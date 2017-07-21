10 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults

Maybe you remember that big metal lunch box and thermos your grandpa used to carry to work, with sandwiches carefully wrapped in wax paper. We still have one at my house because it is kitschy and cool. But today’s best lunch boxes for adults have come a long way from those days.

Now, they’re amazingly diverse, and custom designed to exactly fit your lunch needs. So whether you’re taking lunch from home to save money, just because it tastes so much better, or because you’re on a very specific meal plan, there’s a grown up lunch box for you.

Insulated lunch boxes top our list, because they really fit any adult and, if you use a blue ice pack, you don’t have to fight for fridge space at work or someone quietly snatching your snacks when you’re not looking. Next up, we look at some cool bento lunch boxes for those of you who love to have everything perfectly compartmentalized.

Then, we’ll finish up with an emerging lunch box trend, meal prep lunch boxes. These come with very specific components allowing you to prep, measure and eat exactly what’s on your meal plan. These specialty boxes can even be ordered with the specific number of containers you need – get one with three or one with eight. Count these as one step closer to diet success.

If you’re more interested in insulated lunch bags, or simply want to carry a super cute tote to work, we get it. I love carrying anything adorable, and there are tons of cute lunch bags that fit the bill. There are even bento boxes and lunch backpacks for the little kids on your list, but this group of lunch boxes is all about you.

Adult lunch boxes have to do serious work. They need to keep things cold and hot. They need to stand up to daily use. And they need to be space efficient, so you can pack as many containers and extras as you’ll need, along with water bottles, or shaker bottles for smoothies and protein shakes.

Whether you’re you’re a teacher headed back to school, a CEO being mindful of your health, or you simply love making and taking your own yummy lunch, being prepared with a great adult lunch box, and a delicious meal, will leave you more time to take a walk, smell the fresh air and get your daily dose of sunshine. Here are our 10 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults.

Best Insulated Lunch Boxes 1. Best Buy: InsigniaX Adult Lunch Box

This big, beefy insulated lunch box is the perfect choice for adults. With an adjustable shoulder strap, zip front pocket and mesh side pockets, there’s abundant room to pack a substantial lunch for even the hungriest luncher on your list. The detachable strap allows you to carry it with the attached top handle as well.

Made with highly durable 600D polyester, this adult lunch box is built to last. The aluminum foil liner provides great insulation and preserves your food, so it stays cooler, longer. The elastic mesh side pockets easily fit drinks and water bottles, and hold them securely.

This great insulated adult lunch box comes in five awesome colors – red, blue, navy, black and purple. InsigniaX also makes a highly rated neoprene insulated lunch bag, as well as other storables from toiletry bags to money belts.

Price: $11.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Big enough to carry an ample lunch, plus snacks

Two mesh bottle holders on the sides

Two carrying options – shoulder strap and top handle

Cons:

Insulation can tear

Zipper doesn’t always glide smoothly

Not leak-proof

Too small for some

2. Top Rated: MIER Double Deck Adult Insulated Lunch Box

This cool Mier double decker insulated lunch box has two separate section to keep cold and warm foods apart. On top, a roomy pouch is perfect for packing chips, fruit, snacks and cookies. It features a two-way dual zipper for convenient opening.

The square bottom compartment can easily accommodate your lunch containers, sandwiches, salads or whatever else you want to store. The front zipper pocket gives you space to put utensils and napkins, or use it to stow your keys, and cell phone. This sizeable adult lunchbox also has two small side pockets, for any additional storage you might need.

It has two easy carry options – a soft polyurethane handle strap, as well as a detachable shoulder strap. The huge Mier Picnic Cooler Bag can easily accommodate a six pack of drinks along with enough food for several people. They also make a cool dual compartment insulated lunch bag for carrying a slightly smaller load of lunch items.

Price: $17.55 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Dual compartments allow you to separate hot from cold, or crushables from containers

Big and roomy

Leak-proof

Cons:

More expensive than some

Too large for most office refrigerators

Can be a bit top heavy depending on what you pack

Fabric can tear with heavy use

3. Hango Insulated Lunch Box Cooler Bag – Set of Two Sizes

When you can get two adult lunch boxes for just a few bucks more than the price of a single, it’s a deal worth considering. But when they both come with a lifetime warranty, they’re an even more compelling option.

This set features two different sized lunch boxes. The large insulated lunch box can carry up to a six pack of soda plus some food, or, if you’re the person who likes to pack multiple days worth of food, it’s big enough to store it. The second, smaller tote is a perfect insulated lunch box for a single meal plus a snack.

These bags have a high quality thermal insulation system to keep your food colder, longer. And, since zippers are usually the first thing to wear out on many insulated lunch boxes, the stainless steel zippers promise long and smooth zipping.

Keep your packing efficient and your food from getting crushed with the Rubbermaid LunchBox Sandwich Kit. It includes containers for lunch items large and small. Don’t forget to grab some Fit & Fresh Cool Coolers Slim Lunch Ice Packs if you don’t have access to store your food in a work refrigerator. These awesome lunchboxes for adults will keep your foods nice and cool until you’re ready to eat them.

