Top 10 Best Rolling Laptop Backpacks 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Every year, students of all ages do immeasurable damage to their shoulders and lower backs by lugging around the ungodly amount of textbooks that has become a schoolyear norm.

To understand the problem, researchers at Tel Aviv University conducted a study that demonstrated the very real risks of permanent nerve damage caused by carrying heavy backpacks all the time.

So why aren’t more people using roller packs already? There seems to be an unspoken rule that wheeled backpacks are only for kids. Yet, you can visit any airport in the world to see that this most certainly isn’t the case.

On the contrary, most professionals gravitate towards these bags wherever lots of foot travel and heavy supplies are involved. And this most certainly applies to school.

You may still fear the stigma of using one of these unique bags, but they come in a variety of modern styles. They still come with straps too, should you happen to want to haul your stuff the old fashioned way.

Once you’re ready to put your health first, you can read on below to check out our favorite rolling bags of 2017.

1. High Sierra Freewheel Wheeled Backpack

The High Sierra Freewheel is a stylish and spacious backpack that can be worn on your back or just as easily rolled at your side. It has smooth-rolling wheels and a beefy telescoping handle that folds away and zips out of sight with ease.

The Freewheel has bumpers stitched into its corners, plus a reinforced bottom for rough handling. The bag material is nice, and the tuck-away should straps are well padded to offset the extra discomfort you will experience from the frame for the wheels.

The storage volume is good enough to justify the need for the wheels. But then again your insane bookload probably does that for you.

Thee Freewheel has about as much space as High Sierra’s highly-rated Swerve bag, minus the extra space needed for the wheels and telescoping handle. Its main compartment has a laptop sleeve for laptops up to 15 inches in screen size, and plenty of space for books and binders.

Its two front compartments are smaller half-zip pockets for more important trinkets. One has an organizer for smaller objects. This pack has one water bottle pocket on the right side.

This bag’s combination of quality materials, convenient compartmentalization, and fair price make it a standout pick among rolling bags.

Price: $55.54 and up

Pros:

Smooth rolling wheels

Rigid reinforced design protects contents

Deep and spacious main compartment

Cons:

Heavier and bulkier than non-rolling backpacks

Zippers can be finicky

Only one water bottle pocket

2. Jansport Superbreak Wheeled Backpack

Nothing can compromise the classic look of the Jansport backpack. Not even a set of inline skate wheels or a retractable rubber handle.

The Superbreak has both, yet manages to looks like and feel like a normal backpack, albeit a bit heavier. Its urethane wheels are stable and roll smoothly thanks to high quality bearings.

The handle is a little flimsy compared to other bags, but it still holds up nicely. The bag’s material is durable enough to make up for it, and surprisingly lightweight too.

As for its storage, the Superbreak measures 18 x 13 x 8.5 inches, making for a total 13L volume.

Price: $73.49

Pros:

Smooth rolling wheels

Lightweight and durable

Large main compartment

Cons:

Only two compartments

No laptop sleeve

Handle is somewhat flimsy

3. Samsonite Wheeled Backpack

Samsonite’s Wheeled Backpack is a sturdy pack that is a solid companion for travel and the classroom alike.

This bag is 19 x 14 x 8 inches, offering a volume of about 34L for storage. The bag has two large compartments, two front compartments, and two side water bottle holders.

The main compartment has a padded computer sleeve that can store laptops up to 15 inches. This sleeve is lifted a few inches from the bottom, reducing impact when you set your bag down quickly.

Each compartment has smooth and sturdy zippers, making it a breeze to open and close them. The bag’s nylon material is equally sturdy, and will easily withstand rips.

Not as solid, however, is the bag’s ice-pick style handle. The handle will always be the first part to go in a rolling backpack, so don’t be surprised when you see reviews complaining about them for just about every backpack.

