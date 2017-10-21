10 Best Last Minute Halloween Costumes for Men 2018

Halloween is nearly upon us, but many of us are still without a costume.

Under strict time constraints, you sometimes have to settle for gimmick costumes like a nudist on strike, which always feels like a cop out. If that’s all the time you’ve got, so be it.

But if you have at least a couple of days, you have time to make a decent D.I.Y. costume, or order a costume kit off Amazon with two-day shipping.

Keep in mind that you need Amazon Prime to take advantage of this latter option. If you don’t have a Prime account, you can always sign up for the Prime 30-day free trial here.

However you plan to tackle the task, it’s not too late to join the costume party. To prove our point, we’ve picked out ten easy costume ideas that can either be bought or put together with little to no time.

1. Elf on the Shelf Costume

You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for… a low effort meme costume.

Some will get right away that this is the Elf on the Shelf, but an actual shelf as a prop would help.

If this elf costume is a little too pricey for you, any elf costume will work. Even a home-made paper elf hat will do if you keep some solid ryhmes on deck.

Price: $59.97

2. Rubie’s Men’s It Pennywise Deluxe Costume

Following the recent re-release of the cult-classic movie It, creepy clowns have hit critical mass.

If you want to really scare the snot out of people on short notice, you can find a Pennywise costume kit online and ready to go.

The costume includes a jumpsuit with vest and collar, gloves, and a half-mask with an attached wig. Finish the look off with a red balloon for maximum creepiness.

Note that only certain sizes qualify for two day shipping. If you can’t find your size, there are plenty of other creepy clown costumes that work just as well.

Price: $49.95 and up

3. Salt Bae D.I.Y. Costume

Salt Bae is the beautiful Turkish chef who brought 2017’s meme game off to a strong start with his oddly sensual meat preparation methods.

Salt Bae’s look is simple, and easy to pull off. All you need is a white crew neck T-shirt (this pack of three helps in case you spill BBQ sauce on it) tucked in under a belt.

Add a pair of round sunglasses, a nice watch, and some salt and you are set.

Price: $8.44 and up

Price: $9.95

4. Morphsuits Men’s Deluxe Power Ranger Costume

The Power Rangers is yet another series that saw a reboot this year.

Their sentai superhero costumes are rather complex, but can be easily replicated using a polyester morphsuit.

These full-body outfits use printed designs to do the work of far more complicated costumes, making them perfect for lazy folks like you and me.

Price: $42.80 and up

5. Disguise Wink Emoji Adult Costume

Emojis are of major cultural importance, whether or not you choose to acknowledge the existence of The Emoji Movie.

An emoji is an easy costume to D.I.Y. from cardboard and paint, but even easier to just order online.

You can get a sandwich board outfit of a number of different emojis, but one of the most playful options for a costume party is the wink emoji.

Price: $26.22

6. Deluxe Kylo Ren Costume

The trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi recently dropped, and the Star Wars hype train is back on.

We’ve seen a sneak peek of what burgeoning Sith Apprentice Kylo Ren is up to, and he only promises to get more badass in the next installment.

That’s what makes this costume a perfect choice. The costume comes with a robe, a cape, a belt, and a mask. The lightsaber comes separately, but is an awesome prop to complete your costume.

Price: $28.40 and up

Price: $7.19 (52 percent off MSRP)

7. Rubie’s Men’s Beer Costume

If you find yourself scraping the bottom of the barrel for costume ideas, it is sometimes best to go with your gut.

Your beer gut, that is. With this nifty beer mug tunic, you can be what you love, and call yourself the life of the party.

If are even shorter on time, try ripping some six pack holders or cardboard cases up to make some beer armor.

Price: $22.35

8. Snapchat Hot Dog D.I.Y. Costume

Ah, the Snapchat Hot Dog. There isn’t another filter to which I owe my heart more fully.

The Snapchat Hot Dog is an easy look to reproduce too. Simply add a pair of green headphones to a hot dog suit and you’re good to go.

Price: $26.99

Price: $13.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

9. Rubie’s Men’s Batman Costume

Batman is probably the coolest superhero ever. His dark aesthetic and antihero persona never go out of style.

This costume kit from Rubie’s depicting his costume as seen in The Dark Knight Rises is inexpensive and easy to put on.

The costume includes a jumpsuit with boot tops, a mask, a cowl, and a bat cape.

Price: $25.97 and up

10. Trump Piggy Back Costume

Yes, political costumes are going to be a bit overdone this year, but this one is just too fun to pass up.

This costume features a pair of pants and self-stuff false legs. Simply fill the legs with tissue or packing material and you’ve got a mini President Trump to get a piggy back from.

Price: $54.95