Price: $21.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Dual size options let you pack as much or as little as you’d like

Very well made

Lifetime warranty

Cons:

Smaller bag is really small

Lining can tear of machine washed

No extra pockets

Unstructured style can feel a bit flimsy

4. Everest Cooler Lunch Bag

Sometimes the simplest design is best, and the Everest Cooler Lunch Box is a classic example. Props to this company for making cute lunch boxes for adults that come in tons of fun colors and patterns, from camo, to plaid to polka dots.

With more than 300 cubic inches of storage, you can fit a standard adult lunch in this insulated box, along with a blue ice pack. The front features a zip pocket big enough for a variety of things, from utensils and napkins, to snack bars and nuts.

The side mesh pockets can carry your can of soda, a drink pouch or snacks. An adjustable shoulder strap means it’s easy to carry, and the two-way zipper top means it’s easy to open with one hand, just in case you’re inclined to nibble while you’re working.

Price: $15.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Perfect for small and medium sized lunches

Well insulated

Lots of fun colors and patterns to choose from

Cons:

Mesh pockets don’t accommodate most water bottles

Too small for some

You need to purchase ice packs separately

Inside liner is prone to tearing

Best Bento Boxes for Adults 5. Amazon’s Choice: PlusPoint Leakproof Bento Lunch Box Set (2 Pack)

Ah, the simplicity of a lunch container that divides and conquers the lunch you bring from home. Even more satisfying, is when you can get two for the price of many singles. These slim bento lunch boxes hit on all the most important points.

Three divided containers keep your fave lunch stuff separate, because the top tightly seals the individual compartments. Another advantage is the slim design, which allows you to easily slip it into your briefcase or messenger bag. Because your foods stay spill free, you can safely slide it into the work fridge, with no worries about leakage. And there’s no searching for a spoon to fit, because one is included with each box.

Endlessly versatile, these bento boxes are both freezable and microwaveable, so you can prep and freeze ahead, and then nuke your lunch at the office. We also think you’ll be happy knowing they are BPA free and food safe.

If you’re looking for a bento box with even greater versatility in terms of lunch items, the Skater Japanese Compartmental Bento Box delivers a slim design but features six separate compartments and comes with chopsticks.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

Food container is generous and mircrowaves well

Leak and spill proof

Slim design is great for shared refrigerator space

Cons:

Can be a little slippery and difficult to open

Container can pick up food stains

Frequent microwaving may impact lid fit

Not large enough for bigger eaters

6. Top Rated: Bento Box by GRUB2GO

This super-cool, dual-layer, eco-friendly food container is set to serve your lunchtime needs, because it’s ideal for packing everything, from fruit and vegetables, to pasta, meat, snacks and sauces. It’s airtight, with tightly fitting lids help you store your food without worry of leakage.

This bento lunch box for adults is made of high quality, durable materials. Made from 100% food safe plastics that are BPA free, you can safely put it in the microwave, dishwasher and freezer, allowing you to reheat or preserve your food without worry of spoilage.

With simple utensil storage on top, and an elastic band to hold your containers together, this simple bento box is fun and still carries the tradition Japanese bento box look, with a wood top reminiscent of centuries old Japanese tradition.

The BentoHeaven bento lunchbox features a similar design and is also well rated, and it comes with a bonus – a pack of fun lunch box notes included. The Monbento MB Original Bento Box is another similar choice, although it offers divided containers versus the single large compartments in the other choices.

Price: $21.95 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users

Totally leak-proof

Traditional Japanese styling

Microwave and freezer safe, plus it comes with utensils

Cons:

Elastic strap is easy to lose or misplace

Kind of spendy for a simple design

Not insulated

Too small for bigger eaters

7. Zojirushi SL-JAE14SA Mr. Bento Stainless Steel Lunch Jar

Who says bento has to come in a box? Now you can pack a delicious lunch in the Zojirushi bento jar. A versatile and fun lunch box for adults, the Mr. Bento lunch jar comes with four different containers that allow you to pack a multi-course lunch of both hot and cold items, and keep them all safely separated and secure.

The jar itself is made of stainless steel, and it’s vacuum-insulated. Four containers, each with lids, simply stack inside. The large soup bowl comes with gasket-sealed lid to prevent any messy spillage, and is specially insulated to keep your hot foods toasty hot.

The parts and pieces can all be washed by hand, with soapy water, and that will ensure their long life. All the inner bowls are microwave-safe, plus this cool bento jar comes with a spork, that has its own protective cover and attaches right to the Mr. Bento lunch jar.

The jar itself has its own lid with a lock, and comes in a cool zippered carry bag with a strap so you can just grab your lunch and go. This unique bento jar is so portable, it’s a great option to fit into tight quarters or a shared office refrigerator. But since it’s insulated, refrigeration simply isn’t necessary.

