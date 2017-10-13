13 Best Christmas Car Decorations (2018)

When it comes to decorating for any holiday, there are various levels of commitment. Chances are, you can find it in yourself to put up a Christmas tree or at least some lights. If you’re a little more ambitious, maybe you put something on a mantle or hang garland. For a select few among us, however, spreading holiday joy isn’t limited to the space in which they live. Not content to simply let other motorists enjoy their decorations as they pass by their home, some intrepid Christmas fans bring the decorating party to their vehicle. Decorating your car for Christmas is next-level stuff. Even if you only do something small, you’re spreading cheer wherever you go.

In order to bring the holiday spirit everywhere you go, consider these Christmas car decorations.