Price: $47.99 and up

Pros:

Large 34L storage capacity

Smooth and sturdy zippers

Raised and padded laptop sleeve

Cons:

Handle is somewhat flimsy

Heavy even when empty

4. Osprey Sojourn Wheeled Backpack

So far, most of our favorite rolling bag options bridge the gap between rolling luggage and everyday backpack. The massive Osprey Sojourn, however, is absolutely meant to carry everything you’d need for a trip around the world.

This pack compares in size to serious backpacking bags, which almost makes it overkill for day to day use. But if anything will fill this bag up, it’s a math-heavy semester.

The Sojourn stands tall at 25 x 14 x 14 inches, and is only made taller by the removable high-profile suspension wheels underneath.

It has a storage volume of 60L, which could probably hold every book you’ll read all year even with its StraightJacket compression straps all the way fastened.

And you’d actually be able to carry it on your back, thanks to the useful hip belt and sternum strap. Still, this bag would be overkill for most users.

Osprey’s Ozone 46L Roller Pack has a lot of the same features, but those looking for a truly portable backpack should read on.

Price: $320.00

Pros:

Massive 60L storage capacity

Removable roller suspension

Sternum strap and hip belt

Cons:

High price tag

Too large for daily use

5. Targus Compact Rolling Backpack

At under $50, Targus’ Compact Rolling Backpack is a solid deal on a fully equipped rolling backpack. It is lightweight and durable. It also has a generous 31L storage volume across two pockets and a smaller compartment fro trinkets.

This bag measures out at 7.5 x 13.4 x 19.2 inches, with the main compartment making up a bulk of this space.

The main compartment has a removable sleeve to protect laptops up to 15 inches, but curiously, it is on the front of the main compartment rather than the back.

This is an annoyance, as the bag will flop forward when the main compartment is opened all the way unless you counterbalance it with more stuff.

Still, the other compartments work fine, especially the two deep side mesh pockets. One of these side pockets is zippered.

The bottom of the pack is reinforces with PVC, and will handle plenty of abuse. The pack’s wheels, however, will scratch and eventually break if you are too rough on them. They are also loud compared to the other bags on this list.

Still, for the price, this is a great way to relieve your back of the impossible duty that is holding all of your textbooks.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Lightweight and durable

Large 31L storage capacity

Two large side pockets

Cons:

Wheels do not take abuse well

Poorly placed laptop sleeve

Wheels are loud

6. J World New York Sunrise Rolling Backpack

The Sunrise Rolling Backpack from J World New York is a stylish rolling backpack that competes with designer styles in its large selection of patterns. Just keep in mind, this is a budget bag like the Targus Compact.

Unfortunately, this means that is shares some of the same shortcomings. The wheels, for example, won’t last long if you roll them down stairs and across rough terrain. Likewise, the handle is a bit flimsy.

But on all other fronts, this is a well put together bag. It’s light weight and comfortable padded shoulder straps mean that this bag would work well as a hybrid use bag, where you hoist lighter loads on your back, and bust out the telescoping handle when the bookload gets to be too much.

The Sunrise bag is 9 x 13 x 18 inches, and offers your standard array of three differently sized compartments and two water bottle pockets. Its total volume is 34L. The bag has a molded bottom to protect your supplies, but a built-in laptop sleeve is missing from the picture.

If you are looking for a rolling bag to last you a few years, then you may have to spend a little more to see the longevity you want. But if you are just looking for a simple rolling bag to make it through the schoolyear, the Sunrise is a great choice.

Price: $44.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large 34L storage capacity

Good compartmentalization

Comfy padded shoulder straps

Cons:

No laptop sleeve

Wheels do not take abuse well

Handle is somewhat flimsy

7. Rockland 19 Inch Rolling Backpack

After you’ve spend hundreds of dollars on textbooks, it can really hurt your wallet to spend hundreds on a way to carry them around. If you are on a budget, the Rockland Rolling Backpack delivers a surprising amount of value for under $25.

