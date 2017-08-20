Top 10 Best 70th Birthday Gifts

Hitting 70 is a big deal, and a great excuse to throw a big party. With any milestone birthday, there’s pressure to find an awesome gift. We’ve got some great suggestions for the best 70th birthday gifts for the important people in your life, including your mom and dad. Read on to see our carefully curated list of gifts for the new septuagenarian in your life. You may also want to check out our mega gift guides to the best gifts for men and best gifts for women, both of which are packed with over 100 unique and interesting gift ideas.

1. ROLLIBOT Quiet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Robot vacuum cleaners are great for people with limited mobility. But the price is often a sticking point: On Amazon, the relatively cheap iRobot Roomba 614 goes for around $279, while the fancier 960 model sells for nearly $700. The ROLLIBOT model pictured above is a comparative steal at around $150. And for that low price, you’re still getting top-of-the-line features, such as UV sterilization, HEPA air filtration, super quiet operation, and a wireless remote. This is a great gift for an older person who is tired of cleaning the old-fashioned way. If you want to check out additional affordable models, you should browse our guide to the best robot vacuums under $200.

Price: $149.99 and up, depending on color selected

2. Merax Power Recliner

As they get older, the people we care about need more help with everyday tasks. This power recliner is well-reviews, and supports up to 330 pounds of weight. This makes it perfect for any grandma or grandpa who is slowing down, and having a harder time getting out of a traditional armchair on their own. A wired controller makes it impossible to lose the remote, which is great for forgetful seniors. The chair rises to three different positions, making it ideal for helping seniors stay mobile and independent.

Price: $384.01

3. Niangua Furniture ‘Live Edge’ Hickory Rustic Coffee Table

This great coffee table is perfect for anyone who appreciates handcrafted furniture. The live edges give this piece a rustic look. If someone needs a new coffee table, this elegant and modern piece is a great addition to any house. Some assembly is required, but at 75 pounds, this piece is much more durable and sturdy than the average piece of “assemble yourself” furniture. The same company also makes similar coffee tables from oak and cedar. This would be a great table for family game night, too.

Price: $339

4. Cuisinart ICE-70 Electronic Ice Cream Maker

Who doesn’t love ice cream? In a time when “clean eating” is all the rage, being able to make healthy ice cream with real ingredients is a must. Help your favorite 70 year old avoid weird additives like carrageenan and artificial sweeteners by giving them the tool they need to make real ice cream from scratch. This user-friendly ice cream maker is easy enough for those with limited kitchen experience to operate. The ice cream maker creates two quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato or sorbet, and does it in about 20 minutes. With this gift, they’ll have the perfect accompaniment to their birthday cake. If the price is a little higher than you can afford, you could consider this similar model from Cuisinart, which has a lower price point but the same capacity.

Price: $139 (44 percent off MSRP)

5. URPOWER Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

Essential oils can help reduce stress, or invigorate someone as they start a new day. This attractive, colorful oil diffuser is ideal for use in the bedroom, bathroom, or living room. The lights can be tuned to one of seven different colors, to set a mood, or to match the decor of a room. A built-in timer turns the diffuser off automatically. We recommend pairing this gift with some essential oils from Pure Joy.

Price: $23.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

6. Ariel AM156JDTSZ Bath Whirlpool Tub

This whirlpool tub is a lavish gift, but one that’s suitable for a beloved family member who has reached an advanced age. 22 whirlpool jets help to soothe aching joints and muscles. For an additional fee, you can have this tub professionally installed, saving you the hassle and stress of DIY.

Price: $2,390

7. Snapfon ezTWO Senior Unlocked GSM Cell Phone

Not all seniors need a senior-specific cell phone, but this model is ideal for 70 year olds who are inexperienced with smartphones, or seniors who are starting to become a bit forgetful. The large dialing buttons, combined with a special red SOS button, make it easy for any senior to contact the right people in an emergency situation. With a simple, over-sized interface, this is a great phone option for seniors with vision problems or seniors who are a bit tech-phobic.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

8. The Message That Matters Handmade Secret Message Spiral Bracelet

This unique spiral bracelet hides a secret message that is hard to read unless you hold the bracelet in your hand. The default message reads: “You’re always on my mind, in my thoughts & in my heart. I love you.” These bracelets are handmade to order, so you can select different leather band colors, or even different message text, to suit the taste of the person you are shopping for. While this bracelet is designed for women, we think it looks gender neutral, and could also work for an older gentleman (especially if you select a different band color). This spiral is made using 18 gauge pure aluminum which has a brushed finish added to it. A similar style from this same company is also available, which features copper metal instead of aluminum.

Price: $43

9. Happy 70th Birthday Toast Poem

This inexpensive gift is certainly appropriate for any 70th birthday gallery, and we love that it comes framed and ready to hang. The frame measures seven inches wide and nine inches tall, and holds a 4 x 6 inch photo, if your recipient decides they want to put a photo in the frame instead. This is a sweet gift with a heartfelt message. Consider pairing this gift with a 70th birthday coffee mug.

Price: $19.99

10. AGS Certified 1/3 Carat Round Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14K White Gold

Diamonds are a wonderful gift for a woman who has reached the age of 70. Turning 70 is a big deal, and she deserves a nice gift to celebrate the occasion. This simple pendant features a diamond that weighs about a third of a carat, set in durable 14k gold. We also like this gift because it boasts a 30 day money back guarantee, plus the use of a complimentary repair service for 60 days. So if a clasp breaks or the diamond is loose in its setting, these issues can be dealt with at no additional cost to you.

Interested in more jewelry gift ideas? You should also check out our posts on the best amber jewelry and the best steampunk jewelry.

Price: $249 (64 percent off MSRP)

