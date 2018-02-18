Are the Banks Open on Presidents’ Day 2018?

Getty

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday, which means there’s no mail and certain finances are put on hold as well. While most banks are closed, a few choose to stay open, so it may be best to check with your local branches. Online banking and ATMs will, of course, remain open, though transactions such as transfers may not show up until the next day. U.S. stock and bond markets like the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday. In addition, AL.com reports that, because the Federal Reserve is closed, even if your bank is open, most items will not be able to be processed until the next day anyway.

TD Bank branches will be open on Presidents’ Day, according to the company website. Some Wells Fargo branches will also remain open for the holiday, but it’s important to check with your nearby locations.

Banks that are closed for the holiday include: Bank of America, Bank of the West, Capital One Bank, Chase, Citibank, Comerica Bank, Compass Bank, Fifth Third Bank, HSBC, Huntington National Bank, KeyBank, PNC Bank, Regions, RBS Citizens, Santander Bank, SunTrust Bank and US Bank. The Banks that are closed for the holiday will resume services on the following day. Should you wish to check your local bank branch, click here to search the bank tracker system. And, as far as bank transfers go, any transactions made on the holiday will not be processed until the following business day. Check deposits will not clear until the next business day as well. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs will still be in operation.

There will be no mail delivery, USPS branches will not be running, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will be closed. However, UPS and FedEx will be delivering packages. In addition, Motor Vehicle Commission’s facilities and inspection stations are closed. Most schools will not be open either. And, in most areas, parking meters may be free and there are tons of sales and restaurant deals going on. Many department stores, malls, grocery stores and other retail chains are open, offering discounts. Online shopping can also be a good idea, with all the Presidents’ Day sales going on right now.

Courts will not be in session and most government jobs give their employees the day off. The Department of Motor Vehicles is definitely closed, according to USA Today. On Presidents’ Day, trash pick up and recycling schedules will vary, so it’s important to check with your local service provider. However, many garbage services still run business as usual.

Presidents Day always falls on the third Monday of February each year and it is a federal holiday, which marks the birthday of our country’s first President, George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732. Some also use the day to celebrate the birthday of our country’s 16th President Abraham Lincoln as well, since he was born on February 12, 1809.