, Weber iGrill 2 Thermometer, or the GDEALER Instant Read Thermometer.

Price: $89.99

2. BakerStone Pizza Oven Box

If your dad loves the idea of cooking pizza on a grill but doesn’t have the proper equipment, consider the BakerStone Pizza Oven Box. All he needs to do is place the box on the grill and wait approximately 2 to 4 minutes for the pizza to finish cooking. Aside from pizza, he can also use it for baking breads and roasting meat and vegetables. This box is an ideal size for many 3-burner grills as well as larger gas and charcoal grills.

You can also browse a wide selection of pizza ovens on Amazon for similar gift ideas.

Price: $119.97 (8 percent off MSRP)

3. Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill LXE

If he’s looking for a portable grill for camping and other outdoor activities, consider the Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill LXE. This portable grill features a collapsible wheels and stand so that it can be easily moved from one place to the next. It also comes with a convenient push-button ignition and two adjustable burners. This Coleman grill also has 20,000 BTUs along with dual sliding side tables.

Not quite what you had in mind? Browse more Father’s Day grill and outdoor gifts for additional choices.

Price: $147.11 (23 percent off MSRP)

4. Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling

In this cookbook, authors Meathead Goldwyn, founder of AmazingRibs.com, and food scientist and physicist Greg Blonder, PhD, discuss the science, technique, and concepts behind barbecue and grilling. Examples of topics covered in the book include when to use charcoal versus gas, why searing meat doesn’t retain juices, cooking with logs, and why rubs should be salt-less. A variety of barbecue and grilling myths are also busted along the way.

Price: $19.81

5. Weber Genesis II LX S-340 Liquid Propane Grill

The Weber Genesis II LX S-340 Liquid Propane Grill is a high performance grilling system designed with serious grillers in mind. Highlights include a side burner that can be used to simmer sauces, durable stainless steel doors, and a built-in lid thermometer. The Weber grill also comes with three high performance burners and Flavorizer bars. He’ll have plenty of room to cook on the stainless steel cooking grates with 513 square surface inches. A grease management system makes it easy to remove grease for a safer grilling environment.

A more basic and budget-friendly alternative, Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, is also available.

Price: $1,299.00

6. “The Big BBQ” A Thoughtfully Box Gift for Any Grill Master

This barbecue gift box includes goodies that any grilling enthusiast will appreciate, including BBQ sauces, a variety of spice rubs, and a wrench bottle opener. He’ll also find helpful tips, such as the proper technique for cutting meat along with the best cuts of beef. The gift box comes with a variety of rubs and sauces that can be used for everything from cooking cuts quickly to marinading and adding flavor after the meat is removed from the grill.

Had something else in mind? Shop the Father’s Day gift guide to find more gift options for dad.

Price: $49.99

7. Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter

The Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter has enough room to store briquettes for a 22.5-inch kettle grill. This affordable gift is a top choice for dads who use charcoal grills thanks to features such as a cone bottom, which ensures a fast start and doesn’t require lighter fluid, along with a durable aluminized steel construction. It also has a stay-cool handle.

Pair this present with the Grillaholics Grill Mat to make a complete Father’s Day grilling gift set.

Price: $14.99

8. Masterbuilt 20077515 Front Controller Electric Smoker

There’s enough room to smoke up to 80 pounds of food at once in this electric smoker. Whether he’s a beginner or has prior experience, dad will appreciate features such as a built-in meat probe thermometer and convenient digital controls. A side wood chip loading system makes it easy to add chips as needed without opening the door. Users also appreciate the remote control, which monitors functions such as time, temperature, and light.

Had something else in mind for dad? Browse the Father’s Day gift guide for a wider selection of presents for him.

Price: $272.87

9. VonHaus 18-Piece Stainless Steel BBQ Accessories Tool Set

Having the right tools is essential for any cookout. This set has a total of 18 pieces, including stainless steel utensils and corn holders. It also comes in a handy aluminum case for easy transportation and storage. Aside from barbecues, the set also works for indoor cooking. A slightly larger 24-piece set is also available.

You can find similar gift ideas by visiting Amazon’s grill, yard and outdoor Father’s Day gift guide.

Price: $34.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

10. Cuisinart All-Foods Tabletop Gas Grill

The Cuisinart All Foods Gas Grill features 12,000 BTUs and a twist-start ignition so that he can easily fire up the grill and go. A heat distributing panel ensures even results when barbecuing. This grill also comes with a porcelain enamel coated cast iron cooking grate. Its compact size and convenient carry handles make it easy to transport the grill to cookouts, campsites, and more.

Not quite his style? Find the right gift for him with Amazon’s Father’s Day gift guide.

Price: $145.90

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.