It offers 40L worth of spacious compartments, measuring out at 13 x 10 x 19 inches. The largest compartment has a padded laptop sleeve which can hold laptops up to 15 inches. It also has three smaller compartments for pens, small electronics, and other trinkets.

The interior lining of these compartments rips fairly easily, but your contents will still be plenty safe from the elements behind its polyester exterior. The bottom part of the bag is well reinforced, and the two water bottle compartments are well stitched. If anything is going to go wrong with this bag, it will be the handle not collapsing down all the way.

On paper, this bag offers just about everything you’d need out of a bag, and is also one of the cheapest options available. But a disproportionate number of one star reviews on Amazon prove that those with high demands might not be too happy with the quality of this bag.

It’s up to you to decide how high quality your bag needs to be, but if you are only getting a backpack because you need to, you will survive with this pick.

Price: $38.66

Pros:

Low price tag

Padded laptop compartment

Large 40L storage capacity

Cons:

Handle is somewhat flimsy

Liner fabric rips easily

8. Olympia Gen-X 19 Inch Rolling Backpack

The Olympia Gen-X is a sturdy rolling backpack that takes inspiration from rugged camping bags with its neon colors and 420D polyester exterior.

At 19 x 12 x 8 inches, it is a little more shallow than other options. This helps if you want a lighter bag, but hurts when you have four or more books that you carry every day.

Still, 29L of storage is manageable, especially across three compartments that fully unzip. The bag doesn’t skimp on extra compartmentalization either. It has a water bottle pouch and a padded laptop sleeve built right in.

Sadly, the Gen-X suffers from the same problem as the Targus Compact: its laptop sleeve is placed towards the front of the bag, which only makes the bag more prone to topple over itself. Another weird oversight is that there is nowhere to tuck the straps, causing them to drag unless you unclip them and tie them together.

If you can overlook these two issues, the Gen-X is a reliable pack that may save you many trips to the chiropractor’s office down the road.

Price: $49.38

Pros:

Lightweight and durable

Good compartmentalization

Smooth rolling wheels

Cons:

Poorly placed laptop sleeve

Nowhere to tuck the shoulder straps

9. Kipling Alcatraz Solid Laptop Wheeled Backpack

The Kipling Alcatraz is a stylish bag with a cool (yet unnecessary) top flap and a spacious main compartment with a nice 15 inch padded laptop sleeve in.

Because this main compartment takes up a large majority of the space, this bag seems ultimately better equipped for air travel than school use. Still, you can get by if you don’t mind your lunch potentially getting squished by your books.

Also, the smaller side and front compartments are far from useless. They work great for storing keys, pens, and other knicknacks.

If you like to keep most of your stuff in the same compartment anyway, this bag will be a long-lasting companion for all sorts of adventures.

Price: $155.23 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Solid handle and wheels

Padded laptop sleeve

Large main compartment

Cons:

Low quality zippers

Compartmentalized better for air travel

Could be larger

10. Everest Deluxe Wheeled Backpack

The Everest Deluxe earns its place among top budget rolling backpacks for its surprising durability. Considering its low price, its wheels last a considerable amount longer than pricier picks like the Targus Compact.

And while handles will always be a weak point on wheeled backpacks, this one is pretty decent.

The Deluxe is 18.5 x 13.5 x 7 inches, giving it a volume of about 28L. This is fairly middle of the road. It makes for a nice compromise between capacity and maneuverability.

The bag has a sizable main compartment, but also five zip pockets and two slip pockets across the exterior. That’s on top of the secondary compartment.

The bag’s compression straps help make this bag easy to wear on your back as well. But I wouldn’t expect you to do that too often, as the Everest Deluxe’s quality wheels and handle really embody what the rolling backpack life is all about.

Price: $44.99

Pros:

Low price tag

Solid handle and wheels

Lightweight and sturdy

Cons:

No laptop sleeve

Could be larger

