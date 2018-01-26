Top 10 Best Valentine’s Flowers 2018: Compare, Buy & Save

If we’re being honest, Valentine’s Day flowers are entirely cliche. But, that doesn’t mean they’re not a fantastic choice for your sweetheart. After all, how the heck can you be sad after receiving flowers?
Of course, Valentine’s Day flowers come in all different varieties, prices, and color schemes. And no, there are not just roses. In fact, these bouquets encompass everything from tulips to lilies, and more.
Keep in mind that many of these bouquets are available in two options: With or without a vase. If you’re interested in purchasing your own vase, consider something super traditional like this guy, or perhaps you’re looking for something more “out there” like this bad boy. Or, just stick with the seller’s vase–they’re often very complimentary to the flowers.
So, peruse this list of pretty plants, to get inspiration for your Valentine’s floral arrangement.
1. Benchmark Bouquets Red Roses and White Oriental Lilies
One of the most important things when purchasing Valentine’s Day flowers, is whether or not they’re overnighted. Because flowers have such a short, delicate lifespan, it’s important to have them delivered as quickly as possible.
These Red and White Oriental Lilies are overnighted to you, and they arrive in bud form. This means they’ll fully open up in two-to-three days–increasing their life in your house. Filled with 17 stems total, it has 12 red roses, and five white or pink Oriental Lilies.
This bouquet doesn’t come with a vase. Consider something like this.
Price: $34.79
Buy the Benchmark Bouquets Red Roses and White Oriental Lilies here.
Pros:
- Ships overnight to your doorstep
- Arrives in “bud form” for increased longevity
- 17 stems total – 12 roses and five lilies
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with a vase – purchase one here
Find more Benchmark Bouquets Red Roses and White Oriental Lilies information and reviews here.
2. Roses in the Box
Roses are one of the most popular Valentine’s Day flowers, and for good reason. They’re absolutely beautiful and have a meaning of devotion and respect. Instead of purchasing a dozen roses, though, consider getting some Roses in a Box.
These beauties are made of preserved roses, so they maintain the look and feel of the real flower, with the benefits of artificial ones. They’re laid out beautifully in a decorative box, made of 70% recyclable material. Simply use a hair dryer to dust them, and they’ll last up to a year…..when Valentine’s Day flowers come calling once more.
Price: $99.99
Buy the Roses in the Box here.
Pros:
- Very unique way to give roses
- Roses are preserved, so they’ll last up to a year
- Come packaged in a box made of 70% recyclable material
Cons:
- A bit more expensive that traditional roses
Find more Roses in the Box information and reviews here.
3. 8 Stem Stargazer Lily Bunch, With Vase
Lilies are one of the most popular flowers around. You’ll often see them at weddings, showers, or even as a big portion of a garden. So they’re a natural choice for Valentine’s Day flowers.
These beautiful Oriental Lilies arrive in white or pink, with eight stems in total. They’ll be overnighted to you, and should be placed in water immediately upon arrival. You’ll receive a vase with this order, so just fill it up, cut the stems, and pop them in.
Price: $35.67
Buy the 8 Stem Stargazer Lily Bunch, With Vase here.
Pros:
- Shipped overnight, so you can enjoy them for a longer period of time
- Comes with a vase
- Arrive in either pink or white color, eight stems total
Cons:
- You cannot order for a specific date
Find more 8 Stem Stargazer Lily Bunch, With Vase information and reviews here.
4. Orchid in Grow Pot
The fantastic thing about orchids, is the fact you’re giving more than just a bouquet that’ll eventually be tossed. Instead, they’re potted, so you can enjoy them as a live plant.
This baby arrives in a patented “Simple Shot” cup. It’s used to fill the perfect amount of water to give your new orchid, and should only be watered once-a-week. The plant will last years, if properly taken care of, and flowers last eight-to-twelve weeks. Give the Valentine’s Day flower that keeps on blooming.
Price: $34.34
Buy the Orchid in Grow Pot here.
Pros:
- Living plant, which can live up to a few years
- Comes with a “simple shot” cup, which measures the amount of water to give the orchid
- Very low-maintenance – only needs to be watered once-a-week
Cons:
- Don’t get to choose the color
Find more HOrchid in Grow Pot information and reviews here.
5. Benchmark Bouquets Joyful Wishes
Valentine’s Day flowers are often filled with red, pink, and white. Break out of those “classic love colors”, and choose a bouquet that screams “fun”.
This Joyful Wishes arrangement does not arrive with a vase. But, you can easily snag one here. It’s shipped overnight, and should immediately be placed in water, after cutting the stems. Arriving with 28 stems in total, it consists of 12 pink roses, six irises, five snapdragons, three lilies, and two seasonal greens.
