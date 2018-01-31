Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Roses: Compare, Buy & Save

Amazon

Valentine’s Day: The perfect time to show your love with some mushy, gushy, ooey-gooey cliche gifts. What are they? Assorted chocolates in a heart-shaped box, giant teddy bears, and of course, roses.

While roses are a fabulous gift all-year-round (other than for those who are allergic), who doesn’t enjoy beautiful flowers? There’s just something extra special about Valentine’s roses.

Keep in mind, though, that you don’t have to go the entirely traditional route of red roses. In fact, there are plenty of amazing color combinations and surprising arrangements to tickle your fancy.

Without further ado, browse this list of beautiful flowers, to put a massive smile on your Valentine’s face.

1. Best Traditional Valentine’s Roses

GLOBALROSE

A list of Valentine’s roses wouldn’t be complete, without including a massive bunch of bright red roses. These 100 Fresh Red Roses by GlobalRose will far exceed your expectations.

Each stem measures 16″ – 18″ in length, each containing 32-40 petals, to ensure a fully blooming flower. This stunning set-up will last six-to-eight days, and flowers will open up 24-72 hours after arrival. And, you can choose your delivery date. Give the gift of traditional Valentine’s Day roses.

Price: $99

Pros:

Flowers last six-to-eight days

Can choose delivery date up-to-nine-days in advance

Each rose contains 32-40 petals for maximum blooming

Arrives in beautiful packaging

Cons:

Colors may be slightly different than those shown in picture

2. Best Two Dozen of Valentine’s Roses

Amazon

When you think about Valentine’s roses, the color red more than likely pops into your head. While this color is a classic, you might want to consider something a little less traditional.

This beautiful arrangement by Benchmark Bouquets features two dozen rainbow roses. Of the 24 stems, six are yellow, six are dark pink, six are light pink, and six are orange. Stems should immediately be trimmed upon arrival, and placed into water. Flowers will fully bloom in two-to-three days. Your sweetheart will be thrilled with this classic-with-a-twist arrangement of Valentine’s roses.

Price: $44

Pros:

Comes with a vase

Shipped overnight for ultimate freshness

Contains 24 stems (six of each yellow, dark pink, light pink, and orange)

Cons:

Will not be delivered on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday

3. Best Rainbow-Colored Valentine’s Roses

Amazon

While there are plenty of Valentine’s roses available in colors other than red, there’s something truly magical about a bouquet of rainbow roses.

These 12 Rainbow-Swirl Roses by KaBloom, are a breathtaking arrangement, arriving with a vase. They’re shipped overnight, to ensure freshness. Once they arrive, cut the stems and place them in water, where blooms will open in two-to-three days. Give the rainbow in your life, the gift of rainbow Valentine’s roses.

Price: $46.78

Pros:

Absolutely stunning and very unique in terms of Valentine’s roses

Arrives with a vase

Shipped overnight, to maintain freshness

Cons:

Delivery days are Monday through Thursday ONLY

4. Best Twist on Traditional Valentine’s Roses

Amazon

A bouquet of traditional Valentine’s roses is an amazing gift, to say the least. But sadly, they must be thrown out after they die. Rather than tossing a set of beautiful flowers, consider preserved ones.

This Roses in the Box provides a unique twist on a classic gift. The roses have been preserved, which maintain the look and feel of real roses. But, they’ll last up-to-a-year…just in time for Valentine’s Day to roll around again. Plus, they’ll arrive in a 70% recyclable box. Give your Valentine the gift of beautiful, long-lasting roses.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Preserved, so they’ll last up-to-a-year

Arrive in a recyclable box

Look and feel like live roses

Cons:

More expensive than a traditional arrangement

5. Best White Valentine’s Roses

GLOBALROSE

When it comes to Valentine’s Roses, we all know red is a good choice. But don’t forget about the beauty of white roses, when making your flower decision.

This arrangement comes with 50 stunning stems. Each measures 16″ – 18″ in length, and the blooms measure 2.6″ – 3.8″ when fully open. Two-to-three days after arriving, they’ll fully bloom. They’re shipped overnight, and you can choose a delivery date up-to-nine-days out. White roses are crisp and unique. Your sweetheart will be thrilled.

