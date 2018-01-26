Top 10 Best Valentine’s Flowers 2018: Compare, Buy & Save

Amazon

If we’re being honest, Valentine’s Day flowers are entirely cliche. But, that doesn’t mean they’re not a fantastic choice for your sweetheart. After all, how the heck can you be sad after receiving flowers?

Of course, Valentine’s Day flowers come in all different varieties, prices, and color schemes. And no, there are not just roses. In fact, these bouquets encompass everything from tulips to lilies, and more.

Keep in mind that many of these bouquets are available in two options: With or without a vase. If you’re interested in purchasing your own vase, consider something super traditional like this guy, or perhaps you’re looking for something more “out there” like this bad boy. Or, just stick with the seller’s vase–they’re often very complimentary to the flowers.

So, peruse this list of pretty plants, to get inspiration for your Valentine’s floral arrangement.

1. Benchmark Bouquets Red Roses and White Oriental Lilies

Amazon

One of the most important things when purchasing Valentine’s Day flowers, is whether or not they’re overnighted. Because flowers have such a short, delicate lifespan, it’s important to have them delivered as quickly as possible.

These Red and White Oriental Lilies are overnighted to you, and they arrive in bud form. This means they’ll fully open up in two-to-three days–increasing their life in your house. Filled with 17 stems total, it has 12 red roses, and five white or pink Oriental Lilies.

This bouquet doesn’t come with a vase. Consider something like this.

Price: $34.79

Pros:

Ships overnight to your doorstep

Arrives in “bud form” for increased longevity

17 stems total – 12 roses and five lilies

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a vase – purchase one here

2. Roses in the Box

Amazon

Roses are one of the most popular Valentine’s Day flowers, and for good reason. They’re absolutely beautiful and have a meaning of devotion and respect. Instead of purchasing a dozen roses, though, consider getting some Roses in a Box.

These beauties are made of preserved roses, so they maintain the look and feel of the real flower, with the benefits of artificial ones. They’re laid out beautifully in a decorative box, made of 70% recyclable material. Simply use a hair dryer to dust them, and they’ll last up to a year…..when Valentine’s Day flowers come calling once more.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Very unique way to give roses

Roses are preserved, so they’ll last up to a year

Come packaged in a box made of 70% recyclable material

Cons:

A bit more expensive that traditional roses

3. 8 Stem Stargazer Lily Bunch, With Vase

Amazon

Lilies are one of the most popular flowers around. You’ll often see them at weddings, showers, or even as a big portion of a garden. So they’re a natural choice for Valentine’s Day flowers.

These beautiful Oriental Lilies arrive in white or pink, with eight stems in total. They’ll be overnighted to you, and should be placed in water immediately upon arrival. You’ll receive a vase with this order, so just fill it up, cut the stems, and pop them in.

Price: $35.67

Pros:

Shipped overnight, so you can enjoy them for a longer period of time

Comes with a vase

Arrive in either pink or white color, eight stems total

Cons:

You cannot order for a specific date

4. Orchid in Grow Pot

Amazon

The fantastic thing about orchids, is the fact you’re giving more than just a bouquet that’ll eventually be tossed. Instead, they’re potted, so you can enjoy them as a live plant.

This baby arrives in a patented “Simple Shot” cup. It’s used to fill the perfect amount of water to give your new orchid, and should only be watered once-a-week. The plant will last years, if properly taken care of, and flowers last eight-to-twelve weeks. Give the Valentine’s Day flower that keeps on blooming.

Price: $34.34

Pros:

Living plant, which can live up to a few years

Comes with a “simple shot” cup, which measures the amount of water to give the orchid

Very low-maintenance – only needs to be watered once-a-week

Cons:

Don’t get to choose the color

5. Benchmark Bouquets Joyful Wishes

Amazon

Valentine’s Day flowers are often filled with red, pink, and white. Break out of those “classic love colors”, and choose a bouquet that screams “fun”.