This cool lunch carrier also comes in brilliant red and bright yellow, but you’ll have to shell out a few extra bucks for those fun colors. But isn’t it worth it to get one of these awesome lunch boxes for adults?

Price: $35.49 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Unique and fun design

Easily separates hot and cold foods

Vacuum insulated bottle thwarts leaks

Cons:

Expensive compared to other bento boxes

Carrying bag wears quickly

Container lids can be difficult to open

Doesn’t keep hot foods hot long enough

Best Meal Prep Lunch Boxes 8. Top Rated: EDC Meal Prep Bag by Evolutionize

A EDC Meal Prep Bag is much more than an ordinary adult lunch box. It’s a complete meal management system that also includes three lightweight, BPA free, reusable containers made in Canada, plus a large non-toxic freezable gel pack made in the USA.

This lunchbox features three separate insulated compartments to keep your meals, fruits, shaker cups, water bottles, and snacks organized, and individually temperature controlled. This meal prep bag is designed for daily use, to keep you and your food plan, perfectly organized.

It’s made with heavy duty materials, a super thick PEVA inner lining, EPA foam, metal hardware, and it’s all wrapped in a thick ultra-strong polyester cover. With a compact design, and high versatility, this lunch box is made to keep your diet on point.

Easy to carry, it comes with a padded handle and shoulder strap. Want a bit of a color lift? You can get a similar meal prep lunch box in mint green as well. Keep your week, and your meal planning easy with extra meal prep containers.

Price: $24.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Big and roomy

Well insulated

High quality construction

Nicely designed to look good and perform well

Cons:

Quite spendy

Zippers have a tendency to catch on the lining

Container lids can crack

Side walls of the bag need more support

9. Fit & Fresh Jaxx FitPak Meal Prep Bag + Container Set

The Jaxx FitPak by Fit & Fresh is one of the most convenient meal prep bags for men and women who are trying to eat a little healthier. It’s also great for those who are dieting and trying to lose weight, serious athletes who are training for a competition or race, and others who need to pack their own food because of food sensitivities or allergies.

No matter your reason, the Jaxx FitPak has everything you need to fuel your day. The FitPak includes an insulated bag, six leak-proof containers (two one-cup containers and four two-cup containers), a patented 28-ounce Jaxx Shaker bottle, a pocket pack for vitamins, supplements or medications, and a large reusable ice pack.

The bag is large enough to pack a whole day’s worth of portion controlled meals, a protein shake or smoothie and your daily dose of supplements. It’s compact enough for the office or job site. It has a gray PEVA lining that is easy to wipe clean, and it’s PVC and BPA-free. Using the non-toxic reusable ice pack, your contents will stay chilled all day.

The 28-ounce Jaxx Shaker cup and agitator breaks up and mixes protein powder and drink mixes with ease. This bag zips fully closed and has an interior mesh pocket. The container set also includes a vitamin pack, and a small pill container with five compartments, that easily slips into the inner mesh pocket or into your pocket to take on-the-go.

For even more versatility, and an even bigger size, the Deluxe Jaxx FitPack Meal Prep bag makes a great construction worker lunchbox. Fit & Fresh makes a wide array of lunch boxes, insulated bags and containers. Find more selections here.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Terrific for those who are doing portion control or specialized meal planning

Comes with everything you need, including an ice pack

Cool shaker bottle perfectly blends protein shakes and more

Cons:

Super spendy

Might be a bit much for the average lunch user

Included ice pack melts too quickly

Logos everywhere make it seem gimmicky

10. Isolator Fitness Meal Prep Bag

The ISOBAG® is a beefy meal prep bag well suited to people who work and play hard. It uses top quality YKK zippers, heavy insulation and top of the line chilling ISOBRICKS™, that go in an “out of the way” pocket in the main compartment, to keep foods cool.

Durable and versatile, this bag will fit three 38 ounce containers, or four or more 28 ounce containers, depending on your preferences, and diet needs and restrictions. Smaller and lighter than many lunch boxes in this category, this bag allows you to pack more meals at a fraction of the weight, and size.

This specialized adult lunch box comes comes with double the amount of containers, providing additional convenience when planning out your meals for the week. It features an easy access front loading compartment that stores the stackable food containers, two insulated side pockets, and two outside mesh pockets for quick access to nonperishable items such water and shake bottles, your phone, keys or headphones.

The top of this lunch bag features an additional storage compartment that’s great for stashing non-perishable items like protein bars, vitamins, supplements, utensils and more. This bag includes a comfy padded shoulder strap, and it’s made in the USA.

Isolator Fitness makes different sized meal prep bags, from two meals to six meals. Check them out here.

Price: $89.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Very sturdy and durable

Fits more containers than most others

Lightweight but durable, and easy to carry

Cons:

Most expensive of those reviewed

Ice bricks don’t stay frozen long enough

Too small for some people’s needs

Containers don’t hold up well to microwave use

See Also:

• Best Insulated Lunch Bags

• Best Cute Lunch Bags

• Best Bento Lunch Boxes



Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.