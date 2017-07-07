Top 10 Best Pre Prime Day Deals on Video

Prime Day is almost here! This is Amazon’s third year running for Prime Day, and the deals this year will blow you away. Right now there are a ton of pre-prime day lead up sales happening, and today is all about Video. In this article we have gathered all of the best sales offered to day for Amazon Prime members in the Video category – from movies and TV shows to cameras and tablets to watch your movies on. You will even find sales on accessories like chargers. Anything having to do with video is here and the prices cannot be beat!

To take advantage of the sales on Prime Day, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. You can easily sign up for a 30-day free trial here in order to access these awesome prices. For Prime Day baby items, it is great to be a member of Amazon Family as well. You can get special prices like up to 20% off of diaper subscriptions just by adding a Baby Registry or child profiles for your family members. College students are eligible for a 6-month trial though Prime Student, and when your trial is up you get 50% off of the cost to join Prime. As you can see, there are tons of ways for anyone and everyone to take advantage of the deals on Prime Day!

1. Save 37 Percent Off Fire HD 8 Protection Bundle with Fire HD 8 Tablet (16 GB, Black), Amazon Cover (Charcoal Black) and Protection Plan (2-Year)

Right now is the perfect time to buy a Fire HD to watch your favorite movies on. These devices are pretty fragile, and you definitely want to get a protection plan and a nice cover to protect your investment! This bundle gives you all three for $47 off. it It includes a 16G BFire HD tablet, two year protection plan, and charcoal colored cover for your device. You can also choose either a one year or a three year protection plan, or a larger storage capacity at 32 GB for your Fire HD.

Price: $80.97

2. Prime Day Movies for $4.99 & Rentals for $.99

Pre Prime day deals on movies are here, and you can buy for under $5 or rent for under $1. There are a huge selection of movies to choose from, with everything from kids movies to drama, romance, action, or comedies. These prices make it easy for you to rent a movie, decided if you want to keep it, and then purchase it while still saving money!

Price: $169.99

3. Get $10 Free To Spend on Prime Day

If you are not a Prime member already, you will definitely want to join today when you see this deal. Just by joining Prime and streaming one of the thousands of prime moves or TV shows on your TV, you can get $10 in store credit to spend on Prime Day! You have to be a member to get this free money, and you need to take advantage of this deal today, July 7th, in order to get the credit in time for spending on Prime Day. Luckily, it is super easy to set up Amazon on your TV and you can complete this deal in less than 5 minutes!

Price: Free

4. Save 40 Percent Off Marvel Products

If you love Marvel comics, movies and characters, today is the day for you to go shopping! All kinds of Marvel products are on sale today only, from clothing like T shirts to movie DVDs, action figures, and more. This is the perfect time to get gear for yourself, for your family members, to surprise a special someone, or even to stock up on gifts for the holiday seasons. Act quickly because these prices definitely will not last long!

Price: $4.17 – $34.99

5. Save 56 Percent Off Anker PowerCore 20100 – Ultra High Capacity Power Bank

This power bank from Anker is exactly what you need for your new Fire HD tablet. This is a high capacity power bank that provides at least two charges for your tablet, and can also work for iPhones, Androids and other mobile devices. It offers high speed charging so that you can get back to watching movies on your Fire HD as soon as possible, and the power bank itself charges up in about 10 hours. You should always have one of these in your purse or car, just in case!

Price: $34.99

6. Save 73 Percent Off Sobetter HDTV Antenna

Whether you like to watch sports, TV shows or movies, you need a good antenna to get the best signal for your television. This ADTV antenna from Sobetter has a 50 mile range and a detachable amplifier signal booster that can boost your signal and optimize reception. You can get all of your favorite local channels for completely free while still enjoying great signal and picture quality using this antenna. It is also super slim and easy to install right away!

Price: $15.99

7. Save 48 Percent Off Besteker HD 1080P 24MP 16X Digital Zoom Video Camcorder with 2.7″ LCD and 270 Degree Rotation Screen

Besteker HD 1080P 24MP 16X Digital Zoom Video Camcorder with 2.7″ LCD and 270 Degree Rotation Screen Today only, get 48% off of this high quality digital camcorder so that you can make your own home movies. This HD camera by Besteker has a 2.7″ rotating LCD screen that can rotate 270 degrees for the best angles. This camera is the #1 bestseller on Amazon for camcorders. It features HD video recording, face capture, auto power off, anti shake, internal microphone and speaker, LED light, and USB or TV output. This deal wont last long so act fast!

Price: $41.64

Buy the Besteker HD 1080P 24MP 16X Digital Zoom Video Camcorder with 2.7″ LCD and 270 Degree Rotation Screen here.



8. Save 49 Percent Off AMTRON HD WiFi Security Surveillance IP Camera Home Monitor with Motion Detection Two-Way Audio Night Vision

Today is a great opportunity to get a video surveillance camera for your home for half the price. This camera system frm Kamtron lets you view your home from your phone or tablet, wherever you are. Use it for general home security or as a baby monitor. Set up is easy and fast and you can have this system up and working in just a few minutes. This deal is selling out fast, so order one right away!

Price: $55.99

9. Save on RavPower Solar Charger and other Accessories!

Today only, you can save big time on RavPower solar chargers and other accessories for your tablet or phone. These accessories let you watch movies anywhere without worrying about running out of battery power. The portable charger is on sale for 75% off, the USB charger with 6 ports is on sale for 71% off, and you will not find deals like this any other time of the year! You can even get free shipping and they come with a lifetime warranty as well. these devices are smart – they detect your device’s level of charge in order to provide the most efficient and fastest charging. You can plug in multiple devices at once, or share with a friend. Act fast, these prices mean these items will sell out fast!

Price: $10.39 – $39.99

10. Save 66 Percent Off WiFi Endoscope Pancellent Wireless Borescope 2.0 Mega Pixels

Finally, here is one awesome camera that can show you things no other camera can! This is an endoscope, a tiny waterproof camera on the end of a rigid yet flexible snake. This camera can be used with iPhone, Android, Windows or Mac. It comes with a 2M flexible semi-rigid cable that allows you to put it anywhere it needs to go, whether it is in a plumbing pipe, underneath or behind a tight space, or just for fun anywhere you want to see what is going on but your regular camera won’t fit. it is waterproof so can be used under water as well. There is a light embedded in the head so you can see in the darkest corners. This is an incredibly useful tool to have in your home1

Price: $23.92