Price: $85

Pros:

Can choose delivery date up-to-nine-days-out

Arrives with 50 white stems, measuring 16″ – 18″

Shipped overnight for ultimate freshness

Cons:

More expensive than red roses

6. Best Valentine’s Rose Petals

Amazon

It’s important to remember that not all Valentine’s roses come in full-flower form. Rather, there are tons of rose petals for purchase, upping your VDay game significantly.

For just $18, you can purchase a whole pound of rose buds and petals. They arrive in a resealable bag, for ultimate freshness. Plus, they smell extremely fresh, so you might not have to use as many as you’re anticipating. Use them for a “trail” up to the bedroom, or as a unique way to display another arrangement. Spice it up this Valentine’s Day.

Price: $17.99

Pros:

Smell absolutely incredible

Arrive in resealable bag

Fantastic price

May be used for tea

Cons:

Will arrive with stems and leaves

7. Best Preserved Valentine’s Rose

Amazon

Raise your hand if you’ve ever seen Beauty and the Beast. This classic Disney movie inspired many people (boys and girls, alike) in their love of roses. The movie displays a single enchanted rose in a glass capsule. And just like Belle, you can snag one for your significant other.

This baby is pink, but it’s also available in dark blue, light blue, yellow, red, and more. Made of imported, fresh roses, each of these takes about 60-days to produce, and goes through 119 preservation techniques. The roses’s diameter measures 3.5″ – 4″, and the glass dome is 12.5″x5.9″x6.7″. With proper protection, this baby can last up-to-three years.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Lasts up-to-three years

Available in tons of colors

Goes through old German preservation technique, taking up-to-60 days

Cons:

A bit expensive

8. Best Artificial Valentine’s Roses

Big City Bargains

While Valentine’s roses are traditionally fresh and aromatic, there are times where you just can’t go that route. Perhaps your Valentine is allergic to flowers, or you’d like to have them last more than a week. Whatever the reason, artificial roses are the way to go.

These babies aren’t just any fake roses, though. They’re actually made of wood, bringing an entirely unique definition to “artificial”. Measure about 13″ in length, they’re made of shaved birchwood. Give the gift of Valentine’s roses that keeps on giving.

Pair it with a rose-scented candle, and you’ll be the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift giver.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Fantastic price for 24 fake roses

Made of shaved birchwood

Sturdy, beautiful alternative to real roses

Cons:

Don’t have the scent of fresh flowers – fix that by purchasing a candle

9. Best Pink Valentine’s Roses

Global Rose

We’ve covered both red and white Valentine’s roses. But, it’s important not to forget the third “color of love”: Pink.

These beautiful stems are a stunning color of eye-catching pink. Each stem measures 16″ – 18″ in length, with 31 – 43 petals. They arrive in a closed bud, and will open up in two-to-three days to an impressive 2.6″ – 3.8″. And, you can choose your delivery date up-to-nine-days ahead of time. These Valentine’s roses are sure to tickle your sweetheart pink.

Price: $74

Pros:

Flowers arrive in closed bud form, opening up in two-to-three days

Stems measure 16″ – 18″, and have 31 – 42 petals

Can be ordered up-to-nine-days ahead of time

Cons:

More expensive than red roses

10. Best Bargain Valentine’s Roses

Amazon

Let’s be honest with ourselves: Flowers are freakin’ expensive. Yeah, they’re beautiful, but they’re eventually going to end up in the garbage. However, they’re also a fantastic gift for the day of love. Rather than dropping a paycheck on a big bundle, opt for a smaller arrangement.

These Endless Summer Orange and Yellow Roses are perfect. At a half-dozen, it’s full enough to look beautiful, but small enough not to break the bank. It contains three orange roses, and three yellow roses–perfect for the sunshine in your life.

It doesn’t come with a vase, though, so snag one here.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Much less expensive than larger arrangements

Contains three yellow roses, and three orange roses

Comes with seven-day freshness guarantee

Cons:

Doesn’t come with vase

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.