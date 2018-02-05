WATCH: Hyundai’s Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

Adorable children can do no wrong when it comes to Super Bowl commercials. Hyundai’s 2018 Super Bowl ad takes place at a little league soccer game, where a ref starts handing out red cards to all of the little athletes for pretty much anything.

“Trying too hard.” “Too cute.” “Twin– red card!” The ref hands one little girl a red card because her shoes are untied. She then looks up at him with puppy dog eyes and says, “But I don’t know how to tie my shoes.”

In the end, everyone is happy when the ref hands out all the red cards. Why? Because then everyone can get home to watch the Super Bowl!

According to Adweek, this year’s spot is directed by David Laden and Bryan Buckley of Hungry Man.

Last year, Huyandi aired a touching ad that featured several soldiers going into a large room with screens everywhere and unexpectedly reuniting with loved ones.

This year’s Super Bowl ads tended to err on the side of caution and avoided politics. They included some top-notch cameos and celebrity appearances, too. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made an appearance in a Super Bowl ad for his company. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and rapper Cardi B also appeared in the Amazon spot.

In an attempt to appeal to younger audiences, Tide’s commercials starred Stranger Things‘ David Harbour, who makes a joke about how every small ad within the bigger ad is, in fact, a Tide ad.

Budweiser aired more of an emotional ad this year, which featured real people and not actors. The spot took place at a brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, where Budweiser’s site has provided more than 79 million cans of clean drinking water to cities affected by natural disaster.