Price: $40.35
Buy the Benchmark Bouquets Joyful Wishes here.
Pros:
- Contains 28 stems
- Can include a personalized note
- Shipped overnight to maintain freshness
Cons:
- Can’t choose delivery date
- Doesn’t come with vase
Find more Benchmark Bouquets Joyful Wishes information and reviews here.
6. 12 Rainbow-Swirl Roses with Vase
Going the classic Valentine’s Day flower route is fun. So why not take it up a notch? No, don’t purchase a bigger bouquet of roses. Instead, invest in some rainbow roses.
These eye-catching beauties arrive with a vase, and ship overnight. The stunning 12 stems will open up in two-to-three days. Plus, they come with a seven-day freshness guarantee–so you know you’ll be able to enjoy these babies for a while. Give a twist to classic Valentine’s Day flowers.
Price: $40.21
Buy the 12 Rainbow-Swirl Roses with Vase here.
Pros:
- 12 stems of beautiful, unique colors
- Comes with a seven-day freshness guarantee
- Arrives with a vase
- Shipped overnight
Cons:
- Cannot choose deliver date or time
Find more 12 Rainbow-Swirl Roses with Vase information and reviews here.
7. Multi-Colored Tulips with Rustic Décor Style Galvanized Vase
There’s great reason for the Dutch tulip bulb craze of the 1640s: They were (and still are) beautiful, and had high-demand. While their popularity is nowhere near the insane levels up-to-1637, they’re still an incredibly sought-after flower.
So, give your Valentine the gift of tulips, with this multi-colored bouquet. It comes with a chic rustic vase. Upon arrival, immediately cut stems, and place in water. They’ll fully open in two-to-three days. The bouquet is overnighted to your residence.
Price: $69.99
Buy the Multi-Colored Tulips with Rustic Décor Style Galvanized Vase here.
Pros:
- Can include a personal note
- Comes with a vase
- Overnighted from California
- Flowers open in two-to-three days
Cons:
- Can choose delivery date – just not Saturday, Sunday, or Monday
Find more Multi-Colored Tulips with Rustic Décor Style Galvanized Vase information and reviews here.
8. Red Amaryllis Mix Artificial Bouquet
One of the downsides about Valentine’s Day flowers, is they eventually wither away and die. Rather than tossing the once-beautiful plants, opt for an artificial bouquet. Or, if your Valentine is allergic to flowers, synthetic ones are the perfect solution.
This Red Amaryllis Mix Artificial Bouquet is right up your alley. It features a stay-in-the-vase holder, which prevents flowers from shifting or drooping. Made up of red amaryllis, white roses, red star flowers, and greenery, it’s a beautiful wintry mix.
Price: $44.99
Buy the Red Amaryllis Mix Artificial Bouquet here.
Pros:
- Artificial flowers last much longer than fresh ones
- Comes in a stay-in-the-vase holder
- Easy to clean
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with a vase
Find more Red Amaryllis Mix Artificial Bouquet information and reviews here.
9. Bouquet of Pink Roses, Mixed Lilies, Yellow Carnations and Lush Greens with Vase
If you’re unsure of what you want in a Valentine’s Day flowers bouquet, sometimes a random assortment is the best choice. It offers a variety of different flowers and visually-pleasing colors.
This bouquet of pink roses, mixed lilies, yellow carnations, and greens are absolutely beautiful. And, it comes with a vase. So when it arrives, all you need to do is cut the stems, and pop it in the water. Give the gift of a bright, beautiful bouquet.
Price: $36.99
Buy the Bouquet of Pink Roses, Mixed Lilies, Yellow Carnations and Lush Greens with Vase here.
Pros:
- Comes with a vase
- Contains a variety of flowers
- Overnight shipping
Cons:
- May have brown petals, if left to the elements for too long
Find more Bouquet of Pink Roses, Mixed Lilies, Yellow Carnations and Lush Greens with Vase information and reviews here.
10. Orange Roses and White Oriental Lilies, With Vase
Another twist on a classic bouquet of Valentine’s Day flowers. Instead of red roses mixed in with other flowers, this beautiful arrangement features orange roses, and white oriental lilies.
It arrives in a vase, and the stems should be cut immediately, then placed into water. Consisting of 24 stems, it contains three roses, one solidago, three novelty poms, ie seasonal greens, three mini carnations, three cremone, three alstroemeria, and three dried wheat. This unique bunch of flowers is sure to please your Valentine.
Price: $46.22
Buy the Orange Roses and White Oriental Lilies, With Vase here.
Pros:
- Comes with a vase
- Made up of very unique flowers – 28 stems total
- Overnight shipping
Cons:
- Flowers may wither, if not immediately brought inside after deliver
Find more Orange Roses and White Oriental Lilies, With Vase information and reviews here.
