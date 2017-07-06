Top 10 Best Prime Day Lead-Up Deals

Are you excited for Prime Day? So excited that you just cannot wait for the deals to begin? Well you are in luck! This year Amazon has a ton of items going on sale early. Prime Day Lead Up Deals are happening in Music (July 6th), Video (July 7th), Everyday Essentials (July 8th), and of course Books & Kindle (July 9th). This page is your hub for the very best Lead Up deals that Amazon has to offer. Check back here daily because I will be keeping it up to date with only the best sales – The steepest discounts, the most unique products, and those special deals the only come once a year! Amazon has been preparing for prime Day for months, making sure they have enough items in stock to make these deals last longer than previous years, but you still want to act fast because Prime Day Lead Up deals last for one day only!

To participate in Prime Day, you have to be a member of Amazon Prime. You can quickly sign up for a 30-day free trial here to access these smokin’ deals. Prime Day also means great sales on baby items so make sure to join Amazon Family as well. You will unlock special prices such as 20% off of diaper subscriptions just by adding a Baby Registry or child profiles for your family members. College students can get a 6-month trial though Prime Student, and once the trial is up, 50% off of the cost to join Prime.

1. Save 48 Percent Off Besteker HD 1080P 24MP 16X Digital Zoom Video Camcorder with 2.7″ LCD and 270 Degree Rotation Screen

Besteker HD 1080P 24MP 16X Digital Zoom Video Camcorder with 2.7″ LCD and 270 Degree Rotation Screen Today only, get 48% off of this high quality digital camcorder so that you can make your own home movies. This HD camera by Besteker has a 2.7″ rotating LCD screen that can rotate 270 degrees for the best angles. This camera is the #1 bestseller on Amazon for camcorders. It features HD video recording, face capture, auto power off, anti shake, internal microphone and speaker, LED light, and USB or TV output. This deal wont last long so act fast!

Price: $41.64

Buy the Besteker HD 1080P 24MP 16X Digital Zoom Video Camcorder with 2.7″ LCD and 270 Degree Rotation Screen here.



2. $152 Off Sony CT800 Powerful Sound Bar with 4K HDR and Google Home Support

Here is an awesome speaker system from Sonly with 4K sound quality and HDCP2.2 and HDR support. Control your sound system wirelessly with Google Home and voice control. You can add additional wireless surround sound speakers quickly and easily. This is the perfect system for anything you want to hear loudly and clearly – music, movies or TV. Stream to multiple rooms in your home with wireless connectivity. This deal gives you 30% off so act fast! Click here for more SonySound deals.

Price: $348

3. Dash Buttons For Only $.99

For today only, you can get the lowest price ever offered on Dash buttons! Usually $4.99 each, today they are only $.99! That means you can get five Dash buttons for the price of one. I can’t remember ever seeing a sale where you get five items for the price of one! Stock up on Dash buttons today and you will never have to worry about remembering to order home essentials again. Everything from kitchen items like paper towels and dishwasher soap, to bathroom items like toilet paper and razors, to snacks like Cheez its, can be ordered with a Dash button. Set up is quick and simple, and once it is set up all you need to do is press a button and your items will be automatically delivered. You definitely do not want to miss out on this deal!

Price: $.99

Right now is the perfect time to buy a Fire HD to watch your favorite movies on. These devices are pretty fragile, and you definitely want to get a protection plan and a nice cover to protect your investment! This bundle gives you all three for $47 off. it It includes a 16G BFire HD tablet, two year protection plan, and charcoal colored cover for your device. You can also choose either a one year or a three year protection plan, or a larger storage capacity at 32 GB for your Fire HD.

Price: $80.97

Pre Prime day deals on movies are here, and you can buy for under $5 or rent for under $1. There are a huge selection of movies to choose from, with everything from kids movies to drama, romance, action, or comedies. These prices make it easy for you to rent a movie, decided if you want to keep it, and then purchase it while still saving money!

Price: $169.99

This power bank from Anker is exactly what you need for your new Fire HD tablet. This is a high capacity power bank that provides at least two charges for your tablet, and can also work for iPhones, Androids and other mobile devices. It offers high speed charging so that you can get back to watching movies on your Fire HD as soon as possible, and the power bank itself charges up in about 10 hours. You should always have one of these in your purse or car, just in case!

Price: $34.99

7. Save 68 Percent Off Kidrox Wired Kids Headphones

These headphones from Kidrox are designed for ages 3 and up. They are super durable and can withstand a lot of abuse from rough little hands. They limit sound to 85 db to prevent hearing damage, and come in seven fun colors your kids will love. They also come with a removable sizing insert for small heads and are padded all around for maximum comfort. Get them for $27 off today only!

Price: $12.99

Buy the Kidrox Wired Kids Headphones here.

8. Get $10 Free To Spend on Prime Day

If you are not a Prime member already, you will definitely want to join today when you see this deal. Just by joining Prime and streaming one of the thousands of prime moves or TV shows on your TV, you can get $10 in store credit to spend on Prime Day! You have to be a member to get this free money, and you need to take advantage of this deal today, July 7th, in order to get the credit in time for spending on Prime Day. Luckily, it is super easy to set up Amazon on your TV and you can complete this deal in less than 5 minutes!

Price: Free

If you love Marvel comics, movies and characters, today is the day for you to go shopping! All kinds of Marvel products are on sale today only, from clothing like T shirts to movie DVDs, action figures, and more. This is the perfect time to get gear for yourself, for your family members, to surprise a special someone, or even to stock up on gifts for the holiday seasons. Act quickly because these prices definitely will not last long!

Price: $4.17 – $34.99

Today only, you can save big time on RavPower solar chargers and other accessories for your tablet or phone. These accessories let you watch movies anywhere without worrying about running out of battery power. The portable charger is on sale for 75% off, the USB charger with 6 ports is on sale for 71% off, and you will not find deals like this any other time of the year! You can even get free shipping and they come with a lifetime warranty as well. these devices are smart – they detect your device’s level of charge in order to provide the most efficient and fastest charging. You can plug in multiple devices at once, or share with a friend. Act fast, these prices mean these items will sell out fast!

Price: $10.39 – $39.99