This Joyful Wishes arrangement does not arrive with a vase. But, you can easily snag one here. It’s shipped overnight, and should immediately be placed in water, after cutting the stems. Arriving with 28 stems in total, it consists of 12 pink roses, six irises, five snapdragons, three lilies, and two seasonal greens.

Price: $40.35

Pros:

Contains 28 stems

Can include a personalized note

Shipped overnight to maintain freshness

Cons:

Can’t choose delivery date

Doesn’t come with vase

6. 12 Rainbow-Swirl Roses with Vase

Amazon

Going the classic Valentine’s Day flower route is fun. So why not take it up a notch? No, don’t purchase a bigger bouquet of roses. Instead, invest in some rainbow roses.

These eye-catching beauties arrive with a vase, and ship overnight. The stunning 12 stems will open up in two-to-three days. Plus, they come with a seven-day freshness guarantee–so you know you’ll be able to enjoy these babies for a while. Give a twist to classic Valentine’s Day flowers.

Price: $40.21

Pros:

12 stems of beautiful, unique colors

Comes with a seven-day freshness guarantee

Arrives with a vase

Shipped overnight

Cons:

Cannot choose deliver date or time

7. Multi-Colored Tulips with Rustic Décor Style Galvanized Vase

Amazon

There’s great reason for the Dutch tulip bulb craze of the 1640s: They were (and still are) beautiful, and had high-demand. While their popularity is nowhere near the insane levels up-to-1637, they’re still an incredibly sought-after flower.

So, give your Valentine the gift of tulips, with this multi-colored bouquet. It comes with a chic rustic vase. Upon arrival, immediately cut stems, and place in water. They’ll fully open in two-to-three days. The bouquet is overnighted to your residence.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Can include a personal note

Comes with a vase

Overnighted from California

Flowers open in two-to-three days

Cons:

Can choose delivery date – just not Saturday, Sunday, or Monday

8. Red Amaryllis Mix Artificial Bouquet

Ruby\’s Silk Flowers

One of the downsides about Valentine’s Day flowers, is they eventually wither away and die. Rather than tossing the once-beautiful plants, opt for an artificial bouquet. Or, if your Valentine is allergic to flowers, synthetic ones are the perfect solution.

This Red Amaryllis Mix Artificial Bouquet is right up your alley. It features a stay-in-the-vase holder, which prevents flowers from shifting or drooping. Made up of red amaryllis, white roses, red star flowers, and greenery, it’s a beautiful wintry mix.

Price: $44.99

Pros:

Artificial flowers last much longer than fresh ones

Comes in a stay-in-the-vase holder

Easy to clean

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a vase

9. Bouquet of Pink Roses, Mixed Lilies, Yellow Carnations and Lush Greens with Vase

Amazon

If you’re unsure of what you want in a Valentine’s Day flowers bouquet, sometimes a random assortment is the best choice. It offers a variety of different flowers and visually-pleasing colors.

This bouquet of pink roses, mixed lilies, yellow carnations, and greens are absolutely beautiful. And, it comes with a vase. So when it arrives, all you need to do is cut the stems, and pop it in the water. Give the gift of a bright, beautiful bouquet.

Price: $36.99

Pros:

Comes with a vase

Contains a variety of flowers

Overnight shipping

Cons:

May have brown petals, if left to the elements for too long

10. Orange Roses and White Oriental Lilies, With Vase

Amazon

Another twist on a classic bouquet of Valentine’s Day flowers. Instead of red roses mixed in with other flowers, this beautiful arrangement features orange roses, and white oriental lilies.

It arrives in a vase, and the stems should be cut immediately, then placed into water. Consisting of 24 stems, it contains three roses, one solidago, three novelty poms, ie seasonal greens, three mini carnations, three cremone, three alstroemeria, and three dried wheat. This unique bunch of flowers is sure to please your Valentine.

Price: $46.22

Pros:

Comes with a vase

Made up of very unique flowers – 28 stems total

Overnight shipping

Cons:

Flowers may wither, if not immediately brought inside after deliver

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.